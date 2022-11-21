The 45 Best Luggage Deals That Have Been Leaked Ahead of Black Friday

As exciting as Amazon Prime Day and the Prime Early Access Sale both were earlier this year, the biggest shopping day of 2022 is just around the corner. We’re talking about Black Friday, of course, followed quickly by the just-as-exciting Cyber Monday. During these two days, shoppers can score major deals on products ranging from clothing to tech to home goods, all from big-name brands and featuring top-notch ratings.

And if travel is in your future, you’ll definitely want to take advantage of the sales, as there are tons of huge luggage deals you can nab not just on the actual holidays, but in the days leading up to them. Even if you’ve been relying on the same dependable luggage for the last several years, it’s a perfect time to stock up on some new bags, as these Black Friday and Cyber Monday discounts are seriously significant.

You won’t want to miss out on picking up an item (or two or three!), whether it’s a gorgeous (and expandable!) hardshell large checked bag from Samsonite on sale for 40 percent off, or a handy luggage set from Zimtown that’s discounted to a massive 65 percent off its regular price — which means that you can get three different size suitcases for just $104. (But, you’ll want to hurry since it’s on the verge of selling out.)

Going on a shorter trip? Tons of weekenders, duffels, and travel backpacks are marked down, including this hardside carry-on from Rockland for $58 (52 percent off) and this carry-on backpack that’s equipped with organizational packing cubes — all for $36 (that’s a huge 55 percent discount).

Read on for a roundup of our favorite early Black Friday and Cyber Monday luggage deals from retailers including Nordstrom, Target, Away, Samsonite, and many more. Happy shopping!

Best Amazon Luggage Deals

On Amazon, you can find some of the best deals on luggage, including from highly rated brands like Samsonite and Travelpro. We’re particularly big fans of the Samsonite Winfield 2 Hardside 28-inch Expandable Luggage, which is on sale for a big 40 percent off, so it’s just $186. The large checked spinner bag with ergonomic multidirectional wheels, protective locks, and a spacious interior is available in 14 colors. One shopper said they “could not be happier” with their purchase, noting that the “zippers, locks, wheels, handles, shell, interior, weight, all are excellent.”



Then there’s the Rockland London Hardside 20-inch Carry-On for $58, which is down from $120 — meaning it’s 52 percent off. It comes in 12 colors, has a lightweight feel, and a conveniently expandable interior. One reviewer called it an “all-around winner,” complimenting the “great colors, internal pockets, and really good wheels.”

And if you’re in the market for multiple suitcases in different sizes, the wildly popular luggage set from Coolife with more than 16,000 five-star ratings is a whopping 37 percent off, and an additional on-site coupon at Amazon takes another $30 off, bringing the price to $160 (that’s nearly half off the original price of $300). Reviewers reported that they stand up to international trips, and others noted that “the luggage is durable, lightweight and easy to maneuver.”

To buy: amazon.com, $36 (originally $80)

Best Nordstrom Luggage Deals

There are a number of great deals to check out at Nordstrom, too. The gorgeous 20-Inch Hardside Spinner Carry-On from Vacay, for instance, which comes in a bright blue hue and has multiple packing compartments, is on sale for just $96 (an enormous savings of 40 percent). This bag “makes packing a lil more fun and it puts your mind at ease to know liquids won't be spilled all over your clothes,” said one shopper. If you’re willing to splurge, we also love the Tumi Misty Duffle (on sale for 20 percent off to $355), due to its extendable straps, numerous pockets, and chic design.

To buy: nordstrom.com, $224 (originally $450)

Best Target Luggage Deals

Target is another solid option for Black Friday and Cyber Monday luggage sales. We definitely recommend this large spinner suitcase from Vera Bradley for $165 (aka 50 percent off), which boasts a vibrant floral design and swiveling double wheels. “The details on this bag are perfection!” wrote one reviewer. “Accent colors and hidden compartments make it the perfect travel companion.”

If you’re in the market for a luggage set, Target also has the Tach V3 Connectable Hardside Spinner Suitcase Luggage Bag Three-Piece Set on sale for 28 percent off to just $388. All three bags connect to each other for easy transportation and feature handy charging ports as a bonus. Said one shopper, I have had several carry-on spinners, but never one that could do so much, rolled so easily, and looked so sharp!”

Best Macys Luggage Deals

Don’t forget to check out the deals happening over at Macy’s, too. The retailer is offering this beautiful hardside 25-inch spinner suitcase from Karl Lagerfeld Paris for only $122, a huge 65 percent off its regular price. It comes in lilac or burgundy and is both durable and versatile. One shopper called it “amazing and worth the buy,” explaining that “the inside zippers glided effortlessly and the inside lining is very sturdy.” There’s also the DKNY Rapture Hardside 28-inch Spinner Suitcase, also on sale for 65 percent off to just $148. It’s an elegant, expandable bag with 10 color-coordinating spinner wheels, among other great features. As one shopper wrote, it’s “lightweight, roomy, and easy to maneuver through an airport. Love it!”

Best Walmart Luggage Deals

Last but not least, Walmart has a fair share of significant luggage deals, including the American Tourister Beau Monde Softside Spinner Luggage marked down to less than $80, a carry-on steal. It’s a sophisticated, durable bag with plenty of interior space. One shopper called it an “excellent mid-size suitcase” adding that it’s” roomy and has easily maneuverable 360 degree rolling wheels which makes navigating it through the airport a breeze.” If you’re hoping to pick up a few pieces of luggage, however, don’t miss the three-piece Zimtown Hardside Lightweight Spinner Luggage Set for a whopping 65 percent off, to only $104. It’s available in eight colors, features silent spinning wheels, and boasts a durable and scratch-resistant exterior. “The fact that they all fit one within another” is a major plus, wrote one reviewer, calling it a “space-saving” benefit.

Best Luggage Deals From Away, Calpak, and More

