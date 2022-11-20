The 52 Best Early Black Friday Deals on Bedding, Bath Linens, and Robes Start at Just $7

Memory foam pillows, five-star hotel sheets, fluffy towels, and more from Amazon, Nordstrom, Macy’s, Brooklinen, and Parachute are up to 83 percent off.

By Rachael Green
Updated on November 20, 2022 10:08AM EST

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Early Black Friday Bedding Deals
Photo:

Amazon, Macy's, Nordstrom

Even if you’re staying home for the holidays, you can still recreate that resort or spa retreat feeling with luxurious sheets, plush comforters, elegant duvet sets, and fluffy towels. But the price tags on many of these hotel-quality linens can be more than the cost of a night at a hotel. 

That’s why scoping out department stores and your favorite retailers for Black Friday deals is the best strategy for getting the vacation luxury you crave at home while still having enough left in your bank account for an actual vacation. And the good news is: You don’t have to wait for Black Friday 2022 to snag great discounts. Many retailers are already giving customers early access with discounts up to 83 percent off, so you can beat the rush and get your holiday shopping done ahead of schedule. 

This year, shoppers can head to Amazon to score this cooling gel-infused memory foam pillow for just $28 (that’s 54 percent off, the lowest price it’s been in 30 days) to get pressure-relieving comfort and all-night temperature control or enjoy improved sleep with the Syrinx breathable weighted blanket, which is 69 percent off thanks to an on-site coupon, bringing its price to $30. You can also find tons of other great blankets, pillows, and bedding sets that are heavily discounted, like this oversized quilt with matching shams that will elevate the look of any bedroom for just $41 (normally $60).

Nordstrom’s holiday deals are making luxurious materials and elegant finishes affordable with sales on this supple yet durable 100 percent linen sheet set at 60 percent off, this four-piece set of plush and stylish Turkish bath towels that are $65 (that’s 45 percent off), and this organic cotton towel wrap with a hook and loop closure for wearing it after a bath or swim, which is marked down to $33.

The Black Friday specials at Macy’s are tough to beat with steep discounts on premium brands like this Martha Stewart down alternative comforter that’s on sale for just $20 (normally $120). At prices that low, you can get it in a few different colors to complement the décor of each bedroom. Shoppers can also snag this six-piece sheet set of Brookline 1,400 thread count sateen sheets from the Fairfield Square collection available for just $50 (normally $210). 

Over at Target, shoppers can enjoy 42 percent off on this down alternative duvet insert or get a box stitch quilt to elevate your bedroom for 25 percent off. Walmart is also offering great deals on complete bedding sets like this 10-piece bed in a bag featuring a soft microfiber comforter with matching sheets, shams, and pillowcases — all for just $63 (which translates to 30 percent off). Also at Walmart, sleepers with sensitive skin or allergies can keep harmful bacteria at bay with this set of copper-infused pillows available for just $15 (read: a 50 percent discount). 

What’s more, Brooklinen’s official Black Friday sale is already live and runs through November 28, offering shoppers 20 percent off sitewide with code BLACKFRIDAY. Parachute Home is joining in on the Black Friday fun with tons of sheets, duvet covers, sham sets, and quilts marked down — and we haven’t seen prices this good since the holidays last year. And you can also score impressive deals at West Elm, Pottery Barn, and more before the long weekend.

To give you a head start on your holiday shopping, we tracked down the best early Black Friday deals on bedding and bath linens. Check out our top 52 picks below from retailers like Amazon, Nordstrom, Macy’s, Target, Walmart, Brooklinen, and Parachute Home.

Best Early Home Deals at Amazon

Alexander Del Rossa Women's Fleece Robe

Amazon

Over at Amazon, Black Friday deals are giving shoppers a chance to save big on popular products like weighted blankets, complete bedding sets, and pillows for every type of sleeper. Enjoy the soft yet breathable texture of linen at a fraction of the price with this linen-textured cotton duvet cover set on sale for 40 percent off or slide into these breathable and cooling hotel-quality sheets available at 25 percent off. For those who love falling asleep under a weighted blanket, the five-layer breathable weighted blanket from Syrinx is 65 percent off right thanks to an on-site coupon now and available in a range of weights from five pounds up to 30 pounds. And pack this satin pillowcase in your suitcase for just $7 to fight frizz and knotted strands while on vacation.

Best Early Home Deals at Nordstrom

Tuft and Needle Set of 2 Down Alternative Pillows

Nordstrom

Hotel quality bedding and bath linens are on sale for up to 60 percent off at Nordstrom. The department store is offering holiday deals on luxurious linen sheet sets for $60, soft handcrafted quilts (up to 60 percent off), and more. Over in the bath section, you’ll find similar deals on super soft, ultra-absorbent towels like the ribbed organic cotton wrap at $33 (40 percent off) that lets you lounge in a non-slip towel wrap while you treat yourself to an at-home spa day. 

Best Early Home Deals at Macy’s

Hammam Linen Bath Towels 4 Piece Set

Walmart

For unbeatable prices on quality brands like Martha Stewart, VCNY, and more, check out Macy’s Black Friday sale. Shoppers can nab Egyptian cotton 1,000 thread-count bed sets, pillow-soft comforters, and cozy woven blankets at discounts of over 75 percent. Add a touch of hotel chic with VCNY Home’s 3-piece quilt set at 65 percent off or upgrade your sheets with the six-piece set of 1400 thread count Brookline sheets which are 76 percent off right now. But, the best deal we’re seeing is 83 percent off this Martha Stewart down alternative comforter, which comes in 14 colors and patterns, including crisp white.

Best Early Home Deals at Target

Bokser Home French Linen Box Stitch Quilt

Target

Target’s Black Friday deals are giving shoppers access to all the little extras that can transfer your home into a sanctuary. For side sleepers who need a little extra support at night, get DOWNLITE’s extra-long body pillow on sale at 38 percent off and check out other great deals like 26 percent off on Beautyrest’s copper-infused memory foam pillows that fight bacteria and odors for a cleaner, fresher sleep. Once you’ve updated your pillows, you might want to refresh your bedding with this extra soft French Linen quilt for 25 percent off that’s great on its own in warmer months and paired with a duvet or comforter in cooler months. 

Best Early Deals at Walmart

Kaycie Gray Dotted Line Easy Care 6-Pc. Sheet Set

Macy's

At Walmart, shoppers can find big discounts on already low-priced items as well as premium products. Completely stock your guest bathroom’s linen closet with bath towels, hand towels, and washcloths all bundled in the Addy Home 24-Piece Set of towels available at 44 percent off, bringing its price to just $55. Hot sleepers will appreciate 20 percent and higher discounts on Mainstay’s cooling blanket and Tranquility’s temperature-balancing weighted blanket

Early Bedding Deals From Other Retailers

Brooklinen Shower Curtain Set

Brooklinen

Shop More T+L Deals:

Love a great deal? Sign up for our T+L Recommends newsletter and we’ll send you our favorite travel products each week.

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Early Travel Gear and Accessory Deals Roundup
120 Best Early Deals on Travel Gear and Accessories You Can Shop Ahead of Black Friday — Up to 60% Off
Early Black Friday Amazon Deals Roundup Tout
The 102 Best Early Amazon Black Friday Deals We’re Already Shopping — With Prices As Low As $8
Mellanni Queen Sheet Set - Hotel Luxury 1800 Bedding Sheets & Pillowcases
Even Brooklinen Sheet Snobs Are Switching to This Best-selling Bedding Set — and It’s 55% Off Right Now
Prime Day recirc
This Is Your Last Chance to Shop Amazon's 67 Best Travel Gear and Accessories Before Prime Day Ends
Prime Members, Hurry and Shop
Prime Members, Hurry and Shop These 63 Exclusive Deals for Travelers Before They Leave Amazon Tonight
Amazon hiking camping sale
Amazon Has Rolled Out Huge Hiking and Camping Gear Discounts Ahead of the New Prime Day — 72 Can’t-miss Deals
Amazon Prime Event Announcement Tout
Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale Is Here — Everything You Need to Know, Plus 42 Deals to Shop Now
Best Comfortable Shoes Black Friday Tout
The 68 Best Comfortable Shoe Deals Ahead of Black Friday — Up to 82% Off
Save Up to 43% on Apple AirPods and Headphones Ahead of Black Friday tout
Save Up to 43% on Apple AirPods and Headphones Ahead of Black Friday
Early Zappos BFCM Shoe Roundup Tout
Black Friday Came Early — Shop Our Favorite 48 Comfortable Shoes Deals at Zappos
Best Outdoor Deals From REIâs Massive Early Black Friday Sale
The 39 Best Outdoor Deals From REI’s Massive Early Black Friday Sale — Up to 50% Off
COOLIFE Luggage 3 Piece Set Suitcase
This Wildly Popular Luggage Set Is Up to 46% Off Ahead of Black Friday Thanks to a Special Double Discount
Amazon Early Black Friday Hiking Deals Tout
Hiking and Camping Gear Prices Have Been Slashed Up to 75% Off Ahead of Black Friday — Shop Our 70 Top Picks
Best Host and Hostess Gifts
The 30 Best Host and Hostess Gifts of 2022
White comforter on bed
This Best-selling Comforter Makes Shoppers Feel Like They’re at a ‘Luxury Hotel’ — and It’s Up to 56% Off
BALEAF Women's Fleece Lined Winter Leggings Tout
These Fleece-lined Leggings Keep Outdoor Enthusiasts ‘Warm and Cozy’ in Single Digit Temperatures