The 52 Best Early Black Friday Deals on Bedding, Bath Linens, and Robes Start at Just $7

Even if you’re staying home for the holidays, you can still recreate that resort or spa retreat feeling with luxurious sheets, plush comforters, elegant duvet sets, and fluffy towels. But the price tags on many of these hotel-quality linens can be more than the cost of a night at a hotel.

That’s why scoping out department stores and your favorite retailers for Black Friday deals is the best strategy for getting the vacation luxury you crave at home while still having enough left in your bank account for an actual vacation. And the good news is: You don’t have to wait for Black Friday 2022 to snag great discounts. Many retailers are already giving customers early access with discounts up to 83 percent off, so you can beat the rush and get your holiday shopping done ahead of schedule.

This year, shoppers can head to Amazon to score this cooling gel-infused memory foam pillow for just $28 (that’s 54 percent off, the lowest price it’s been in 30 days) to get pressure-relieving comfort and all-night temperature control or enjoy improved sleep with the Syrinx breathable weighted blanket, which is 69 percent off thanks to an on-site coupon, bringing its price to $30. You can also find tons of other great blankets, pillows, and bedding sets that are heavily discounted, like this oversized quilt with matching shams that will elevate the look of any bedroom for just $41 (normally $60).

Nordstrom’s holiday deals are making luxurious materials and elegant finishes affordable with sales on this supple yet durable 100 percent linen sheet set at 60 percent off, this four-piece set of plush and stylish Turkish bath towels that are $65 (that’s 45 percent off), and this organic cotton towel wrap with a hook and loop closure for wearing it after a bath or swim, which is marked down to $33.

The Black Friday specials at Macy’s are tough to beat with steep discounts on premium brands like this Martha Stewart down alternative comforter that’s on sale for just $20 (normally $120). At prices that low, you can get it in a few different colors to complement the décor of each bedroom. Shoppers can also snag this six-piece sheet set of Brookline 1,400 thread count sateen sheets from the Fairfield Square collection available for just $50 (normally $210).

Over at Target, shoppers can enjoy 42 percent off on this down alternative duvet insert or get a box stitch quilt to elevate your bedroom for 25 percent off. Walmart is also offering great deals on complete bedding sets like this 10-piece bed in a bag featuring a soft microfiber comforter with matching sheets, shams, and pillowcases — all for just $63 (which translates to 30 percent off). Also at Walmart, sleepers with sensitive skin or allergies can keep harmful bacteria at bay with this set of copper-infused pillows available for just $15 (read: a 50 percent discount).

What’s more, Brooklinen’s official Black Friday sale is already live and runs through November 28, offering shoppers 20 percent off sitewide with code BLACKFRIDAY. Parachute Home is joining in on the Black Friday fun with tons of sheets, duvet covers, sham sets, and quilts marked down — and we haven’t seen prices this good since the holidays last year. And you can also score impressive deals at West Elm, Pottery Barn, and more before the long weekend.

To give you a head start on your holiday shopping, we tracked down the best early Black Friday deals on bedding and bath linens. Check out our top 52 picks below from retailers like Amazon, Nordstrom, Macy’s, Target, Walmart, Brooklinen, and Parachute Home.

Over at Amazon, Black Friday deals are giving shoppers a chance to save big on popular products like weighted blankets, complete bedding sets, and pillows for every type of sleeper. Enjoy the soft yet breathable texture of linen at a fraction of the price with this linen-textured cotton duvet cover set on sale for 40 percent off or slide into these breathable and cooling hotel-quality sheets available at 25 percent off. For those who love falling asleep under a weighted blanket, the five-layer breathable weighted blanket from Syrinx is 65 percent off right thanks to an on-site coupon now and available in a range of weights from five pounds up to 30 pounds. And pack this satin pillowcase in your suitcase for just $7 to fight frizz and knotted strands while on vacation.



Hotel quality bedding and bath linens are on sale for up to 60 percent off at Nordstrom. The department store is offering holiday deals on luxurious linen sheet sets for $60, soft handcrafted quilts (up to 60 percent off), and more. Over in the bath section, you’ll find similar deals on super soft, ultra-absorbent towels like the ribbed organic cotton wrap at $33 (40 percent off) that lets you lounge in a non-slip towel wrap while you treat yourself to an at-home spa day.



For unbeatable prices on quality brands like Martha Stewart, VCNY, and more, check out Macy’s Black Friday sale. Shoppers can nab Egyptian cotton 1,000 thread-count bed sets, pillow-soft comforters, and cozy woven blankets at discounts of over 75 percent. Add a touch of hotel chic with VCNY Home’s 3-piece quilt set at 65 percent off or upgrade your sheets with the six-piece set of 1400 thread count Brookline sheets which are 76 percent off right now. But, the best deal we’re seeing is 83 percent off this Martha Stewart down alternative comforter, which comes in 14 colors and patterns, including crisp white.



Target’s Black Friday deals are giving shoppers access to all the little extras that can transfer your home into a sanctuary. For side sleepers who need a little extra support at night, get DOWNLITE’s extra-long body pillow on sale at 38 percent off and check out other great deals like 26 percent off on Beautyrest’s copper-infused memory foam pillows that fight bacteria and odors for a cleaner, fresher sleep. Once you’ve updated your pillows, you might want to refresh your bedding with this extra soft French Linen quilt for 25 percent off that’s great on its own in warmer months and paired with a duvet or comforter in cooler months.



At Walmart, shoppers can find big discounts on already low-priced items as well as premium products. Completely stock your guest bathroom’s linen closet with bath towels, hand towels, and washcloths all bundled in the Addy Home 24-Piece Set of towels available at 44 percent off, bringing its price to just $55. Hot sleepers will appreciate 20 percent and higher discounts on Mainstay’s cooling blanket and Tranquility’s temperature-balancing weighted blanket.



