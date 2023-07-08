Travel Products Trends + Deals We Love Amazon Prime Day Deals Thousands of Travel Items Are Marked Down at Amazon This Month — Here Are the 65 Can’t-miss Deals Luggage sets, comfy shoes, and more are up to 74 percent off ahead of Amazon Prime Day. By Hillary Maglin Hillary Maglin Hillary Maglin is an associate commerce editor at Travel + Leisure who’s been covering travel products since 2018. Her work has also been featured in publications such as People, InStyle, and more. Travel + Leisure Editorial Guidelines Published on July 8, 2023 12:00AM EDT In This Article View All In This Article Best Overall Amazon Travel Deals Best Luggage Deals Best Travel Accessory Deals Best Comfortable Shoe Deals Best Travel Clothing Deals Best Tech Deals Best Home and Kitchen Deals Best Outdoor and Camping Deals We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: Travel + Leisure / Tyler Roeland Summer is officially upon us, which means many of us will be hitting the road and skies to do a little traveling before temperatures drop again. If you’ve got a trip or two in the pipeline this month, you’ll want to head to Amazon to take advantage of the thousands of travel items that are already on sale ahead of Prime Day (the huge sales event kicks off July 11-12, when Prime members score unbeatable discounts) — we’re talking luggage sets, comfy shoes, camping gear, and travel accessories like packing cubes, neck pillows, and passport cases. If it all sounds a little overwhelming, worry not — we’ve rounded up the 65 best travel deals of July for you. Luggage sets like this 3-piece option from Rockland are up to 74 percent off, while popular walking shoes by Lifestride are down by 69 percent. In fact, every single deal we’ve listed is at least 20 percent off. So what are you waiting for? Get to shopping before July ends, and before prices go back up. Amazon Dished All the Details on Prime Day 2023 — Here are the Dates and the Best Deals You Can Shop Early Best Overall Amazon Travel Deals Amazon Many of the absolute best travel deals this month come from the luggage brand Rockland. The brand’s London Hardside 3-piece Spinner Set is a whopping 74 percent off while the Melbourne Hardside 2-piece Spinner Set follows closely behind with a 70 percent discount. A 20-inch single spinner of the Melbourne style is currently 55 percent down, and Rockland’s Journey Softside Expandable 4-piece Luggage Set is just $83 — 62 percent off its original price. One non-luggage deal worth calling out is the 69 percent markdown on the popular Lifestride Women’s Next Level Slip-on shoes, which come in 13 colors and 24 sizes. Rockland London Hardside 3-piece Spinner Set, $145 (originally $550) Rockland Melbourne Hardside 2-piece Spinner Set, $103 (originally $340) Rockland Melbourne Hardside Expandable 20-inch Spinner, $64 (originally $140) Rockland Journey Softside Expandable 4-piece Luggage Set, $83 (originally $219) Lifestride Women’s Next Level Slip-on, $25 (originally $80) Rockland London Hardside 3-piece Spinner Set Amazon Buy on Amazon $550 $145 Best Luggage Deals Amazon From sets to single spinners, luggage is already seriously discounted this month. Beyond the mind boggling deals listed above, we’re obsessed with the Rockland Fashion Expandable 2-piece Set at just $49 and the American Tourister Fieldbrook XLT Softside 4-piece Set, which is 58 percent off. Picks we also love from Samsonite, like the Solyte DLX Softside 29-inch Spinner and the Omni 2 Hardside 24-inch Spinner, are 46 and 47 percent off, respectively. Prices on other sets and single luggage pieces are slashed by up to 44 percent. Beow Expandable 3-piece Luggage Set, $150 with on-site coupon (originally $220) Rockland Journey Softside Expandable 4-piece Luggage Set, $90 (originally $219) Rockland Fashion Expandable 2-piece Luggage Set, $49 (originally $95) Rockland London Hardside 3-piece Spinner Set, $145 (originally $550) Rockland Melbourne Hardside 2-piece Spinner Set, $103 (originally $340) Rockland Melbourne Hardside Expandable 20-inch Spinner, $64 (originally $140) Samsonite Freeform Hardside Expandable 28-inch Spinner, $196 (originally $270) Samsonite Omni PC Hardside Expandable 20-inch Spinner, $89 (originally $160) Samsonite Omni 2 Hardside Expandable 24-inch Spinner, $112 (originally $210) Samsonite Winfield 2 Hardside Expandable 24-inch Spinner, $144 (originally $270) Samsonite Solyte DLX Softside Expandable 29-inch Spinner, $184 (originally $340) American Tourister Fieldbrook XLT Softside 4-piece Luggage Set, $80 (originally $190) Wrangler Hardside 20-inch Spinner, $40 (originally $50) Rockland Journey Softside Expandable 4-piece Luggage Set Amazon Buy on Amazon $219 $90 Best Travel Accessory Deals Amazon The perfect luggage set doesn’t necessarily guarantee smooth sailing while traveling — but a couple reliable travel accessories might. Top-rated travel gear is up to half-off right now, starting with Yamadura’s Portable Mini Refillable Perfume Bottle 4-piece Set clocking in at a full 50 percent off and Fyy’s game-changing Travel Cable Organizer at just $10. Popular picks like Veken’s 6-piece Packing Cube Set, Bagsmart’s Hanging Toiletry Bag, and Lewis N. Clark’s RFID-blocking Neck Wallet are down by 26, 22, and 35 percent, respectively. Still, other travel accessories from ProCase, Napfun, and Lohaslife range from 26 to 37 percent off. Veken 6-piece Packing Cube Set, $17 with on-site coupon (originally $27) Napfun Upgraded Memory Foam Neck Pillow, $14 (originally $22) Lohaslife Passport and Vaccine Card Holder, $10 (originally $14) Fyy Travel Cable Organizer, $10 (originally $16) Kintion LED Travel Pocket Mirror, $9 (originally $15) Bagsmart Hanging Toiletry Bag, $23 (originally $30) Fouews 1Pack Travel Pill Organizer, $5 (originally $8) ProCase Waterproof Phone Pouch, $13 (originally $20) Perilogics Universal In-flight Airplane Phone Mount, $11 (originally $18) Yamadura Portable Mini Refillable Perfume Bottles 4-piece Set, $7 (originally $14) Lewis N. Clark RFID-blocking Neck Wallet, $14 (originally $20) Colgate Max Fresh Wisp Disposable Mini Travel Toothbrushes, $18 (originally $32) Veken 6-piece Packing Cube Set Amazon Buy on Amazon $27 $17 Best Comfortable Shoe Deals Amazon Don’t catch your next flight without adding a new pair or two of comfy travel shoes to your collection. We already mentioned that Lifestride’s Next Level Slip-ons are an incredible 69 percent off right now, but you can also score 56 percent off HKR Women’s Non-slip Walking Shoes and 30 percent off Adidas Men’s Kaptir 2.0 Running Shoes. Even Hey Dudes — arguably the shoes of the moment — as well as Rosyclo’s Cloud Slippers are each a rare 40 percent off this July, while a versatile pair of Skechers Women’s walking shoes are discounted by 33 percent. New Balance and Reebok are also up to 40 percent off. Inzcou Lightweight Unisex Running Shoes, $38 (originally $51) Skechers Women’s Go Joy Walking Shoe, $40 (originally $60) Bruno Marc Women’s Slip-on Loafers, $23 (originally $50) New Balance Men’s 608 V5 Cross Trainer, $55 (originally $75) Hey Dude Women’s Wendy Sox, $40 (originally $60) HKR Women’s Non-slip Walking Shoes, $36 (originally $80) Adidas Men’s Kaptir 2.0 Running Shoe, $63 (originally $90) Adidas Women’s Cloudfoam Pure 2.0 Running Shoe, $39 (originally $75) Reebok Women’s Princess Sneakers, $30 (originally $50) Rosyclo Cloud Slippers for Women and Men, $24 (originally $40) Hey Dude Women’s Wendy Sox Amazon Buy on Amazon $60 $40 Best Travel Clothing Deals Amazon The best thing about these discounted travel clothing picks is that they’re all just as stylish and flattering as they are comfy. Ododos’ 3-pack of Women’s Seamless Crop Camisoles is just $29 at the moment (52 percent off its original price), while Acevog’s gorgeous Lightweight Draped Cardigan is only $26 (a 48 percent price slash). Women can also snag a Nimsruc 2-piece Short Sleeve Tracksuit at 46 percent off and Ododos’ Wide-leg Palazzo Pants at 44 percent off, while men can nab Northyard’s Athletic Hiking Shorts for 30 percent off. Skechers’ Women’s Go Walk Pants are down by almost 40 percent, while joggers from Baleaf are up to 32 percent off. If you’re really looking to save, opt for Arolina’s Stretchy Wide-leg Palazzo Lounge Pants — they’re just $22 right now. UEU Women’s Wide-leg High-waisted Yoga Pants, $27 (originally $40) Prettygarden Women’s Casual Wrap Jumpsuit, $38 (originally $51) Baleaf Men’s Longsleeve UPF 50+ Shirt, $20 (originally $27) Baleaf Women’s Lightweight Cargo Joggers, $38 (originally $56) Skechers Women’s Go Walk Pants, $31 (originally $49) Ododos Women’s Wide-leg Palazzo Lounge Pants, $27 (originally $48) Ododos Women’s Seamless Crop Camisole 3-pack, $29 (originally $60) Arolina Stretchy Wide-leg Palazzo Lounge Pants, $22 (originally $30) Nimsruc Women’s 2-piece Short Sleeve Tracksuit, $27 (originally $50) Acevog Lightweight Draped Cardigan, $26 (originally $50) Northyard Men’s Athletic Hiking Shorts, $23 (originally $33) UEU Women’s Wide-leg High-waisted Yoga Pants Amazon Buy on Amazon $40 $27 Best Tech Deals Amazon Long flights, car rides, and train treks can be made significantly more bearable when you’ve got the right tech gear on hand. That’s why we’re all about these July tech deals, starting with the WXM Men’s AirTag Wallet at $23 with a special on-site coupon. Additionally, the Iseyyox 3-in-1 Foldable Charging Station for Apple Products is down by 51 percent and the Miroposs Travel Makeup Mirror With LED is 36 percent off. Marked down by more than 20 percent each are Aonimi’s Portable Power Bank 2-pack, Lightimetunnel’s Sleep Headphones Eye Mask, Saunorch’s Universal International Power Adapter, and Lvetek’s USB Wall Charger With Surge Protector. The Selore & S-Global USB-C Docking Station is hovering right at 20 percent off this month. Iseyyox 3-in-1 Foldable Charging Station for Apple Products, $34 (originally $70) Apple AirTag 4-pack, $90 (originally $99) Miroposs Travel Makeup Mirror With LED, $23 (originally $36) Aonimi Portable Power Bank 2-pack, $20 (originally $30) Lightimetunnel Sleep Headphones Eye Mask With Bluetooth, $20 with on-site coupon (originally $31) Saunorch Universal International Power Adapter, $20 (originally $26) WXM Men’s AirTag Wallet, $23 with on-site coupon (originally $50) Lvetek USB Wall Charger With Surge Protector, $15 (originally $20) Selore & S-Global USB-C Docking Station, $40 (originally $50) Apple AirTag 4-Pack Amazon Buy on Amazon $99 $90 Best Home and Kitchen Deals Amazon We love these home and kitchen items because they’re just as easy to use on the road as they are at home — and they’re all on sale. Keurig’s best-selling K-mini Single Serve Coffee Maker tops the list with a 40 percent markdown, while Temola’s Car Vacuum Cleaner is 64 percent off and Conbola’s Portable Fan With an LED Lantern is just $27 with an on-site coupon. MontVoo’s Outdoor Waterproof Rug and Black + Decker’s 10,000 BTU Portable Air Conditioner are both must-haves for vacation homes — and they’re both 20 percent off. MontVoo Outdoor Waterproof Rug, $37 (originally $50) Utopia Bedding Hotel Quality Pillow, $25 for 2-pack (originally $36) Temola Car Vacuum Cleaner, $10 (originally $28) Black + Decker 10,000 BTU Portable Air Conditioner, $340 (originally $440) Keurig K-mini Single Serve Coffee Maker, $60 (originally $100) Conbola Portable Fan With LED Lantern, $27 with on-site coupon (originally $50) Keurig K-mini Single Serve Coffee Maker Amazon Buy on Amazon $100 $60 Best Outdoor and Camping Deals Amazon Heading out on a camping, backpacking, or hiking trip? You’re in luck — outdoor and camping items are currently more than half off. At 55 percent off is Oniva’s reclining camp chair, while Amaker’s LED Rechargeable Headlamp is 42 percent off. The Cussity LED Pocket Pen Flashlight and GCI Outdoor Portable Master Cook Station are discounted by 31 and 18 percent, respectively. Oniva Reclining Camp Chair, $56 (originally $124) GCI Outdoor Portable Master Cook Station, $132 (originally $160) Amaker LED Rechargeable Headlamp, $35 (originally $60) Pacific Pass 6-person Tent, $50 (originally $70) Cussity LED Pocket Pen Flashlight, $21 (originally $30) Oniva Reclining Camp Chair Amazon Buy on Amazon $124 $56 Love a great deal? Sign up for our T+L Recommends newsletter and we’ll send you our favorite travel products each week. Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! 