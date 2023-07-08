Thousands of Travel Items Are Marked Down at Amazon This Month — Here Are the 65 Can’t-miss Deals

Summer is officially upon us, which means many of us will be hitting the road and skies to do a little traveling before temperatures drop again. If you’ve got a trip or two in the pipeline this month, you’ll want to head to Amazon to take advantage of the thousands of travel items that are already on sale ahead of Prime Day (the huge sales event kicks off July 11-12, when Prime members score unbeatable discounts) — we’re talking luggage sets, comfy shoes, camping gear, and travel accessories like packing cubes, neck pillows, and passport cases.

If it all sounds a little overwhelming, worry not — we’ve rounded up the 65 best travel deals of July for you. Luggage sets like this 3-piece option from Rockland are up to 74 percent off, while popular walking shoes by Lifestride are down by 69 percent. In fact, every single deal we’ve listed is at least 20 percent off. So what are you waiting for? Get to shopping before July ends, and before prices go back up.

Best Overall Amazon Travel Deals

Many of the absolute best travel deals this month come from the luggage brand Rockland. The brand’s London Hardside 3-piece Spinner Set is a whopping 74 percent off while the Melbourne Hardside 2-piece Spinner Set follows closely behind with a 70 percent discount. A 20-inch single spinner of the Melbourne style is currently 55 percent down, and Rockland’s Journey Softside Expandable 4-piece Luggage Set is just $83 — 62 percent off its original price. One non-luggage deal worth calling out is the 69 percent markdown on the popular Lifestride Women’s Next Level Slip-on shoes, which come in 13 colors and 24 sizes.

Rockland London Hardside 3-piece Spinner Set

Best Luggage Deals

From sets to single spinners, luggage is already seriously discounted this month. Beyond the mind boggling deals listed above, we’re obsessed with the Rockland Fashion Expandable 2-piece Set at just $49 and the American Tourister Fieldbrook XLT Softside 4-piece Set, which is 58 percent off. Picks we also love from Samsonite, like the Solyte DLX Softside 29-inch Spinner and the Omni 2 Hardside 24-inch Spinner, are 46 and 47 percent off, respectively. Prices on other sets and single luggage pieces are slashed by up to 44 percent.

Rockland Journey Softside Expandable 4-piece Luggage Set

Best Travel Accessory Deals

The perfect luggage set doesn’t necessarily guarantee smooth sailing while traveling — but a couple reliable travel accessories might. Top-rated travel gear is up to half-off right now, starting with Yamadura’s Portable Mini Refillable Perfume Bottle 4-piece Set clocking in at a full 50 percent off and Fyy’s game-changing Travel Cable Organizer at just $10. Popular picks like Veken’s 6-piece Packing Cube Set, Bagsmart’s Hanging Toiletry Bag, and Lewis N. Clark’s RFID-blocking Neck Wallet are down by 26, 22, and 35 percent, respectively. Still, other travel accessories from ProCase, Napfun, and Lohaslife range from 26 to 37 percent off.

Veken 6-piece Packing Cube Set

Best Comfortable Shoe Deals

Don’t catch your next flight without adding a new pair or two of comfy travel shoes to your collection. We already mentioned that Lifestride’s Next Level Slip-ons are an incredible 69 percent off right now, but you can also score 56 percent off HKR Women’s Non-slip Walking Shoes and 30 percent off Adidas Men’s Kaptir 2.0 Running Shoes. Even Hey Dudes — arguably the shoes of the moment — as well as Rosyclo’s Cloud Slippers are each a rare 40 percent off this July, while a versatile pair of Skechers Women’s walking shoes are discounted by 33 percent. New Balance and Reebok are also up to 40 percent off.

Hey Dude Women’s Wendy Sox

Best Travel Clothing Deals

The best thing about these discounted travel clothing picks is that they’re all just as stylish and flattering as they are comfy. Ododos’ 3-pack of Women’s Seamless Crop Camisoles is just $29 at the moment (52 percent off its original price), while Acevog’s gorgeous Lightweight Draped Cardigan is only $26 (a 48 percent price slash). Women can also snag a Nimsruc 2-piece Short Sleeve Tracksuit at 46 percent off and Ododos’ Wide-leg Palazzo Pants at 44 percent off, while men can nab Northyard’s Athletic Hiking Shorts for 30 percent off. Skechers’ Women’s Go Walk Pants are down by almost 40 percent, while joggers from Baleaf are up to 32 percent off. If you’re really looking to save, opt for Arolina’s Stretchy Wide-leg Palazzo Lounge Pants — they’re just $22 right now.

UEU Women’s Wide-leg High-waisted Yoga Pants

Best Tech Deals

Long flights, car rides, and train treks can be made significantly more bearable when you’ve got the right tech gear on hand. That’s why we’re all about these July tech deals, starting with the WXM Men’s AirTag Wallet at $23 with a special on-site coupon. Additionally, the Iseyyox 3-in-1 Foldable Charging Station for Apple Products is down by 51 percent and the Miroposs Travel Makeup Mirror With LED is 36 percent off. Marked down by more than 20 percent each are Aonimi’s Portable Power Bank 2-pack, Lightimetunnel’s Sleep Headphones Eye Mask, Saunorch’s Universal International Power Adapter, and Lvetek’s USB Wall Charger With Surge Protector. The Selore & S-Global USB-C Docking Station is hovering right at 20 percent off this month.

Apple AirTag 4-Pack

Best Home and Kitchen Deals

We love these home and kitchen items because they’re just as easy to use on the road as they are at home — and they’re all on sale. Keurig’s best-selling K-mini Single Serve Coffee Maker tops the list with a 40 percent markdown, while Temola’s Car Vacuum Cleaner is 64 percent off and Conbola’s Portable Fan With an LED Lantern is just $27 with an on-site coupon. MontVoo’s Outdoor Waterproof Rug and Black + Decker’s 10,000 BTU Portable Air Conditioner are both must-haves for vacation homes — and they’re both 20 percent off.

Keurig K-mini Single Serve Coffee Maker

Best Outdoor and Camping Deals

Heading out on a camping, backpacking, or hiking trip? You’re in luck — outdoor and camping items are currently more than half off. At 55 percent off is Oniva’s reclining camp chair, while Amaker’s LED Rechargeable Headlamp is 42 percent off. The Cussity LED Pocket Pen Flashlight and GCI Outdoor Portable Master Cook Station are discounted by 31 and 18 percent, respectively.

Oniva Reclining Camp Chair

