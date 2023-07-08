15 Swimwear Deals That Are Making a Splash at Amazon This Weekend — Save Up to 60% Now

Shop bikinis, one-pieces, rash guards, and more from just $21.

By
Kristine Solomon
Kristine Solomon Headshot
Kristine Solomon
Kristine is a Travel + Leisure contributor with 20+ years of experience as an editor and writer for NYC-based publications including Martha Stewart Living, Yahoo Life, Forbes Vetted, The Nest, and more. Kristine is a big fan of experiential travel, immersing herself in other cultures like a local. 
Travel + Leisure Editorial Guidelines
Published on July 8, 2023 06:00AM EDT

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

PD Early Deal Roundup: Swimwear on Sale Tout
Photo:

Travel + Leisure / Madison Woiten

When I pack swimsuits for a trip, it’s always a variety. Hey, a traveler has needs — many of them! For instance, I need a flattering bikini for sunbathing and photos. But I also need a one-piece for swimming and for pool parties where I’ll be milling about and want to feel a little more conservative. And then I need a rash guard one-piece, something more appropriate for activities, like cenote-hopping and attempting to be good at standup paddleboarding.

All of this is to say you need some great new swimwear, and luckily Amazon has swimsuit deals galore ahead of Prime Day (this year July 11-12). Make a splash in any kind of bathing suit that suits your fancy: one-pieces, two-pieces, even swim trunks for guys. And save up to 60 percent in the process! I’ve waded through Amazon’s swimwear section and handpicked the 15 best swimsuit deals, starting at just $21. Dive right in!

Eomenie Women's One Piece Swimsuit

Eomenie Women's One Piece Swimsuits Tummy Control Cutout High Waisted

Amazon

Amazon’s No. 1 best-selling one-piece swimsuit gives the look of a two-piece but all the support of a one-piece with its cute front cutout. A bit of ruched material and built-in tummy control add to the comfort factor and yes, the straps are adjustable for a precise fit. One reveler wrote, “I am in love with this suit! It is so cute and super flattering and it covers enough to not make me self-conscious while still letting me feel like I'm not trying to hide myself or anything like that at the beach.”

Tempt Me Women Two Piece Scoop Neck Bikini

Amazon PD Tempt Me Women Two Piece Scoop Neck Bikini

Amazon

For that classic bikini that’s sporty and supportive enough for your most active vacation adventures, look no further than this style with a high-waisted bottom that has full coverage in the back. Our advice? Snag it while it’s at its lowest price in 30 days. It comes in more than 40 colors; bachelorettes will love the white option, while this classic black is super classy, this royal blue shade is universally flattering, and neon pink and rainbow will make a splash. 

Daci Women 2 Piece Rash Guard with Boy Shorts 

Amazon PD Daci Women 2 Piece Rash Guard

Amazon

If you’re planning to snorkel on vacation or you just want a little more protection from the sun, this Daci long-sleeved rash guard top paired with boy shorts is your new go-to, and the ultimate activewear swimsuit. The half-zip top has a built-in bra for support and is made of a breathable, quick-drying fabric; so are the shorts. Stay agile and covered while snorkeling, surfing, and beyond. One sporty fan wrote, “I absolutely love this suit. I snorkel a lot and it is absolutely perfect for snorkeling in the Caribbean sun. It’s totally comfortable and very well made.”

CharmLeaks Sports Bikini

Amazon PD CharmLeaks Women's Bikini Sets High Neck Two Piece Swimsuits

Amazon

Bikini lovers, unite! This CharmLeaks sports swimsuit is a practical two-piece that offers just enough coverage to keep all your parts in place while you do things like, well, swim — but still offers all the appeal of a bikini. Its high-neck halter is reminiscent of a sports bra, and its bottom offers full coverage. “This suit stays in place when playing water sports or volleyball. Full coverage yet looks youthful,” wrote a fan.

Shely One Piece Bathing Suit

Amazon PD Women One Piece Bathing Suit

Amazon

Is it off the shoulder? Is it a swimsuit with straps? The Shely one-piece bathing suit is both! A ruffle top not only looks adorable but is flattering on all body types, and especially “big chest friendly,” as one reviewer put it. It even has removable pads for extra support if you need it as well as a full-coverage backside. That tropical leaf pattern would be the ideal choice for your trip to Bali, Hawaii, or Florida. 

Nafleap One Shoulder Sport Bikini Set

Amazon PD NAFLEAP Women's One Shoulder Sport Bikini Set

Amazon

In the market for something that shows a little more skin? I’ve got you covered. It’s the Nafleap One Shoulder Sport Bikini Set, a one-shoulder two-piece that allows for some peekaboo cleavage up top with removable push-up pads. Its high-waisted brief balances things out. “I haven't worn a two-piece in years, but this made me feel sexy and curvy without feeling self-conscious,” wrote one five-star reviewer. And it doesn’t hurt that this style is up to 51 percent off right now, either.

Yonique Halter V-Neck Two Piece Swimsuit

Amazon PD Yonique Womens Two Piece Swimsuits

Amazon

If you love a tankini, you’ll go ga-ga for the No. 1 best-selling Yonique Halter V-Neck Two Piece Swimsuit, especially when you see what it does for your figure. A halter top with built-in bra keeps everything secure as does the matching floral bottoms of this green colorway. “I adore this bathing suit and recommend it to anyone else who is looking for something to cover their mom gut and still look great,” wrote a reviewer.

Hilor Asymmetric Ruffle Bathing Suit

Amazon PD Hilor Women's One Piece Swimsuits

Amazon

Going on a cruise? A special trip to the Maldives…or Miami? A one-shoulder wonder, as I like to call it, is a guaranteed showstopper. This Hilor asymmetric bathing suit with a flirty ruffle has figure-flattering ruching and tummy control, making it “tight enough to bring it all in,” as one of more than 17,00 five-star reviewers put it. Your social media pics will be epic.

Zaful Women’s High-waisted Bikini

Amazon PD ZAFUL Women's High Waisted Bikini Scoop Neck Swimsuit

Amazon

A mix-and-match print bathing suit like this one is a surefire way to keep your beach looks fresh — and maximize your packing space, too. A buttoned, knotted top can even be styled as a tank top before or after you hit the water, and its high-waist bottoms are both flattering and comfy. Best of all, it’s already 45 percent off, but you can score an additional 30 percent with an on-site promo code. With prices this low, you might as well scoop up a few more of the 30-plus colors.

Tempt Me High Neck Plunge Mesh Swimsuit

Amazon Tempt Me Women One Piece Swimsuit High Neck Plunge Mesh Ruched Monokini Swimwear

Amazon

This ruched one-piece by Tempt Me is a great example of a swimsuit that’s perfect for a pool party. It has shaping elements that keep you feeling secure, and its high-neck with a plunging, peekaboo mesh panel and cute bow detail practically make it an outfit. Throw a sarong over this baby and you have a full garden party look. “Finally a suit I can wear without worrying about boobs falling out or not enough coverage! I’m active - swimming, snorkeling, etc and this suit is perfect,” wrote one of more than 24,000 five-star reviewers.

To buy: amazon.com, $26 (originally $35)

Axesea Long Sleeve Rash Guard with UPF 50+

Amazon PD AXESEA Womens Rash Guard UPF 50 Long Sleeve Swim Shirt

Amazon

It’s the sports swimsuit deal you’ve been waiting for: a long-sleeve one-piece rash guard that’s ideal for water sports of all kinds and something that should be in any adventure traveler’s suitcase. The Axesea Long Sleeve Rash Guard is an extra special pick because it has UPF 50+ sun protection built in. “I spent a week in the sun on a lake, and ditched all my other suit options for this after the first two hours in it,” wrote a happy shopper. “It’s ridiculously comfortable, easy on and off, great sun protection, and seamless in water. It was comfortable in the super hot weather but also helped keep me warm when the water got cold at night.”

Ekouaer One-Piece Swimsuit

Amazon PD Ekouaer One Piece Swimsuits

Amazon

If a simple one-piece is what you have in mind, Amazon’s Ekouaer One-Piece Swimsuit is perfect, especially while there’s a special 20 percent coupon right now. It has a spaghetti strap top with a deep V-neck and gives strong Baywatch vibes in red. A tie in the back gives visual interest. “When all the reviews said this suit was amazing, flattering and fit perfect, they were not lying,” exclaimed a five-star reviewer. “Final verdict — buy this suit.”

SuperPrity Ruffled Flounce Top High Waisted Bikini

Amazon PD SuperPrity Swimsuits

Amazon

This dress-meets-swimsuit is actually a two-piece. The SuperPrity Ruffled Flounce Top High Waisted Bikini features a top that’s elasticized but has a blouse-y layer attached. It has adjustable straps, push-up pads and a ruched, high-waisted bottom, and it will make you rethink the concept of tankinis. “Bought for [my] trip to Turks and Caicos,” wrote one of more than 21,000 five-star reviewers. “This suit was flattering and I got lots of compliments.”

Nautica Men's Standard Solid Quick Dry Classic Logo Swim Trunk

Amazon PD Nautica Men's Standard Solid Quick Dry Classic Logo Swim-Trunk

Amazon

There are plenty of swim deals for men too, including these Nautica swim trunks with an elasticized drawstring waist, mesh lining, and convenient side pockets that are a hit with Amazon fans and 60 percent off! They’re perfect for anything from a beach day to a boat outing. “I travel a lot and I love all the pockets. A hidden pocket is available inside by [the] waistband, which is great for [storing a] room card or credit card,” wrote a five-star reviewer.

Kanu Surf Barracuda Swim Trunks

Amazon PD Kanu Surf Men's Barracuda Swim Trunks

Amazon

Last but not least, Amazon’s No. 1 best-selling swim trunks have almost 60,000 five-star reviews, so you know the love for Kanu Surf Barracuda Swim Trunks runs deep. It’s obvious that they look really cool, but they have functional features too, like UPF 50+ built in for sun protection and quick-dry microfiber material. Plus, there are pockets for holding your ear plugs and GoPro. “My husband really likes these for comfort and wearability,” wrote a happy spouse.

“We sit in the health club hot tub four times a week and I have gone through four swimsuit bottoms because they lose their color, feel etc. due to the hot water and chemicals. His shorts are still going strong!” 

Love a great deal? Sign up for our T+L Recommends newsletter and we’ll send you our favorite travel products each week.

Was this page helpful?

See More T+L Shopping Deals

Amazon Prime Day Avene anti-aging serum
Shoppers Say This French Skincare Secret Minimizes Fine Lines and Wrinkles in 1 Week — and It's on Sale
PD Early One-Off Deal: Weekender Bag
Travelers Say This Weekender Bag That Fits Clothing for 2 Weeks Is the ‘Mary Poppins of the Luggage World’
Amazon Prime Day Best Travel Deals Tout
Thousands of Travel Items Are Marked Down at Amazon This Month — Here Are the 65 Can’t-miss Deals
Related Articles
Amazon Prime Day Swimsuits Under $50 Tout
15 Flattering Swimsuits That Are on Major Sale at Amazon Right Now — Up to 67% Off
swimsuits
The 12 Best Swimsuits for Women of 2023, Tested and Reviewed
Amazon's Best-Selling Tankini Swimsuit Tout
Shoppers Say This $26 Best-selling Tankini Swimsuit ‘Never Rides Up’ and Is ‘Incredibly Flattering'
Best Once Pieces
The 8 Best One-piece Swimsuits of 2023, Tested and Reviewed
Best Bikinis
The 8 Best Bikinis of 2023, Tested and Reviewed
Best Swimsuit Brands
The 12 Best Swimsuit Brands of 2023, Tested and Reviewed
Suuksess wrap bikini
This Comfortable, High-waisted Bikini Set Is a Best-seller on Amazon — and It's Just $28
The Ultimate Bahamas Packing List
The Ultimate Bahamas Packing List
Women wearing bikinis and one piece swimsuits
I'm a Travel Editor, and This Is the Swimwear Brand I Pack for Every Trip
The Ultimate Egypt Packing List
The Ultimate Egypt Packing List
Amazon Prime Day Early Deal Roundup: Fashion Item Roundup Under $50 Dresses Tout
Summer Dresses Are Up to 70% Off Ahead of Amazon Prime Day — Here Are the 15 Best Deals
Amazon Prime Day Writer in Paris Tout
I'm a Writer in Paris, and I Found 13 French Styles Secretly on Sale at Amazon Before Prime Day — From $14
PD Early Roundup: Under-$50 Lightweight Jumpsuits Tout
12 Flowy and Flattering Jumpsuits That'll Keep You Comfortable on Your Next Summer Trip — All Under $50
Amazon Prime Day Best UPF Clothing Under $50 Tout
Stay Cool and Avoid Sunburn This Summer With 14 Expert-approved, Protective Clothing Picks From Just $17
Amazon Prime Day Early Editor-Loved Deals Tout
I Shop Amazon for a Living, and These 20 Secret Early Prime Day Deals Are Too Good to Pass Up
PD Early Deal Roundup: Best T-shirt Dresses on Sale Tout
Amazon's Top-rated T-shirt Dresses Start at Just $19 — and They're Perfect for Summer Travel