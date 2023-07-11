Travel + Leisure Readers' 5 Favorite Hotels in Dublin of 2023

Readers loved these tried-and-true Irish classics in our annual "World’s Best Awards" survey for 2023.

By
Peter Terzian
Peter Terzian headshot
Peter Terzian
Peter Terzian is the features editor of Travel + Leisure, where he has been on staff since 2017. He has been an editor at Elle Decor, Culture and Travel, and Out magazines, as well as Newsday, the Long Island newspaper.
Travel + Leisure Editorial Guidelines
Published on July 11, 2023
In This Article
View All
In This Article

It could be argued that, when it comes to Dublin’s hotel scene, not much changes. But would we want it any other way? The Shelbourne (No. 3) watches over St. Stephen’s Green, just as it did when it opened two centuries ago. The four 18th-century townhouses that make up The Merrion (No. 2) still envelop visitors with Georgian stateliness. Even The Fitzwilliam (No. 4), the youngest hotel on our list, is 25 years old this year. 

How Voting Works

Every year for our World's Best Awards survey, T+L asks readers to weigh in on travel experiences around the globe — to share their opinions on the top hotels, resorts, cities, islands, cruise ships, spas, airlines, and more. Nearly 165,000 T+L readers completed the 2023 survey, an increase of nearly 25 percent over pre-pandemic voting levels. A total of more than 685,000 votes were cast across over 8,500 unique properties (hotels, cities, cruise lines, etc.).

Hotels were classified as either resort hotel, city hotel, or safari lodge based on their location and amenities, and they were specifically rated on the criteria below:

  • Rooms/facilities
  • Location
  • Service
  • Food
  • Value

For each characteristic, respondents could choose a rating of excellent, above average, average, below average, or poor. The final scores are averages of these responses. 

Luxurious lobby area of The Westbury in Dublin

Courtesy of The Westbury

What Readers Loved

Dublin’s hotels may be venerable institutions, but that doesn’t mean they’re stuck in a rut. Take the Art Afternoon Tea at The Merrion, with pastries inspired by the works of famous Irish artists. “Creative and delicious — one of my favorite teas ever,” writes one reader. Or take The Fitzwilliam’s “Dublin by Design,” a guided tour of the city’s most fashionable indie retailers. While these properties are steeped in history, they keep their focus firmly on the present. 

The Winner 

The Westbury

Bar at The Westbury

Courtesy of The Westbury

Part of the Irish-owned Doyle Collection, this five-star property couldn’t have a more prime location: The Westbury is located just off busy Grafton Street, and a short walk from Trinity College and St. Stephen’s Green. Our readers were knocked out by the superb service. “Unbelievably kind and memorable team members are always willing to go that extra mile for guests,” wrote one traveler. “The friendly staff get to know you very quickly. A reservation at an exclusive restaurant was made possible for us by the concierge.” 

The Full List

1. The Westbury

Reader Score: 95.83

2. The Merrion 

Reader Score: 93.74

3. The Shelbourne, Autograph Collection

Reader Score: 92.70

4. The Fitzwilliam Hotel Dublin

Reader Score: 89.60

5. Conrad Dublin

Reader Score: 81.05

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Exterior of the Mandarin Oriental Hyde Park Hotel in London
Travel + Leisure Readers' 10 Favorite Hotels in London of 2023
Exterior view of pool and living room in suite at Capella Bangkok
Travel + Leisure Readers' 25 Favorite Hotel Brands of 2023
Exterior view of the Four Seasons Hotel building towering over New Orleans
Travel + Leisure Readers' 5 Favorite Hotels in New Orleans of 2023
Exterior patio and pool area at Asbury Ocean Club Hotel
Travel + Leisure Readers' 10 Favorite Mid-Atlantic Resorts of 2023
Lobby area of The Westin Hilton Head Island Resort & Spa with an ornate chandellier and a larger than life painting
Travel + Leisure Readers' 10 Favorite Resorts in South Carolina of 2023
The Lobby Lounge at The Wall Street Hotel
Travel + Leisure Readers' 15 Favorite Hotels in New York City of 2023
Flowers & Lower Terrace at The Merrion Hotel in Dublin
The 5 Best Hotels in Dublin
Dining area at Gleneagles
Travel + Leisure Readers' 5 Favorite Resorts in the U.K. and Ireland of 2023
Restaurant with ornate chandeliers in Fairmont Olympic Hotel Seattle
Travel + Leisure Readers' 5 Favorite Hotels in Seattle of 2023
Lobby with purple, and brown furnishings and marble pillars in The Palace Hotel San Francisco
Travel + Leisure Readers' 5 Favorite Hotels in San Francisco of 2023
Lounge chairs at rooftop pool at the Pendry San Diego
Travel + Leisure Readers' 3 Favorite Hotels in San Diego of 2023
The living room of the Riggs Suite at Riggs Washington D.C.
Travel + Leisure Readers' 10 Favorite Hotels in Washington, D.C. of 2023
Pool at the JW Marriott Savannah Plant Riverside hotel
Travel + Leisure Readers' 5 Favorite Hotels in Savannah of 2023
Interior guest room at Hotel San Jose in Austin
Travel + Leisure Readers' 15 Favorite Continental U.S. City Hotels of 2023
The fireplace in the lobby at Wylder Windham
Travel + Leisure Readers' 5 Favorite New York State Resorts of 2023
Terrace with views of Paris from Le Meurice
Travel + Leisure Readers' 10 Favorite Hotels in Paris of 2023