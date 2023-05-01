There’s a good chance that your dry bag is the only thing between your phone and its potential untimely death, so you don’t want to just grab the cheapest piece of waterproof-looking plastic that you see. The best dry bags can stand up to getting tossed around without losing their seal or getting punctured.

Whether you’re spending a lazy day on the lake or rafting on whitewater, a good dry bag is a convenient accessory for stashing away belongings that you simply can’t risk getting wet.

Best Overall NRS Ether HydroLock Dry Sack Amazon View On Amazon View On Backcountry.com View On Nrs.com Why We Love It The simple bag includes an extra seal to really keep out water and a clear window for extra visibility. What to Consider It doesn’t have many attachment points, and the single D-ring may be too small for some carabiners. The most important job of a dry bag is to keep your things dry, and this will definitely live up to the task. NRS upgraded their Ether series with a HydroLock closure, a zip seal designed to provide 100 percent waterproof protection even when submerged. The material is still light enough to easily tag along in your bag, and it folds into an envelope shape when empty so it’s not a hassle to pack. There’s also a clear window into the bag to make it easy to find your things (or check your texts, if you’re so inclined), and it comes in one of the widest size ranges out there, from a 2-liter bag all the way up to 35 liters. The Ether is light on attachment features, but there is a D-ring on the buckle that can serve as an attachment point, and you can choose from three different bright colors that won’t get lost in the water. Price at time of publish: $50 (5-liter) The Details: 4.5 x 8 inches (2-liter) to 11 x 22.5 inches (35-liter) | 2, 3, 5, 10, 15, 25, or 35 liters | 30-denier PU laminated ripstop nylon | Roll-top plus zip seal

Best Roll-top Sea to Summit Big River Dry Bag REI View On Amazon View On REI View On Seatosummit.com Why We Love It Sea to Summit offers a solid build, good size range, and nice extra features. What to Consider The seams are taped, rather than welded. Sea to Summit is a classic name in the outdoor space, and their Big River dry bag lives up to its reputation. It’s one of the thicker options in Sea to Summit’s extensive dry bag lineup, with a laminated abrasion-resistant nylon fabric. There are six sizes available, from a petite 5 liters to a giant 65 liters, and all of them have multiple lash points so you can attach it to whatever your preferred vehicle may be. It also comes in four colors, all of which have a white interior to make it easier to find your things inside. One thing we wish was included is Sea to Summit’s Dry Bag Sling, a strap that can attach to multiple 2023 model Sea to Summit bags and gives you an easy and comfortable way to carry your dry bag as a sling bag. Although you have to purchase the sling separately, Sea to Summit’s reliable dry gear is still a wise choice in our books. Price at time of publish: $23 (5-liter) The Details: 6.6 x 5.6 inches x 12.7 (5-liter) to 15 x 13.9 x 28.3 inches (65-liter) | 5, 8, 13, 20, 35, or 65 liters | Laminated 420D nylon | Roll-top

Best Lightweight Osprey Ultralight Dry Sack REI View On Amazon View On REI View On Osprey.com Why We Love It This bag is light on weight but high in quality, with an easy, straightforward design. What to Consider If you want to use it as a packing cube, you’ll need to remember to leave room to roll the top. If you’re bringing your dry bag backpacking, you want it to be as light as possible. Osprey’s Ultralight Dry Sack lives up to its name and that requirement, with its smallest model weighing in at just .9 ounces and the largest still only 2.7 ounces. And there’s an Ultralight Dry Sack for every need, with five sizes (3, 6, 12, 20, or 35 liters) and four colors available. It’s also Bluesign-approved for sustainability cred, and the rectangular shape means it will be easier for it to double as a packing cube if you want to use a few to organize your luggage. However, note that this bag is IPX5 rated, which means it’s waterproof but not submersible. Price at time of publish: $18 (3-liter) The Details: 8.6 x 6 x 6 inches (3 liters) to 20.8 x 12.9 x 14.1 inches (35 liters) | 3, 6, 12, 20, and 35 liters | Recycled 40-denier high-tenacity nylon | Roll-top The 10 Best Waterproof Backpacks of 2023

Best Translucent SealLine Discovery View Dry Bag REI View On Amazon View On REI View On Seallinegear.com Why We Love It These have enough visibility to see what’s inside but just enough opacity to keep some secrets. What to Consider The valve won’t be as effective if it’s blocked by your gear. Sometimes you need reminders about what you put in your dry bag. On those occasions, your best choice is a translucent bag like SealLine’s Discovery View. Not only is the bag see-through, it also boasts a PurgeAir valve that helps push air out after the bag is sealed, compressing it even further. The seams are fully welded, and the DrySeal roll-top close is easy to use. It’s available in 5, 10, 20, and 30 liters, and each size has a different color on the bottom so you can easily tell them apart. We prefer the Discovery because its slightly blurred finish makes it so that you can tell what’s inside, but it isn’t all hanging out. If you want full transparency, go for its crisper Baja View cousin. Price at time of publish: $35 (5 liters) The Details: 4 x 7 x 10 inches (5-liter) to 7 x 12 x 22 inches (30 liter) | 5, 10, 20, and 30 liters | Transparent 12-ounce polyurethane film body; 300D 18-ounce polyurethane-coated polyester bottom | Roll-top

Best Budget Outdoor Products Ultimate Dry-sack Three-pack Amazon View On Amazon View On Outdoorproducts.com Why We Love It These simple sacks get you three for the price of one. What to Consider They aren’t super durable and won’t stand up to submersion. If you just want some dry bags for a day at the beach or a lowkey kayaking trip and don’t want to invest too heavily, the Ultimate Dry-sack Three-pack may be your best bet. This deal gives you three dry bags for a lower price than even some single-bag options. Note that these are for splashing only; they won’t stand up to a full submersion. But they’re solid enough to keep your gear dry in a rain shower or while stashed in your boat for the afternoon. They’re extremely simple with a standard roll-top closure and have double-stitched and taped seams to prevent water getting in. They also come with a lifetime guarantee. Price at time of publish: $10 The Details: 10.75 x 22 inches (8-liter) ; 9.5 x 15.5 inches (4-liter); 7.75 x 13 inches (2-liter) | 2, 4, and 8 liters | Coated ripstop fabric | Roll-top

Best Duffel Yeti Panga 50L Waterproof Duffel REI View On Walmart View On REI View On Acmetools.com Why We Love It This super-solid duffel has a variety of carry styles and lash points without overcomplicating things. What to Consider There’s no locking mechanism on the closure. Your gear will be okay even if it rolls right out of your boat if it’s packed in a Yeti Panga duffel. It’s rated up to IPX7, which means the contents are protected for up to 30 minutes at a depth of 1 meter. And that’s without any need for a complicated closure system: the DryLok zipper keeps things simple. The molded EVA bottom adds an extra layer of thickness for when you’re throwing the bag around, and the high-density ThickSkin nylon shell is puncture-resistant. Inside, there are two mesh pockets to help keep things organized. There are multiple lash points to hook on your other gear, and the straps can be adjusted to carry the bag as either a duffel or backpack-style. If you need more space, there are 75- and 100-liter models available as well, and all sizes come in neutral gray or tan. Price at time of publish: $300 The Details: 32.5 x 17 x 12 inches | 50 liters | EVA molded bottom, ThickSkin nylon shell | Zipper

Best Backpack Patagonia Guidewater Backpack Patagonia View On REI View On Backcountry.com View On Patagonia.com Why We Love It This backpack is easy to carry, sustainable, and fully submersible. What to Consider It only comes in one size. When you want your backpack to also turn into a submarine, the Patagonia Guidewater is the best dry bag for you. This backpack is fully submersible and IPX7-rated. The panel and straps, made of recycled polyester, also won’t absorb water, so your shoulders won’t get soggy. It also comes with a removable internal organization pocket for small items that you can turn into an external pocket by attaching to the outer lash points when you need it to be extra accessible. A removable waist strap makes carry even easier, and multiple outer lash points mean you can attach anything else you may be carrying. While it still looks a little tactical, the blue and green color options are both pleasantly non-utilitarian. Price at time of publish: $299 The Details: 13.5 x 9 x 21 inches | 29 liters | Recycled nylon and recycled polyester | Zipper The 12 Best Waterproof Phone Cases of 2023

Best Hip Pack Matador FreeRain Waterproof Packable Hip Pack Matador View On REI View On Campsaver.com View On Matadorup.com Why We Love It This ultralight hip pack adjusts in all sorts of convenient ways without sacrificing durability. What to Consider The additional front pocket isn’t waterproof. The last thing you want on your hips is something heavy that will weigh you down. Luckily, Matador’s hip pack is designed to be both waterproof and ultralight. The main compartment is fully waterproof with a roll-top closure that also includes an integrated zipper option, so you can just zip and still be weatherproof or go all the way with the zip and roll to get fully waterproofed. There’s also an additional (not waterproof) front zipper pocket for smaller items. The panels are reinforced for durability and abrasion resistance (extra important when it might be rubbing against your other bags), and you can adjust the straps to wear it either on your hips or across your torso. It also packs up into itself in two separate ways, either just by tucking the straps into the front pocket or into the included compression sack for extra squish. Price at time of publish: $60 Dimensions: 10 x 5 x 3 inches | 2 liters | Materials: 70D Robic nylon UHMWPE (Ultra-high-molecular-weight-polyethylene), PU waterproofing | Roll-top with integrated zip

Best for Kayaking Watershed Aleutian Deck Bag Watershed View On Drybags.com View On Nrs.com Why We Love It This IP68-rated bag packs in plenty of useful paddling features. What to Consider In order to keep its low profile, you don’t get a lot of depth in the bag. If you’re specifically shopping for a kayak trip, Watershed’s Aleutian is your best bet. Its low profile won’t throw off your balance and will easily strap to the front of your kayak while still allowing access to your camera if any sea creatures pop up. It also includes buckles that can specifically hold a bilge pump and a clear map case to make sure you know where you’re paddling. (Though you can also use a touchscreen through the material if you choose to use it for your phone or tablet.) There’s even a water bottle holder so you can easily keep hydrated. And with an IP68 rating, it can survive immersion in depths of water deeper than 1 meter, so even if you capsize, at least your towel won’t be wet. Price at time of publish: $164 The Details: 19.5 x 14.5 x 4 inches | 11.5 liters | Polyurethane-coated nylon | ZipDry