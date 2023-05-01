Travel Products Activity + Adventure Beach + Water Activities The Best Dry Bags for Boating, Backpacking, and Beach Trips A reliable dry bag offers peace of mind during a range of outdoor activities. By Rena Behar Rena Behar Instagram Twitter Website Rena Behar is a freelance journalist and editor focusing on tech, travel, and gender. She has contributed to Travel + Leisure, TripSavvy, and more. Travel + Leisure Editorial Guidelines Published on May 1, 2023 Share Tweet Pin Email In This Article Expand Jump to a Section Our top picks Reviews Tips for Buying FAQ Why Trust Travel + Leisure We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Travel + Leisure / David Hattan Whether you’re spending a lazy day on the lake or rafting on whitewater, a good dry bag is a convenient accessory for stashing away belongings that you simply can’t risk getting wet. There’s a good chance that your dry bag is the only thing between your phone and its potential untimely death, so you don’t want to just grab the cheapest piece of waterproof-looking plastic that you see. The best dry bags can stand up to getting tossed around without losing their seal or getting punctured. Our Top Picks Best Overall: NRS Dry Sack at Amazon Jump to Review Best Roll-top: Sea to Summit Dry Bag at Amazon Jump to Review Best Lightweight: Osprey Ultralight Dry Sack at Amazon Jump to Review Best Translucent: SealLine Dry Bag at Amazon Jump to Review Best Budget: Outdoor Products Dry-sack Three-pack at Amazon Jump to Review Best Duffel: Yeti Waterproof Duffel at Walmart Jump to Review Best Backpack: Patagonia Guidewater Backpack at REI Jump to Review Best Hip Pack: Matador Waterproof Packable Hip Pack at REI Jump to Review Best for Kayaking: Watershed Deck Bag at Drybags.com Jump to Review Best for Clothing: Outdoor Research Dirty/Clean Bag at Amazon Jump to Review Best Overall NRS Ether HydroLock Dry Sack Amazon View On Amazon View On Backcountry.com View On Nrs.com Why We Love It The simple bag includes an extra seal to really keep out water and a clear window for extra visibility. What to Consider It doesn’t have many attachment points, and the single D-ring may be too small for some carabiners. The most important job of a dry bag is to keep your things dry, and this will definitely live up to the task. NRS upgraded their Ether series with a HydroLock closure, a zip seal designed to provide 100 percent waterproof protection even when submerged. The material is still light enough to easily tag along in your bag, and it folds into an envelope shape when empty so it’s not a hassle to pack. There’s also a clear window into the bag to make it easy to find your things (or check your texts, if you’re so inclined), and it comes in one of the widest size ranges out there, from a 2-liter bag all the way up to 35 liters. The Ether is light on attachment features, but there is a D-ring on the buckle that can serve as an attachment point, and you can choose from three different bright colors that won’t get lost in the water. Price at time of publish: $50 (5-liter) The Details: 4.5 x 8 inches (2-liter) to 11 x 22.5 inches (35-liter) | 2, 3, 5, 10, 15, 25, or 35 liters | 30-denier PU laminated ripstop nylon | Roll-top plus zip seal Best Roll-top Sea to Summit Big River Dry Bag REI View On Amazon View On REI View On Seatosummit.com Why We Love It Sea to Summit offers a solid build, good size range, and nice extra features. What to Consider The seams are taped, rather than welded. Sea to Summit is a classic name in the outdoor space, and their Big River dry bag lives up to its reputation. It’s one of the thicker options in Sea to Summit’s extensive dry bag lineup, with a laminated abrasion-resistant nylon fabric. There are six sizes available, from a petite 5 liters to a giant 65 liters, and all of them have multiple lash points so you can attach it to whatever your preferred vehicle may be. It also comes in four colors, all of which have a white interior to make it easier to find your things inside. One thing we wish was included is Sea to Summit’s Dry Bag Sling, a strap that can attach to multiple 2023 model Sea to Summit bags and gives you an easy and comfortable way to carry your dry bag as a sling bag. Although you have to purchase the sling separately, Sea to Summit’s reliable dry gear is still a wise choice in our books. Price at time of publish: $23 (5-liter) The Details: 6.6 x 5.6 inches x 12.7 (5-liter) to 15 x 13.9 x 28.3 inches (65-liter) | 5, 8, 13, 20, 35, or 65 liters | Laminated 420D nylon | Roll-top Best Lightweight Osprey Ultralight Dry Sack REI View On Amazon View On REI View On Osprey.com Why We Love It This bag is light on weight but high in quality, with an easy, straightforward design. What to Consider If you want to use it as a packing cube, you’ll need to remember to leave room to roll the top. If you’re bringing your dry bag backpacking, you want it to be as light as possible. Osprey’s Ultralight Dry Sack lives up to its name and that requirement, with its smallest model weighing in at just .9 ounces and the largest still only 2.7 ounces. And there’s an Ultralight Dry Sack for every need, with five sizes (3, 6, 12, 20, or 35 liters) and four colors available. It’s also Bluesign-approved for sustainability cred, and the rectangular shape means it will be easier for it to double as a packing cube if you want to use a few to organize your luggage. However, note that this bag is IPX5 rated, which means it’s waterproof but not submersible. Price at time of publish: $18 (3-liter) The Details: 8.6 x 6 x 6 inches (3 liters) to 20.8 x 12.9 x 14.1 inches (35 liters) | 3, 6, 12, 20, and 35 liters | Recycled 40-denier high-tenacity nylon | Roll-top Best Translucent SealLine Discovery View Dry Bag REI View On Amazon View On REI View On Seallinegear.com Why We Love It These have enough visibility to see what's inside but just enough opacity to keep some secrets. What to Consider The valve won't be as effective if it's blocked by your gear. Sometimes you need reminders about what you put in your dry bag. On those occasions, your best choice is a translucent bag like SealLine's Discovery View. Not only is the bag see-through, it also boasts a PurgeAir valve that helps push air out after the bag is sealed, compressing it even further. The seams are fully welded, and the DrySeal roll-top close is easy to use. It’s available in 5, 10, 20, and 30 liters, and each size has a different color on the bottom so you can easily tell them apart. We prefer the Discovery because its slightly blurred finish makes it so that you can tell what’s inside, but it isn’t all hanging out. If you want full transparency, go for its crisper Baja View cousin. Price at time of publish: $35 (5 liters) The Details: 4 x 7 x 10 inches (5-liter) to 7 x 12 x 22 inches (30 liter) | 5, 10, 20, and 30 liters | Transparent 12-ounce polyurethane film body; 300D 18-ounce polyurethane-coated polyester bottom | Roll-top Best Budget Outdoor Products Ultimate Dry-sack Three-pack Amazon View On Amazon View On Outdoorproducts.com Why We Love It These simple sacks get you three for the price of one. What to Consider They aren’t super durable and won’t stand up to submersion. If you just want some dry bags for a day at the beach or a lowkey kayaking trip and don’t want to invest too heavily, the Ultimate Dry-sack Three-pack may be your best bet. This deal gives you three dry bags for a lower price than even some single-bag options. Note that these are for splashing only; they won’t stand up to a full submersion. But they’re solid enough to keep your gear dry in a rain shower or while stashed in your boat for the afternoon. They’re extremely simple with a standard roll-top closure and have double-stitched and taped seams to prevent water getting in. They also come with a lifetime guarantee. Price at time of publish: $10 The Details: 10.75 x 22 inches (8-liter) ; 9.5 x 15.5 inches (4-liter); 7.75 x 13 inches (2-liter) | 2, 4, and 8 liters | Coated ripstop fabric | Roll-top Best Duffel Yeti Panga 50L Waterproof Duffel REI View On Walmart View On REI View On Acmetools.com Why We Love It This super-solid duffel has a variety of carry styles and lash points without overcomplicating things. What to Consider There’s no locking mechanism on the closure. Your gear will be okay even if it rolls right out of your boat if it’s packed in a Yeti Panga duffel. It’s rated up to IPX7, which means the contents are protected for up to 30 minutes at a depth of 1 meter. And that’s without any need for a complicated closure system: the DryLok zipper keeps things simple. The molded EVA bottom adds an extra layer of thickness for when you’re throwing the bag around, and the high-density ThickSkin nylon shell is puncture-resistant. Inside, there are two mesh pockets to help keep things organized. There are multiple lash points to hook on your other gear, and the straps can be adjusted to carry the bag as either a duffel or backpack-style. If you need more space, there are 75- and 100-liter models available as well, and all sizes come in neutral gray or tan. Price at time of publish: $300 The Details: 32.5 x 17 x 12 inches | 50 liters | EVA molded bottom, ThickSkin nylon shell | Zipper Best Backpack Patagonia Guidewater Backpack Patagonia View On REI View On Backcountry.com View On Patagonia.com Why We Love It This backpack is easy to carry, sustainable, and fully submersible. What to Consider It only comes in one size. When you want your backpack to also turn into a submarine, the Patagonia Guidewater is the best dry bag for you. This backpack is fully submersible and IPX7-rated. The panel and straps, made of recycled polyester, also won’t absorb water, so your shoulders won’t get soggy. It also comes with a removable internal organization pocket for small items that you can turn into an external pocket by attaching to the outer lash points when you need it to be extra accessible. A removable waist strap makes carry even easier, and multiple outer lash points mean you can attach anything else you may be carrying. While it still looks a little tactical, the blue and green color options are both pleasantly non-utilitarian. Price at time of publish: $299 The Details: 13.5 x 9 x 21 inches | 29 liters | Recycled nylon and recycled polyester | Zipper Best Hip Pack Matador FreeRain Waterproof Packable Hip Pack Matador View On REI View On Campsaver.com View On Matadorup.com Why We Love It This ultralight hip pack adjusts in all sorts of convenient ways without sacrificing durability. What to Consider The additional front pocket isn't waterproof. The last thing you want on your hips is something heavy that will weigh you down. Luckily, Matador’s hip pack is designed to be both waterproof and ultralight. The main compartment is fully waterproof with a roll-top closure that also includes an integrated zipper option, so you can just zip and still be weatherproof or go all the way with the zip and roll to get fully waterproofed. There’s also an additional (not waterproof) front zipper pocket for smaller items. The panels are reinforced for durability and abrasion resistance (extra important when it might be rubbing against your other bags), and you can adjust the straps to wear it either on your hips or across your torso. It also packs up into itself in two separate ways, either just by tucking the straps into the front pocket or into the included compression sack for extra squish. Price at time of publish: $60 Dimensions: 10 x 5 x 3 inches | 2 liters | Materials: 70D Robic nylon UHMWPE (Ultra-high-molecular-weight-polyethylene), PU waterproofing | Roll-top with integrated zip Best for Kayaking Watershed Aleutian Deck Bag Watershed View On Drybags.com View On Nrs.com Why We Love It This IP68-rated bag packs in plenty of useful paddling features. What to Consider In order to keep its low profile, you don’t get a lot of depth in the bag. If you’re specifically shopping for a kayak trip, Watershed’s Aleutian is your best bet. Its low profile won’t throw off your balance and will easily strap to the front of your kayak while still allowing access to your camera if any sea creatures pop up. It also includes buckles that can specifically hold a bilge pump and a clear map case to make sure you know where you’re paddling. (Though you can also use a touchscreen through the material if you choose to use it for your phone or tablet.) There’s even a water bottle holder so you can easily keep hydrated. And with an IP68 rating, it can survive immersion in depths of water deeper than 1 meter, so even if you capsize, at least your towel won’t be wet. Price at time of publish: $164 The Details: 19.5 x 14.5 x 4 inches | 11.5 liters | Polyurethane-coated nylon | ZipDry Best for Clothing Outdoor Research Dirty/Clean Bag Outdoor Research View On Amazon View On Backcountrygear.com View On Outdoorresearch.com Why We Love It A dual-entry split design means your dirty clothes won’t ruin the clean ones. What to Consider The split build does mean it’s on the longer side. Dry bags have many uses, including the ability to separate your gross, sweaty clothes from your clean ones. If you’re using your dry bag to keep clothing tidy on a hiking or camping trip, the Outdoor Research Dirty/Clean Bag will come in handy. As the name suggests, this dual-entry bag is split between two compartments, which are labeled with “Wear Me” and “Wash Me” just in case you forget what you put on which side. It’s also semi-translucent, so you’ll be able to see what’s in there and remember what you’ve packed. Both sides have a roll-top closure, and it’s prepared for travel with the ability to be compressed or hung up. Price at time of publish: $39 (10-liter) The Details: 21 x 13 inches (10 liters) to 26 x 16 inches (20 liters) | 10, 15, and 20 liters | 100 percent nylon, 70D slant brick dobby, with PU coating | Roll-top Tips for Buying a Dry Bag Think carefully about the size You should always make sure you’re carrying the correct-sized bag, but this is extra important for a dry bag. You don’t want to overstuff it and strain the seams, which can potentially lead to damaging the bag. If it’s a roll-top bag, you’ll also need to have enough room left over to roll it at least three times to create the proper seal. Prioritize high-quality materials If your dry bag rips, it’s pretty much useless. Look for materials like high-denier seam-sealed ripstop nylon or thick PVC to avoid any punctures or abrasions damaging the bag and taking it out of commission. Frequently Asked Questions Are dry bags worth it? How much is your technology worth, and how waterproof is it? Also, how often are you out on the water? If you’re just taking one day out kayaking, you can probably lock most of your things in your car or leave them at home. But dry bags aren’t that expensive, they’ll last for a while with proper care, and they’re a nice addition to your beach- or boat-day kit for those “just in case” moments. How do you close a dry bag? It depends on the type of bag. If it’s a zipper, we think you’ve got this. If it’s a roll-top, start by smooshing (not exactly the technical term) most of the air out. Line up the top seams, then fold them over at least three times to create the waterproof seal. Then simply clip the ends together and you’re good to go. How long do dry bags last? With proper care, the best dry bags can last nearly indefinitely. Be careful when you’re throwing them around to avoid snags, wash them regularly, and store them dry and inside-out. If you’re worried about a bag that’s been in storage for a bit, you can fill it with water and do a leak check before you hit the trail, and small tears on the body can be patched. Do dry bags float? Some of them. If you need a floating dry bag, make sure to check the product description before you buy it to see if it will do so. You’ll probably want one with an IPX7 or higher rating just in case of any unforeseen submersion. You’ll also need to make sure you can leave enough space in the bag to hold the air it will need for buoyancy (the more packed it is, the harder this will be). 