The Best Down Jackets of 2022

We searched high and low to find the most comfortable, cozy, and stylish options for every adventure. The conveniently packable and universally flattering Eddie Bauer CirrusLite Parka is our top pick for women. For men, we like the plush, weather-ready Nike Storm-FIT Windrunner . But to cover all the bases, we rounded up several standout designs worth considering.

Whether you're heading to an idyllic ski town , hiking a snowy trail , seeing Finland's Northern Lights , or have another cold-weather excursion on the calendar, you're wise to bring a down jacket. Sourced from the super-soft undercoats of geese and ducks, down is naturally insulating and breathable.¹ When stuffed into quilted outerwear, the light, fluffy material helps you stay toasty-warm without feeling heavy or stuffy.

Thanks to the square quilting pattern and lightweight design, this coat is conveniently packable. It compresses into the chest pocket and takes up no more room in a suitcase than a small packing cube. The Eco Hoodie has a recycled nylon shell. Though it doesn't have a water-repellent coating, untreated nylon offers some moisture resistance.² And while the hood isn't removable, it's so light you probably won't feel the need to take it off.

Our favorite men's down-alternative jacket is the ThermoBall Eco Hoodie. The North Face's synthetic ThermoBall insulation consists of small round clusters designed to mimic real down fibers. According to the brand, the technology effectively traps heat in little air pockets, helping you maintain a warm body temperature in the frigid outdoors.

What to Consider: The shell isn't treated for water resistance, and the hood isn't removable.

Why We Love It: This vegan-friendly jacket mimics the insulating abilities of real down, and the travel-friendly design packs into the chest pocket.

A water-resistant ripstop nylon shell takes this down jacket's weather resistance to the next level. The Crofton is undoubtedly expensive. However, Canada Goose goes above and beyond with its lifetime warranty. If you notice any defects, they'll repair or replace your coat for free. Still, since it's a big investment, you might want to choose a neutral, versatile color like black or navy— something you can see yourself wearing for several years.

The Crofton Puffer is simultaneously cool and sophisticated. This marshmallowy statement jacket boasts a 750 down fill power for optimal wintertime warmth. It's even compressible, believe it or not. It packs down into the inner chest pocket, which then converts into a travel-friendly messenger bag.

Why We Love It: The Crofton Puffer is classically cool and dapper, with dependable down fill and a packable design that converts into a messenger bag. What to Consider: This jacket is backed by a lifetime warranty, but it’s very expensive.

The Expedition Parka also has a water-repellent nylon shell and hand pockets large enough for stashing gloves or a beanie. One thing to note is that this jacket weighs a little more than 3 pounds, so it's not the lightest or most packable option. Still, it's worth buying if you're in the market for extra-warm outerwear and want a bit more coverage than your average coat.

Fjällräven is most famous for its boxy backpacks, but the brand also has a pretty great outerwear selection. The Expedition Parka features a mid-thigh-length cut with oversized quilting and generous fill power. In addition to natural down and feathers, this coat contains some strategically placed synthetic insulation to ensure reliable warmth on cold winter days. A soft thermal lining helps your core stay warm, while a cinchable hood and a buttoned placket prevent heat from escaping through the front zipper.

What to Consider: It contains some synthetic fill in addition to down and weighs over 3 pounds.

Why We Love It: The Expedition Parka has oversized quilting with generous fill power, plus soft thermal lining, a water-repellent shell, and spacious hand pockets.

This ultralight compressible coat has a hidden chest pocket that converts into a zippered stuff sack, making it a no-brainer for packing on trips. There are also two sizable outer pockets with plenty of room to fit your entire hand. The Sweater Hoody has a regular fit that layers easily over other winter clothes without restricting your range of motion. Though the hood isn't removable, it's adjustable, so you can keep it loose or cinch it when you want to block out wind.

We also like the Sweater Hoody from Patagonia. The 800-fill-power down insulation is certified by the Global Traceable Down Standard, so you can rest assured it was sourced from unharmed geese. As for the shell, you're looking at recycled ripstop polyester with a water-repellent finish.

Why We Love It: This 800-fill-power coat is exceptionally lightweight and compressible, with a hidden zipper pocket that doubles as a stuff sack.

This versatile, weather-ready jacket has a ripstop polyester shell that repels rain, blocks wind, and wards off snow. While the hood isn't removable, you can loosen the draw cord or cinch it to block out cold air. Despite its loftiness, the Coldfront Hoodie is compressible, making it all the more travel friendly. The standard fit is designed to layer comfortably over shirts and sweatshirts, but you can size down if you prefer a slimmer cut.

The Coldfront Down Hoodie is a solid choice for icy temps and snowy excursions . Designed to keep you warm in the coldest outdoor environments, the core is packed with responsibly sourced, naturally insulating down. The cuffs and shoulders feature a synthetic thermal fill made of recycled materials, and the pockets are lined with a fleecy fabric to keep your hands warm.

What to Consider: The hood isn't removable, and the shoulders and cuffs have a synthetic fill.

Why We Love It: Featuring natural down insulation, thermal lined pockets, and a weather-ready ripstop shell, the Coldfront Down Hoodie pulls out all the stops to keep you warm.

This down jacket has huge pockets, too, so you can cover your entire hands when frigid air hits. The Storm-Fit Windrunner isn't the most packable coat we found, but we appreciate that it's machine-washable. It comes in a few statement colorways, though you can't go wrong with classic black. We also like the heritage-inspired angled quilting — a subtle nod to Nike's throwback outerwear styles without sacrificing modern versatility.

Our top pick for guys is the Storm-Fit Windrunner. This exceptionally lofty jacket calls on duck down fibers to insulate your body without feeling heavy or looking bulky. The standard fit isn't too slim or relaxed, layering easily over shirts, sweaters, and sweatshirts. Available in an impressive range of 10 sizes with tall options available, it's designed to sit at about hip-length. The sleek polyester shell has a waterproof laminate coating for wind and rain protection.

What to Consider: The fill power and weight aren't specified, and it's not the most packable option.

Why We Love It: The Storm-Fit Windrunner offers lofty insulation without looking bulky or feeling heavy, and the heritage-inspired design makes a subtle statement.

The semi-shiny shell is water-resistant nylon, and the hood and collar are lined with plush fleece for added warmth. This vegan-friendly coat features a flattering thigh-length cut with an elongated back. The body-skimming fit runs slightly small, though, so consider ordering a size up.

If you prefer animal-free outerwear, we recommend the Joy Peak Jacket. Instead of down sourced from geese or ducks, it's filled with Columbia's Thermarator insulation. The synthetic fibers are designed to mimic the light, lofty warmth of real down. This coat is also lined with Omni-Heat, a gold foil fabric that reflects heat back onto your body.

What to Consider: It runs small, so consider sizing up.

Why We Love It: This vegan-friendly coat is filled with warm, lofty synthetic fibers and features thermal fabric lining for extra insulation.

But despite its high-loft, marshmallowy design, the Phantom Jacket is conveniently packable. It easily compresses down into a compact pouch, taking up hardly any space in your suitcase or backpack. The shell is a tightly woven ripstop nylon with a breathable, water-repellent finish. Like traditional puffers, this one doesn't have a hood, but the thick collar will cover your entire neck.

Puffer coats make a casually cool fashion statement, and the down-filled variety offers cold-weather practicality. We like the Phantom Jacket from Mountain Hardwear. It features a hip-length cut, a draw-cord hem, and large quilted stripes filled with RDS-certified down. This puffer has an 800 fill power, which, according to Mountain Hardwear, makes it the brand's warmest down coat.

What to Consider: It comes in a limited range of sizes and doesn't have a hood.

Why We Love It: The marshmallowy Phantom Jacket is casually cool yet practical with a conveniently packable design.

This water-repellent coat features large quilted stripes with ergonomic seams, ensuring a full range of movement while exploring the outdoors. Each section is filled with RDS-certified goose down to provide natural insulation in even the harshest weather conditions. There's also a lined chin guard, an insulated collar, and a hood for added warmth. The Metropolis Parka isn't as compressible as others, so it's not ideal for packing in a suitcase. But despite the relatively steep price, it's backed by a lifetime warranty.

Our favorite women's parka (or long jacket) is the Metropolis from The North Face. This cozy-yet-sleek thigh-length coat has a slightly elongated back. The asymmetrical design and semi-slim fit flatter all body types without feeling too constricting when worn over layered winter clothing.

What to Consider: It's not the most packable, and the price is relatively steep.

Why We Love It: This thigh-length coat has a flattering cut and large, down-filled, quilted stripes with ergonomic seams.

The ripstop shell is made of recycled polyester and coated with a water-repellent finish. At 22 inches long, this jacket sits just above the hips and has a slightly contoured, layerable fit. One thing to note is that it doesn't have a hood, so it's probably not the best option for rainy climates.

Need something you can pack in a suitcase or stuff into a backpack? Check out the Down Sweater Jacket from Patagonia. It flaunts 800-fill-power of natural goose insulation certified by the Global Traceable Down Standard , ensuring it comes from humanely treated, live-plucked geese. This compressible, packable coat has two side zipper pockets, plus an interior chest pocket that doubles as a stuff sack, complete with a carabiner.

What to Consider: It doesn't have a hood, so it's not ideal for rainy climates.

Why We Love It: This ultralight compressible coat has a hidden pocket that doubles as a stuff sack.

As for the shell, DWR-coated polyester helps you stay dry in rainy or snowy weather, and PrimaLoft (a synthetic fill) provides insulation and moisture resistance around your neck. Since this down coat is pretty voluminous, it's not the most packable option. Also, the sizes only go up to extra large. However, although the price is steep, Helly Hansen backs it with a lifetime warranty.

If you're expecting frigid temps, Helly Hansen's aptly named Tundra Coat might be your best bet. This knee-length jacket is filled with 80 percent duck down and 20 percent feathers to provide the perfect balance of loft and insulation. The fill material is Allied down , a special clustered fiber designed to optimize warmth without adding weight.

What to Consider: It's not the most packable option and comes in a limited range of sizes.

Why We Love It: Backed by a lifetime warranty, the water-repellent Tundra coat is filled with special down clusters for optimal warmth without weighing you down.

Designed to fit over layered winter clothing, the universally flattering CirrusLite is not too slim or overly relaxed and features a mid-thigh cut. It comes in four fits to accommodate different heights and body types (regular, plus, petite, and tall). Keep that in mind when ordering, and use Eddie Bauer's True Fit tool if you're unsure what size or fit to get. This light, frothy down jacket is also easily compressed, so packing it for trips is a breeze. And while it's not the most wallet-friendly winter coat, the price is actually very reasonable for a down-filled design.

There's a lot to love about Eddie Bauer's CirrusLite Parka. It's got a sleek, semi-shiny polyester shell with a water-repellent coating to help you stay dry in rainy weather. Boasting a 650 fill power, the natural down offers a perfect balance of lofty and warm. Not only that, but it's certified by the Responsible Down Standard (RDS), ensuring it was sourced from humanely treated animals. This coat is available in a few versatile hues, including black, silvery-gray, navy, and burgundy.

Why We Love It: The light and lofty CirrusLite Parka boasts a water-repellent shell, ethically sourced down fill, and a conveniently packable design.

Tips for Buying a Down Jacket

Pick the best fill power and fill weight for your intended use

When buying a down jacket, consider the fill power and fill weight. Fill power measures volume (how many cubic inches of space an ounce of down takes up) and ranges from roughly 400 to 900. A higher rating usually indicates a lighter, loftier coat.

Fill weight tells you — you guessed it — how much the fill weighs. It's measured in grams per square meter (GSM), and down jackets can be anywhere from about 80 to 650 GSM. A higher fill weight might be warmer, but it'll also be a bit heavier overall and likely less compressible.

Choose a fit for optimal warmth

You'll also want to think about the fit. A down jacket shouldn't be too slim fitting, as it should go comfortably over other layers of winter clothing. You don't want it too loose, either, because a baggier cut won't do a good job keeping cold air out. Our advice? Go with a standard fit in your normal size.

Consider packability

Since light and lofty down is a compressible material, many jackets have packable designs. You can often stuff them into an internal pocket, making them easy to take on trips. However, not all down coats are packable, so be sure to check the product description if this is a must-have feature.

Frequently Asked Questions How do I wash a down jacket? Some down jackets are conveniently machine washable, in which case we recommend a gentle cycle with cold water. You might want to choose a slow spin cycle (or skip it altogether) and gently wring it out by hand, then let it air-dry or tumble-dry on low heat. If your coat isn't machine washable, you can wipe it down or spot-clean it with a mixture of water and distilled white vinegar. A mild all-purpose cleaning spray should work, especially if the shell is nylon or polyester. Luckily, down is naturally antimicrobial, meaning it won't harbor odor-causing bacteria.³

Can I patch a hole in a down jacket? Yes, you can patch a hole in a down jacket. If you can't find an outerwear-specific nylon or vinyl patch, a patch made for sleeping bags or tents should suffice. Some call for ironing, and others are simply pressed on, so follow the directions carefully. And you might want to wait a day or two before wearing your jacket to allow the adhesive to fully cure.

Why Trust Travel + Leisure

T+L contributor Theresa Holland is a seasoned commerce writer and product reviewer. For this story, she researched the best down jackets and considered dozens of designs before narrowing it down to the most practical, stylish, and travel-friendly options for men and women.

