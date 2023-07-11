We'll admit it — most U.S. airports are more utilitarian than fun. That's why when Travel + Leisure readers rated their favorite domestic airports, they primarily focused on convenience, like short security lines, abundant parking, and easy-to-navigate terminals.

How Voting Works

Every year for our World's Best Awards survey, T+L asks readers to weigh in on travel experiences around the globe — to share their opinions on the top hotels, resorts, cities, islands, cruise ships, spas, airlines, and more. Nearly 165,000 T+L readers completed the 2023 survey, an increase of nearly 25 percent over pre-pandemic voting levels. A total of more than 685,000 votes were cast across over 8,500 unique properties (hotels, cities, cruise lines, etc.).

Airports were specifically rated on the criteria below:

Access

Check-in/security

Restaurants/bars

Shopping

Design.



For each characteristic, respondents could choose a rating of excellent, above average, average, below average, or poor. The final scores are averages of these responses.



What Readers Loved

Most airports on the list are regional ones that serve as less-crowded alternatives to major airports that are often too small to handle their passenger flow. Two near Boston made the top 10 this year: Manchester-Boston Regional Airport in Manchester, New Hampshire, at No. 1 and T.F. Green Airport in Warwick, Rhode Island, at No. 6. "The quick and easy airport to get your leisure travel off to a stress-free start," said one voter of the latter.

That's not to say major international airports aren't on the list. Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport and Salt Lake City International Airport, both Delta hubs for international flights, made the top 10 this year, coming in at No. 4 and No. 9, respectively. Salt Lake City is only going to improve, too, with the completion of a new phase of renovations this year. Tampa International Airport is also in the mix at No. 3 — last year it received attention when WBA Hall of Fame airline Virgin Atlantic debuted a route to London from the airport.

Read on to find out why readers love New Hampshire's primary airport and discover this year's full ranking of best domestic airports.

The Winner

Manchester-Boston Regional Airport: Manchester, New Hampshire

Just about 50 miles outside of Boston, Manchester-Boston Regional Airport (MHT) is a delightfully convenient experience for travelers. "Quickly became my absolute favorite airport; it's nice and clean and so fast and easy to get in and out of," one voter said. The airline serves about 1.7 million passengers a year and has flights on American, Avelo, Southwest, Spirit, and United. Voters also praise the staff at the airport. "All the employees I encounter at MHT are knowledgeable and truly enjoy their job," one T+L reader commented. "Security is a breeze, and the TSA agents are extremely professional."

The Full List

1. Manchester-Boston Regional Airport: Manchester, New Hampshire

Reader Score: 85.31

2. Indianapolis International Airport: Indianapolis, Indiana

Reader Score: 81.10

3. Tampa International Airport: Tampa, Florida

WBA Hall of Fame honoree. Reader Score: 80.08

4. Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Reader Score: 79.93

5. Portland International Airport: Portland, Oregon

WBA Hall of Fame honoree. Reader Score: 79.44

6. T.F. Green Airport: Warwick, Rhode Island

Reader Score: 78.80

7. Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport: Savannah, Georgia

Reader Score: 78.47

8. Palm Beach International Airport: West Palm Beach, Florida

Reader Score: 76.15

9. Salt Lake City International Airport: Salt Lake City, Utah

Reader Score: 76.14

10. Jackson-Medgar Wiley Evers International Airport: Jackson, Mississippi

Reader Score: 75.88