The Most Incredible Dome Stays to Visit Around the World — California National Parks and Tropical Islands Included

Dome hotels and vacation rentals can be found sprinkled across the globe, offering travelers a truly one-of-a-kind stay. But even within this exceptional style of accommodation, there are some stays that stand out from the rest. Here are nine domes — from Argentina's salt flats to California's Mojave Desert — that are ideal for a cooler-than-cool getaway.

01 of 09 Pristine Camps — Argentina Courtesy of Pristine Camps Argentina's iconic salt flats sit 11,000 feet above sea level. To experience them up close, book a stay at Pristine Camps — you'll feel like you're visiting another planet. The four domes, which collectively accommodate up to 10 guests, operate entirely on renewable energy. A stay here comes with transfer services, meals, and all activities, including visits to the salt pools, day excursions to nearby towns, and astronomy tours at night.

02 of 09 Asheville Glamping — Asheville, North Carolina Asheville Glamping offers dome stays in the Blue Ridge Mountains of North Carolina with a playful twist: indoor slides. The Slide Dome, which sleeps eight guests, has a nine-foot blue slide, a private fire pit, and a 20-foot ceiling at the center of the dome. The Ultimate Slide Dome, which sleeps six guests, has a yellow tube slide and a private hot tub. Don't need a slide? There are six other domes, each equipped to accommodate two guests. These include two domes on dog friendly sites and the Star Dome, which features a hot tub for stargazing at night. There's also the Mountainview Dome, which boasts — as the name suggests — breathtaking views of the mountainous landscape. All the domes, with or without a colorful slide, are conveniently located within a half-hour drive of downtown Asheville, North Carolina.

03 of 09 The Color House — Limassol, Cyprus Courtesy of Airbnb The island nation of Cyprus attracts visitors with its pristine beaches and archeological ruins. For a quirky experience, book The Color House at Euphoria Art Land in Limassol, which is Cyprus' second-largest city. The lush estate, created by local interior designer Anthos Myrianthous, features handmade mosaic art, a cactus garden, human-made lakes with water lilies and lotuses, and three stand-alone domes. The Color House is the largest of the three domes, fitting up to four guests. It comes with a dedicated workspace, a roof garden, and a loft. This spot is perfect for travelers seeking a more isolated and tranquil stay in Limassol's countryside.



04 of 09 Dome in the Desert — Joshua Tree, California Courtesy of Airbnb This desert hideaway allows guests to live among Joshua trees in California. The Dome in the Desert is conveniently located five minutes away from both the national park and Joshua Tree's town center. It is a bohemian delight, with the interior's soft neutral tones mirroring the landscape out the window. The dome comes with two bedrooms, a full kitchen, a wood-burning stove for chilly desert nights, and an AC unit for hot desert days.

05 of 09 Clear Sky Resorts — Williams, Arizona Courtesy of Clear Sky Resorts Arizona's Clear Sky Resorts, located near the Grand Canyon National Park, offer some of the best nighttime views. The domes here come with a massive panoramic window out front so guests can look out into the beautiful landscapes, along with rooftop skylights for unobstructed views of the night sky. There are two-, four-, five-, and seven-person domes available for all group sizes. Some are even themed: There is an '80s video game dome, a space galaxy dome, a British secret agent dome, and a unicorn and rainbows dome with pink accents. Guests can enjoy meals at the on-site food truck and nightly s’mores near the fire pit. There are also a frisbee golf course, a giant jumping pillow, yard games, and a playground for kids. Clear Sky Resorts welcomes guests between the end of April and December.



06 of 09 The Mothership Dome — Crestone, Colorado Courtesy of Airbnb The Mothership Dome is located in the small mountain town of Crestone, Colorado, sitting at the base of the Sango de Cristo Mountains. The two-story dome comes with a fully equipped kitchen, a washer and dryer, and enough space for nine guests. Plus, there's plenty of land to roam — not to mention those glorious dark skies that seem to hover over any dome-shaped abode. For guests looking to explore off the property, there are several hot springs nearby and the Great Sand Dunes National Park is just an hour's drive away.

07 of 09 Freedome — Lombok, Indonesia Courtesy of Airbnb Just a 20-minute drive from Senggigi Beach on the Indonesian island of Lombok is a seaside dome escape: the Freedome. Though, guests don’t have to go farther than the front door to hit the water, as the property comes with a private pool and direct access to a secluded beach. Inside, travelers will find neutral-toned interiors and enough room for four guests. While groceries aren't included, the kitchen comes stocked with coconuts, along with basics like coffee, tea, and water. And for those looking to indulge in some self-care, the hosts can arrange an on-site massage.



08 of 09 Borealis Basecamp — Alaska Courtesy of Borealis Basecamp In the wilderness of Fairbanks, Alaska, is Borealis Basecamp, a domed getaway set on 100 acres of lush forest. The accommodation is a wintertime delight, with a blanket of soft white snow below and the northern lights dancing above. Each dome is made almost entirely of plexiglass, so guests can take in the aurora borealis from every angle. Guests can pick different packages that include activities like a dogsledding tour, a Champagne sunset tour, or a helicopter tour.