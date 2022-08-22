The Best Dog Car Seats of 2022

Hitting the road with your pup as a passenger? Whether you’re heading out on a big road trip or just taking your pal along for errands, keeping your dog comfortable and safe in the car is paramount. As many dog owners know, our furry friends would prefer to ride shotgun — or right in our laps. However, a dog should never ride in your lap while driving, and should always be restrained while in the car (it’s even the law in some places). Some dog car seats or restraints can be used in the front passenger seat, but, according to Dr. Gina Rendon, Medical Director of Williamsburg Veterinary Clinic in Brooklyn, New York, “for harnesses and car seats, you would want something to keep the pet secured and out of the way of airbags.”

We considered each dog car seat or restraint in terms of how it can make traveling with your pet more rewarding, easier, and smarter. The Kurgo Heather Dog Booster Seat came in as our overall best dog car seat pick for its simple installation and collapsibility, and because it’s easy to clean, gives your dog a boosted view (which can help with motion sickness and nerves) and has multiple stability points. However, we’ve also got top picks for seats in different styles, for specific size dogs, that cater to various needs, and sport travel-friendly features.

Here are the best dog car seats to keep your dog happy while you get the show on the road: