15 Best Distilleries and Breweries in Nashville, According to Local Experts

To help you plan out a beer and spirits tour of Music City, we tapped a few locals — all of whom work in the food and beverage industry — for their recommendations for the best distilleries and breweries in the Nashville area.

While you’ll run into a few breweries and distilleries in downtown Nashville, many of them are found outside the typical tourist areas. “One of the coolest parts about checking out Nashville’s distilleries and breweries is that it takes you away from the main drag of Broadway, [allowing] you to see other neighborhoods where the people of Nashville actually live,” says Akinde Olagundoye , brand ambassador for Filthy Food and bar manager at Humble Baron , AB , Desert Rose , and One 19 . “There you can find the culture of the city, and the products really showcase the talent of the people.” If you aren’t sure where to start, Wyman suggests exploring East Nashville, The Nations, and Wedgewood-Houston.

“Nashville has seen a boom in craft breweries, with new establishments popping up pretty regularly. These breweries often experiment with various beer styles, creating a rich and diverse craft beer culture,” says Ashley Wyman, food and beverage manager at Sidebar Nashville . Distilleries followed suit, she adds, “The local distillery scene has been growing, with numerous small-batch and artisanal distilleries producing a wide range of spirits, including my personal favorites: whiskey, mead, and gin.”

Nashville, Tennessee is known for honky tonks and an abundance of bachelor and bachelorette parties, but it also has a hum of creativity that radiates far beyond Broadway. You’ll find it in the music scene, of course, but this spirit of innovation also drives the city’s fashion, art, culinary, craft beer, and spirits industries. The latter two, in particular, have experienced significant growth in recent years — solidifying Nashville as one of the best cities in the U.S. to grab a drink.

01 of 15 Nelson's Green Brier Distillery Courtesy of Nelson's Green Brier The history of Nelson's Green Brier Distillery dates back to the 1800s, when Charles Nelson, the great-great-great-grandfather of the current owners, found success making Tennessee whiskey in pre-prohibition America. Today, Andy and Charlie Nelson combine history — they sell Nelson’s Green Brier Tennessee Whiskey, made with their family’s original recipe — and modernity in their Marathon Village location. Olagundoye describes the team behind the distillery as “community-oriented and down-to-earth,” and Wyman notes they offer “an amazing tour of their facilities.” Just be sure to book in advance; the weekend tours tend to sell out.

02 of 15 Bearded Iris Brewing Courtesy of Bearded Iris Brewing “Bearded Iris, in my opinion, is the best brewery in Nashville,” says Wilson Brannock, managing partner at Noku. Olagundoye mentions that their IPAs are “palatable to people [who] are more averse to hops,” and Wyman says their “creative” approach to brewing results in a “diverse and exciting beer lineup.” The Germantown taproom is the original location, and it’s here you’ll find the main production facility and plenty of patio space to sip on a Queen Bee or Double Agent, among other beers on tap.

03 of 15 Ole Smoky Distillery Courtesy of Ole Smokey Distillery It’s all about moonshine at Ole Smoky Distillery, which serves up flavors like butter pecan, blackberry, and apple pie. The brand has a few distilleries around Tennessee, but the Nashville location is found at the 6th & Peabody complex. You don’t need a reservation for tastings, but you will need one for guided tours. The tour grants you behind-the-scenes access to the distillery followed by a sample of 13 different moonshines and whiskies.

04 of 15 Corsair Distillery and Taproom Courtesy of Corsair Distillery Experimentation is at the heart of Corsair Distillery and Taproom. Founded by childhood friends Darek Bell and Andrew Webber, Corsair aims to put “Nashville in a bottle” with its line of whiskies, gin, and craft beers. Guided tours and tastings, which can be booked online, are offered every day. Rick Margaritov, owner of Present Tense and Hippo Bodega in Nashville, says Corsair is definitely “worth a stop, not just for a specialty cocktail (or two) at their taproom bar, but for a stroll through the newly activated shopping arcade within the old auto factory.”

05 of 15 Southern Grist Brewing Company Courtesy of Southern Grist Brewing Co Olagundoye describes Southern Grist Brewing Company as the “sour king.” “They are always releasing fun, seasonal, and adventurous sours that are perfect for warm weather, and really all year round.” The East Nashville taproom opened in 2016, and the team has spent the last seven years creating over 1,000 different beers — including a blueberry cobbler sour ale, a mango upside-down cake IPA, and Southern Crisp, a classic pilsner. For Brannock, Southern Grist tops the list thanks to its “cool outdoor setup [and] a large selection of beers.” Plus, he notes they have zero-proof options as well.

06 of 15 Pennington Distilling Co. Courtesy of Pennington Distillery The spirits portfolio of Pennington Distilling Co. comes highly recommended by Nashvillians. "They make Davidson Reserve, which is a Tennessee whiskey that probably doesn't get as much shine as it deserves. They also make Pickers Vodka, an ode to guitar players and live music in Nashville," says Olagundoye. The craft distillery's other offerings include Whisper Creek Tennessee Sipping Cream and Walton's Finest Vodka. "Each one is meticulously crafted to meet the highest standards of a fast-paced music city made for drinking," says Wyman. Olagundoye describes the Nations neighborhood spot as a "fun and welcoming space," and tours can be reserved Tuesday through Sunday.

07 of 15 Nearest Green Distillery Courtesy of Nearest Green Distillery Nearest Green Distillery is a little less than an hour from Nashville in Shelbyville — but it still makes the list thanks to its important industry contributions as well as its accolades. “It’s a beautiful sight, rich with important Black and women’s history,” says Olagundoye. Victoria Eady Butler is the great-great-grandaughter of Nathan “Nearest” Green, an enslaved and later emancipated man who taught Jack Daniel the craft of whiskey distillation. The distillery’s whiskey has received a significant number of awards over the years, and Eady Butler was the first person to be awarded the title of “Master Blender of the Year” by Whisky Magazine for two years running.



08 of 15 Tennessee Brew Works Courtesy of Tennessee Brew Works Tennessee Brew Works has a few things going for it: a focus on natural ingredients, beautifully designed graphics (take a look at their current beer lineup), and a location featuring live music, happy hour specials, and guided brewery tours. Weather permitting, find a spot on the rooftop and enjoy one of the “headliners” on tap — or a seasonal beverage that catches your eye — paired with Nashville hot chicken or the brewery’s Five Beer Burger.

09 of 15 Leiper’s Fork Distillery “Leiper’s Fork Distillery down in Franklin, just 15 minutes south of Nashville, is a beautiful spot off-the-grid to hit when coming to town,” says Margaritov. The small-batch whiskey distillery features a 200-year-old tasting room, where visitors can sample the made-in-house spirits — including Bourbon Bottled In Bond, Leiper’s Fork Straight Rye Whiskey, and Tennessee Whiskey Single Barrel Cask Strength. Tours and tastings can be booked online.

10 of 15 Yazoo Brewing Company Courtesy of Yazoo Brewing Company “Yazoo Brewing Company is one of Nashville's most renowned craft breweries,” says Wyman. “Their commitment to using quality ingredients and traditional brewing methods has earned them a strong reputation among locals and visitors alike for the past 20 years, which is why we recommend them to our guests when out-of-towners ask.” The brewery first opened its doors in 2003, but it wasn’t until 2010 that it moved to its current location in the Gulch. If you like a straightforward, solid beer, Yazoo may be the perfect fit; Olagundoye says the beer is “good and easy,” with “no pretense, [and] no frills.” His favorite? The Hop Perfect IPA.

11 of 15 Fait La Force Brewing Evan Webb/Fait La Force Rules are far and few between at Fait La Force Brewing. If you’re feeling peckish, you can order from their pub fare menu (think sausage rolls and Belgian frites), grab pizza from neighboring Il Forno, or bring your own food. Dogs are welcome, too. “The brewery outdoor space itself is a unique hang-out spot up on Chestnut Hill with a killer view of the downtown Nashville skyline,” says Margaritov. As far as beer offerings, you’ll find a variety on tap — everything from Italian-style pilsners to a Belgian-style saison.

12 of 15 Nashville Barrel Company Courtesy of Nashville Barrell Company Nashville Barrel Company prefers to lead guests on “experiences” rather than tours. For $25, you can swing by the distillery (no reservation necessary) for a flight from the tasting bar. The $50 Premium Tasting Experience includes a guided tour through some Nashville Barrel Company staples, as well as a few “surprise tastings.” If you want to go all out, reserve the Straight From the Barrel Experience. As a group of 12, you’ll sample from four different barrels, eventually picking your favorite and bringing a bottle of it home.

13 of 15 Blackstone Brewing Co. Â© Thomas Solinsky / Blackstone Brewing Company Blackstone Brewing Co. claims the title of Nashville’s oldest brewery, with its roots dating back to 1994. Its taphouse, located just north of Midtown, has 16 beers on tap — which pair perfectly with the food offerings served out of the brewery’s 1989 Ford school bus (known as the “B-Stone Bus”). If you want to try the St. Charles Porter, Chaser Pale, or HopJack IPA, make sure to avoid Mondays, when both the taproom and bus are closed.

14 of 15 Black Abbey Brewing Company Courtesy of Black Abbey Brewing Company “Black Abbey is the OG here and has my heart,” says Margaritov. “These guys were early homebrewers in the late ‘90s and became pioneers at the beginning of the craft beer renaissance, and they still make killer Belgian ales that are comparable, if not better, than some of the most revered Belgian breweries.” The Berry Hill brewery and taproom, known as Fellowship Hall, stick to the brand’s theme, nodding to the past at every touch point. Its seven handmade farmhouse tables harken back to bygone eras and provide plenty of space for visitors to bond over their beverages. Speaking of drinking, Black Abbey brews year-round, seasonal, and specialty beer. No matter when you visit, you can be sure to find its flagship beer, The Rose.