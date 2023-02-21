Beyond looks, the real magic happens inside these bags with features that streamline your travel experience, from compartments for organization , water-resistant materials that are rainy day ready and easy to clean, and extras that are tailored for traveling with children or packing Disney park -specific accessories (we see you, mouse ears). Our top pick, Freshly Picked’s Minnie Lots of Dots Weekender , incorporates all these elements and more in one beautifully designed duffel that can be carried six ways, including as a backpack or on top of a wheeled suitcase with its trolley sleeve. Depending on what size of bag or features you’re looking for, here are the best Disney-themed luggage pieces.

As a longtime fan and unofficial Disneyland and Walt Disney World tour guide for family and friends, I appreciate a durable, thoughtfully designed piece of Disney-themed luggage that adds a little touch of magic to a visit to the parks and beyond. From backpacks and belt bags to totes, duffels, and carry-on suitcases, seeking subtle or modern Disney prints easily make these bags stylish enough for non-Disney trips year-round. In general, the bigger or pricier the bag, the more neutral I go, while with smaller or less expensive bags I get bolder with colors and patterns that scream “Disney.”

Best Overall Freshly Picked Minnie Lots of Dots Weekender Freshly Picked View On Freshlypicked.com Why We Love It: This versatile weekender bag can be worn six ways, whether you’re a solo business traveler or someone vacationing with a baby. What to Consider: Filling the interior pockets will eat into the central space. When it comes to a pick that can meet your organization and capacity needs, incorporates practical features for flights with or without children, and does it all in an attractive, Disney-fan-approved package, Freshly Picked’s Minnie Lots of Dots Weekender is the bag you need. They had us at the custom, matte-gold Minnie Mouse zipper pulls and chic black-and-white polka-dot pattern, but it’s the versatility and functional features that really set it apart from the competition. Made of vegan leather with a nylon interior lining, the entire bag can be wiped clean and is stain-resistant, and one of its many interior pockets is completely waterproof for stashing wet clothing or another damp item. Those traveling with children will appreciate that it comes with a changing pad that matches the interior Disney print, and the ability to attach it to a stroller with the brand’s stroller clips (sold separately). Speaking of ways you can carry this bag, on a stroller is just one of six options: you can also hold the 9-inch padded top handles, extend a 62-inch strap for either over the shoulder or crossbody wear, utilize the suitcase sleeve, or pull the long strap through loops to create a backpack. As for organizational features, this weekender has a whopping 19 interior and exterior pockets to keep everything from tech accessories to toiletries safely stowed. There’s a roomy pocket to fit a laptop and two tablets, two hidden phone pockets, and two exterior insulated pockets to stash water bottles. Keep in mind that filling up the interior pockets with smaller items will eat into the central space, and limit how many large items or bulky clothes can fit, too. Price at time of publish: $259 Dimensions: 18.5 x 14.5 x 8.5 inches | Material: Vegan leather | Weight: Not listed | Interior capacity: Not listed

Best Carry-on American Tourister X Disney 20-inch Spinner American Tourister View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Americantourister.com Why We Love It: Not only does this expandable softside carry-on have zippered pockets inside and out, it comes with two removable packing cubes and a laundry bag for added organization. What to Consider: It doesn’t have TSA locks or USB ports. With an understated retro Mickey design, this softside carry-on is packed with organizational features that makes it both an attractive and practical choice for a short trip. The clamshell-style case includes two zippered compartments on the exterior (for easy-access to items like an iPad or Kindle) and a zippered mesh compartment with an additional zippered pocket inside the flap. The kicker here is that, in addition to cross straps for securing your suitcase’s contents, it comes with two removable packing cubes and a laundry bag for even more organization. It should meet the carry-on size requirement for most carriers, but if you use the expander to add 1.5 inches, you may need to check the airline’s website that it still fits. The polyester exterior makes this relatively lightweight compared to other carry-ons and easy to maneuver with four dual spinner wheels. One thing to note is that there isn’t a TSA lock or USB port included, so you’ll need to purchase those separately if needed. Price at time of publish: $150 Dimensions: 22.5 x 14 x 9.5 inches | Material: Polyester | Weight: 6.33 pounds | Interior capacity: 20 x 14 x 7.5 inches The Best Backpacks for Disney Vacations

Best Checked American Tourister Disney Mickey Mouse 28-inch Spinner American Tourister View On Amazon View On Americantourister.com Why We Love It: This expandable softside suitcase fits a lot and remainds manageable thanks to its under-10-pound weight and single spinner wheels. What to Consider: Softside luggage is more prone to tears than hardside. When you need more space and have to load bags in and out of cars, this American Tourister spinner features a roomy interior plus smart features for easy maneuvering on the go. Made of durable polyester with an understated Mickey Mouse print, we love that this luggage makes you do a double take to realize it’s Disney themed. Coming in at 61 linear inches (just under the common airline size restriction of 62), this checked bag offers a lot of space to fill and built-in organization like two exterior zippered pockets, a large interior mesh pocket, and cross straps for securing clothes. Top and side carry handles, a push-button locking retractable pull handle, and single spinner wheels help with ease of use, whether you’re loading it into a vehicle or rushing through an airport. While softside luggage is more prone to tears, broken zippers (due to front pockets), and water damage, you’ll have more wiggle room with how full you can pack it (especially if you don’t have to worry about weight restrictions). This suitcase does not include a TSA lock or a USB port, but for the size and features it has, the price is reasonable. Price at time of publish: $200 Dimensions: 31 x 19 x 11 inche

Best Backpack Disney Minnie Mouse Disney100 Loungefly Mini Backpack shopDisney View On Shopdisney.com View On Yourwdwstore.net Why We Love It: This sturdy-yet-lightweight mini backpack stands out in shimmery silver to celebrate the 100th anniversary of The Walt Disney Company in 2023 and has padded shoulder straps for all-day wear. What to Consider: The capacity isn’t big enough if you need to carry extra clothes or if you’re packing it for more than one person. Loungefly is the go-to brand for fandom backpacks with bold, creative themed prints and designs, plus optimized features for a Disney park day. This silver mini backpack flaunts 3D Minnie Mouse ears with drippy appliqués, a 3D bow on the front, and a special “Disney 100 Years of Wonder” fabric lining all in celebration of The Walt Disney Company’s 100th anniversary in 2023. Beyond the standout style, this lightweight backpack has adjustable padded shoulder straps, a top carry handle, and a small enough size that you’re unable to cram it with too many heavy items, which makes it ideal for a full day at the parks. Made from faux leather, it holds its shape even when empty and is water-resistant — so you know it can withstand a Pirates of the Caribbean splash or rainy Orlando day. Despite its small size, it fits what an adult needs for a Disney park day (minus bulky items like a sweater) with a front zippered pouch that can hold things like keys, park passes, and Airpods; an interior compartment big enough for sunglasses, snacks, a water bottle, and wallet; and two side slip pockets that can fit a phone or another small item. Price at time of publish: $78 Dimensions: 11.75 x 9.5 x 4.5 inches | Material: Polyurethane | Weight: Not listed | Interior capacity: Not listed The Best Backpacks for Disney Vacations

Best Tote Vera Bradley Small Vera Tote Bag in The Mandalorian Collection Grogu Baby Yoda Dillard's View On Dillards.com Why We Love It: This cute Star Wars-themed tote keeps your goods safe and organized with six interior slip pockets, a front slip pocket, an exterior zip pocket with charger slot, a hidden top pocket, and a zip closure. What to Consider: Due to its small size, this tote is more like a purse than a travel bag. A personal favorite of mine, this Vera Bradley tote is great for both plane and car travel due to its smart pocket placement (and sheer volume of pockets), the zippered top, and its soft material so it easily squeezes into a loaded car or the overhead bin. Thanks to the zippered top, you don’t have to worry about dumping all its contents accidentally, plus it feels extra secure for walking through Disney parks or crowded cities. While the recycled cotton is not water-resistant, it’s also not going to be damaged if you hit an unexpected drizzle. From a distance, you may think this is one of Vera Bradley’s floral designs, but we love that it’s actually a cute Star Wars Grogu (aka “Baby Yoda”) pattern. One thing to note is that the standard size Vera Tote is currently not being sold in any Disney prints and this Small Vera Tote has a similar interior capacity to a purse while the regular tote could be used as a laptop/travel bag. (It’s worth keeping an eye on the Vera Bradley site for the bigger size as the brand launches Disney collaborations regularly.) Price at time of publish: $105 Dimensions: 11.25 x 11.5 x 4.5 inches Material: Recycled cotton | Weight: Not listed | Interior capacity: Not listed

Best Duffle Stoney Clover Lane Yours Truly Classic Duffle Bag Stoney Clover Lane View On Stoneycloverlane.com Why We Love It: Made of a water-resistant nylon, this spacious duffel features metal feet to protect the base and an adjustable, removable shoulder strap for carrying options. What to Consider: There are no interior pockets or compartments, so you’ll have to use packing cubes or smaller bags to organize your belongings. This lightweight, zippered duffel bag is roomy enough for bulky items like a sweatshirt or blanket plus the rest of your essentials for a weekend trip as long as it doesn’t exceed 30 pounds (the bag’s weight limit). If you’re looking for organization, you’ll need to buy packing cubes or other smaller bags (like Stoney Clover Lane’s pouches) to separate your items as there are no compartments or pockets inside. It can work as a carry-on bag or under-the-seat personal item depending on the airline, making it a versatile pick. While it doesn’t have a trolley sleeve for easily maneuvering with a carry-on suitcase, it does have a 37- to 53-inch-long detachable shoulder strap for a hands-free crossbody option. This water-resistant, easy-to-clean nylon duffel is available in several modern Disney prints, but our favorite is this cream-striped background with a classic Mickey Mouse and star design. For even more flair, you can use Stoney Clover Lane’s wide range of letter and icon patches to personalize it with a name or other word of your choosing. Price at time of publish: $298 Dimensions: 12 x 22 x 8.75 inches | Material: Nylon | Weight: 3 pounds | Interior capacity: Not listed

Best Set FUL Disney Mickey Mouse 3-Piece Rolling Luggage Set FUL View On Amazon View On Ful.com View On Lordandtaylor.com Why We Love It: These expandable, lightweight hardside suitcases each include two mesh zippered pockets, a zippered wet-dry compartment, and maneuverable spinner wheels. What to Consider: ABS plastic luggage can be more prone to denting when checked. With a stylish textured exterior that whispers Disney, this Ful luggage set includes a carry-on bag, a mid-size suitcase to pack a little more in a checked size, and a large suitcase for longer trips or more than one person. We love how the compression straps, zippered compartments, and two mesh zippered pockets keep everything organized. The zippered wet-dry bag is an added bonus, as it separates anything from a damp swimsuit to dirty laundry from the rest of your items. While hardside bags can be more prone to dents, this durable and lightweight ABS (acrylonitrile butadiene styrene) plastic makes them easy to clean, and all three have an expandable 2-inch zipper gusset for added space. As an added bonus, the suitcases nest in the largest size for easier storage when not in use. Price at time of publish: $500 Dimensions: 22.5 x 14 x 10 (22-inch), 26 x 15.5 x 12 (26-inch), 30 x 18 x 13.5 (30-inch) | Material: ABS Plastic | Weight: 2.5 pounds (22-inch), 3.5 pounds (26-inch), 5 pounds (30-inch | Interior capacity: Not listed The 9 Best Luggage Sets of 2023, Tested and Reviewed

Best Toiletry Bag Stoney Clover Lane Never Stop Dreaming Small Pouch Stony Clover Lane View On Stoneycloverlane.com Why We Love It: We love the ruffle detail and pink Disney princess print on this pretty zippered case. What to Consider: It is expensive for its lack of compartments or organization features. Stoney Clover Lane has some of the cutest Disney prints out there, and we love the pink Disney princess design on this ruffled toiletry bag (that you can personalize even more with all the brand’s customizable patches). The case can fit makeup and other small beauty essentials, or could double as a clutch instead. But, while the style is Instagram-worthy, if you need to fit larger items like full-sized toiletries, there are other options that offer more space and a princess print. Price at time of publish: $108 Dimensions: 2 x 9.5 x 5 inches | Material: Nylon | Weight: Not listed | Interior capacity: Not listed

Best for Kids American Tourister Disney Kids 18-inch Hardside Luggage Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Americantourister.com Why We Love It: This ultralight hardside carry-on bag keeps a child’s belongings tidy with cross straps and a zippered fabric-lined divider panel. What to Consider: It uses two in-line skate wheels instead of four spinner wheels. This hardside, wheeled carry-on is easy for kids to pull with its adjustable handle, in-line skate wheels, and ultralight ABS plastic case. While the interior capacity is limited, it’s small enough to fit under the seat as a personal item (depending on your airline’s specifications). You can keep a child’s clothes tidy with cross straps and separate dirty laundry with the zippered fabric-lined divider panel. It comes in several Disney-themed designs, including a ‘90s-inspired Mickey Mouse, “Frozen,” Disney princesses, and this cute Minnie Mouse style. Price at time of publish: $85 Dimensions: 18 x 13 x 9 inches | Material: ABS plastic | Weight: 4.23 pounds | Interior capacity: 16 x 12.75 x 8.6 inches

Best Disney Park Bag PARC Pack Travel Case The Main Street Press View On Themainstreetpress.com Why We Love It: This chic travel case can store up to eight mouse ears (depending on the style) with its headband cylinder, preventing them from getting broken or crushed while traveling. What to Consider: It is only available to preorder for March 2023 shipment. Fans of Disneyland, Walt Disney World, Disney cruises, and the international Disney resorts know that you have to pack at least one pair of mouse ears for your trip (maybe even a pair for each outfit), but when you spend between $30 and $45 a pair, you want to ensure they aren’t crushed, bent, or damaged on your flight or in the back of car. The PARC Pack from Main Street Press is designed to solve this problem with a headband cylinder to hold your ears (up to eight pairs, depending on the style), along with other clever features including a removable pin board for Disney pin collectors, and a storage pouch to hold other travel accessories such as sunglasses, MagicBands, additional pins, jewelry, bows, or makeup. The black, pebbled vegan-leather case keeps its Disney design stylishly understated with just a simple red bow on the outside, plus there’s a top carrying handle, a detachable, adjustable crossbody strap, and a trolley sleeve so it’s easy to carry on the go. While the price may seem high for such a specific use, the company sweetens the deal with a lifetime guarantee on every bag. Plus, when you’re not at the park, you can use it to store your ears safely at home. Price at time of publish: $112 Dimensions: 11.5 x 12.5 x 5.5 inches | Material: Vegan leather | Weight: 3 pounds | Interior capacity: Not listed

Best Stroller Caddy Petunia Pickle Bottom Wander Stroller Caddy in Disney Mickey & Friends Good Times Collection Petunia Pickle Bottom View On Amazon View On Kohls.com View On Petunia.com Why We Love It: With two insulated cup holders and pockets designed to organize your phone, diapers, toys, and snacks, this water-resistant stroller caddy keeps everything accessible. What to Consider: While the velcro straps are designed to fit standard-sized strollers with handlebars up to 20 inches wide, others may require buying the brand’s Valet Stroller Clips to prevent a bag from sliding down. This Disney-printed stroller caddy is a stylish way to keep products for kids and babies handy while you’re on the go. We love the modern look and smart design of this Petunia Pickle Bottom bag, which incorporates two insulated compartments for beverages or bottles, a front pocket for easy phone access, a large pocket that unfolds in the back for stashing lightweight, bulkier items like a change of clothes, and straps that are long enough to toss over your shoulder when parking the stroller outside an attraction or store. It’s also made from a water-resistant material so you don’t have to worry about spills or rainy park days, and can wipe it clean with a damp cloth. While there’s a magnetic closure on the top, this is an open caddy without zippered compartments, so you may want to keep valuables in a more secure bag in crowded areas. The adjustable velcro straps are designed to fit handle bars up to 20 inches wide, but you may need to use another means to affix it to your stroller (such as the Valet Stroller Clips) depending on its size and design. This caddy is available in a variety of colors and prints, including several Disney-themed options like this Mickey & Friends design, plus Pixar, Cinderella, and Beauty and the Beast. Price at time of publish: $54 Dimensions: 6 x 13 x 5.5 inches | Material: Water-resistant leatherette | Weight: 13.44 ounces | Interior capacity: 5.5 liters