Whether it’s for a week or a weekend, visiting a destination spa can provide a much-needed reset. Away from the demands of daily life, these stunning retreats provide travelers with the mental, physical, and emotional space to set themselves on the path to feeling their best. Travel + Leisure readers know they don’t have to venture far to experience some of the world’s most restorative destination spas — especially if they live in California or Arizona.

How Voting Works

Every year for our World's Best Awards survey, T+L asks readers to weigh in on travel experiences around the globe — to share their opinions on the top hotels, resorts, cities, islands, cruise ships, spas, airlines, and more. Nearly 165,000 T+L readers completed the 2023 survey, an increase of nearly 25 percent over pre-pandemic voting levels. A total of more than 685,000 votes were cast across over 8,500 unique properties (hotels, cities, cruise lines, etc.).

Destination spas were specifically rated on the criteria below:

Accommodations/facilities

Treatments

Service

Food

Value

For each characteristic, respondents could choose a rating of excellent, above average, average, below average, or poor. The final scores are averages of these responses.

What Readers Loved

T+L readers are loyal when they find a brand they love — perhaps that’s why two properties from Canyon Ranch (including the Lenox, Massachusetts location, which has a newly renovated spa) and three from Miraval made the list of their favorite destination spas in the U.S. for 2023. One fan of Canyon Ranch’s original Tucson location, which ranked No. 5, wrote about the impact of their most recent stay: “You leave there feeling totally refreshed and grounded in yourself. It is my favorite place to reset and learn something new!” Integrative wellness is key to the property’s philosophy, with services grouped into five categories: spa and beauty, fitness and movement, nutrition and food, health and performance, and mind and spirit. Focused programs are available to home in on specific concerns, but for guests who prefer to DIY their stay, wellness guides can help guests navigate the myriad options.

Still, readers were drawn to plenty of independent spas. Located in Texas Hill Country, the 40-room Lake Austin Spa Resort (No. 11) impressed with its serene grounds, easy-going atmosphere, and variety of activities. “Hikes, boat rides, exercise classes, cooking classes … it’s impossible to do all of them,” wrote one reader. In Arizona, the freshly reopened Mii Amo (No. 7) is situated in Boynton Canyon, one of Sedona’s legendary energy vortexes. The setting “surrounds you in nature and calms the soul,” said one guest, who also appreciated the extensive property renovations. “The casitas all have views that take your breath away and are so comfortable. “

And while readers don’t need a January resolution to head to one of these retreats, many do make their trips an annual tradition. “My first spend on myself every year,” said one voter of Miraval Berkshires (No. 15). “It's a deal I have with myself! That's how great this destination is for me.”

The Winner

The Ranch Malibu: Malibu, California

Courtesy of The Ranch Malibu

Known for its structured fitness regimens and organic vegan meals, this iconic destination spa touts a results-driven approach that has made it legendary in wellness (and, yes, celebrity) circles. Readers raved about their stays, with one person remarking on the “beautiful facilities and top-notch service,” while another described their time onsite as “amazing and dreamy.” The multi-day programs have a reputation for being quite intensive — blending low-impact exercise classes with rigorous hikes — and the consensus seems to be that the experience is transformative, helping to break unwanted habits and kickstart improved well-being.

The Full List

1. The Ranch Malibu: Malibu, California

Reader Score: 97.18

2. Canyon Ranch Lenox: Lenox, Massachusetts

Reader Score: 93.70

3. Hilton Head Health: Hilton Head, South Carolina

Reader Score: 93.68

4. Golden Door: San Marcos, California

Reader Score: 92.50

5. Canyon Ranch Tucson: Tucson, Arizona

Reader Score: 92.36

6. Cal-a-Vie Health Spa: Vista, California

Reader Score: 92.00

7. Mii Amo: Sedona, Arizona

Reader Score: 91.41

8. The Lodge at Woodloch: Hawley, Pennsylvania

WBA Hall of Fame honoree.

Reader Score: 90.70

9. Miraval Austin: Austin, Texas

Reader Score: 90.24

10. Shou Sugi Ban House: Water Mill, New York

Reader Score: 90.14

11. Lake Austin Spa Resort: Austin, Texas

WBA Hall of Fame honoree.

Reader Score: 90.05

12. Ten Thousand Waves: Santa Fe, New Mexico

Reader Score: 89.93

13. Miraval Arizona: Tucson, Arizona

Reader Score: 89.72

14. Civana Wellness Resort & Spa: Carefree, Arizona

Reader Score: 87.86

15. Miraval Berkshires: Lenox, Massachusetts

Reader Score: 87.39