In the midst of scorching summer temperatures, Spanx, the iconic brand synonymous with comfort and confidence, has secretly launched one of the hottest sales of the summer. Conveniently timed with the sweltering heat in full force, the Limited Time Sale is the perfect place to score best-selling essentials to stay cool, stylish, and comfortable all season long.

Garnering praise from a long list of celebrities to being a recurring favorite among Travel + Leisure editors, the brand has earned a well-deserved spot in travel wardrobes everywhere, and this sale is an absolute must-not-miss. Just as sneakily and seamlessly flattering Spanx’s clothing items are, so is this secret sale. And right now, shoppers can score up to 40 percent off some of the shapewear brand’s top-selling items, including its highly coveted Booty Boost Active Leggings, The Perfect Pant, Get Moving Pleated Skort, and more. But it’s not just limited to clothes; you can also find deals on the brand’s best-selling undergarments and shapewear.

Though, there’s a catch: these discounted items will only be available while supplies last — and from the looks of it, things are starting to sell out quickly. Shoppers technically have until Sunday, August 6 to shop the sale, but don't waste any time to take advantage of these amazing savings.

Whether you’re backpacking across Europe, hitting the tennis courts, or simply looking for trendy yet comfortable pieces to add to your summer wardrobe, this sale is for you. And with a wide range of colors, washes, fits, and styles available, there’s truly something for everyone. For those eager to browse through the limited time sale, we’ve got you covered. Read on for some of our favorite picks from the Spanx summer sale that you won’t want to miss.

Faux Leather Leggings

Spanx

These Faux Leather Leggings have earned their best-seller status for a reason. Not only have they been worn and loved by celebrities like Jennifer Garner, Kourtney Kardashian, and Reese Witherspoon, but they have also captured the hearts of thousands of customers who have given them over 4,000 glowing five-star reviews. What sets these faux leather leggings apart from others in the market are their comfort and flexibility from its sleek yet smooth faux leather fabric that both shapes and lifts. Shoppers say “comfortable and trendy” leggings are “just perfect.” Priced at just $66 right now, these leggings are not only a hot commodity, but infuse an effortless cool element into virtually any outfit.

The Perfect Pant: Slim Straight

Spanx

When I saw that Spanx was having a sale, there was one thing that I knew I had to buy immediately: The Perfect Pants. These pant-legging hybrid, appropriately named, have received praise from celebrities and customers alike. Made with a flattering, high-rise waistband, smoothing soft fabric so you can move freely, and pockets designed to give your backside a subtle lift, they’ll have you looking good and feeling even better. And, they boast a seamless, zipper-free, and button-free style that allows for effortless pull-on-and-off wear. You can also snag the The Perfect Pants in a charcoal heather, a classic navy, and navy/gray pinstripe during the sale for the same price.

Booty Boost Active 7/8 Leggings

Spanx

The Booty Boost Active 7⁄8 Leggings, made with Spanx’s signature compression fabric, are a must-have for any traveler. These best-selling and celeb-loved workout leggings are a favorite for their supportive high-waisted thick band and silhouette, which comes complete with a contouring and smoothing design that will flatter your figure while offering sturdy coverage. And, combined with the four-way stretching fabric, these leggings strike the perfect balance between snug and flexible. Available in four other colors -– dark palm, navy haze, dark fig, and jade -– all at the same sale price, you’ll be tempted to buy one in every color.

Yes, Pleats! Dress

Spanx

Exercise dresses are the quintessential summer staple, and you can score the Yes, Pleats! Dress for $85 right now — but act fast, as sizes are already flying off the virtual shelves. With built-in shorts, this pleated-style exercise dress is crafted from sweat-wicking and four-way stretch fabric to keep you comfortable and dry during even the sweatiest workout. It also comes in the color pine stone, a beautiful forest green, and is sure to get all of the compliments on the tennis court. Did I also mention it has hidden pockets for your phone?

Get Moving Pleated Skort

Spanx

A good skort an essential piece in my wardrobe, and I can never get enough of them. I love dressing them up with a flattering top and cute shoes or pairing them with a sweatshirt to do my little errands, and they are perfect for my Pilates sessions, too. And, the Get Moving Pleated Skort is the summer essential that’ll quickly become your new go-to. Featuring a 14-inch hem, this skort stays breathable while also offering an ideal amount of coverage. It also features the same moisture-wicking properties that the Yes, Pleats! Dress, and an invisible back zip-pocket and side pocket for your phone. Just when you thought that this skort couldn’t get any better, it also has a UPF 50+ protection.

Faux Suede Leggings

Spanx

Don’t be fooled by the intimidating suede look, these Faux Suede Leggings are made from a soft-flexible yet durable material that adds a welcoming edge to any look. These leggings feature a high-rise, bulk-free compressive waistband made that offer a flattering-yet-support fit. Whether you're meeting friends for a night out, catching a flight from the office, or running errands, these leggings ensure that you stay comfortable and stylish throughout the day. In addition to the popular suede-like black version, these leggings are also available in rich rose and classic navy, offering even more outfit options.

Yes, Pleats! Tank

Spanx

The Yes Pleats! Tank, made with the same quick-drying material as the Get Moving Pleated Skort and Yes, Pleats! Dress, is designed to keep you cool and comfortable all day. It also features a flattering peplum loose-fit style that can be dressed up or down and comes in two other colors: pine stone (gray) and very black. One shopper shared that they loved it so much that they “bought two colors and the short-sleeve version.” Other reviewers called the tank “excellent for travel” and “perfect for humid weather.”

Yes, Pleats! Tee

Spanx

The Yes, Pleats! Tee compliments its Yes Pleats! Tank counterpart with a short-sleeve version of this adorable top. Providing additional protection against the strong sun rays of summer, it comes with UPF 50+ protection, blending functionality and style. Like the other items in the line, this tee features sweat-absorbing and quick-drying materials to keep you comfortable even on the hottest days. In addition to the light gray color, the T-shirt is also available in midnight navy and very black.

Stretch 4-Inch Twill Shorts

Spanx

Say hello to your new warm-weather best friend. These super-soft Stretch Twill Shorts are designed for comfort and style that features a pull-on smoothing design made to flatter your figure all over. These shorts have a 4-inch inseam and are garment-dyed for that worn-in look that will only get better with each wash and wear.

Hurry, because the signature almond color is selling out quickly, so don’t miss your chance to snag a pair. But, if you miss it, don't fret; there’s a fun camo print available at an even lower price of $39. Or, you can opt for the equally stylish orangey bronze glow and bright spice orange for $55.

Stretch 6-Inch Twill Shorts

Spanx

The slightly longer version of the Stretch Twill Shorts are made with the same super-soft and made-to-flatter material that you’ll never want to take off — only they have a 6-inch inseam for extra coverage. One shopper even said, “They are the most flattering shorts I have,” adding that they “ordered them in three colors already.” They are also available in stone wash camo for an even lower price of $39, along with mauve, ice pink, fresh celadon (mint green), and pale pink for $55.

