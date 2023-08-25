Surprise! Spanx Just Kicked Off a Huge End-of-summer Sale With Up to 70% Off Celeb-loved Travel Clothes

Travelers, rejoice! Spanx, that magical brand known for its flattering shapewear that even celebrities like Oprah and Jennifer Garner can’t get enough of, is gifting us with a huge Summer Warehouse Sale on its most travel-ready clothing.

Now through Monday, August 28, you can score up to a whopping 70 percent off select travel pants, sculpting leggings, waist-snatching shorts, and more that have earned a stamp of approval from Travel + Leisure editors. And the discounts aren’t just on any old styles — you can save 50 percent off on the best-selling, celeb-loved Booty Boost Active Leggings and the perfect On-the-Go travel pants, to name a few.

While you really can’t go wrong adding anything from Spanx to your suitcase, we rounded up seven sale styles that are just too good to pass up for fall travel and beyond. Whether you’re rushing to catch your next flight or heading out for a fancy dinner in a new town, these comfortable pieces will make sure that you’re looking and feeling your best on the go.

So, what are you waiting for? Styles this popular and versatile are bound to sell out fast, so get ready to add these coveted travel wardrobe staples to your cart before the deals disappear for good.

On-the-Go Ankle Slim Straight Pant

Spanx

Meet your new go-to travel pants. Perfect for flights, dinners out, and everything in between, these versatile, four-way stretch cotton pants have Spanx’s signature core-shaping technology for a comfortable and ultra-flattering look — with zero buttons or zippers that dig into you while you’re trying to get comfy on a long travel day. The ankle-length, straight-leg pants pair perfectly with your favorite sneakers or can easily be dressed up with loafers. Of the many glowing reviews from Spanx shoppers, one shared that they “feel like a million bucks in these things” while another pointed to their versatility, saying, “They equal a little black dress that is invaluable.”

Booty Boost Active 7/8 Leggings

Spanx

These sculpting leggings have such a strong following — including celebrity fans like Jennifer Garner, Kristen Bell, and Kourtney Kardashian — that we’re hardly surprised that sizes are flying off the shelves. But get your hands on them while you can: These buttery soft bottoms promise comfort all day long with their breathable, sweat-wicking fabric, but it’s the built-in booty lift and smoothing compression technology that has us in awe. Plus, there’s no unsightly center seam, but there is a hidden pocket that’s big enough to fit your phone. Of the hundreds of positive reviews, this one says it all: “I usually can’t wait to get into pajamas at the end of the day, but I don’t feel that way with these because they are so comfortable.”

Perfect Length Top, Dolman 3/4 Sleeve

Spanx

The Perfect Length Top is, well, the perfect length, especially when you pair the oversized three-quarter sleeve shirt with leggings for an easy travel outfit. What’s more, it delivers on comfort with smooth, cozy fabric that one shopper described as “wonderfully soft.” Another shared that they “love how versatile this piece is and... I will be living in this in the fall.” We don’t doubt it, especially since the neutral colors will match just about any bottoms and be the perfect weight for cool days ahead.

Carefree Crepe Pleated Short

Spanx

These flowy, pull-on pleated shorts are a game-changer for travel. Not only are they versatile enough to pair with everything in your suitcase (and therefore ensure that you'll pack light!) but their machine-washable fabric also makes them a breeze to care for on the road. We love the lightweight crepe fabric that, as one Spanx shopper pointed out, “could easily be dressed up and look great for a date night but would also be cute with a simple pair of tennis shoes or sandals to run errands around town.” In their five-star review, they said, “I feel good about myself in these shorts, and I’m very happy I have them.” Hard to argue with that.

Carefree Crepe Peplum Tank

Spanx

The matching top to your favorite new pleated shorts is made of the same fuss-free, packable lightweight crepe fabric and has a gorgeous draping effect that polishes any look. No wonder it’s earned rave reviews from Spanx shoppers, who shared that the “easy care” top is “flattering on apple shapes.” In fact, one customer raved, “I feel confident when wearing.” Plus, we love that it’s lined in a silky smooth satin fabric that keeps you comfortable in any situation.

Stretch Twill Shorts, 6 Inches

Spanx

It’s not too late to rock these mid-rise shorts (or to stock up on them for next season), especially while they’re nearly 70 percent off. They’re the perfect pop of color for tropical destinations, backyard barbecues, and everything in between, and they have one very valuable feature: the brand’s signature “hidden tummy shaping” silhouette for a flattering fit. They hit right below the belly button (with no button or zipper, a.k.a no uncomfortable constriction) and fall mid-thigh, making them not too short and not too long. And they’re made of a super soft twill fabric that’s easy to move in — and expertly placed pockets on the back for a subtle lift.

Up for Anything Strapless Bra

Spanx

Spanx just wouldn’t be Spanx without its ultra-popular sculpting shapewear and bras, and this comfy strapless bra takes the cake. It features memory foam cups that hug the body and a construction that doesn’t dig in or leave unsightly lines. Shoppers swear it “stays put,” and one went as far as to say that they “wish I discovered this bra sooner. It is so hard to find a good strapless bra, and I feel like I finally arrived. It has good support, it fits really well, and is comfortable.” It’s certainly a travel wardrobe essential for that strapless dress you’re rocking to a late-summer wedding or beach vacation, but something tells us that you’ll be packing it all year long.

