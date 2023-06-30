Travel Products Trends + Deals We Love Amazon Prime Day Deals Travelers Can Score Up to 80% Off at Amazon’s Secret Fourth of July Sale Samsonite luggage sets, Apple AirTags, and Tumi travel bags are all included. By Kristine Thomason Kristine Thomason Kristine is a writer and editor with nearly a decade of experience creating content for print and digital publications. Her work has appeared in mindbodygreen, Women’s Health, and more. As a longtime health and lifestyle journalist, Kristine is particularly passionate about the intersection of wellness and travel. Published on June 30, 2023 02:00AM EDT

This July Fourth, get ready to score some incredible deals at Amazon as you gear up for your next summertime adventure. From luggage sets and travel accessories to vacation-ready clothing and comfortable shoes the retailer has got you covered during its massive Fourth of July Sale, which includes savings up to 80 percent off. Whether you're planning a summer getaway or looking to upgrade your wardrobe, these deals are too good to pass up. We've curated a list of the best Amazon deals happening this holiday weekend, including a 40 percent markdown on the podiatrist-approved Vionic Women's Tide Toe-Post Walking Sandals. You can also get the popular Tumi Voyageur Valetta Travel Tote for 31 percent off, which is a discount that brings the fan-favorite travel bag down to its lowest price in 30 days. Best Overall Deals Amazon Get ready to save big on a wide range of products this July Fourth weekend. From buzzworthy electronics to travel essentials, Amazon is offering some celebration-worthy discounts. Vionic Women's Tide Toe-Post Walking Sandals, $45 (originally $75) Brooks Women's Adrenaline GTS 22 Running Shoes, $120 (originally $140) Avoogue Packable Windbreaker Jacket, $29 (originally $32) Chaco Z1 Classic Sport Sandals, from $45 (originally $100) Saucony Women's Versafoam Excursion Tr13 Trail Running Shoes, $47 (originally $70) Tumi Voyageur Valetta Large Tote Bag, $329 (originally $475) New Balance Women's 608 V5 Cross Trainers, $60 (originally $75) The Gym People Cropped High-Waisted Workout Leggings, $25 (originally $30) Cole Haan Women's Grand Crosscourt Ii Sneakers, from $47 (originally $150) Hydro Flask Wide Mouth Bottle With Flex Cap, $37 (originally $45) Tech savvy shoppers will enjoy the 43 percent off markdown on the Iseyyox 3-in-1 Apple Device Charging Station, which allows you to charge your iPhone, Apple Watch, and Apple AirPods at the same time. Speaking of Apple AirPods, you can also get the 2nd Generation AirPods Pro earbuds for 20 percent off. Another essential tech item that you should add to your travel gear is the Tile Mate Bluetooth Tracker, which helps you keep a close eye on your checked luggage, travel bags, and other valuables; it's compatible with Apple and Samsung devices and starting at $21. And, there are also some impressive outdoor gear and activewear deals happening. Camping and hiking enthusiasts will want to check out the Saucony Women's Versafoam Excursion Tr13 Trail Running Shoes, which are on sale for as little as $47, and The Gym People Cropped High-Waisted Workout Leggings that you can get for just $25. Plus, there's a pretty sweet deal happening on the Campros CP 6-Person Camping-Tent (it's 22 percent off), as well as on fun campsite essentials like the Arres S'mores Making Kit, which is 40 percent off. It's safe to say that you don't want to miss out on these savings. Keep scrolling to shop the 75 best deals from Amazon's July Fourth weekend sale so you'll be stocked for your next summer trip. Best Luggage Deals Amazon Upgrade your travel game with discounted luggage that combines style and functionality. Amazon is offering some great prices on top-quality luggage brands like Samsonite and Travelpro (we're talking up to 62 percent off). Whether you prefer sleek carry-ons or spacious suitcases, you can travel in style without cutting into your vacation fund. Samsonite Freeform Hardside Expandable Checked 28-Inch Spinner Suitcase, from $196 (originally $280) Rockland Journey Softside Upright 4-Piece Luggage Set, $90 (originally $219) Samsonite Omni 2 Hardside Expandable Spinner Checked 24-Inch Suitcase, $115 (originally $209) American Tourister Fieldbrook XLT Softside Upright 4-Piece Luggage Set, $80 (originally $190) Travelpro Maxlite 5 Softside Expandable Softside Checked 25-Inch Suitcase, from $161 (originally $219) Rockland Melbourne Hardside Expandable Spinner 20-Inch Carry-On Suitcase, $44 (originally $140) Rockland Vara Softside 3-Piece Upright Luggage Set, $89 (originally $300) Delsey Paris Helium Aero Hardside Expandable Checked 29-Inch Suitcase, $146 (originally $254) Kenneth Cole Out Of Bounds Hardside 2-Piece Luggage Set, $136 (originally $200) Rockland Melbourne Hardside Expandable 2-Piece Luggage Set, $98 (originally $400) American Tourister Stratum 2.0 Hardside Expandable 2-Piece Luggage Set, $162 (originally $230) Samsonite Centric 2 Hardside Expandable 3-Piece Luggage Set, $171 (originally $450) Rockland Melrose Upright Wheeled Underseater Suitcase, $60 (originally $180) Best Travel Accessory Deals Amazon Elevate your travel experience with these discounted accessories that have won over thousands of shoppers. Amazon has an impressive array of deals on must-have items like packing cubes, neck pillows, and toiletry bags — and they're up to nearly 40 percent off this holiday weekend. These product picks can help make your journey more comfortable, convenient, and stress-free. Bagsmart 6-Piece Compression Packing Cube Set, $34 with on-site coupon (originally $43) Fyy Travel Cable Organizer Pouch, $10 (originally $16) Bagsmart Medium Hanging Travel Toiletry Bag, $23 (originally $30) Napfun Memory Foam Travel Neck Pillow, $14 (originally $22) Veken 8-Piece Packing Cube Set, $20 with on-site coupon (originally $30) Perilogics Airplane Phone Holder Mount, $13 (originally $18) Yamiu 4-Piece Travel Shoe Bags Set, $15 (originally $22) Tigari Passport/Vaccine Card Holder, $5 with on-site coupon (originally $11) TecQach Travel Pill Box Set, $10 (originally $18) JanSport Fifth Avenue Fanny Pack, $20 (originally $45) Tumi Belden Slg Cosmetic Pouch, $75 (originally $85) Best Clothing Deals Amazon Refresh your summer wardrobe before your next vacay by saving up to 80 percent off on Amazon's travel-ready pieces. From trendy swimwear and breezy dresses to stylish tops, Amazon has a great selection of discounted options ahead of July Fourth weekend. Fill out your capsule wardrobe or opt for something a bit more fun — either way, this week is the perfect time to treat yourself. Adidas Women's Pull-On Ankle Pants, from $55 (originally $80) Eddie Bauer Women's Departure Ankle Pants, from $37 (originally $78) Zesica Square Neck Ruffle Maxi Dress, $45 (originally $58) Baleaf High-Waisted Bike Shorts, $19 with on-site coupon (originally $41) Prana Women's Foundation Short Sleeve V-Neck T-Shirt, $9 (originally $38) Columbia Women’s Anytime Casual III Dress, $45 (originally $68) Free People The Way Home Shorts, from $24 (originally $30) Alo Yoga Women's High-Waisted Vapor Leggings, from $66 (originally $128) Girlfriend Collective Women's Paloma Bra, from $28 (originally $46) Best Comfortable Shoe Deals Amazon Stroll into the summer season with a new pair of travel-worthy kicks. Amazon is offering major markdowns on Teva sport sandals, Adidas running shoes, and Puma everyday sneakers — all designed to keep your feet feeling fantastic while exploring a new locale. From sandals and sneakers to flats and loafers, you'll find a wide array of footwear that prioritizes both fashion and comfort. Adidas Women's Cloudfoam Pure 2.0 Running Shoes, from $27 (originally $75) Teva Women's Hurricane Xlt2 Sandals, $50 (originally $75) Brooks Women's Ghost 14 Neutral Running Shoes, from $90 (originally $140) Adidas Women's Originals Swift Run Shoes, from $21 (originally $95) Teva Women's Flatform Universal Sandals, from $49 (originally $70) Puma Women's Carina Sneakers, from $47 (originally $65) Dr. Martens Women's Voss Hydro Fisherman Sandals, $70 (originally $100) Under Armour Women's Charged Assert 9 Running Shoes, from $25 (originally $70) Adidas Women's Grand Court 2.0 Tennis Shoes, from $47 (originally $70) Altra Women's Lone Peak 6 Trail Running Shoes, from $90 (originally $140) Best Tech Deals Amazon Revamp your travel tech with some of the superb deals available at Amazon. Whether you're in the market for a new smartphone, headphones, or smart home devices, these deals are too good to resist. Upgrade your gadgets with brands like JBL, Apple, and Beats — all at a fraction of their original cost. Portable Charger With Built-In Cables, $28 with on-site coupon (originally $33) Iseyyox 3-in-1 Apple Device Charging Station, $40 (originally $70) JBL Tune 510BT Wireless On-Ear Headphones, $30 (originally $50) Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation), $199 (originally $249) Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones, $129 (originally $200) JBL GO2 Waterproof Ultra Portable Bluetooth Speaker, $23 (originally $40) Ntonpower Travel Power Strip With USB, $20 (originally $27) Tile Mate Bluetooth Tracker, $21 (originally $25) Loveledi Portable-Charger-Power-Bank, $25 (originally $36) Feob Mini Portable Charger, $22 with on-site coupon (originally $35) Apple AirTag 4-Pack, $90 (originally $99) Best Outdoor + Camping Deals Amazon Unleash your inner adventurer and explore the great outdoors with unbeatable deals on camping and outdoor gear. From high-quality tents and cozy sleeping bags to hiking essentials and portable camp chairs, Amazon has everything you need for memorable outdoor adventures. Kelty Camp Galley Kitchen Organization Kit, $49 (originally $60) Wise Owl Outfitters Camping Towel, $9 (originally $11) Oaskys Camping Sleeping Bag, $32 (originally $38) Stanley Adventure Camp Cook Set, $15 (originally $17) Campros CP 6-Person Camping Tents, $140 (originally $180) Kelty Lowdown Camping Chair, from $60 (originally $80) Rumpl The NanoLoft Puffy Outdoor Blanket, $72 (originally $95) Arres Marshmallow Roasting S'mores Sticks Kit, $17 (originally $29) Luxmom Emergency Survival Kit and First Aid Kit, $46 with on-site coupon (originally $87) Core Family 11-Person Family Camping Tent, $130 (originally $150) Kootek Camping Hammock, $19 (originally $30) 