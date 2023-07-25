This Secret Amazon Outlet Store Is Having a Massive Sale on Summer Clothes — Up to 50% Off

Whether you're a seasoned globetrotter or an occasional traveler, having the right clothing for your adventure is essential in ensuring comfort, practicality, and of course, style throughout your trip. Luckily, Amazon has a hidden gem — its Clothing Outlet Store — where shoppers can find hundreds of fantastic deals on some of the best travel-friendly apparel around. But, with so much stuff, it can be a bit overwhelming to sort through everything. That’s precisely why we’ve taken the time to scour Amazon's outlet deals, hand-picking a selection of top items to make your packing clothes for your next trip a breeze.

In this curated round-up, we’ve included a wide variety of travel clothing essentials that are comfortable and durable — and all without sacrificing style. We have picks that range from the ultimate comfortable travel pants like the ultimate leggings from Hue to the quintessential outdoor sandals from Teva. We’ve also picked the perfect fashion-forward outfits to help you transition seamlessly from the airport to dinner with The Drop Maxi Dress and more. The best part is that many of these fantastic finds are currently on sale, with deals up to 50 percent off right now. But be quick, because these deals won’t last long.

Don’t let these travel must-haves slip away; it’s the perfect time to build the perfect travel-friendly wardrobe. And many of these deals are simply too good to pass up, so keep scrolling for the best finds from Amazon’s Outlet Store.

Hue Women's Ultra Leggings with Wide Waistband

Amazon

There’s nothing worse than an uncomfortable pair of leggings, and these must-have leggings by Hue truly deliver on all fronts. Made with thick, opaque fabric and crafted with a seamless wide waistband, these leggings are an ideal choice for any trip. Don’t just take our word for it, one shopper even raved about their experience, stating, “These [leggings] are thick and not see-through and very comfortable. I have worn them for 24 hours straight while traveling and they exceed expectations.” They’re truly a great choice for all-day (or all-night) wear. Plus, as an added bonus some styles are currently on sale with discounts of nearly 40 percent off.



Amazon Essentials Women's Slim-Fit Tank Set

Amazon

Teva Women's Hurricane Xlt2 Sandals

Amazon

If you’re planning a beach getaway or lakeside trip, you'll need a pair of Teva sandals. And lucky for you, certain styles and sizes are currently discounted nearly 40 percent off. Crafted with functionality and comfort in mind, these sport sandals are made with durable materials and cushioned midsoles to keep your feet protected and supported as you enjoy the outdoors. And, with a quick-drying webbing design, they’re great for a range of water activities and light hikes.



The Drop Women's Britt Tiered Maxi Tent Dress

Amazon

If there's one item you should always pack for a trip, it’s a maxi dress. This travel-staple can be dressed up or down, adding unmatched flexibility to your wardrobe. When looking for the perfect travel maxi dress, this particular one from The Drop is a true winner. With its flowy tiered design and lightweight material, this dress has a flattering and flexible fit with all-day comfort. As a bonus, this dress comes with adjustable straps for a customizable fit and even has pockets for added convenience. It also has an impressive range of 18 prints and colors to choose from with eye-catching colors like fire orange and a classic navy stripe.

Grace Karin Women’s Open Front Cardigan

Amazon

I personally never travel without a cardigan. This versatile layering piece adds extra warmth and comfort to virtually any outfit and if I’m traveling light, sometimes I’ll even ball mine up and use it as a neck rest on short flights or train rides. This cardigan from Grace Karin has almost 7,000 five-star reviews and is made with a soft fabric for the perfect mix of cozy and cute (and it has pockets!). So live your best and most comfortable self because right now, some styles like classic black are over 50 percent off right now.



Baleaf Women’s Joggers

Amazon

If there’s one thing you’ll never regret, it’s wearing a comfy pair of pants while traveling, and these Baleaf joggers are exactly that. With their elastic waistband, relaxed-fit design, and soft fabric, these joggers are the perfect athleisure staple that you need in your wardrobe. Snag them right now while they’re more than 20 percent off.

Huskary Women’s Maxi Dress

Amazon

This versatile cami maxi dress from Huskary has it all: a lightweight fit, soft, breathable fabric, and most importantly, pockets. Plus, its flattering neckline makes it easy to style for a casual day exploring in a new town or a night out in the city. With an impressive selection of 34 colors and prints to choose from, you’ll want to grab a few.

Love WeLove Off-Shoulder Wide-Leg Jumpsuit

Amazon

Make your life easier and elevate your vacation wardrobe with the ultimate all-in-one outfit: this stylish jumpsuit from Love WeLove. With a trendy off-the-shoulder and wide-leg design, embrace the convenience of this effortless yet stylish jumpsuit that’s perfect to throw into your suitcase for easy wearing. Consider this eye-catching army green polka dot print, or choose from the other 14 designs — but be quick, because with styles at 35 percent off, they’re going quick.

Chuangdi Sarong Cover-Up Set

Amazon

Sarongs are truly a swimsuit’s best friend. With the simple addition of a sarong, this accessory can turn any swimsuit into a fashion affair, ensuring you standout at any beachside bar. I also love to double up these stylish pieces as a stylish neck or headscarf. And, this one from Chuangdi comes in a set of two and is available in 28 different colors for even more styling possibilities.

Baleaf Women's UPF 50+ Long-Sleeve Sun Shirt

Amazon

For all of you outdoor enthusiasts, this Baleaf UV protection long-sleeve shirt deserves a spot in your closet. This versatile top is made with lightweight, quick-drying, and UPF 50+ fabric for comfort and protection in mind. And on sale for over 40 percent off right now, it’s a no-brainer. Whether you’re hitting the lake, taking a hike, or simply enjoying some outdoor lounging, this shirt has got you covered, both in practicality and fit.

Blevonh Women’s Tennis Skort

Amazon

I never pack for a trip without a skort, and this one from Blevonh is not only almost 50 percent off right now, but it's also incredibly stylish and practical. With a double-layer design that features built-in shorts, this skort offers both security and chafe-free comfort throughout the day. Plus, they come equipped with convenient side pockets. What more could you want?

