You have 24 Hours to Shop the 64 Best Luggage Deals for Cyber Monday

Score new travel gear from Samsonite, Tumi, Away, Travelpro, and more from retailers like Amazon and Nordstrom.

By Cheyann Neades
Updated on November 28, 2022 05:11AM EST

If you didn’t get a chance to shop Black Friday Deals, look no further, luckily you have one last chance to score deep discounts on luggage thanks to Cyber Monday 2022. Today has some of the biggest sales of the year, and all of your holiday shopping can be done ahead of time — and while saving money.

Ready to replace decade-old luggage? Major retailers like Amazon, Nordstrom, Target, eBags, and Away have thousands of amazing deals on carry-ons, checked bags, luggage sets, travel backpacks, and spacious weekenders from Samsonite, Tumi, Travel Pro, and SwissGear with prices starting at $16.

Whether you’re treating yourself or your loved ones, shop these luggage pieces for less on Cyber Monday. Below, we put together a list of our favorite Cyber Monday luggage deals at Amazon, Nordstrom, Nordstrom Rack, Target, Walmart, Macy’s, and more.

The Best Luggage Deals at Amazon

SHOWKOO Luggage Sets

Amazon

For Cyber Monday, Amazon is giving travelers deals as high as TK percent on various suitcases, sets, and bags. Some standouts include a three-piece set, for $160 off and a sleek water-resistant duffle that’ll hold up in the rain on the tarmac or on the ferry. Plus, both of these come in many colors to fit any style, and match any existing suitcase you already have. From totes to clear bags, Cyber Monday at Amazon has luggage to fit every adventure, and at every price.

The Best Luggage Deals at Nordstrom

Misty Duffle

Nordstrom

If you’re looking for a designer-like look, but without the high-end prices, Cyber Monday is a good time to check out Nordstrom. You can find deals on all kinds of luggage. If you’re looking to gift a chic weekender bag, consider this vegan leather option that could double as a really large work or gym bag. It comes in three deep colors: tan, black and forest green. See more of our favorites at Nordstrom’s Cyber Monday sale below.

The Best Luggage Deals at Nordstrom Rack

Renegade 20â Lightweight Hardside Expandable Carry-On

Nordstrom

The discounts don’t stop there. At Nordstrom Rack, many luggage pieces are on sale including checked and carry-on luggage. This bag from Travelpro is a sturdy 29-inches and expandable, so if you’re planning a trip that’s longer than a week, or need multiple different seasons packed into one suitcase, this is it.  If you want to gift new luggage to a loved one, see options like this faux leather laptop bag that’s simple yet incredibly useful, and it looks good. 

The Best Luggage Deals at Target

Olympia U Shaped Rolling Polyester Duffel Luggage

Target

You’re going to need a big bag to fill up on all your Target purchases, and what better time to buy than Cyber Monday? If you’re finishing up your holiday shopping at Target this Cyber Monday, score some deals on luggage while you’re at it. You can find popular rolling hardsided bags, and easy-to-stuff backpacks all on sale. Some pieces are up to 46 percent off, and all will help you catch that train on time since you’ll be so excited to pack in your new bag. See more of the luggage deals Target has to offer below.

The Best Luggage Deals at Walmart

HIKOLAYAE Crossroad Collection Hardside Luggage Set

Walmart

Continuing on from Black Friday, Walmart has great deals on many luggage sets and bags. One of our favorites includes this blacked-out weekender from Champion that has two big zipper pockets, plus a mesh side pocket to store your coffee or water bottle while you’re on the train. From carry-ons to duffel bags, read on for our top picks at Walmart.

The Best Luggage Deals at Macy’s

Legacy 4-Pc. Luggage Set

Macys

No matter who you’re shopping for, there are luggage deals for everyone on your list. Whether you need a kid’s backpack that’s easy for you to carry, or an expandable tote that you can stuff in your carry-on, Macy’s has options. In addition to individual items on a discount, there are also big deals on sets, like this four-piece set of luggage. It’s available in four different colors — blue, purple, black and tan — and has all the space you’ll need to pack for your next adventure. See more of our favorite Cyber Monday deals at the classic retailer below.

Other Retailers With Cyber Monday Luggage Deals

The Everywhere Bag

Away

The Cyber Monday deals don’t stop there. Some of our other favorite retailers have deals on luggage, including Away, EBags, and more. Away is currently offering a bigger is better deal, meaning you can save $50 off any two suitcases, but if you buy three, you’ll save $100. Take up to 25 percent off sitewide at ebags, and up to 50 percent off at Horizn Studios. Discover more Cyber Monday deals below.

