Best Products You have 24 Hours to Shop the 64 Best Luggage Deals for Cyber Monday Score new travel gear from Samsonite, Tumi, Away, Travelpro, and more from retailers like Amazon and Nordstrom. By Cheyann Neades Updated on November 28, 2022 05:11AM EST Photo: Amazon If you didn't get a chance to shop Black Friday Deals, look no further, luckily you have one last chance to score deep discounts on luggage thanks to Cyber Monday 2022. Today has some of the biggest sales of the year, and all of your holiday shopping can be done ahead of time — and while saving money. Ready to replace decade-old luggage? Major retailers like Amazon, Nordstrom, Target, eBags, and Away have thousands of amazing deals on carry-ons, checked bags, luggage sets, travel backpacks, and spacious weekenders from Samsonite, Tumi, Travel Pro, and SwissGear with prices starting at $16. Whether you’re treating yourself or your loved ones, shop these luggage pieces for less on Cyber Monday. Below, we put together a list of our favorite Cyber Monday luggage deals at Amazon, Nordstrom, Nordstrom Rack, Target, Walmart, Macy’s, and more. The Best Luggage Deals at Amazon Amazon For Cyber Monday, Amazon is giving travelers deals as high as TK percent on various suitcases, sets, and bags. Some standouts include a three-piece set, for $160 off and a sleek water-resistant duffle that’ll hold up in the rain on the tarmac or on the ferry. Plus, both of these come in many colors to fit any style, and match any existing suitcase you already have. From totes to clear bags, Cyber Monday at Amazon has luggage to fit every adventure, and at every price. Samsonite Underseat Carry-On, $102 (originally $145) Samsonite Freeform Hardside Expandable 28-Inch Suitcase, $159 (originally $270) Coolife Luggage 3-Piece Luggage Set, $160 (originally $300) Camtop Weekender Bag, $44 with on-site coupon (originally $56) Asenlin 40L Travel Backpack, $41 (originally $80) Samsonite Winfield 3 DLX Hardside Expandable 2-Piece Luggage Set, $163 (originally $363) Ytonet Carry-on Garment Bag, $46 (originally $60) Showkoo 3-Piece Luggage Set, $160 (originally $190) Suitour 3-Piece Luggage Set, $152 (originally $190) Adidas Defender 4 Medium Duffel Bag, $30 (originally $40) Empsign 17-inch Laptop Backpack, $32 (originally $37) Esvan Large Tote Bag, $16 (originally $40) Dimayar Water-Resistant Duffel Bag 65L, $18 (originally $20) U.S. Traveler Rio Rugged Fabric Carry-On Luggage Set, $48 (originally $70) Vankean 15.6-Inch Laptop Backpack, $27 (originally $36) Vera Bradley Recycled Lighten Up Reactive XL Rolling Duffel, $120 (originally $240) Hanke Carry-On 20-Inch Hardside Luggage, $112 (originally $140) The Best Luggage Deals at Nordstrom Nordstrom If you’re looking for a designer-like look, but without the high-end prices, Cyber Monday is a good time to check out Nordstrom. You can find deals on all kinds of luggage. If you’re looking to gift a chic weekender bag, consider this vegan leather option that could double as a really large work or gym bag. It comes in three deep colors: tan, black and forest green. See more of our favorites at Nordstrom’s Cyber Monday sale below. Vacay Glisten Vibrant 28-Inch Spinner Packing Case, $120 (originally $200) Mali + Lili Jamie Vegan Leather Weekend Bag, $75 (originally $128) Tumi Misty Duffel, $355 (originally $445) Ted Baker London Laniss Faux Leather Backpack, $98 (originally $195) Kate Spade New York Sam The Little Better Nylon Backpack, $149 (originally $248) Ted Baker London Motivee Convertible Nylon Document Bag, $132 (originally $265) Dagne Dover Landon Neoprene Carryall Duffel Bag, $109 (originally $150) Herschel Supply Co. Novel Duffel Bag, $75 (originally $100) Tumi Voyageur Dumont Duffel Bag, $297 (originally $495) The Best Luggage Deals at Nordstrom Rack Nordstrom The discounts don’t stop there. At Nordstrom Rack, many luggage pieces are on sale including checked and carry-on luggage. This bag from Travelpro is a sturdy 29-inches and expandable, so if you’re planning a trip that’s longer than a week, or need multiple different seasons packed into one suitcase, this is it. If you want to gift new luggage to a loved one, see options like this faux leather laptop bag that’s simple yet incredibly useful, and it looks good. Original Penguin Wesley Collection 25-inch Spinner Luggage, $83 (originally $280) TravelPro Pilot Air 25-inch Expandable Mobile Office Spinner, $87 (originally $360) Kenneth Cole Reaction Renegade 20-inch Hardside Carry-on Luggage, $75 (originally $225) Travelers Choice Silverwood Computer Backpack, $40 (originally $120) Slate & Stone Faux Leather Laptop Bag, $64 (originally $180) TravelPro Pilot Air Elite 29-inch Large Checked Luggage, $105 (originally $420) Bolangaro Trevor Carlos Weekend Bag, $133 (originally $475) Kenneth Cole Reaction Diamond Tower 24-inch Luggage, $98 (originally $270) Boconi Slim Zipster Laptop Briefcase, $120 (originally $298) It Luggage Encompass 31-inch Expanding Hardside Luggage, $90 (originally $240) The Best Luggage Deals at Target Target You’re going to need a big bag to fill up on all your Target purchases, and what better time to buy than Cyber Monday? If you’re finishing up your holiday shopping at Target this Cyber Monday, score some deals on luggage while you’re at it. You can find popular rolling hardsided bags, and easy-to-stuff backpacks all on sale. Some pieces are up to 46 percent off, and all will help you catch that train on time since you’ll be so excited to pack in your new bag. See more of the luggage deals Target has to offer below. Olympia 33-inch 8 Pocket U-Shaped Rolling Duffel Bag, $82 (originally $151) Kipling City Pack Medium Backpack, $90 (originally $129) Olympia Apache Expandable 4 Wheel Spinner Luggage, $87 (originally $121) Vera Bradley Recycled Cotton Medium Travel Duffel, $70 (originally $100) Skyline Softside Checked Spinner 5-piece Luggage Set, $89 (originally $150) Wild Fable Duffel Bag, $24 (originally $30) WallyBags Deluxe Travel Garment Bag, $55 (originally $64) Genius Pack G4 22-inch 4-wheel Carry-on, $219 (originally $252) The Best Luggage Deals at Walmart Walmart Continuing on from Black Friday, Walmart has great deals on many luggage sets and bags. One of our favorites includes this blacked-out weekender from Champion that has two big zipper pockets, plus a mesh side pocket to store your coffee or water bottle while you’re on the train. From carry-ons to duffel bags, read on for our top picks at Walmart. U.S. Traveler Rio 2-pieece Carry-on Luggage Set, $70 (originally $78) American Tourister Airweave 20-inch Hardside Spinner, $79 (originally $89) Champion Billboard Duffel Bag Weekender, $16 (originally $40) Ozark Trail 90L All-weather Duffel Bag with Convertible Backpack Straps, $25 (originally $50) Atomic Mission Gear Backpack, $175 (originally $275) Wrangler 22-inch Rolling Duffel, $35 (originally $70) Cuero Bags Leather Travel Duffel, $56 (originally $80) The Best Luggage Deals at Macy’s Macys No matter who you’re shopping for, there are luggage deals for everyone on your list. Whether you need a kid’s backpack that’s easy for you to carry, or an expandable tote that you can stuff in your carry-on, Macy’s has options. In addition to individual items on a discount, there are also big deals on sets, like this four-piece set of luggage. It’s available in four different colors — blue, purple, black and tan — and has all the space you’ll need to pack for your next adventure. See more of our favorite Cyber Monday deals at the classic retailer below. Samsonite Spin Tech 5 25-inch Check-in Spinner, $160 (originally $400) Tag Legacy 4-piece Luggage Set, $120 (originally $360) Perry Ellis A322 22-inch Weekender Bag, $34 (originally $80) INC International Concepts Mini Weekender Bag, $32 (originally $80) Travelers Club Austin 4-piece Hardside Luggage Set, $100 (originally $300) INC International Concepts Breeah Quilted Weekender, $65 (originally $130) Other Retailers With Cyber Monday Luggage Deals Away The Cyber Monday deals don’t stop there. Some of our other favorite retailers have deals on luggage, including Away, EBags, and more. Away is currently offering a bigger is better deal, meaning you can save $50 off any two suitcases, but if you buy three, you’ll save $100. Take up to 25 percent off sitewide at ebags, and up to 50 percent off at Horizn Studios. Discover more Cyber Monday deals below. Save up to 40 percent on luggage from Away Samsonite is offering 30 percent off sitewide Take 30 percent off sitewide at eBags Save up to 75 percent on editor-loved luggage brand Calpak Get up to 90 percent off Travelpro's "hot deals" Celeb-designed Beis luggage is all 25 percent off