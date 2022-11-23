The Best Cross-country Ski Gear of 2022

When selecting the best cross-country ski gear, we wanted to be sure to accommodate both skate skiing and traditional, looking at gear that would do double-duty in both sports (and that would also have applications outside of skiing). We favored versatile skis, like our top pick, the Fischer Adventure 62 Xtralite Cross-country Skis —which can handle groomed runs and the backcountry—as well as serious performance-enhancing tech like you’ll find in our top skate ski, the Atomic Redster S9 Gen S . The apparel and accessories selected came from field tests and focused on nordic-specific features to ensure that you won’t get cold or overheat. We also consulted with Reese Brown from the Cross-country Ski Areas Association for detailed advice on what to look for in ski gear and everything you should know when you’re considering starting the sport.

Cross-country (or nordic) skiing manages to blend a serene, still outdoor environment with a solid cardio workout that’s easy to learn and hard to stop. Whether you’re gliding through groomed trails on a pair of traditional skis, forging into the backcountry , or getting in a serious workout on a pair of skate skis, the activity is easy on your joints and endlessly addictive—provided you have the right gear.

Best Skis: Fischer Adventure 62 Xtralite Cross-country Skis REI View On REI View On Sportsbasement.com Ready to handle groomed and ungroomed trails with equal precision, the Fischer Adventure 62 Xtralite Cross-country Skis come with a progressive off-track crown pattern, which improves both grip and glide and helps you climb in a variety of pitches and snow conditions. Air channels in the wood core provide a lighter overall package that gives the ski a playful feel, while a nordic-specific rocker camber profile opens the tips up slightly to handle uneven terrain, enabling quicker turning with less effort. The skis also have steel edges running their entire length (not always a given in nordic skis), which affords traction in all conditions without sacrificing performance on groomed runs or when you’re skiing in tracks. Price at time of publish: $300

Best Skate Skis: Atomic Redster S9 Gen S Ski with Prolink Shift-In Atomic View On Atomic.com View On Pioneermidwest.com View On Skirack.com The result of years of research, the Atomic Redster S9 Gen S Skate Skis employs an entirely new technology to help you move faster. The new sidecut design is wider at the tip and tail, which lets the ski arc forward with each stride (rather than fading away), so you can generate longer strides and more momentum without sacrificing stability or energy transfer. It also comes with the new “Racewall” design, an approach to making a sidewall that provides an even closer connection between the ski edge and the snow, which works with an updated bonded plate and binding system for direct power transmission. And all that research also found the perfect length for skate skiers of all heights, with a one-size-fits-all 183-centimeter model. Price at time of publish: $850

Best Poles: One Way BC Vario Poles Back Country View On Backcountry.com View On Skatepro.com If your cross-country skiing ambitions are focused solely on groomed trails, a fixed-length pole works well. But if you want to grow in the sport and hope to head into the backcountry after learning the ropes on a groomed run, go with these One Way BC Vario Poles. The light, durable 7075 aluminum shaft can be quickly adjusted from 95 to 160 centimeters, a key feature for deeper snow, and the lightweight powder basket helps you navigate in heavy powder. The backcountry-specific cork grip works with multiple grip configurations, and an extended non-slip EVA grip section that lines part of the shaft below the main grip adds versatility when navigating steeper terrain. Traction is guaranteed thanks to the round, sintered carbide tip. Price at time of publish: $71

Best Boots: Salomon Pro Combi Prolink XC Ski Boots Salomon View On Backcountry.com View On Salomon.com The uni-sex Pro Combi Prolink XC Ski Boot from Salomon is ready for nordic skiers who want to try their hand at both classical and skate skiing, with a medium overall flex as well as a medium width that should accommodate most feet. Quicklace adjustment provides a precise wrapping of the forefoot and the upper. Progressive lateral support delivers solid energy transfer without dampening the feel, while an Energyzer cuff adds ankle support for skating and a flexible sole for classic cross-country. A low-profile design adds rigidity and durability, the adjustable heel strap improves the comfort and performance of the boot, and the ankle strap is easy to tighten or loosen on the fly. That said, this boot works best on groomed terrain and excels in tracks, so it's not ideal for the backcountry. Price at time of publish: $300

Best Pants: Bjorn Daehlie Sportswear Conscious Pants Back Country View On Backcountry.com You never want to have your apparel hinder your movement, which is why the Daehlie Sportswear Conscious Pants wins out. The front part comes with wind- and water-resistant soft shell materials, a mix of 80 percent Tencel and 20 percent Merino wool for warmth and weather protection. That ratio of fabrics shifts on the back of the calves to make the pants more elastic and breathable so as to not hinder movement, blending the right degree of wicking insulation. Zippers line the bottom seam and run up to the knees to make them easy to get on and off, even when you’re wearing boots, and a small hand pocket on the left side can hold smaller items like keys. The brand proclaims that the Conscious Pants are the most sustainable piece its ever made. They’re also available in women's sizes. Price at time of publish: $200

Best Gloves: Swix AltasX Glove-mitt Amazon View On Amazon View On Backcountry.com Dexterity is essential when cross-country skiing, which is why mittens (which are warmer than traditional gloves) are out. But the AltasX Glove-mitt from Swix actually provides the best of both worlds. The glove itself is a mix of durable polyamide and a bit of elastane for ample stretch, which delivers that much-needed dexterity. That control is amplified with the silicone-lined palm and fingertips for an ensured grip, with synthetic leather at the palm and between the fingers. The low-profile elastic cuff works well with most jackets, and when things get really cold or wet, you can pull the windproof mitten cover out of the cuff and shield your hand from the elements. Price at time of publish: $40

Best Upper Base Layer: Ibex Woolies Tech Long-sleeve Quarter Zip Ibex View On Ibex.com Boasting the all-natural wonders of Merino wool, including sweat-wicking and the ability to keep you warm when it's wet, Ibex's Woolies Tech Long-sleeve Quarter Zip uses a nylon core in the weave to improve the shirt's durability. The addition of elastane adds a bit of stretch so that it fits snugly, with a raglan sleeve configuration for unencumbered movement. The flatlock seams work with the soft-to-the-touch base fabric for a comfortable feel without chaffing, and integrated thumb holes help keep the layer in place and can be used to add more warmth at the wrist when you wear with gloves. But the real key feature remains that quarter-inch zipper, which lets you dump hot air when you start moving or turtle in the warmth when things get cold. Yes, Merino wool layers are expensive. But unlike synthetic base layers, Merino wool won't retain body odors. It's also machine-wash-friendly—just be sure to air dry. Also available for men. Price at time of publish: $135

Best Bottom Base Layer: Smartwool Intraknit Thermal Merino Base Layer Back Country View On REI View On Backcountry.com The slim-fitting Smartwool Intraknit Thermal Merino Base Layer follows the contours of your body to maximize the benefits of Merino wool, which will wick away sweat, keep you warm when wet, and won’t retain body odors. Smartwool has added a quick-drying polyester core within the weave to improve durability, and the use of 3D mapping allows the bottoms to articulate with your movement. They’ve also integrated knit mesh vents at the sides to help regulate your temp and keep you dry and comfortable. These bottoms are also available for women. Price at time of publish: $130

Best Mid-layer: Patagonia Nano-air Vest Back Country View On Backcountry.com View On Patagonia.com Vests tend to win accolades from nordic skiers: They provide some much-needed insulation at the core but free your fast-moving arms of clutter and excess warmth. Patagonia's Nano-air Vest is one of the best. It comes with 40-gram FullRange insulation that's warm and stretchy, which works with the 100 percent poly plain-weave shell and lining for incredible mechanical stretch. A solid air-permeability rating lets excess heat move away from the body. Stretch binding at the armholes helps seal in heat, and a center zipper locks in the warmth. It's also treated with a PFC-free DWR finish, so you can wear it as an outer layer on warmer days without worrying about getting wet. Two hand-warmer pockets and a chest pocket on the left allow for a bit of extra storage and are positioned on the vest to work with a pack. Want more warmth? Patagonia also makes a Nano-Air Hoodie with long sleeves. It also comes in a men's cut. Price at time of publish: $139

Best Jacket: Swix Evolution GTX Infinium Jacket Amazon View On Amazon View On Swixsport.com Designed specifically for cross-country skiing, the Swix Evolution GTX Infinium Jacket is the perfect outer layer for the high-octane sport. You get weatherproof protection where you need it—at the front, over the shoulders, and on the top of the sleeves—via Gore-Tex’s Infinium windproof/water-resistant breathable laminate, while wind-resistant microfiber (a breathable, lightweight material) lines the under-arms and side and back panels to help regulate your temperature. The elastic mesh lining holds the air as it heats up to improve insulation, while a CAD-knitted stretch back panel frees you to move as aggressively as you need. Double front pockets provide ample storage, stretch cuffs ensure that there won’t be a gap between the sleeves and your gloves, and the full-length zip comes up to a high collar for added protection and warmth. Price at time of publish: $250

Best Socks: CEP Ski Thermo Merino Tall Compression Socks Amazon View On Amazon View On Cepcompression.com CEP used a blend of natural Merino wool and synthetic fibers to ensure your feet stay warm and dry while wearing the Thermo Merino Tall Compression Socks. Padding at the shin and ankle bones provide a bit of extra cushioning against your ski boots, and the graduated compression helps reduce swelling so that you can perform at your best for hours on end. A touch of spandex helps retain the sock’s shape for a seamless, tight fit, and an antibacterial silver treatment helps fend off foul odors. A women’s version is also available. Price at time of publish: $50

Best Hat: Pistil Rail Beanie Amazon View On Amazon View On Pistildesigns.com Heat escapes from your head in cold climates, which is why the right hat is essential. For nordic skiing, you want one that’ll keep you warm but also breathes so you don’t overheat. Witness the Rail Beanie from Pistil. A soft fabric blend, a mix of acrylic, nylon, wool, and alpaca, provides the right degree of insulation, with a fine ribbed design that adds a bit of style to its functionality. And there’s a band of fleece wrapped around the inside to add a bit of extra insulation for your ears. Price at time of publish: $32