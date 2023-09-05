When I attended a music festival last month, I faced a common conundrum: I wanted to move freely with a bag that I could secure around my body instead of slung over my shoulder. But I also wanted to hold a lot of stuff, which is not necessarily guaranteed with a fanny pack or traditional crossbody purse. I didn't want a backpack either because I knew I'd need easy access to my phone for impromptu videos and my wallet to buy quick snacks and drinks while dashing from stage to stage.

My solution? A crescent crossbody bag. Much like the viral Uniqlo version, it acted as a hybrid between a belt bag, tote, and purse with its large main compartment (that had enough space to fit everything that I needed for the day) and crossbody strap that allowed for hands-free convenience. But most importantly, it kept all of my essentials secure and within arm's reach.

There are other styles of the travel bag that have more compartments and are a little more structured, depending on your preferences and needs. And Amazon has a slew of stylish and affordable options to choose from. In fact, most of them won't cost you more than $20. So if you've always been a purse or backpack person and you want to experiment with a different approach to on-the-go storage, these crescent bags are a pretty low investment for a pretty brilliant solution, if I do say so myself.



Zuemet Crescent Bag

Amazon

This Uniqlo lookalike is made with durable nylon, which also stretches to help you cram as much stuff as possible inside its 12.3-inch frame. Its adjustable strap lets you carry it as a shoulder bag, a crossbody bag, or a waist bag. Choose from six colors, including neutral, goes-with-anything cream.

In their review, one shopper wrote, “I got this bag for vacation, and I've found that I'm continuing to use it even though I've been back from vacation for weeks. It's just large enough to hold everything I need: wallet, sunglasses, phone, keys, and a few small extras — but it is not bulky.”



Meisee Crescent Crossbody Bag

Amazon

Perfect for packing in your suitcase, this Meisee bag is made with wrinkle-resistant nylon and features a cotton inner layer and polyester lining, so you can bet that it's waterproof and will keep everything inside safe. It's also dirt-resistant and easy to wipe clean should it gather a little dust along your journey. We love this adjustable crescent bag in sunshine-y yellow to set the tone of your next beach vacation.

“I bought this to take on a trip to Portugal, and didn't want to haul around a handbag," a customer explained. "This was the perfect crossbody! I highly recommend it for its roominess and light weight."



Kuifang Crossbody Sling Bag

Amazon

This crescent-shaped crossbody bag is made of water-resistant polyester, and it's the perfect companion for a long hike in unpredictable weather. It's also easy to wipe clean, which is a good thing because it comes in several light and pastel colors — like this stunning lake blue hue. But, best of all, it's deceptively roomy, according to reviewers.

“This bag is exactly what I was looking for," a fan exclaimed. "It is the perfect bag for running errands and for easy on the go trips. It is very lightweight and made of soft material. It is pretty durable and very spacious."



Volganik Rock Crescent Purse

Amazon

One thing that I particularly adore about this shiny crescent purse by Volganik is that it's totally city-appropriate. It comes in a textured pink and white print that will sweeten up any sightseeing outfit, from Peru to Pompei, while keeping all of your valuables close to the vest. Just grab a city bike and pedal home with this lightweight purse conveniently strapped against you.

"[This is] less like a purse and more like an appendage," a shopper shared. "It's also a great size." They added that it fit their "large key ring, a battery pack, Chapstick, sunglasses, a mini first aid kit, and some lady products. Even then, it still has plenty of room for my phone."



Ctwwfs Crossbody Crescent Bag

Amazon

A little bit of slouch makes this double-zippered crossbody crescent bag slightly more purse-like, so it's perfect for an evening jaunt. Just imagine this tangerine-colored beauty against a crisp white dress for a seaside seafood fest in Santorini. This waterproof wonder is made with recycled materials and large enough to hold an 11.8-inch MacBook — I'd like to see your go-to purse do that! According to one shopper, it looks just like the popular Baggu crescent bag, which costs $52.

Chiming in, another reviewer shared, "I love this bag. For the price point, it’s pretty well-made. The bag is very simple, spacious, and functional. I can’t wait to get another color."



Teuen Crescent Crossbody Bag

Amazon

Fans of Kipling will be quick to notice the similarities between the brand's Anila bag and this stylish version from Teuen; it's a fraction of the price, but just as cool and functional as the original. It also has a lot going for it: it's water-resistant, scratch-resistant, lightweight, and incredibly durable. Plus, the bag is adjustable and its crossbody strap reaches over 24 inches, so you can wear it pretty much any way that you'd like. Hidden zippered compartments and pockets let you stash the little things safely.



Ovida Canvas Crossbody Sling Bag

Amazon

Whether you need to carry an extra sweater for a potentially chilly night, your tablet for a bit of remote work, or a book for some in-flight entertainment, this crescent crossbody bag with smooth double zippers will get the job done right. It has one inner pocket for storing things like your earbuds or your keys, and it's waterproof and durable enough to take on a catamaran trip or off-roading through the mud. This emerald green shade is doing it for us, and it will look great with all of your fall travel outfits.

Dicusph Sling Bag

Amazon

Slightly smaller and more structured than the other crescent bags on this list, this Amazon new arrival from Dicusph is made by a company that prides itself on workmanship. And that's important considering that you'll be taking it with you anywhere from a Kenyan Safari to that treacherous bus that takes you up to the top of Machu Picchu. Adjustable straps will keep it secured to your body no matter what, and it's available in four neutral and fall-friendly colors: white, black, army green, and orange.

Evglow Crescent Crossbody Bag

Amazon

The Evglo crescent bag is another pick that is particularly well-suited for travel because it happens to be made of waterproof nylon that's so thin, the bag rolls up and packs up easily. Stash it in your hand luggage and you'll barely know that it's there. The adjustable crossbody bag comes in some really stunning colors too, like this pale lavender that would look lovely on you during a farmer's market stroll on a breezy fall morning.

One fan wrote, “I was instantly in love. I purchased this for a vacation and I was able to fit everything I needed: my phone, portable charger, lip balm, sunglasses, wallet, hand lotion, and sanitizer and still had some room.”

Aipjoy Crescent Crossbody Bag

Amazon

Go for an eye-catching twist on the crescent bag trend with this lightweight, quilted version. It's made with sturdy nylon that keeps it durable and looking pristine long after the first wear. Plus, it's big enough to fit a 15-inch laptop and has a pocket inside to help you easily reach and organize the necessities. Choose between trendy beige, classic black, and neutral gray.



Okuoik Small Nylon Crescent Shoulder Bag

Amazon

Style-wise, this small crescent bag has everything that you need and comes in cute colors like fuchsia. It's also made with a sleek blend of nylon and cotton, a combination that enhances its durability while making it incredibly easy to clean. What's more, the adjustable travel bag is constructed using eco-friendly methods that aren't cruel to animals, making it a pick that's good for the environment and your wallet.

In their review, an Amazon customer noted that it's "lightweight and very comfortable. It fit everything that I needed for sightseeing and I was able to wear it comfortably all day and night."



Moyyi Sling Crossbody Tote

Amazon

For something a little more refined-looking, try this luxe, designer-level crescent crossbody bag with its slim, adjustable strap that can be expanded to a whopping 4 feet. Lightweight and modish, the bag can hold a slew of items as big as a travel journal or 12.9-inch tablet. You'll also love its water- and scratch-resistant nylon exterior, as well as its multiple internal pockets for easy on-the-go organization.

“I used this bag all over Europe for a full month," a traveler began their five-star review. "It’s very lightweight, so comfortable, and fits everything I need while keeping it safely close to my body."

