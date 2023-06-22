Whether you’re prone to night sweats or you’re venturing to a tropical locale, it’s always best to have a pair of cooling pajamas on hand to help you sleep through the night. Given that the average person falls asleep quicker at temperatures between 60 and 68 degrees Fahrenheit, according to The Sleep Foundation , it helps if your pajamas can do some of the cooling leg work with breathable, lightweight materials. We researched the best cooling pajamas on the market, taking into account features like fabric, overall fit, and style.

Best Overall Eberjey Gisele Short PJ Set Amazon View On Amazon View On Zappos View On Nordstrom Why We Love It Its cropped sleeves, short shorts, and deep V-neck guarantee a breezy feel. What to Consider The buttons, chest pocket, and lapel might contribute to bulk or press against your skin while you sleep. From Kylie Jenner to Meghan Markle, there’s no shortage of A-list celebrities that turn to Eberjey pajamas to help them look — and feel — cool throughout the night. This luxury pajama set is made from an ultra-light and breathable jersey knit material consisting of cooling, sweat-wicking, and wrinkle-proof modal and stretchy spandex ideal for trips in warmer climates. Its contrast piping and elegant lapel are an ode to old-school retro pajamas while its 10 funky colorways from pistachio to purple dust keep them looking fresh and modern. The combination of short shorts (with a comfy elastic waistband), short sleeves and a deep V-neck offer lots of breathing room while the button-down closure allows you to adjust your coverage and ventilation. Price at time of publish: $118 The Details: Modal and spandex | XS to XL | Machine wash and tumble dry

Best Budget Fruit of the Loom Short Sleeve Pajama Set Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Belk.com Why We Love It It features a versatile silhouette for any type of sleeper in inclusive sizing. What to Consider The polyester is not made to last forever. Between its timeless structured button-down T-shirt and knee-length short bottoms, this budget-friendly pajama set pulls double-duty as the ideal sightseeing outfit, contributing all the more to its great value. It’s made of a cooling cotton-polyester broadcloth blend for both softness and sweat-wicking properties, features an elastic waistband for all-day and all-night comfort, and a timeless yet trendy button closure top with a chest pocket that’s short-sleeved for ultimate breathability. Available in several unique solid color and plaid patterns, it’s a must-pack for overnight trips of any length, and at this price, you’ll want to grab one for every night of your travels. Price at time of publish: $19 The Details: Cotton and polyester | S to 5X | Machine wash

Best Splurge La Perla Silk Nightgown Slip Bloomingdale's View On Farfetch.com View On Laperla.com Why We Love It The silk will feel super dreamy against your skin. What to Consider The silk might be tough to maintain and it’ll show any sweat or water stains. We sleep approximately one-third of our lives — we may as well look and feel incredible while doing it. It doesn’t get better than this splurge-worthy La Perla nightgown made of cooling 100 percent silk that’s so lightweight you may even forget you’re wearing it. It features a midi length that’s neither too short nor too long and adjustable straps for the perfect fit. If the nightgown is giving you a case of sticker shock, know that it’ll look divine paired with strappy heels and a cute bag on date night as well for ultimate versatility. As a simple and minimalist pajama option, it’ll save you tons of space in your carry-on or luggage. Price at time of publish: $310 The Details: Silk | XS to L | Hand wash or dry clean The 19 Best Pajamas for Women of 2023

Best Set BedHead Pajamas Stretch Organic Cotton Short Pajamas Nordstrom View On Nordstrom View On Bedheadpjs.com View On Bloomingdales Why We Love It The top and bottoms are both soft and stretchy for maximum comfort. What to Consider You can’t mix and match sizing if you happen to be different sizes on the top and bottom. For a set-it-and-forget-it cooling pajama option, look no further than this set from BedHead Pajamas made of soft and breathable organic cotton that absorbs sweat. Its tropical print — choose between cool palms and high tide — will get you into the vacay mindset while its elastane material provides you with ample range of motion should you wish to get in a stretch before bed or upon waking. Its traditional collared neckline, contrast piping, and button-down closure give it a sophisticated look appropriate enough to wear to the resort breakfast buffet. Price at time of publish: $98 The Details: Organic cotton and elastane | XS to 3X | Machine wash and tumble dry

Best T-shirt Tommy John Second Skin Sleep Crewneck Pocket T-Shirt Nordstrom View On Amazon View On Zappos View On Nordstrom Why We Love It It’s versatile enough to wear all day and comes in easy-to-style colors. What to Consider It’s a bit pricey for a T-shirt, so you’ll want to rock it during the day as well to get your money’s worth. On hot and humid nights, there’s no better feeling than sleeping in nothing but an oversized T-shirt. That’s why we’re obsessed with this super lightweight version from Tommy John, a crewneck pocket T-shirt that’s as comfy with a pair of mini shorts or boxers as it is with nothing at all. It’s soft enough to go from day to night (aka to wear on a day of museum hopping and then straight to bed), and it’s made of a buttery soft modal fabric that resists wrinkling in your suitcase or after a night of tossing and turning. The polyester fabric will keep you nice and dry, and you’ll feel free enough to move in every direction thanks to the inclusion of spandex. We also love that the crewneck and chest pocket keep it looking perfectly neutral and versatile for all types of styling. Price at time of publish: $58 The Details: Modal, polyester and spandex | S to XXL | Machine wash

Best Pants Skims Gender Inclusive Cotton Poplin Pajama Pants Skims View On Nordstrom View On Skims.com Why We Love It They’re gender- and size-inclusive, allowing virtually everyone to comfortably rock them. What to Consider They’re made with a 31-inch inseam, which might be too long for shorter folks. For all-night comfort that quite literally skims your body, look no further than these fan-favorite gender-inclusive Skims pajama pants made of cotton poplin that feels airy yet durable. The breezy wide leg offers plenty of ventilation while the elasticized waistband provides ultimate comfort. A front button and two generous hip pockets keep them functional as ever, and a flattering gathered high waistband might have you rocking them with a crop top during the day as well. Plus, you know these pants are cooling when their ice-cool color options are named after all things winter, from white snow to glacier blue. Price at time of publish: $58 The Details: Cotton | XXS to 4X | Machine wash and tumble dry The 15 Best Loungewear Sets for Women of 2023

Best Shorts Athleta Nighttime Bliss Sleep Shorts Athleta View On Gap.com Why We Love It It features a flattering and sultry silhouette that shows off your curves. What to Consider The waistband sits below your natural waist, which might not be ideal for those who prefer a high waist. Leave it to athleisure brand Athleta to deliver the most cooling, sweat-wicking sleep shorts. These are made of a breezy modal fabric that resists pilling and wrinkling for shorts that look as crisp as they feel. The addition of stretchy spandex keeps them feeling as comfortable as your favorite pair of gym shorts while the drapey fabric keeps them looking soft and feminine. The short 2.5-inch inseam combined with the semi-sheer material means you’ll get tons of air circulation and breathing room around your lower half for a deep and restful sleep. Price at time of publish: $34 The Details: Modal and spandex | XXS to 3X | Machine wash and dry

Best Night Dress Ekouaer Lace Nightgown Chemise Amazon View On Amazon Why We Love It The stretchy modal fabric won't wrinkle or pill. What to Consider It might be too sexy for some shoppers' tastes. Night dresses are an effortless way to stay cool while you sleep, and we’re loving this option for its breathable and stretchy modal fabric that won’t wrinkle or pill your carry-on, suitcase, or sheets. It comes in dozens of stunning patterns and colorways from floral blue to hot pink, and each option features a dainty and elegant lace detail on the V-neck and bottom hem as another source of breathable coverage. The thick tank top straps help keep your arms exposed in hot climates while keeping your chest secure. A knee-length cut keeps airflow circulating while its breathable A-line silhouette gives your torso room to breathe. Better yet, it can work overtime as both a bathing suit cover-up and slip dress, giving it plenty of functionality during your travels. Price at time of publish: $17 The Details: Modal | S to 3XL

Best Moisture-wicking Gys Bamboo Nightgown Amazon View On Amazon Why We Love It It provides breathability with plenty of coverage. What to Consider It features a basic silhouette that may not create a flattering effect. The key to staying cool as a cucumber in a stuffy hotel bedroom is to opt for moisture-wicking pajamas. This nightgown made of sweat-absorbing viscose bamboo won’t only keep you free from night sweats, but it’ll also provide comfort and breathability where you need it most. The addition of spandex keeps it nice and stretchy, allowing you to move with full range of motion, even if you choose to size down for a tighter, sleeker fit. The sleeveless silhouette provides airflow to your upper body while the satin detail on the V-neck keeps it looking elegant should you wish to rock it outside the bedroom. It comes in 33 colors and patterns, from wine to leafy green, to suit every travel aesthetic. Price at time of publish: $33 The Details: Viscose and spandex | S to 4XL | Machine wash and line dry

Best Soft PrintFresh Bagheera Cami Shorts Set PrintFresh View On Printfresh.com Why We Love It The organic cotton poplin material gets better with age. What to Consider The shorts may be too revealing for some shoppers. We often associate softness with thick, warm materials — but that’s not the case here. This ultra-cooling cami-shorts set is made of an organic cotton poplin material that not only gets better with age (and washes) but regulates your body temperature and absorbs sweat throughout the night. You’ll swoon over the unique pattern offerings from vintage dogs to unicorn’s garden, and you’ll appreciate the thin tank straps that maximize airflow to your upper body. Similarly, the shorts will feel like a dream thanks to their short 2.25-inch inseam, adjustable drawstring, and hip pockets. Price at time of publish: $128 The Details: Cotton | XXS to 6X | Wash on a delicate cycle and tumble dry

Best Silk Cozy Earth Serenity Silk Wide Leg Pant Cozy Earth View On Cozy Earth Why We Love It The slit at the ankle is both on-trend and breathable. What to Consider They’re a challenge to maintain. For a pair of cooling pajama pants that’ll have you feeling like royalty, opt for these silk bottoms from trendy sleepwear brand Cozy Earth with an intelligently placed slit at the ankle to maximize airflow. The wide leg keeps it breezy, while the anti-pilling mulberry silk fabric treated with a layer of cooling aloe vera will help regulate your body temperature in the most humid of sleeping conditions. Available in five versatile colors, you’ll be tempted to wear them straight from bed to the boardroom or hotel breakfast. Price at time of publish: $260 The Details: Silk | XS to XL | Hand wash cold and hang to dry