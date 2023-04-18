A top-notch cooler will tremendously enhance your camping experience. Factors like portability, insulation, capacity, and durability should be carefully considered when choosing yours. Extra features like built-in bottle openers, rugged wheels, and cup holders are options in some models as well; whatever your camping trip holds in store, the perfect cooler for you is out there.

The camping season is upon us, with nights spent cooking by the fire and sipping drinks under the stars just around the corner. Instead of limiting yourself to basic meals, warm beverages, and lugging a cumbersome icebox around, choose one of our favorite camping coolers for superb outdoor insulation and easy transport.

Best Overall Yeti Roadie 60 Amazon View On Amazon View On REI View On Academy.com Why We Love It Despite a cavernous capacity, this graceful giant is easy to maneuver over rough terrain. What to Consider It’s leak-resistant, not leakproof.

We love how mobile the Yeti Roadie 60 cooler is despite having a rock-solid build and the ability to hold up to 53 cans with ice. With the same ice-retention abilities as Yeti’s famous Tundra but with enhanced maneuverability to handle backcountry terrain, the Roadie 60 is the best of both worlds. Puncture-resistant wheels make rolling this sizable cooler to your campsite a much easier feat with a balanced feel, and the retractable handle puts the comfort level over the top. As a major bonus, it’s plenty deep enough to accommodate bottles of wine. The cooler excels in durability, exactly what you want when venturing to your favorite campsites and dealing with unpredictable weather. Superior insulation keeps your items cold for days so you’re not limited to just an overnight camping trip. The included dry goods basket is perfect for keeping the moisture away from where it doesn’t belong; no one likes soggy bread after all. There's no fumbling to drain this large cooler post-trip either: Simply unplug the drain to clear it out. Price at time of publish: $500 The Details: 23.7 x 20.5 x 19.9 inches | 29 pounds | 60 Quarts

Best Electric Dometic CFX3 55IM Powered Cooler + Icemaker Amazon View On Amazon View On REI View On Dometic.com Why We Love It There’s no need to use ice.

What to Consider It’s heavy and doesn’t have wheels. Leave the ice behind when using the Dometic CFX3 55IM Powered Cooler + Icemaker. Without needing to save room for ice, you’ll have a lot more space for food and beverages. Best suited for car, campervan, and RV camping, this electric cooler acts as a portable refrigerator and freezer combination with the ability to make ice in just a few hours. Control the temperature and get a look at the energy usage in real-time via the app, even when you’re not at your campsite. Run on the battery for up to seven days and charge through solar, AC, or DC power. This electric cooler also runs very quietly, so you won’t have to listen to it continuously while driving or sleeping. Price at time of publish: $1,080 The Details: 28.3 x 18.9 x 17.9 inches | 47 pounds | 56 Quarts

Best Wheels Rovr RollR 60 Cooler Backcountry View On Backcountry.com View On Evo.com View On Rovrproducts.com Why We Love It The all-terrain wheels make it easy to move around sites. What to Consider It’s heavy to lift in and out of vehicles and boats. We love the wheelin’ and dealin’ Rovr RollR 60 Cooler and its ability to roll over almost any terrain with ease thanks to tough rubber tires. With up to 10 days of ice retention, it doesn’t limit you to shorter camping trips either. It’s bear resistant so you can feel secure with your food tightly sealed up and protected with the help of BullsEye latches too. With the capacity to hold up to 60 cans and 20 pounds of ice, this is a fantastic option for group camping trips. You can organize your items using the two included dry bins, and water draining is a breeze with the built-in drain plug. Whether you wheel this hardy cooler on the beach or to a wilderness campsite over roots and rocks, the Rovr RollR 60 can hack it due to its hardcore design. Oh, and your beer will be cold once you get there too. Price at time of publish: $450 The Details: 19.8 x 26.5 x 20.8 inches | 45 pounds | 63 Quarts | 7-10 days of ice retention The 10 Best Backpack Coolers of 2023, Tested and Reviewed

Best Budget Lanedo 34-can Soft-sided Cooler Amazon View On Amazon Why We Love It Water and leakproof zippers stop spills. What to Consider Ice retention is only about 24 hours. The Lanedo 34-can Soft-sided Cooler is our top pick for a functional camping cooler that won’t break the bank. With the ability to keep things cold overnight, this ice chest is a great choice for shorter camping trips. Its easy-open-latch and waterproof design mean it was made for water-based adventures like kayaking, canoeing, and fishing. The soft sides make it flexible to fit in tight trunk spaces with a little give for storage, and when it is not in use, it folds up nicely. It’s also incredibly lightweight. Exterior bungee cords help to secure the cooler for transport. Two large exterior pockets provide additional storage and the handy shoulder strap is comfortable for carrying, even when filled with some of your favorite camp snacks and drinks. Price at time of publish: $45 The Details: 18 x 13 x 8.5 inches | 2.4 pounds | 34 cans | Approximately 24 hours of ice retention

Best Mid-Size Laka Coolers Laka 30 Laka View On Lakacoolers.com Why We Love It It has puncture-resistant rubber wheels. What to Consider It’s a bit heavy for one person to lift when filled to capacity. We love that the Laka 30 cooler comes in a spectrum of gorgeous hues, but it’s much more than just a good-looking ice chest. This mid-size cooler also performs well, with a tough and durable design and thick, insulative walls for keeping things cold. The rugged wheels make transport easy and smooth, whatever the terrain. With space for up to 24 cans with a 2:1 ice-to-can ratio, it’s versatile for solo or small-group camping trips. The non-slip feet make it perfect for boating excursions and the thermal barrier keeps cold in so you don’t have to drink warm beer. Other thoughtful designs that we appreciate include the telescoping handle with a molded grip for comfortable toting, cup holders, and a built-in bottle opener. When your camping adventure is coming to a close, the drain gets ice melt out quickly too. Price at time of publish: $240 The Details: 21 x 17 x 19.25 inches | 21.5 pounds | 32 quarts

Best Soft Yeti Hopper Flip 18 Soft Cooler Amazon View On Amazon View On Academy.com View On Basspro.com Why We Love It It’s compact but spacious.

What to Consider The zipper can be stiff to use at first; it’s recommended to use the zipper lube before taking it out on an adventure. We love the packable size and lightweight feel of the Yeti Hopper Flip 18 Soft Cooler. Features like its leakproof zippers as well as the UV and puncture-resistant design are exceptionally convenient. Despite being a soft cooler, it’s very sturdy and has a wide-mouth opening for easy loading and unloading. Thanks to a removable shoulder strap and multiple handles, there’s more than one way to carry it. Ideal for smaller groups on a multi-day trip or a large group on a day or overnight trip, this sturdy but soft and flexible ice chest can hold up to 30 cans without ice or 20 cans with 20 pounds of ice. The closed-cell rubber foam means the insulation keeps your items cold for days too. Price at time of publish: $300 The Details: 17.7 x 11.5 x 12.8 inches | 4.5 pounds | 19 Quarts The 12 Best Small Coolers of 2023

Best Backpack Igloo Outdoor Pro Snapdown 42-can Backpack 5 Amazon View On Amazon View On Igloocoolers.com View On Target Why We Love It It can be carried as a backpack or a tote.

What to Consider The top zipper is not waterproof. We love that the Igloo Outdoor Pro Snapdown 42-can Backpack cooler is loaded with features like zipper pockets and a bottle opener. Is it a backpack? Is it a tote? It’s both. The coated ripstop material used on the exterior is water-repellent, so moisture stays in and out, and it’s easy to wipe down when needed. Padded shoulder straps are comfortable for transporting, but if you’d prefer to give your shoulders a break, the top handles transform it into a tote. The spacious interior can handle wine bottles standing upright and the insulated liner is leakproof, keeping potential spills inside the main compartment. The snap-down sides make it even more compact for transport, a key factor when camping. Price at time of publish: $140 The Details: 13 x 7 x 17.5 inches | 2.8 pounds | 42 cans | Approximately 2 days of ice retention

Best Small Cotopaxi Del Dia Hielo 12L Cooler Bag Backcountry View On Backcountry.com View On Cotopaxi.com View On Moosejaw.com Why We Love It It’s extremely portable and comfortable to carry. What to Consider It lacks a separate spot for dry items. We love the vibrant colors of the portable Cotopaxi Del Dia Hielo 12L Cooler Bag and its ability to collapse down to a smaller size if needed. Perfect for solo or duo adventures as well as camping trips where you need to pack light, this cooler will ensure your snacks and beverages will stay chilled due to the repurposed foam insulation. Deceptively spacious, the interior can fit up to two six-packs with room for an additional drink if stored in the side pocket. The waterproof liner will keep leaks from getting out and water from getting in if you encounter unfavorable weather conditions. The zipper and roll-top closure with buckle keep things secure in transit as well. The wide mouth opening makes it easy to load up before heading out on your trip, whether it’s a backcountry picnic and camping excursion or an island campsite that requires a scenic paddle. Price at time of publish: $105 The Details: 18 x 14 x 5.5 inches | 1.5 pounds | 12.6 Quarts

Best Features RTIC 32 Qt Ultra-light Cooler RTIC View On Rticoutdoors.com Why We Love It It’s 30 percent lighter than most coolers of the same size. What to Consider It also comes in a 52-quart size. We love and appreciate all of the thoughtful details that the RTIC 32 Qt Ultra-light Cooler offers as well as the fact that it’s compact and lightweight. Non-skid feet provide excellent traction, a non-rust bottle opener is built right in, and marine-grade nylon rope handles make it more comfortable to carry. Tie-down slots make attaching the cooler to the bed of your truck or boat a breeze with confidence knowing it’s secure. When your camping trip or other outdoor adventures come to an end, you can easily drain the cooler using the dual drainage holes. Hardcore T-latches and foam insulation with an O-ring gasket make sure that the lid closes tightly and cold can’t escape, keeping your goods cool much, much longer. Speaking of which, it holds up to 48 cans (no ice) and up to 30 pounds of ice. This ice chest is a fantastic choice for a weekend camping trip, multi-day boating venture, and much more. Price at time of publish: $160 The Details: 14.5 x 23 x 15.5 inches | 13.4 pounds | 32 quarts | 6 days of ice retention