It’s official: domestic leisure travel has surpassed pre-pandemic levels, according to a report by the U.S. Travel Association. And with Travel + Leisure readers always leading the charge, it’s not surprising that the hundreds of thousands who voted in this year’s reader survey had enthusiastic feedback about hotels found in their own proverbial backyard. On the 2023 list of reader favorites, Chicago claimed three spots, including No. 3 winner Arlo Chicago. Standout hotels also appeared in favorite cities, including Charleston and New York. Notably, two hotels in Austin cracked the top 15: Hotel Magdalena (No. 12) and Hotel San José (No. 15).

How Voting Works

Every year for our World's Best Awards survey, T+L asks readers to weigh in on travel experiences around the globe — to share their opinions on the top hotels, resorts, cities, islands, cruise ships, spas, airlines, and more. Nearly 165,000 T+L readers completed the 2023 survey, an increase of nearly 25 percent over pre-pandemic voting levels. A total of more than 685,000 votes were cast across over 8,500 unique properties (hotels, cities, cruise lines, etc.).

Hotels were classified as either resort hotel, city hotel, or safari lodge based on their location and amenities, and they were specifically rated on the criteria below:

Rooms/facilities

Location

Service

Food

Value

For each characteristic, respondents could choose a rating of excellent, above average, average, below average, or poor. The final scores are averages of these responses.

Nick Simonite

What Readers Loved

One of the newest hotels readers voted onto this year’s list was The Ritz-Carlton New York, NoMad, a swanky addition that debuted last summer in Manhattan’s NoMad neighborhood (and the 106th Ritz-Carlton in the world). “The service here is remarkable,” enthused one voter of the No. 13 property. “I didn't touch a piece of luggage or a door handle my entire stay — the bell men were some of the best I've ever seen.”

Congratulations are also in order for the chic Riggs Washington D.C. (No. 6), located inside the former Riggs National Bank, and Charleston’s Wentworth Mansion (No. 5). “We’ve stayed at many great hotels over the past 20 years and this is among the best,” shared one reader about the South Carolina gem. “It’s a cozy little place in a great location, with fun extras like daily full breakfast at Circa 1886, afternoon wine and hors d'oeuvres, and evening port, sherry, and brandy. We can’t wait to return.”

But it was last year’s No. 2 — a Chicago stunner just off the city’s famed Magnificent Mile — that managed to secure the top spot as T+L readers’ favorite city hotel in the continental United States.

The Winner

The Peninsula Chicago: Chicago, Illinois

Courtesy of The Peninsula

This contemporary, tech-savvy property in downtown Chicago is no stranger to the World’s Best Awards — and one reason why is the exceptional service travelers experience again and again. “The staff and customer service are superior to any other hotel that I've stayed in,” said one reader. Voters also loved the property’s multi-level, 15,000-square-feet spa and fitness center, which offers everything from massage treatments to stunning city views. Dining options include The Lobby, where you can order high tea, and the terraced rooftop Z Bar, which overlooks Michigan Avenue. The hotel’s new Naturally Peninsula menu offers plant-based dishes inspired by regional cuisine at Blue Zones around the world, from Okinawa, Japan, to Costa Rica’s Nicoya Peninsula.

The Full List

1. The Peninsula Chicago: Chicago, Illinois

WBA Hall of Fame honoree. Reader Score: 97.92

2. The Newbury Boston: Boston, Massachusetts

Reader Score: 97.71

3. Arlo Chicago: Chicago, Illinois

Reader Score: 97.44

4. The Oxford Hotel: Denver, Colorado

Reader Score: 97.27

5. Wentworth Mansion: Charleston, South Carolina

Reader Score: 97.06

6. Riggs Washington D.C.: Washington, D.C.

Reader Score: 96.94

7. The Wall Street Hotel: New York, New York

Reader Score: 96.80

8. The Loutrel: Charleston, South Carolina

Reader Score: 96.59

9. Hotel Saint Vincent: New Orleans, Louisiana

Score: 96.55

10. (tie) Le Méridien Essex Chicago: Chicago, Illinois

Reader Score: 96.35

10. (tie) Oceana Santa Monica: Santa Monica, California

Reader Score: 96.35

12. Hotel Magdalena: Austin, Texas

Reader Score: 96.19

13. The Ritz-Carlton New York, NoMad: New York, New York

Reader Score: 96.15

14. (tie) Hotel San José: Austin, Texas

Reader Score: 96.00

14. (tie) The Lowell, New York: New York, New York

Reader Score: 96.00

