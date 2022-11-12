Black Friday Came Early — Shop Our Favorite 48 Comfortable Shoes Deals at Zappos

Thanksgiving isn’t here yet but the sales are, especially at Zappos. The retailer is already offering amazing early Black Friday deals on a variety of footwear from popular brands like Adidas, L.L. Bean, Superga and more. You can shop everything from men's athletic shoes to women's boots to slippers and more at deep discounts. And every day leading up to Black Friday, the retailer is releasing three new “mystery deals" so you can start your holiday shopping early — and save while doing it.

When is Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2022?

Black Friday falls on November 26, the day after Thanksgiving, and the deals will last until Cyber Monday, which is November. While Cyber Week lasts five days, you can still score deals on thousands of products leading up to the event, as well as post-event.

What are the best early Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals?

Zappos is offering can't-miss deals on shoes to suit just about any lifestyle and need, including markdowns on running shoes, lifestyle sneakers, hikers, fashion boots, and more. And once you select the perfect footwear, you'll want to complete your outfit with deals on men's and women's apparel, including comfy loungewear and cozy jackets for winter travel.

For men, be sure to check out the Adidas Ultraboost 22, which are 33 percent off, bringing their price to $120 in select colorways. Sport them on your next sightseeing walking tour or for your gym sessions. For your next adventure, grab the top-tier Columbia Redmond V2 hiking boot, discounted to $70. And to support feet after a long day of travel, round things off with Deer Stags' slippers for just $30. (Psst, they also make a great gift!)

As for women, keep your eyes on the Hoka Bondi 7 sneakers, which sell like hot cakes and rarely stay in stock. Right now, you can get a pair for $128, originally priced at $160. Madewell is discounting its stylish heeled Chelsea boots by $100 just in time for cooler weather, and UGG slippers can be yours for $75 — and who wouldn't want a pair of fluffy sandals for winter wear?

Keep reading for our favorite deals from the Zappos early Black Friday sale, including running shoes, hiking boots, slippers, and more.

Best Running Shoe Deals

Zappos

Whether you’re sweating it out in your favorite workout or walking through your favorite city, these top-rated sneakers will keep your feet supported and comfortable. Loaded with cushioned footbeds, and supportive midsoles, these shoes remain stylish enough to be worn for long travel days and dinner at your destination. In particular, don’t miss the Women's Bondi 7 from celeb-loved Hoka now that it's marked down to $128 from $160. Hoka rarely discounts its shoes and they tend to sell out, so being able to save more than $30 on a pair is worth noting. Men can get New Balance and Saucony athletic shoes for up to 35 percent off, bringing their prices under $100.

Best Golf Shoe Deals

Zappos

You never want to slip mid swing, or you’ll end up in the rough. While these shoes may not help you grab par, they might just be able to keep you out of sand and water features for a day. And if you’re planning on walking for 18 holes, it’s probably worth investing in a pair of comfortable shoes. Don’t miss the Skechers Men's Go Golf, which are almost half off, or these under-$100 women's leather golf shoes from Cole Haan that look just as good on the green as they do off.

Best Lifestyle Sneaker Deals

Zappos

These lifestyle kicks are worthy of being worn all day, from trips to the grocery store to flights and just about everything in between. Sleek and stylish, there is everything included here and more, from faux running shoes to mules to slip-ons. Snag a pair of retro New Balance sneakers for men for up to 40 percent off, meaning you can get a pair for as little as $43. Fans of Kate Middleton will want to add this royal-approved Superga sneaker to their shopping cart ASAP while it's just $49.

Best Hiking Boot and Shoe Deals

Zappos

If you’re getting ready for your next big adventure, this sale is critical to your success on the trails. Hiking boots are usually on the pricier side, and they should be — they are loaded with technology, waterproofing, and sturdiness to outlast even the roughest terrain. But these boots, like the Keen Women’s Terradora II Mid, now $131, originally $175, have a great price tag to go along with all of those excellent features.

Best Boot Deals

Zappos

From wear-everywhere Chelsea styles to L.L. Bean duck boots perfect for rainy days, these pairs are ideal for the cold and unpredictable weather ahead. Be sure to check out the Frye Men’s Tyler Chelsea boots, now just $218 but originally $298, as well as the Steve Women’s Madden Howler’s to save $30, bringing the price down to less than $100. Your feet will thank you all winter long.

Best Slipper Deals

Zappos

No buyer’s remorse here. Curl up by the fire or work from home in style with these top-notch deals on slippers of all shapes and sizes. From mocassins to slip-ons, you can’t go wrong in this sale if you’re looking for a new pair. For women, grab a pair of women's Ugg slippers for yourself or for a loved one this holiday season, and you can also save more than 50 percent on L.L. Bean Men’s Wicked Good Slip-Ons, bringing the price down to $36.

