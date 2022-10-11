The 25 Best Comfortable Shoe Deals Worth Shopping During Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale

Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale is finally here, and it’s the perfect time to add wardrobe essentials to your cart at impressive discounts. We’re covering all the best deals that are going live over the course of the two-day sale event, including amazing markdowns on footwear for both men and women.

There are plenty of shoes on sale right now, whether you’re looking for a new pair of comfy travel kicks, running sneakers for exercise, or hiking boots to take on your next camping trip. You can shop beloved brands with thousands of five-star ratings, including Merrell, Columbia, Adidas, and Reebok, with prices starting at $29.

Check out a pair of Adidas running shoes made with breathable mesh and ultra-cushioned soles, currently on sale for as low as $35 — almost half of the original price. The canvas Superga sneakers that Kate Middleton always wears are nearly 60 percent off, bringing their price tag down to $28. The savings also include a super durable pair of men’s hiking boots from Columbia, which are discounted to $65.

The best part? We’ve done the work for you and combed through Amazon’s site to find the deals that you won’t want to miss. Keep reading for the 25 best comfortable shoe deals to shop during the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale.

Best Running Shoe Deals

Adidas Qt Racer 2.0 Running Shoes

If you’re looking for a sleek pair of running shoes with plenty of cushioning, check out this pair from Adidas. With soft, breathable textile uppers and foam midsoles, the shoes will keep your feet cool and comfortable all day long. Plus, they come in 43 color combinations, so you’ll be sure to find one that fits your style.

To buy: amazon.com, $35 (originally $65)

Asics Women’s Gel-Venture 7 Trail Running Shoes

Planning to hit the great outdoors soon? Then pick up this pair of trail running shoes from Asics. The rubber soles have plenty of traction to keep you stable on uneven terrain, whether you’re traversing muddy trails or crossing over rocks. Gel-infused cushioning in the rearfoot absorbs shock for smooth movement, while the mesh uppers will keep your feet cool and dry.

To buy: amazon.com, $60 (originally $70)

Brooks Ghost 14 Women’s Neutral Running Shoes

For a classic running shoe, look no further than this pair from Brooks, which has more than 12,000 five-star ratings at Amazon. The shoes provide neutral support and energizing cushioning, which means they’re a great option for running, cross training, and gym sessions. Plus, they come in a wide range of colors and patterns, so you’ll be sure to find a pair to fit the rest of your activewear wardrobe.

To buy: amazon.com, $110 (originally $140)

Asics Men’s Gel-Contend 7 Running Shoes

With synthetic and mesh uppers, these running shoes are great for long days and tough runs, keeping your feet cool and airy throughout. Flexible grooves on the outsoles also add comfort as you move, while traction on the soles ensures stability for ease on different terrain.

To buy: amazon.com, $40 (originally $65)

Under Armour Charged Assert 9 Running Shoes

It’s no surprise that these running shoes have more than 20,000 five-star ratings. Lightweight mesh uppers provide a breathable feel, while sockliners and pull-tabs on the heels make the shoes easy to slip in and out of. Plus, compression molded foam in the midsoles offers responsiveness (i.e., a spring in your step that propels you forward) and durability.

To buy: amazon.com, $45 (originally $70)

Best Walking Shoe Deals

Skechers Women’s Go Walk Sneakers

Slip-ons are a great option for walking shoes, and this pair from Skechers is no exception. With mesh uppers, your feet will stay cool and dry; plus, this construction allows you to machine wash the shoes to keep them fresh at all times. For added comfort, you’ll find the brand’s signature foam cushioning to keep you feeling great with every step.

To buy: amazon.com, $40 (originally $60)

Ryka Women’s Sky Walking Shoes

Upgrade your walks with this ultra-supportive pair of sneakers from Ryka. The shoes are designed with extra support in the arches and midfoot, making them perfect for high-performance fitness walking, according to the brand. Shop them in 10 color combinations, whether you’re looking for a monochromatic look or a pop of color.

To buy: amazon.com, $52 (originally $80)

Reebok Women’s Walk Ultra 7 DMX Max Shoes

If you’re looking for ultimate support, check out this pair of walking shoes from Reebok. Memory foam cushioning provides a comfortable feel as you walk and pushes air from the heel to the forefoot for easy stepping. Rubber outsoles with grippy traction also ensure that you’ll remain stable on slippery surfaces or uneven terrain.

To buy: amazon.com, $43 (originally $70)

Under Armour Men’s Charged Commit Tr 3 Cross Trainer Sneakers

This pair of walking shoes is made of leather uppers with mesh panels, giving them a sleek, stylish look that you can dress up or down. The cushioned sockliners hug your feet for a stable fit, while charged cushioning in the midfoot propels you forward in every step.

To buy: amazon.com, $57 (originally $80)

Rockport Men’s Chranson Walking Shoes

These leather lace-up sneakers are a great option for travel, since they’re easy to pair with practically any outfit, and they’re comfortable to walk in all day. The padded tongues and collars hug your foot for a secure fit, while cushioned insoles offer support and cushioning. Plus, rubber outsoles ensure durability to last many trips to come.

To buy: amazon.com, $55 (originally $125)

Best Lifestyle Sneaker Deals

Superga Women’s 2750 Cotu Classic Sneakers

The Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton has been spotted in these classic canvas sneakers, so naturally we’re always on the lookout for them to go on sale. The lace-up kicks from Superga come in a wide variety of colors, but the best deals are on neutral shades like black, white, and gray.

To buy: amazon.com, $28 (originally $65)

Crocs Women’s Literide 360 Pacer Sneakers

Whether you’re planning a trip to the beach or enjoy spending time by the water near your own home, a pair of water shoes is a must-have. This pair of sneakers from Crocs is waterproof and quick-drying, so they’re a great durable option for outdoor adventures. They also have resilient foam insoles for supportive cushioning, as well as durable rubber soles.

To buy: amazon.com, $42 (originally $65)

Tretorn Women’s Nylite Plus Wool Lace-Up Sneakers

Tretorn is known for its canvas sneakers, and this pair is a unique take on the classic silhouette. The shoes are made with wool uppers with leather details in a bold pink shade, making them a great option for fall and winter, especially for those who love a pop of color. The insoles are cushioned and moisture-wicking to keep your feet comfortable for long periods of time, and there’s even extra cushioning in the heels for more support and stability.

To buy: amazon.com, $42 (originally $75)

Cole Haan Men’s Grandpro Rally Canvas Court Sneakers

These sneakers from Cole Haan are ideal for travel, since they’re easy to walk in all day and they can easily be dressed up or down. They have responsive cushioning to propel your feet forward in every step, as well as memory foam footbeds. Lightly textured outsoles provide traction to keep you stable, whether you’re traversing cobblestone streets or gravel pathways.

To buy: amazon.com, $46 (originally $75)

Puma Men’s Super Liga OG Sneakers

It doesn’t get more classic than these leather and suede lace-up sneakers from Puma. In addition to plenty of comfort, the 1980s-style kicks have textured rubber outsoles with plenty of traction. You can shop them in a variety of neutral color combinations, including white, navy, black, and gray.

To buy: amazon.com, $45 (originally $70)

Best Hiking Shoe Deals

Columbia Women’s Newton Ridge Plus Hiking Boots

These leather hiking boots seamlessly blend comfort and style, allowing you to take them from the trails to town. They’ll be easy on your feet, too, with responsive cushioning and secure lace-up closures to provide a solid fit. To top it all off, this pair has a multi-terrain traction system, as well as treads specifically designed for snow and ice.

To buy: amazon.com, $58 (originally $90)

Merrell Women’s Moab 2 Mid Waterproof Hiking Boots

If you’re looking for a pair of waterproof hiking boots, you can’t go wrong with this pair from Merrell. Leather and mesh uppers ensure breathability, but the seam-sealed construction also makes sure rain and mud don’t get in. The tongues are designed to keep out debris, and the toe caps will protect your feet while you traverse rocky trails. Thick rubber soles with grippy traction will keep you stable while hiking, too.

To buy: amazon.com, $82 (originally $135)

Columbia Women’s Redmond Hiking Shoes

For those who prefer hiking shoes to boots, check out this option from Columbia. The lightweight shoes have leather and mesh uppers with responsive cushioning in the midsoles to propel your feet forward with each step. Plus, reinforced toes and heels offer impressive protection from the elements, as does the rubber traction pattern on the outsoles.

To buy: amazon.com, $41 (originally $90)

Timberland Men’s White Ledge Mid Waterproof Hiking Boots

Durability is key with a pair of hiking boots, and this Timberland pair does not disappoint. The leather boots have a seam-sealed construction to keep rain, mud, and debris out, as well as rust-proof lace hardware. Similarly, multi-directional lugs on the rubber outsoles provide stability and durability. Not to mention, they’re the number one best-seller in the “men’s hiking boot” category on Amazon, with more than 40,000 five-star ratings from shoppers.

To buy: amazon.com, $80 (originally $115)

Columbia Men’s Newton Ridge Plus II Suede Waterproof Hiking Boots

This pair of hiking boots offers a hit of style with its leather and suede uppers, as well as functionality. You’ll find plenty of cushioning, a waterproof exterior, and a super grippy tread pattern. Plus, the seam-sealed construction can withstand puddles, mud, and rain, making them a great option for all types of outdoor adventures.

To buy: amazon.com, $65 (originally $90)

Best Boot and Bootie Deals

Lucky Brand Women’s Basel Ankle Booties

These stylish ankle boots with 1.2-inch heels are perfect for travel and everyday wear, since they’re both comfortable and versatile. They are easy to slip on and off, thanks to side zippers and heel tabs, so you can get through airport security quickly. Plus, rubber outsoles ensure they’ll be durable trip after trip.

To buy: amazon.com, $30 (originally $129)

Soda Women’s Lug Sole Chelsea Boots

Chelsea boots are a wardrobe staple, including this sleek pair from Soda. With stretchy side panels, the boots are easy to slip in and out of, and the chunky lug soles make them durable and easy to walk in, wherever your travels take you. And did we mention they’re a whopping 70 percent off of their over-$100 price tag?

To buy: amazon.com, $30 (originally $109)

Sperry Women’s Saltwater Core Boots

Everyone needs a solid pair of rain boots, and this pick from Sperry is impressively versatile. The boots have stylish leather uppers and waterproof feet, making them great for traversing through puddles and for snowy days. Plus, they have a micro-fleece lining and cushioned insoles to keep your feet warm and supported.

To buy: amazon.com, $43 (originally $110)

Clarks Men’s Bushacre 2 Chukka Boots

Clarks is a brand known for its chukka boots, so now’s the perfect time to grab a pair while they’re on sale for 59 percent off. This pair is made from sleek beeswax leather, making them office-appropriate, and cushioned insoles for a comfortable fit (read: no blisters). Rubber outsoles ensure you stay stable on any kind of surace.

To buy: amazon.com, $41 (originally $100)

Columbia Men’s Hyper-Boreal Omni-Heat Tall Snow Boots

If you live in a cold climate (or you’ll be traveling to one soon), you’ll need a good pair of snow boots. This pick from Columbia is lined with a material designed to lock in warmth, while remaining breathable so you don’t overheat. The boots are also waterproof and have durable rubber outsoles, so snow and sleet are no match for them.

To buy: amazon.com, $80 (originally $160)