Best Products We Can't Believe Zappos Already Has Comfy Sandals Up to 65% Off for Spring — Here Are the 63 Best Deals Prices start at just $18. By Gabrielle Porcaro Published on March 25, 2023 12:00AM EDT Spring has officially sprung, and that means it's time to get excited about sunny skies, warmer weather, fresh flowers, and, of course — sandal season. Zappos must be equally excited about spring since they have put some of their best sandal styles on sale at shockingly low prices, considering the season just started. That's right, you can shop the most comfortable, supportive in-season sandals, flip-flops, hiking sandals, and water shoes on the market for up to 65 percent off this weekend. We found a range of women’s and men’s styles hiding in plain sight from uber-popular brands that are both comfy and stylish like Hoka, Ugg, Chaco, Teva, Skechers, Crocs, Birkenstock, and more. Some of the irresistible deals include always-in-style classics like Adidas slides for $25 and trendy styles like Crocs clogs for under $30. You can even score an unheard of 65 percent off on these comfy designer Michael Kors MK Slides — but you’ll want to hurry since certain sizes are already starting to sell out. Also on Zappos are functional strappy hiking shoes like the comfortable Dockers' Bradley sandals that will securely stay on your feet or the sleek Ecco MX Onshore 3-Strap Sandal that's water-friendly and up for a beach adventure. Anyone who prefers a dressy flat versus a heel should check out Dolce Vita Indy Rhinestone, which is currently 57 percent off and ready to shine for any formal occasion (wedding season is coming, after all). So, what are you waiting for? Start your spring travel on the right foot by taking advantage of these unbeatable shoe deals at Zappos. We broke down our 63 favorites starting at just $18, so act fast before your size runs out. Oprah’s 'Favorite' Podiatrist-loved Shoe Brand Is Having a Secret Sale — Shop 12 Styles Up to Nearly 60% Off Best Overall Comfortable Sandal Deals Zappos Skechers Reggae on the Coast, $22 (originally $55) Ugg Zayne Ankle Strap, $48 (originally $120) Steve Madden Magnitude Sandal, $35 (originally $70) Michael Michael Kors MK Slide, from $30 (originally $85) Adidas Comfort Flip-Flop, $28 (originally $30) Best Women's Flip-Flops Deals Zappos You’ll be stepping on a sandy beach in no time, so adding a new pair of cloud-like comfortable flip-flops to your cart is a must. For those who prefer more supportive flip-flops, Vionic Kenji is a podiatrist-designed platform and is 20 percent off. And don’t miss out on saving 30 percent on these cute Aerosoles Cara sandals with a bow on top that will pair equally with shorts or a dress. Flojos Olivia Mid, $22 (originally $30) Vionic Kenji, $72 (originally $90) Crocs Classic Sandal, $24 (originally $35) Aerosoles Cara, $45 (originally $70) Chaco Chillos Flip, $20 (originally $40) Skechers On-the-Go, $35 (originally $52) Yellow Box Feliks, $24 (originally $35) Clarks Arla Kaylie, $42 (originally $65) Havaianas Slim Iridescent Flip-Flop Sandal, $23 (originally $38) Freewaters Cloud 9, $32 (originally $65) Best Women’s Slides Deals Zappos There’s just something comfy about slides — you can slip your foot in with zero hassle, which is perfect for everything from pool days to showers to beach time. Ugg slides are the lowest price they’ve been in 30 days, a steal at just $50. And these trendy, water-resistant Chaco slides are giving us blue spring sky vibes for just $25. And just look at the memory foam padding on these super cushy Walking Cradles Heston slides — they look like walking on clouds. Ugg Maxi Graphic Slide, $50 (originally $120) Chaco Chillos Slide, from $25 (originally $50) Adidas Women’s Adilette Slides, $23 (originally $45) Dr. Scholl’s Pisces Chill, $29 (originally $50) Walking Cradles Heston, $106 (originally $145) Cougar Prato, $72 (originally $80) Coach Udele Printed Signature Slide, $69 (originally $95) Best Men's Flip-Flops and Slides Deals Zappos If you’re packing for a vacation, whether to a beach resort or a coastal European city, keep your men’s footwear easy by bringing a pair of flip-flops or slides. Shop popular brands like Adidas, whose Adilette shower slides are a must-have at just $20, or Reef Pacific Flip-Flops that are discounted by 33 percent and contain arch support. Another foot-friendly pair is Crocs Classic All-Terrain Flip-Flop in versatile black, which is half off. For more sophisticated styles, the five-star rated Johnston & Murphy Weave Thong sandal has a refined look for a casual beachside dinner. Adidas Adilette Shower Slides, $20 (originally $35) Hoka Ora Recovery Slide $41 (originally $55) Peter Millar Hyperlight Slide, $64 (originally $110) Crocs Classic All-Terrain Flip-Flop, $18 (originally $35) OluKai Kukulu, $68 (originally $80) Clarks Wesley Post, $65 (originally $70) Reef Pacific, $44 (originally $65) Johnston & Murphy Norris Laser Weave Thong, $67 (originally $79) Sanuk Fraid So Soft Top, $26 (originally $45) Best Women’s Sandals Deals Zappos No matter where your travels take you this spring — a wedding, beach trip, out to dinner — take advantage of snagging stylish yet oh-so-comfy women’s sandals like the Crocs Broolyn wedge for just $40. For versatile, neutral sandals under $100, Cole Haan's Flynn Flat is cushioned and now 36 percent off, as is this chic toe loop slide from Michael Michael Kors. On the hunt for wedding guest shoes? Take the opportunity to grab a fancy flat sandal you can wear, like this silver rhinestone sandal, at 57 percent off the original price. Cole Haan Flynn Flat Sandal, $90 (originally $140) Crocs Brooklyn Low Wedge, $40 (originally $55) Birkenstock Arizona Big Buckle, $145 (originally $160) Dr. Martens Voss Mono, $78 (originally $100) Tory Burch Mini Miller Flat Thong, $69 (originally $98) Andre Assous Nicki Featherweight Sandal, $72 (originally $119) Dolce Vita Marly, $35 (originally $70) Michael Michael Kors August Flat Sandal, $67 (originally $89) Dolce Vita Indy Rhinestone, $43 (originally $100) Andre Assous Allison, $84 (originally $129) Madewell The Charley Double-Strap Slide Sandal, $73 (originally $110) Easy Street Maryann, $48 (originally $60) Clarks Giselle Sea, $80 (originally $95) Cole Haan Mojave Slide Sandal, $78 (originally $130) Best Men’s Sandals Deals Zappos A comfortable pair of travel shoes is essential for any trip, especially in a warmer climate. Similar to the women’s section, there's a range of sandals deals at Zappos for men, from casual to dressy. Elevated leather slides, perfect for an outdoor beach dinner are now 58 percent off, and athletic Under Armour sandals ready for the pool will round your vacation footwear perfectly. And for any man who likes a sandal with more support, this sharp Dockers Sunland sandal is the lowest price its been in 30 days at just $40. Marc Joseph New York Roman Court, $70 (originally $165) Birkenstock Arizona Shearling, $99 (originally $165) Deer Stags Bamboo2 Huarache, $55 (originally $95) Under Armour Ignite 7 Slide, $37 (originally $40) Dockers Sunland, $40 (originally $70) Rockport Darwyn Cross Band, $70 (originally $85) Best Water and Hiking Shoes Deals Zappos Owning water shoes can make any outdoor walk or activity near the ocean, lake, or stream a bit easier. Not only will they provide a firm grip on stones on rocks, but will drain any excess water as well. Take advantage of the deep discounts on these women’s and men’s heavy hitters, from the on-trend Crocs in a tie-dye print, discounted by more than 50 percent to the hiking- and beach-ready Skechers Reggae Lite Beachy Surprise for just $25. Tevas, always a hiker favorite, are just $64 right now, and these fun but functional Ugg sandals are water-friendly and just $29. Skechers Reggae Lite Beachy Surprise, $25 (originally $50) Teva Ascona Sport Web Sandals, $64 (originally $80) Crocs Classic Marbled Tie-Dye Clog, $27 (originally $55) Ecco Sport MX Onshore 3-Strap Water-Friendly Sandal, $59 (originally $100) Sperry x Jaws Men’s Authentic Original Float, $36 (originally $50) Crocs Classic Sandal, $24 (originally $35) Ugg Sport Yeah SO, $29 (originally $60) Nunn Bush Rio Vista Fisherman Sandal, $45 (originally $75) Bearpaw Memuru, $50 (originally $60) Puma Traek Lite, $62 (originally $70) Dockers Bradley, $40 (originally $60) Easy Spirit Earthen 10, $80 (originally $89) Love a great deal? See More T+L Shopping Deals REI Is Having a Surprise Sale — Here Are the 15 Travel Gear Deals Worth Shopping This Rare Designer Sale Is Packed With Travel-ready Totes and Convertible Bags for Up to 75% Off Here's How to Score Celeb-loved Allbirds Sneakers for Up to 40% Off This Weekend