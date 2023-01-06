The 10 Best Clear, Stadium-approved Bags of 2023

Our favorite stadium-safe bag is the Baggallini Clear Pocket Crossbody for its solid brand reputation, simple design, affordability, and extensive strap color options. But whether you’re cheering for your favorite team’s touchdown or you managed to score tickets to the Eras tour , these are all of our favorite stadium-approved bags.

Every stadium has slightly different rules and regulations, but most have the same basic guidelines. For example, the NFL allows any bags made of clear plastic, vinyl, or PVC that do not exceed 12 x 6 x 12 inches and don’t have buckles, hardware, or decor, and the SEC follows similar rules. Both organizations also allow for small clutch bags no larger than 4.5 x 6.5 inches (which don’t have to be transparent), or a one-gallon plastic bag, but frankly, we think you can do better than Ziploc.

One of the few things more annoying than a long bag-check line is having your stuff taken away when you get to the front of it. Rather than hiking all the way back to your car or trying to hide your things in the bushes, invest in a sturdy, stadium-appropriate clear bag to hold your phone, backup earmuffs, and lucky game-day gear.

Best Overall Baggallini Clear Event Compliant Crossbody Amazon View On Amazon Why We Love It: It’s lightweight, affordable, and backed by a solid brand. What to Consider: The front pocket doesn’t zip. If you’re going to be standing for hours, the best stadium-approved bag is one that won’t weigh you down. Baggallini brings its reputation for quality bags to the sports scene with this cute crossbody that comes in plenty of accent colors to match your favorite team (or favorite warm jacket). The strap can be adjusted all the way from 13 to 52 inches — so you have a few different carry options — and it’s water-resistant just in case you hit a rain delay. In addition to the main pocket, there’s also a slip-in, snap-closure pocket on the front where you can store your phone or anything else you want easy access to. While we’d love to believe you’re going to carry this bag regularly, PVC simply isn’t everyone’s style, so we appreciate that it won’t break the bank. There’s an even smaller version available if you want to really travel light, and Baggallini provides a one-year warranty against manufacturer defects. Price at time of publish: $30 Dimensions: 8.5 x 9 x 2.5 inches

Best Belt Bag Stoney Clover Lane Stadium Clear Fanny Pack Stoney Clover Lane View On Stoneycloverlane.com Why We Love It: A standard fanny pack gets a little snazzier with a striped strap and gold zipper. What to Consider: There is only one main pocket, rather than the two that some other styles offer. Sometimes you just want to keep your hands and shoulders free and mobile, whether it’s for clapping, dancing, or just taking some weight off your upper body. This clear fanny pack is the best stadium bag if you want to be less encumbered. The main pocket will store your belongings safely behind the accent of a gold zipper, and the striped fabric waist strap — in six color options — adds a fun, preppy touch. You can also adjust it to wear as a crossbody if you prefer (as the strap length ranges from 22 to 38 inches) so there’s plenty of room to find your most suitable carrying style. Price at time of publish: $108 Dimensions: 6 x 11 x 3 inches

Best Customizable Mark & Graham clear crossbody with chain Mark & Graham View On Markandgraham.com Why We Love It: It’s chic, functional, and monogrammable. What to Consider: It doesn’t have any organizational features. A monogram can take any bag to the next level, especially when that bag is an otherwise less dynamic stadium bag. Mark & Graham amps up a clear crossbody with leather details, a gold-chain-accented crossbody strap, and a foil-debossed monogram for your initials or those of your favorite team. A zipper closure keeps all your belongings in place, while the gold hardware and tan or black leather accents keep it chic. The chain strap is detachable if you want to use this as a clutch instead, or as a pouch when it’s not game day. The brand also has totes available if you’re looking for something larger, though the bottom is fabric, so those may run into some bag-check hurdles. Price at time of publish: $175 Dimensions: 10 x 2.25 x 7.5 inches

Most Stylish Hammitt Tony Small Clear Zappos View On Zappos Why We Love It: Accent hardware and nice design touches make this bag versatile enough to add to your everyday rotation while still complying with stadium rules. What to Consider: It's a bit pricey for a bag you'll only use occasionally. Just because it's clear doesn't mean it can't be cute. We're big fans of the stylish touches Hammitt has added to their stadium-approved purse. This bag comes in multiple accent colors with metal hardware along the sides and keeping the handle in place. The zipper pull, strap, and stitching are all nicely coordinated, adding up to a bag that wouldn't look out of place in your everyday rotation. Shorten the adjustable strap to hang it over one shoulder or lengthen it for use as a crossbody (up to 52 inches). Price at time of publish: $195 Dimensions: 8 x 2 x 7.5 inches

Best Backpack Uspeclare Clear Small Backpack Amazon View On Amazon Why We Love It: It’s just like the regular backpacks you know and love — but smaller and clear. What to Consider: Some stadiums don’t allow any backpack-style bags, even if they’re clear, so proceed with caution. This adorable backpack isn’t quite textbook-sized, but it does boast stadium-required measurements while still keeping your things safe. There are eight colors available, but the color-tinted ones won’t work at all stadiums, so check your venue rules if you decide to go with one of those styles. We like the addition of the smaller front pocket for better organization and the side mesh pocket to stash your water bottle (if that’s allowed). The adjustable shoulder straps are also padded for your carrying comfort, and the bottom and corner stitching is reinforced to prevent tearing (but don’t push it by overstuffing). Price at time of publish: $26 Dimensions: 12 x 11 x 6 inches

Best Crossbody Threaded Pear Clear Courtney bag Etsy View On Etsy Why We Love It: A simple-yet-solid structure is paired with two dozen strap design options. What to Consider: We would have liked just one more pocket. Those stadium rules don’t say anything about bag straps, so add some style and personal flair with this stadium-approved crossbody from Etsy. Choose from a gold, black, or white bag outline structure and an impressive 24 strap design options, including solid stripes, leopard print, and camo (though our favorites are the geometric boho designs). The strap can be adjusted from 30 to 55 inches, and the bag is accented with a cute tassel keychain as well. There’s just one main zipper compartment, but it’s small enough that you’re unlikely to lose things despite the lack of pockets. Price at time of publish: $45 Dimensions: 9.5 x 7.5 x 2.5 inches

Best Messenger Bag Mildbeer Dual Compartment Clear Bag Amazon View On Amazon Why We Love It: It’s a versatile style with so many pockets. What to Consider: There’s no hand-carry option, so you’ll have to carry it over your shoulder. If you want a larger bag and love a multi-pocket organizational system, this is the best stadium bag for you. The main body of the bag is split into two compartments, each with its own separate zipper closure, so you can keep your children’s items separate if you’re carrying for the family, or just divide your own belongings. There’s also a smaller zippered front pocket for anything you’d like quick access to, like your phone or pens, and two outer mesh pockets for your water bottle or umbrella. Carry it by the over-shoulder strap that can be adjusted from 28 to 52 inches. Price at time of publish: $20 Dimensions: 11 x 8 x 6 inches

Best Tote Bagail Clear bags Stadium Amazon View On Amazon Why We Love It: Fun accent colors and multiple carry options make this simple design stand out. What to Consider: The straps aren't quite as sturdy as other options on our list. Max out your carrying capacity with our favorite stadium-approved tote bag, which sits right at the upper limit of the permitted size range. There's just one simple large pocket so you can get maximum space out of the bag allowance (though if you want more organization, Bagail does offer a smaller bag with many more pockets). What places this bag ahead of similarly built competitors is its range of strap colors, which we appreciate for adding some personality to the otherwise basic build. We also love that you can carry it either over your shoulder with the adjustable single long strap (which ranges from 30 to 60 inches), or with the two attached fixed-length handles. Price at time of publish: $15 Dimensions: 12 x 12 x 6 inches

Best Sling Bag Hulisen Clear Sling Bag Amazon View On Amazon Why We Love It: It has lots of pockets and an extra-adjustable strap. What to Consider: The sling style can still get uncomfortable if you overload it. Hulisen’s bag takes a slightly different approach to the sling design, with a more squared-off body rather than a rounded pouch, which will let you maximize your space. It also has two small front pockets in addition to the main compartment so you can keep more compact items organized. The padded strap adjusts from 30 to 38 inches and can be switched between the left and right sides of the bag so you can choose your preferred carry direction (lefties rejoice!). Price at time of publish: $20 Dimensions: 9 x 3 x 12 inches