The last couple of years has seen a flurry of new city hotels open all across Australia and New Zealand, from luxe outback ranches to urban hideaways from the who's-who of major hotel chains. However, this year, Australia dominated the list of readers' favorite hotels in the region, with a clean sweep from Sydney. Each of this year’s honorees is a mainstay that has, over the years, shaped Australia’s luxury hotel scene, showing the newcomers how it’s done.

How Voting Works

Every year for our World's Best Awards survey, T+L asks readers to weigh in on travel experiences around the globe — to share their opinions on the top hotels, resorts, cities, islands, cruise ships, spas, airlines, and more. Nearly 165,000 T+L readers completed the 2023 survey, an increase of nearly 25 percent over pre-pandemic voting levels. A total of more than 685,000 votes were cast across over 8,500 unique properties (hotels, cities, cruise lines, etc.).

Hotels were classified as either resort hotel, city hotel, or safari lodge based on their location and amenities, and they were specifically rated on the criteria below:

Rooms/facilities

Location

Service

Food

Value

For each characteristic, respondents could choose a rating of excellent, above average, average, below average, or poor. The final scores are averages of these responses.

What Readers Loved

Beyond the obvious postcard-familiar charms of the Harbour City, 2022 was a significant year for Sydney. After eight years of lockout laws – the unpopular late-night curfew that nearly killed Sydney’s nightlife – the restrictions were finally lifted, so readers who traveled to Sydney in 2022 were greeted with a burst of exciting new openings and a newly re-energized city. All three hotels are in The Rocks, a historic cobblestone district, putting guests by the iconic harbor, plus walking distance to the city-center and some of the city’s best restaurants, bars and art galleries.

The Four Seasons moved from No. 3 to No. 2 this year, with one reader waxing lyrical about its superb location, harbor views, and energy: “Speechless on how amazing this place is. The breakfast buffet is off the charts! The bartenders are fun and make great drinks. Location is perfect, and the view is over the top. Can't say enough great things.” Another T+L reader concurred, saying that it’s “excellent in all aspects.”

With 564 rooms boasting panoramic harbor views, it’s no wonder the ever-popular Shangri-La (No. 3) is a hit with T+L readers. The sky-high restaurant and bar on the 36th floor overlooking the Opera House adds to its all-round appeal. “I love this hotel,” one reader gushed. “The location is within walking distance of everything, and the views from the rooms, club lounge, and bar are some of the best in Sydney. The rooms are spacious, the service is excellent, and the food is delicious.”

But it was Park Hyatt that stole the show. Read on to find out why this hotel has moved from No. 2 into the top spot for 2023.

The Winner

Park Hyatt Sydney: Sydney, Australia

Rory Daniel/Courtesy of Shangri-La Sydney

Opened in 1990 and extensively refurbished in 2012, the Park Hyatt continues to infatuate Travel + Leisure readers. Tranquil and chic, this beautiful low-rise hotel has an unbeatable location hugging the harbor. It feels more like a posh residence than a glittery hotel, with 155 spacious guest rooms swathed in a neutral palette of beige and brown. (Most rooms and suite types also have private balconies, which are a nice touch.) Upstairs, a rooftop pool gives guests unrivaled views across the harbor as they laze on sun loungers. In 2022, award-winning chef James Viles became the new culinary director and revitalized the grande dame’s F&B program using locally sourced produce and native ingredients – from the wattleseed pralines on the pillows to the new menu in the restaurant, much of it cooked over coals.

The Full List

1. Park Hyatt Sydney: Sydney, Australia



WBA Hall of Fame honoree. Reader Score: 91.73

2. Four Seasons Hotel Sydney: Sydney, Australia

Reader Score: 89.18

3. Shangri-La Sydney: Sydney, Australia

Reader Score: 86.35