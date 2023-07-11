Travel + Leisure Readers' 10 Favorite Hotels in Chicago of 2023

In the Windy City, readers celebrated Art Deco architecture and unbeatable locations in our annual "World’s Best Awards" survey for 2023.

By
Peter Terzian
Peter Terzian headshot
Peter Terzian
Peter Terzian is the features editor of Travel + Leisure, where he has been on staff since 2017. He has been an editor at Elle Decor, Culture and Travel, and Out magazines, as well as Newsday, the Long Island newspaper.
Travel + Leisure Editorial Guidelines
Published on July 11, 2023

When you’re looking for a place to stay in Chicago, you’re likely to come across a lengthy list of skyscrapers clustered in and around the Loop and the Magnificent Mile. The Windy City is, after all, a thicket of mighty high-rises. But dig a little deeper, as Travel + Leisure readers always do, and it becomes clear that the best hotels in Chicago all have distinctive qualities that appeal to different type of travelers.

How Voting Works

Every year for our World's Best Awards survey, T+L asks readers to weigh in on travel experiences around the globe — to share their opinions on the top hotels, resorts, cities, islands, cruise ships, spas, airlines, and more. Nearly 165,000 T+L readers completed the 2023 survey, an increase of nearly 25 percent over pre-pandemic voting levels. A total of more than 685,000 votes were cast across over 8,500 unique properties (hotels, cities, cruise lines, etc.).

Hotels were classified as either resort hotel, city hotel, or safari lodge based on their location and amenities, and they were specifically rated on the criteria below:

  • Rooms/facilities
  • Location
  • Service
  • Food
  • Value

For each characteristic, respondents could choose a rating of excellent, above average, average, below average, or poor. The final scores are averages of these responses.

Bedroom in suite at The Langham, Chicago

Courtesy of The Langham, Chicago

What Readers Loved

Want to be within easy walking distance of great works by American masters Edward Hopper and Alma Thomas at the Art Institute? Try the Arlo Chicago (formerly the Hotel Julian), which readers voted into the No. 2 spot, or the No. 3 hotel, Le Méridien Essex Chicago. Or do you need to be steps away from high-end shopping? Look into the No. 5 Park Hyatt Chicago or the No. 4 Four Seasons Hotel Chicago. (According to one reader, the latter is also a must-visit spot for grabbing a drink: “The speakeasy on the top floor is amazing.”) Enticed by the idea of staying in an Art Deco landmark? Book the Pendry Chicago (No. 8), which is housed in the elegant 1929 Carbon and Carbide building. One voter, who had visited on a work trip, resolved to return with their family in tow.

Regardless of your style preference or reason for visiting Chicago, there’s a worthy home base among this year’s honorees.

The Winner

The Peninsula Chicago

Suite living room with city view at The Peninsula Chicago

Courtesy of The Peninsula Chicago

Our readers found a lot to praise when it came to this 22-year-old veteran of the Magnificent Mile. But it was the hotel’s service that specifically won the most plaudits. “The attentive staff help create memorable experiences,” wrote one reviewer. “The staff and service are superior to any other hotel that I’ve stayed at,” said another. However, our readers didn’t overlook the tangible pleasures either. As one wrote, “A dirty martini next to the fireplace in the bar is a must!”

The Full List

1. The Peninsula Chicago

WBA Hall of Fame honoree. Reader Score: 97.92

2. Arlo Chicago

Reader Score: 97.44

3. Le Méridien Essex Chicago

Reader Score: 96.35

4. Four Seasons Hotel Chicago

Reader Score: 94.98

5. Park Hyatt Chicago

Reader Score: 94.59

6. The Langham, Chicago

WBA Hall of Fame honoree. Reader Score: 94.31

7. Renaissance Chicago Downtown Hotel

Reader Score: 93.41

8. Pendry Chicago

Reader Score: 92.33

9. 21c Museum Hotel Chicago

Reader Score: 90.83

10. The Ritz-Carlton, Chicago

Reader Score: 90.82

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Interior guest room at Hotel San Jose in Austin
Travel + Leisure Readers' 15 Favorite Continental U.S. City Hotels of 2023
The living room of the Riggs Suite at Riggs Washington D.C.
Travel + Leisure Readers' 10 Favorite Hotels in Washington, D.C. of 2023
Exterior view of pool and living room in suite at Capella Bangkok
Travel + Leisure Readers' 25 Favorite Hotel Brands of 2023
City views from the rooftop bar at The Loutrel, in Charleston
Travel + Leisure Readers' 15 Favorite Hotels in Charleston of 2023
Horses graze outside of a building at Triple Creek Ranch resort
Travel + Leisure Readers' 3 Favorite Hotels in Montana of 2023
Lounge seating with view of pool on sunny day at The Oberoi Udaivilas, Udaipur
Travel + Leisure Readers’ 5 Favorite Resorts in India of 2023
View of pool area that overlooks a long coastline at La Samanna
Travel + Leisure Readers' 25 Favorite Resorts in the Caribbean, Bermuda, and the Bahamas of 2023
A woman walks through the spa at the Saxon Hotel, Villas, Spa in Johannesburg
Travel + Leisure Readers’ 5 Favorite City Hotels in Africa of 2023
View from a guest room at the Shangri La Shard Hotel in London
Travel + Leisure Readers' 15 Favorite City Hotels in Europe of 2023
Terrace with views of Paris from Le Meurice
Travel + Leisure Readers' 10 Favorite Hotels in Paris of 2023
Exterior view of Waldorf Astoria Las Vegas
Travel + Leisure Readers' 10 Favorite Hotels in Las Vegas of 2023
Rooftop pool at Goldener Hirsch, Auberge Resorts Collection
Travel + Leisure Readers’ 15 Favorite U.S. Resorts of 2023
Aerial view of swimming pool and lounge seating at sunset at Blackberry Mountain
Travel + Leisure Readers' 15 Favorite Resorts in the South of 2023
Roof Garden Suite Terrace at St. Regis Venice
Travel + Leisure Readers' 100 Favorite Hotels in the World for 2023
Firepit and lounge at EteÌreo, Auberge Resorts Collection
Travel + Leisure Readers' 25 Favorite Resorts in Mexico of 2023
Exterior of Pendry Chicago
The 10 Best Hotels in Chicago