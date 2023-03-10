The 13 Best Cashmere Sweaters of 2023

Our favorite overall cashmere sweater is J. Crew’s Classic Fit Crewneck Sweater, soft, versatile, sustainable, and available in a dozen colors. On a budget? You can scoop up Quince’s Mongolian Cashmere Crewneck for less than the cost of checking a bag. Whether you're looking for cashmere sweaters for women or men, for cold weather, or just for breezy layering, our list includes picks for every wish list at any budget.

A cashmere sweater has endless uses for travel: cozy up in comfort on a long-haul flight, toss it over leisurewear or jeans for a dash of polish while sightseeing, dress it up with a blazer and the right shoes to turn it into an occasion piece, or layer it for versatility in all seasons. In short, a cashmere sweater is a travel wardrobe must-have.

Best Overall J. Crew Cashmere Classic-fit Crewneck Sweater J.Crew View On Amazon View On Jcrew.com Why We Love It: A timeless classic, this sweater is a travel wardrobe go-to at an accessible price point. And it comes in a dozen colors, so you can make the look fully your own for all seasons. What to Consider: Although some colors are hand washable, some are dry clean only — so read the label carefully to protect your investment. There's nothing like a classic cashmere sweater — and this crewneck is as classic a silhouette as they come. And because this sweater is available in a full range of 12 colors — from neutrals to standouts like neon citrus and summer green — it not only has timeless versatility but also the potential to inject a whole lot of personality into your wardrobe, too. This 100 percent cashmere sweater has a relaxed fit so it's not constricting, and the layering potential makes it a perfectly packable piece. Plus, J. Crew partners with the nonprofit Aid by Trade Foundation, so the construction of this sweater ensures the welfare of the cashmere goats, protects natural resources, and improves the working conditions of farmers and farmworkers in inner Mongolia. Price at time of publish: $128 Sizes: XXXS to 3X | Material: 100 percent cashmere

Best Budget Quince Women's Mongolian Cashmere Crewneck Sweater Quince View On Onequince.com Why We Love It: This sweater has an attainable price point, comes in a wide range of 13 colors, and even qualifies for free returns for a whole year. What to Consider: Expect some pilling during early wear. The budget-friendly price point is unbeatable for this classic sweater, made of 100 percent Mongolian cashmere. It’s soft and cozy, with a lightweight feel that’s adaptable for various travel applications and all seasons. It’s also sustainably and ethically sourced, and comes in a whopping 13 solid color options from versatile black to standouts like spicy mustard and bubblegum pink. Price at time of publish: $50 Sizes: XS to XL | Material: 100 percent Mongolian cashmere

Best Splurge M.M. LaFleur Theo Pullover M.M. LaFleur View On Mmlafleur.com Why We Love It: Soft and luxuriously oversized, this sweater is a worthy splurge. What to Consider: This piece must be dry cleaned or hand washed with delicate detergent. This sweater is made from ultra-heavy gauge cashmere for a serious richness and next-level softness. Sumptuously oversized, this pullover sweater has a relaxed fit that lends itself to layering, and a low scoop neck for a jaunty drape that shows some skin. Price at time of publish: $495 Sizes: XS to XXL | Material: 100 percent cashmere

Best Wrap Mersea The Luxy Wrap Mersea View On Mersea.com Why We Love It: This timeless wrap is brilliant for traveling, as it offers unrestricted comfort in transit, polished warmth, and layering possibilities at your destination. What to Consider: This wrap comes in one size only and fits most. The travel applications for this 100 percent cashmere wrap are endless. We love it on a plane for easy-to-layer warmth and coziness with zero constrictive bits. And it’s a great all-seasons pick too: wear it open and breezy over a dress or skirt in warmer weather, or layer it up when it’s cooler. Price at time of publish: $199 Sizes: One size | Material: 100 percent cashmere

Best Versatile Cuyana Single-Origin Cashmere Funnel Neck Sweater Cuyana View On Cuyana.com Why We Love It: Sustainably made, versatile, and lightweight, this elegant sweater is perfectly packable. What to Consider: This relaxed-fitting sweater comes in a relatively narrow range of sizes. This eminently packable sweater is made of super light cashmere. A relaxed fit makes it both comfy and layering friendly for major versatility in your destination. A mock neckline, center-back seam, and high-low hemline give it extra personality. Plus, the side slits make it easy to tuck — or not — as you choose. This sustainable cashmere is traceable to a single inner Mongolian source and is certified by the Responsible Cashmere Standard. Price at time of publish: $278 Sizes: XS to L/XL | Material: 100 percent cashmere

Best Sustainable Everlane Cashmere Crew 4.6 Everlane View On Everlane.com Why We Love It: Accessibly priced, sustainable, and size inclusive, this sweater is a fan favorite. What to Consider: There is limited inventory available in some size and color combinations. This sweater runs a bit large, so shop accordingly. This 100 percent cashmere crewneck sweater is as classic as they come. Made of certified Grade-A cashmere from inner Mongolia — meaning it’s more durable, pills less, and tends to get softer over time as you wear it — it’s super soft and cozy. More convenient (and cost effective) than dry-clean-only garments, this sweater is also hand washable in cold water. It’s available in three goes-with-everything colors: black, off white, and charcoal gray. Price at time of publish: $145 Sizes: XXS to XXXL | Material: 100 percent cashmere

Best Turtleneck Nordstrom Cashmere Turtleneck Sweater Nordstrom View On Nordstrom View On Lyst.com Why We Love It: This affordable cashmere sweater is ultra-lightweight for travel versatility and layering. What to Consider: It runs large, so if you’re between sizes order a size down. This cozy turtleneck cashmere sweater offers extra warmth around the neck and shoulders in a blustery destination — or even just polished coziness on a chilly flight. The lightweight material is semi-sheer, so you’ll want to plan for layering. It’s available in four colors from neutral to bold: pale pink, hot pink, beige, and brown. Price at time of publish: $90 Sizes: XXS to XXL | Material: 100 percent cashmere

Best Cardigan C by Bloomingdale’s Cashmere Open-Front Cardigan Bloomingdaleâs View On Bloomingdales Why We Love It: This versatile open-front cardigan has a robe-like quality that makes it supremely comfortable; dress it up or down for extreme travel versatility. What to Consider: It’s a bit pricey. This open-front cardigan is so breezy and a dream for layering. Versatile enough to wear with jeans, a dress, or even loungewear for transit days, the long-sleeve sweater has a shawl collar and rib-knit trim. It’s available in versatile black or gray. Price at time of publish: $160 Sizes: XS to XXL | Material: 100 percent cashmere

Best Zip-up Orvis Garment-Dyed Cashmere Hoodie Orvis View On Orvis.com Why We Love It: This sweater combines the sportiness and casual comfort of a hoodie with the elevated look and feel of cashmere. What to Consider: This sweater has a tendency to pill. Super-soft Mongolian cashmere meets a hoodie silhouette: genius. The look is casual, but polished, with pockets in front for your hands and travel essentials. A ribbed hem and cuffs keep it sporty, and the fit is relaxed. It’s available in three colors: charcoal gray, slate blue, and pale eggplant. Price at time of publish: $139 Sizes: XS to XL | Material: Cashmere

Best Polo ME+EM Pure Cashmere Relaxed Polo Shirt ME+EM View On Meandem.com Why We Love It: This sporty polo is lightweight for travel and ideal for layering with an open collar and V-neck. What to Consider: The size range is narrow. This polo-style sweater has a relaxed fit and a V-neckline. The neat open collar elevates the whole look and tidily displays any layering pieces beneath. The lightweight cashmere drapes nicely, with an airy feel that’s packable and versatile for all seasons. Price at time of publish: $395 Sizes: XS to L | Material: 100 percent cashmere

Best for Layering Wood Cashmere Long-Sleeve Henley Wood View On Woodunderwear.com Why We Love It: This lightweight cashmere-modal blend henley is ideal for layering — and it’s washable, too. What to Consider: This lightweight piece needs layers for warmth (and for a dressier look). This 12 percent cashmere and modal blend shirt has the softness of a luxury garment but the practicality of an everyday piece; it’s even machine washable. The three-button henley style is ideal for layering, or can be worn on its own for a more casual look. Price at time of publish: $140 Sizes: S to XXL | Material: Cashmere/modal blend

Best for Men Naadam Cashmere Quarter Zip Naadam View On Naadam.co Why We Love It: This sweater can be dressed up or down and layers like a dream for ideal packability. What to Consider: This sweater is available in seven colors, but all are muted and neutral, making it more of a polished staple than a wardrobe standout. This best-selling 100 percent cashmere men's sweater is super versatile and goes anywhere from travel days to casual sightseeing, to business meetings or dressier occasions. It has a high stand-collar and quarter-zip at the neck, and looks smart under a blazer or jacket. It's available in seven neutral colors. Price at time of publish: $225 Sizes: XS to XXL | Material: 100 percent Mongolian cashmere