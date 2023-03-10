The 13 Best Cashmere Sweaters of 2023

The J. Crew Classic Fit Crewneck Sweater is our top pick.

By
Published on March 10, 2023

Best Cashmere Sweaters

Travel & Leisure / David Hattan

A cashmere sweater has endless uses for travel: cozy up in comfort on a long-haul flight, toss it over leisurewear or jeans for a dash of polish while sightseeing, dress it up with a blazer and the right shoes to turn it into an occasion piece, or layer it for versatility in all seasons. In short, a cashmere sweater is a travel wardrobe must-have.

Our favorite overall cashmere sweater is J. Crew’s Classic Fit Crewneck Sweater, soft, versatile, sustainable, and available in a dozen colors. On a budget? You can scoop up Quince’s Mongolian Cashmere Crewneck for less than the cost of checking a bag. Whether you're looking for cashmere sweaters for women or men, for cold weather, or just for breezy layering, our list includes picks for every wish list at any budget.

Our Top Picks
Best Overall:
J. Crew Cashmere Sweater
Best Budget:
Quince Mongolian Cashmere Crewneck Sweater
Best Splurge:
M.M. LaFleur Theo Pullover
Best Wrap:
Mersea Luxy Wrap
Best Versatile:
Cuyana Single-Origin Cashmere Funnel Neck Sweater
Best Sustainable:
Everlane Cashmere Crew
Best Turtleneck:
Nordstrom Cashmere Turtleneck Sweater
Best Cardigan:
C by Bloomingdale's Cashmere Open-Front Cardigan
Best Zip-up:
Orvis Garment-Dyed Cashmere Hoodie
Best Polo:
ME+EM Cashmere Relaxed Polo Shirt
Best Overall

J. Crew Cashmere Classic-fit Crewneck Sweater

Cashmere classic-fit crewneck sweater

J.Crew
View On Amazon View On Jcrew.com

Why We Love It: A timeless classic, this sweater is a travel wardrobe go-to at an accessible price point. And it comes in a dozen colors, so you can make the look fully your own for all seasons.

What to Consider: Although some colors are hand washable, some are dry clean only — so read the label carefully to protect your investment.

There’s nothing like a classic cashmere sweater — and this crewneck is as classic a silhouette as they come. And because this sweater is available in a full range of 12 colors — from neutrals to standouts like neon citrus and summer green — it not only has timeless versatility but also the potential to inject a whole lot of personality into your wardrobe, too. 

This 100 percent cashmere sweater has a relaxed fit so it’s not constricting, and the layering potential makes it a perfectly packable piece. Plus, J. Crew partners with the nonprofit Aid by Trade Foundation, so the construction of this sweater ensures the welfare of the cashmere goats, protects natural resources, and improves the working conditions of farmers and farmworkers in inner Mongolia.

Price at time of publish: $128

Sizes: XXXS to 3X |  Material: 100 percent cashmere

Best Budget

Quince Women's Mongolian Cashmere Crewneck Sweater

Quince Mangolian Crewneck Sweater

Quince
View On Onequince.com

Why We Love It: This sweater has an attainable price point, comes in a wide range of 13 colors, and even qualifies for free returns for a whole year.

What to Consider: Expect some pilling during early wear.

The budget-friendly price point is unbeatable for this classic sweater, made of 100 percent Mongolian cashmere. It’s soft and cozy, with a lightweight feel that’s adaptable for various travel applications and all seasons. It’s also sustainably and ethically sourced, and comes in a whopping 13 solid color options from versatile black to standouts like spicy mustard and bubblegum pink.

Price at time of publish: $50

Sizes: XS to XL | Material: 100 percent Mongolian cashmere

Best Splurge

M.M. LaFleur Theo Pullover

M.M. LaFleur Theo Pullover

M.M. LaFleur
View On Mmlafleur.com

Why We Love It: Soft and luxuriously oversized, this sweater is a worthy splurge.

What to Consider: This piece must be dry cleaned or hand washed with delicate detergent.

This sweater is made from ultra-heavy gauge cashmere for a serious richness and next-level softness. Sumptuously oversized, this pullover sweater has a relaxed fit that lends itself to layering, and a low scoop neck for a jaunty drape that shows some skin.

Price at time of publish: $495

Sizes: XS to XXL | Material: 100 percent cashmere

The 13 Best Cashmere Essentials for Travel of 2023

Best Wrap

Mersea The Luxy Wrap

Mersea The Luxy Wrap

Mersea
View On Mersea.com

Why We Love It: This timeless wrap is brilliant for traveling, as it offers unrestricted comfort in transit, polished warmth, and layering possibilities at your destination. 

What to Consider: This wrap comes in one size only and fits most.

The travel applications for this 100 percent cashmere wrap are endless. We love it on a plane for easy-to-layer warmth and coziness with zero constrictive bits. And it’s a great all-seasons pick too: wear it open and breezy over a dress or skirt in warmer weather, or layer it up when it’s cooler. 

Price at time of publish: $199

Sizes: One size | Material: 100 percent cashmere

Best Versatile

Cuyana Single-Origin Cashmere Funnel Neck Sweater

Cuyana Single-Origin Funnel-Neck Sweater

Cuyana
View On Cuyana.com

Why We Love It: Sustainably made, versatile, and lightweight, this elegant sweater is perfectly packable.

What to Consider: This relaxed-fitting sweater comes in a relatively narrow range of sizes.

This eminently packable sweater is made of super light cashmere. A relaxed fit makes it both comfy and layering friendly for major versatility in your destination. A mock neckline, center-back seam, and high-low hemline give it extra personality. Plus, the side slits make it easy to tuck — or not — as you choose. This sustainable cashmere is traceable to a single inner Mongolian source and is certified by the Responsible Cashmere Standard.

Price at time of publish: $278

Sizes: XS to L/XL | Material: 100 percent cashmere

Best Sustainable

Everlane Cashmere Crew

4.6
Everlane The Cashmere Crew

Everlane
View On Everlane.com

Why We Love It: Accessibly priced, sustainable, and size inclusive, this sweater is a fan favorite.

What to Consider: There is limited inventory available in some size and color combinations. This sweater runs a bit large, so shop accordingly.

This 100 percent cashmere crewneck sweater is as classic as they come. Made of certified Grade-A cashmere from inner Mongolia — meaning it’s more durable, pills less, and tends to get softer over time as you wear it — it’s super soft and cozy. More convenient (and cost effective) than dry-clean-only garments, this sweater is also hand washable in cold water. It’s available in three goes-with-everything colors: black, off white, and charcoal gray. 

Price at time of publish: $145

Sizes: XXS to XXXL | Material: 100 percent cashmere

Best Turtleneck

Nordstrom Cashmere Turtleneck Sweater

Nordstrom Cashmere Turtleneck Sweater

Nordstrom
View On Nordstrom View On Lyst.com

Why We Love It: This affordable cashmere sweater is ultra-lightweight for travel versatility and layering.

What to Consider: It runs large, so if you’re between sizes order a size down.

This cozy turtleneck cashmere sweater offers extra warmth around the neck and shoulders in a blustery destination — or even just polished coziness on a chilly flight. The lightweight material is semi-sheer, so you’ll want to plan for layering. It’s available in four colors from neutral to bold: pale pink, hot pink, beige, and brown.

Price at time of publish: $90

Sizes: XXS to XXL | Material: 100 percent cashmere

Best Cardigan

C by Bloomingdale’s Cashmere Open-Front Cardigan

C by Bloomingdale&acirc;s Cashmere Open-Front Cardigan

Bloomingdaleâs
View On Bloomingdales

Why We Love It: This versatile open-front cardigan has a robe-like quality that makes it supremely comfortable; dress it up or down for extreme travel versatility.

What to Consider: It’s a bit pricey.

This open-front cardigan is so breezy and a dream for layering. Versatile enough to wear with jeans, a dress, or even loungewear for transit days, the long-sleeve sweater has a shawl collar and rib-knit trim. It’s available in versatile black or gray. 

Price at time of publish: $160

Sizes: XS to XXL | Material: 100 percent cashmere

Best Zip-up

Orvis Garment-Dyed Cashmere Hoodie

Orvis Garment-Dyed Cashmere Hoodie

Orvis
View On Orvis.com

Why We Love It: This sweater combines the sportiness and casual comfort of a hoodie with the elevated look and feel of cashmere.

What to Consider: This sweater has a tendency to pill.

Super-soft Mongolian cashmere meets a hoodie silhouette: genius. The look is casual, but polished, with pockets in front for your hands and travel essentials. A ribbed hem and cuffs keep it sporty, and the fit is relaxed. It’s available in three colors: charcoal gray, slate blue, and pale eggplant.

Price at time of publish: $139

Sizes: XS to XL | Material: Cashmere

Best Polo

ME+EM Pure Cashmere Relaxed Polo Shirt

ME+EM Pure Cashmere Relaxed Polo Shirt

ME+EM
View On Meandem.com

Why We Love It: This sporty polo is lightweight for travel and ideal for layering with an open collar and V-neck.

What to Consider: The size range is narrow.

This polo-style sweater has a relaxed fit and a V-neckline. The neat open collar elevates the whole look and tidily displays any layering pieces beneath. The lightweight cashmere drapes nicely, with an airy feel that’s packable and versatile for all seasons. 

Price at time of publish: $395

Sizes: XS to L | Material: 100 percent cashmere

Best for Layering

Wood Cashmere Long-Sleeve Henley

Wood Cashmere Long-Sleeve Henley

Wood
View On Woodunderwear.com

Why We Love It: This lightweight cashmere-modal blend henley is ideal for layering — and it’s washable, too.

What to Consider: This lightweight piece needs layers for warmth (and for a dressier look).

This 12 percent cashmere and modal blend shirt has the softness of a luxury garment but the practicality of an everyday piece; it’s even machine washable. The three-button henley style is ideal for layering, or can be worn on its own for a more casual look.

Price at time of publish: $140

Sizes: S to XXL | Material: Cashmere/modal blend

Best for Men

Naadam Cashmere Quarter Zip

Naadam Cashmere Quarter Zip

Naadam
View On Naadam.co

Why We Love It: This sweater can be dressed up or down and layers like a dream for ideal packability.

What to Consider: This sweater is available in seven colors, but all are muted and neutral, making it more of a polished staple than a wardrobe standout.

This best-selling 100 percent cashmere men’s sweater is super versatile and goes anywhere from travel days to casual sightseeing, to business meetings or dressier occasions. It has a high stand-collar and quarter-zip at the neck, and looks smart under a blazer or jacket. It’s available in seven neutral colors. 

Price at time of publish: $225

Sizes: XS to XXL | Material: 100 percent Mongolian cashmere

The 14 Best Versatile Sweaters and Sweatshirts for Women in 2023

Best V-Neck

Uniqlo V-Neck Cotton Blend Cashmere Sweater

Uniqlo V-Neck Cotton Blend Cashmere Sweater

Uniqlo
View On Uniqlo.com

Why We Love It: This cashmere-cotton blend sweater has a chic French vibe with an oversized cut, and comes at a budget-friendly price point.

What to Consider: This sweater contains the least amount of cashmere out of the other sweaters on our list — just 5 percent (but it’s priced accordingly).

This new offering comes from fast-fashion brand Uniqlo’s collaboration collection with Ines de la Fressange. The vibe is budget-friendly French chic, with an oversized fit, slightly longer in body length, with slits on the sides. This sweater comes in a blend of 95 percent cotton and 5 percent cashmere, and it’s available in five colors: black, navy, hot pink, off white, and red.

Price at time of publish: $50

Sizes: XXS to XL | Material: 95 percent cotton, 5 percent cashmere

Tips for Buying Cashmere Sweaters


Look for 100 percent cashmere


Some sweaters’ product descriptions might boast about cashmere in the headline — but it’s not until you dig deeper that you discover cashmere represents only a tiny fraction and the rest of the sweater is made with more affordable, lower quality, even synthetic fabrics. While a cashmere blend might suit your needs, and will definitely be budget-friendlier, you should know what you’re getting before you buy, especially as 100 percent cashmere pieces are significantly higher-quality. So do read the description carefully and shop accordingly.

Look for two-ply yarn


If you’re looking for warmth, seek a cashmere sweater woven with two-ply yarn. This will make it thicker and warmer, and also less sheer.

Frequently Asked Questions
  • How can you tell if cashmere is good quality?

    Top-quality cashmere will feel super-soft to the touch, with an exceptional lightness compared to garments of lesser quality. Higher-quality cashmere should retain its shape, bouncing back after stretching or tension (you can stretch it gently as a test). And while all cashmere may pill, high-quality cashmere is less prone to pilling.

  • What is the best way to store cashmere sweaters?

    Make sure to wash your cashmere sweaters before storing them; this will deter insects and also keep from letting odors or stains set. First check the label for any care instructions specific to your garment. Some cashmere sweaters will be dry clean only; others may be hand washed. If handwashing, make sure you use gentle detergent mixed well with water. Avoid heat and lay the sweater flat to dry when done. 

    After cleaning, fold the cashmere sweater and put it into a protective but breathable bag to keep insects and dirt out. (Non-breathable materials like plastic can trap moisture within the storage bag, and this can cause discoloration or mildew.)

    You might also store your cashmere sweater with a lavender sachet to repel moths naturally. Or store with cedar to repel pests and impart a fresh scent.

Why Trust Travel + Leisure

For this article, T+L contributor Alesandra Dubin used her experience as a travel and lifestyle writer and professional product reviewer, as well as research, to determine the best cashmere sweaters.

The 10 Best Wool Sweaters of 2023

