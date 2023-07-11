Travel + Leisure Readers' 5 Favorite Rental-car Companies of 2023

The best car-rental companies, according to T+L readers, make the borrowing process as seamless as possible.

Updated on July 11, 2023
If you're thinking that flights might be a little too expensive this summer, you're in luck — prices for rental cars are lower than they were last year. That means that it's time to head to the desks of the World's Best Award–winning rental-car companies and grab a set of wheels for a road trip. 

How Voting Works

Every year for our World's Best Awards survey, T+L asks readers to weigh in on travel experiences around the globe — to share their opinions on the top hotels, resorts, cities, islands, cruise ships, spas, airlines, and more. Nearly 165,000 T+L readers completed the 2023 survey, an increase of nearly 25 percent over pre-pandemic voting levels. A total of more than 685,000 votes were cast across over 8,500 unique properties (hotels, cities, cruise lines, etc.).

Car-rental companies were specifically rated on the criteria below:

  • Vehicle selection
  • Vehicle availability
  • Car-rental location
  • Service
  • Value

For each characteristic, respondents could choose a rating of excellent, above average, average, below average, or poor. The final scores are averages of these responses.

A woman loading luggage into a rental car at an airport

Silk and Salt Images/Getty Images

What Readers Loved

Rental-car companies have come back strong after serious shortages last year, and T+L readers are excited about what they have to offer. "Service was spectacular, and the cars were amazing!" exclaimed one voter about Sixt (No. 4), a European rental car company — and the only foreign company on the list. Another voter was also impressed with Sixt's car selection: "Has the best cars in Germany. High-end and even sports models."

Sixt and Hertz have flip-flopped positions this year, with the latter ranked fifth. Alamo and Enterprise Rent-A-Car have also swapped places, with Alamo coming in at No. 2 and Enterprise at No. 3. Both Hertz and Enterprise are WBA Hall of Fame honorees, which means they've been on our list for at least 10 consecutive years.

But our readers' favorite car-rental company overall is National Car Rental, which has been the top pick for all but one year since 2014. (It, too, is a WBA Hall of Famer.) "My go-to rental-car company for the last 35 years," one voter raved. Read on to find out what our readers love about National.

The Winner

National Car Rental

The National Car Rental location at Laguardia Airport in New York

Ron Antonelli/Bloomberg via Getty Images

National Car Rental has more than 1,500 locations across the country. "We often use National at SFO. The experience is always positive," one respondent commented. "Emerald Aisle choices are varied and always meet our needs. The entire process is positive and very welcome after a long flight." Emerald Aisle is a perk of the company's loyalty program, the Emerald Club. Once you sign up, you're able to bypass the counter and pick any car in the Emerald Aisle — and only pay the midsize car rate, even if your pick is an upgrade. "Great selection at most airports," said one voter of the Emerald Aisle.

T+L Reader

The entire process is positive and very welcome after a long flight.

— T+L Reader

The Full List

1. National Car Rental

WBA Hall of Fame honoree. Reader Score: 82.84

2. Alamo

Reader Score: 77.33

3. Enterprise Rent-A-Car

WBA Hall of Fame honoree. Reader Score: 77.16

4. Sixt

Reader Score: 75.22

5. Hertz

WBA Hall of Fame honoree. Reader Score: 75.02

