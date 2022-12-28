The 8 Best Car Covers of 2022

Thick in durable material, a car cover acts as a barrier of protection against harsh environmental elements. Our favorite is the Platinum Shield Car Cover for its high-quality fabric, but there are plenty of other options that’ll fit your car like a glove.

But what about the exterior? Snow, wind, rain, and even the sun can diminish the appearance of your vehicle over time, leaving it dull and faded. Not to mention the damaging effects of things like hailstorms or debris falling from trees. Relying on rental cars may seem like a better and better idea given all this upkeep, but while that new car smell fades over time, the value of the car doesn’t have to.

When it comes to keeping a car in tip-top condition, a lot of attention is given to interior and mechanical aspects. The oil gets changed regularly, winter tires get fitted every year, and you go to painstaking effort to keep it clean.

Best Overall Platinum Shield Car Cover Car Covers View On Carcovers.com What We Love It: It’s a great investment that’s made with only the best material. What to Consider: We would have preferred buckles to tie-down straps. We’re here to steer you in the right direction, starting with the Platinum Shield Car Cover. Although it costs more than many other car covers, we’re confident your investment will be more than worth it. The polyurethane coating on the polyester cover is waterproof, shedding all moisture the moment it hits. Meanwhile, the breathable fabric ventilates to further prevent mold and mildew. You’ll reap the benefits of this cover all year round, especially during the summertime. It’s resistant to the sun’s UV rays, so your car remains cool during those sweltering days, taking some of the pressure off your AC. Since the inside is lined with ultra-soft fleece liner, you won’t have to worry about dust or scratches damaging your car. Although the lack of mirror pockets may seem like a downside, the cover was built this way to accommodate the mirrors without pocketing them. Plus, it’s only available in custom sizes, so you’re sure to get the perfect fit. However, we do wish that the straps were made with buckles instead of tie-downs. Price at time of publish: $380 Material: Polyester | Number of sizes: Only custom | Attachment: Tie-down

Best for Indoor Storage Budget Lite Car Cover Amazon View On Amazon Why We Love It: Although it’s considered an entry-level model, it doesn’t skimp on features. What to Consider: The material is not water-resistant, so be sure to keep the cover inside and away from water. Even a car stored in a garage needs protection. For this, the Budge Lite Cover checks many of the boxes you’re looking for. It’s lightweight and affordable while still providing heavy-duty protection from the elements of a garage, such as dust, paint, and dirt. Even though the polypropylene cover is not waterproof, the material is still double-stitched and breathable. As a result, any moisture that gets in has proper ventilation to evaporate. This prevents the build-up of mold and mildew — two things that would otherwise leave your garage smelling like a gym bag. The hem is elasticized, making it a perfect fit for many kinds of vehicles. It also keeps the cover secure if you decide not to weave cable within the built-in grommets. Price at time of publish: $62 Material: Polyethylene | Number of sizes: 9 | Attachment: Elasticized hem

Best for Hail Hail Protector CAR2 View On Amazon Why We Love It: It inflates within minutes to protect your car from any size of hail. What to Consider: It can be difficult and time-consuming to assemble. Want to make a driver shake in their boots? Just say the word “hail.” Unlike dust and bird droppings, hail can cause extensive damage. This innovative cover inflates within five to eight minutes to protect the car from extreme precepitation. Yes, your neighbors will think that the Michelin Man moved in next door, but it’s better than paying the cost of hail damage and rental car fees. The cover is controlled by a remote-control button, powered by one of the three included sources (AA battery pack, AC adapter, and a cigarette lighter adapter for your car). There’s even an app for iPhone and Android users that provides users with storm alerts. The Hail Protector is available in six sizes, but one downside is that those with SUV and truck cover cost a little extra. Price at time of publish: $411 Material: Textile | Number of sizes available: 6 | Attachment: Inflation The 8 Best Ice Scrapers of 2022

Best for Snow Ezyshade 10-layer Weatherproof Car Cover Amazon View On Amazon Why We Love It: We’re big fans of any cover that’s made up of 10 layers. What to Consider: The radio antenna hole can be difficult to use. Old Man Winter brings about ho-ho-horrible weather conditions for your car. Instead of being late for work (again) from chipping away at ice and snow on your car, try this EzyShade cover. It’s made with 10 layers of 265 GSM materials, although some customers have complained that the cover feels like it’s less. Nonetheless, it comes fitted with plenty of useful features, such as security straps, a storage bag, and a zipper for accessing your door. There are also a variety of size options available based on the make and model of your car. Price at time of publish: $70 Material: Polyethylene | Number of sizes: 15 | Attachment: Straps

Best for Sun Kayme 6 Layers Car Cover Amazon View On Amazon Why We Love It: High reflective aluminum keeps you — and your car — cool in the summer and a zipper door makes for easy access. What to Consider: If the cover isn’t snug enough, wind can get trapped inside. Don’t let the lazy, hazy days of summer fool you. Excessive sunlight can wreak havoc on your car by fading your car’s paint, damaging the interior, and affecting your tires. The Kayme Six Layers Car Cover is here to help. Like the name says, it’s made with six layers, including highly reflective aluminum that keeps your car looking — and feeling — cool. The cover works double-time to provide protection from the inside-out; the interior has thick, soft cotton to protect the car’s sleek finish from dust and other potential hazards. Another useful feature is a panel with a zipper that allows you to get in and out of your car whenever you need, making it perfect for those who are often on the go. Price at time of publish: $66 Material: Aluminum, cotton | Number of sizes: 16 | Attachment: Windproof straps

Best for Windshield Bell+Howell Weatherforce 360 Amazon View On Amazon Why We Love It: The universal fit means that you get the best bang for your buck. What to Consider: Some users found that the magnets were too strong, which could result in your windshield being scratched. Windshield covers are an essential purchase. They protect the glass from dust, dirt, debris, and bird droppings. Measuring 6 by 10 feet, this cover by Weatherforce 360 is a dependable pic. It’s compatible with any car, so you can bring it with you even if you change vehicles. Even better: it’s machine-washable, so washing off bird droppings is less of a chore. Enjoy the year-round protection with the double-sided material. One side protects the glass from ice and snow during the winter, while the reverse reflects the sun’s stronger UV rays during the summer. You won’t have to worry about it getting stolen, either, as the anti-theft tabs fold into the closed car door. Strong magnets on either side keep the cover down, preventing it from being gone with the wind. Price at time of publish: $18 Material: Reversible canvas | Number of sizes: 1 | Attachment: Magnet closure The 8 Best Car Top Carriers of 2022

Best for Windy Conditions Favoto Car Cover Amazon View On Amazon Why We Love It: A reflective strip helps keep your car accident-free and makes it easier to find at night. What to Consider: The cover tends to run small, so you may want to size up. For peace of mind during windy days, consider the Favoto Car Cover. The outside is made with PE&Peva material that’s 100-percent waterproof. Meanwhile, the inside is lined with super-soft cotton (don’t be surprised if you’re tempted to use it as a blanket). There are windproof straps on the front and rear and an elastic band on the bottom for extra security. Additional features worth honking about include a driver door zipper panel so you can easily access your car when you forget your phone and a reflective strip that lets you find your car quickly at night. We do wish that the color selection wasn't so limited — it’s only available in silver and black. Price at time of publish: $53 Material: Multi-layer oxford fabric | Number of sizes: 12 | Attachment: Tie-down straps