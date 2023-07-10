Here’s How You Can Find the Best Camping Destinations for the Total Solar Eclipse Next Year

The best U.S. campsites in the 2024 solar eclipse's path of totality include a vineyard in southern Texas and a cattle farm in northern Maine.

Published on July 10, 2023
Next spring’s total solar eclipse is such a unique natural occurrence that travel searches for the April 8, 2024 event are skyrocketing. While hotels are already starting to get booked up, one of the best ways to supplement the daytime event is by pairing it with a camping trip in the great outdoors.

So Hipcamp — an outdoor camping site resource with more than 392,000 listings in the U.S. — released its first-ever interactive 2024 Total Eclipse Camping Map. It lists out the best camping and RV sites within the zone that will experience "total darkness," which is when the moon passes in front of the sun for a brief period.

The path will come into the U.S. from Mexico by passing into Texas, and then go through Oklahoma, Arkansas, Missouri, Illinois, Kentucky, Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, New York, Vermont, and New Hampshire. It will then span across Maine and cross the border into Canada, according to NASA.

The southernmost site on Hipcamp's listing is a 100-acre wildlife property with deer, turkey, doves, and pigs in Carrizo Springs, Texas, which has five spots for RVs or tents. Meanwhile, the northernmost is Mt. Ash Farm and Cattle Company in Fort Kent, Maine, with room for three sets of campers in view of a serene lake.

Wine glasses on a table at 12 Fires Winery in Johnson City, TX

Courtesy of Hipcamp

In between are experiences for every type of camper, like the 12 Fires Winery & Vineyard in Johnson City, Texas, which comes with a free wine tasting; a secluded Under the Cedars spot alongside hiking trails and campfire sites in Bradford, Arkinsas; and the Happy Campers Campground in Brazil, Indiana, with access to a lake and swimming hole for fishing, paddling, and swimming. There's also the Fox Hollow Salmon River Camping in Altmar, New York, adjacent to a salmon river, and Art and Health Chill Camping in Cabot, Vermont, with community gardens, an art studio, and pottery classes. 

Mixing in a one-of-a-kind camping experience is an ideal way to one-up the sensation since the next total solar eclipse visible from the contiguous U.S. won’t happen until 2044.

But whether or not you’re waiting for the celestial event, Hipcamp can always help discover overnight outdoor experiences whether it’s camping in a tent, RV park, cabin, or tree house in Australia, Canada, France, the United Kingdom, and, of course, the United States.

“By connecting people with the land and each other, Hipcamp works to support those who care for the land and get more people out under the stars,” the company said in its mission statement. “We do this because we believe humans in nature bring out the best of human nature.”

