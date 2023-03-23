Best Products The 10 Best Camping Stoves of 2023 Brands like Camp Chef, Coleman, and Eureka make outdoor meal prep a breeze. By Kevin Brouillard Kevin Brouillard Kevin Brouillard is a contributing writer at Travel + Leisure, specializing in outdoor gear and apparel. He has over five years of experience writing travel and lifestyle content for digital publications, including TripSavvy, Oyster.com, Jetsetter, and more. Travel + Leisure Editorial Guidelines Published on March 23, 2023 Share Tweet Pin Email In This Article Expand Jump to a Section Our top picks Reviews Tips for Buying FAQ Why Trust T+L We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Travel + Leisure / Maria DeAngelis Investing in a quality camping stove makes for easier and more versatile cooking. Compared to campfire cooking, modern camping stoves offer excellent efficiency, simmer control, and more even heat distribution for a better outdoor dining experience. Camping styles vary, from backcountry expeditions to stays at drive-in campsites. Fortunately, there’s a camping stove to match your specific outdoor needs as well as different budgets and power sources. We interviewed outdoor cooking pros including Chef Corso of Outdoor Eats and Outdoor SoCal Editor Chris Emery for expert tips on preparing campsite cuisine. Save the campfire for s’mores and upgrade your camp kitchen with one of their top picks for the best camping stoves. Our Top Picks Best Overall: Camp Chef Everest 2x Camping Stove at Amazon Jump to Review Best Budget: Coleman Classic 2-Burner Propane Gas Camping Stove at Amazon Jump to Review Best for Backpacking: Jetboil Flash Cooking System at Amazon Jump to Review Best Single-burner: Eureka! SPRK Camp Stove at Amazon Jump to Review Best Two-burner: Eureka Ignite Plus Camp Stove at REI Jump to Review Best for Grilling: Camp Chef Two-Burner Cooking System at Backcountry.com Jump to Review Most Portable: Jetboil Genesis Basecamp Stove Cooking System at Amazon Jump to Review Best Wood-burning: Solo Stove Campfire Camping Stove at Amazon Jump to Review Best Sustainable: GoSun Portable Stove at Amazon Jump to Review Best Freestanding: Camp Chef 2 Burner Stove Cooking System at Amazon Jump to Review Best Overall Camp Chef Everest 2x Camping Stove Amazon View On Amazon View On REI View On Campchef.com Why We Love It: This stove boasts durable materials, top-notch temperature control, and all-around functionality.What to Consider: Its weight and bulk make it ill-suited for backpacking and backcountry camping. The Camp Chef Everest 2x delivers excellent cooking efficiency and ample cooktop space in a reasonably compact two-burner design. The dual burners have a combined 20,000 BTU output, granting plenty of heat for quickly boiling water and whipping up meals on your campsite. It’s equipped with a nickel-coated steel cooking grate capable of accommodating two full-size pots or pans as well as heavier griddles and skillets. Camp chefs will also appreciate the Everest’s heat control, which can deftly adjust from simmer to a full boil without losing the flame. This is aided by the stove’s three-sided windscreen comprised of the attached lid and two integrated side panels. Corso recommends the Everest 2x for its all-around performance and quality design. “For base camp cooking, I look for a two-burner option with sturdy construction, wind protection, high BTUs, and simmer control,” says Chef Corso. Price at time of publish: $190 Dimensions: 25.2 x 12.7 x 5.6 inches | Weight: 12 pounds | Ignition: Auto | BTU output: 20,000 Best Budget Coleman Classic 2-Burner Propane Gas Camping Stove Amazon View On Amazon View On Campingworld.com View On Campsaver.com Why We Love It: This utilitarian stove delivers a balance of heat output and fuel efficiency that will suit most campers.What to Consider: You’ll need a match or lighter to ignite the stove. The Coleman Classic 2-burner Propane Stove is a dependable, user-friendly stove that’s unmatched at this price point. It’s fitted with two independently controlled burners that can accommodate a 12-inch and 10-inch pan simultaneously, making this a great option for group excursions or camp chefs who prefer more elaborate meals. True to its name, the stove runs on propane cylinders, which are easy to attach. With a 16.4-ounce cylinder and both burners on high, the Classic would run for one hour. It’s fitted with adjustable panels to shield the burners from wind, while the pressure regulator helps keep performance steady. Coleman is a staple in camping gear, but the addition of a three-year limited warranty adds further reassurance. Price at time of publish: $63 Dimensions: 22.5 x 14.5 x 5 inches | Weight: 11.9 pounds | Ignition: Matches | BTU output: 20,000 Best for Backpacking Jetboil Flash Cooking System Jetboil View On Amazon View On REI View On Campsaver.com Why We Love It: It’s lightweight, efficient, and has an all-in-one design that’s easy to pack and repack on the trail.What to Consider: It’s only meant for boiling liquid. The Jetboil Flash Cooking System is a reliable companion for backcountry expeditions and multi-day treks. The system includes a 1-liter insulated pot, attachable cover that doubles as a cup or bowl, piezoelectric ignition, and fuel canister stabilizer. The compact stove runs on isobutane-propane canisters, delivering 9,000 BTU, and is able to boil a liter of water in just a few minutes. But to be sure the water is boiling, wait until the logo changes color on the insulated pot’s exterior. Each fuel canister has enough juice to boil up to 10 liters of water, meaning less to squeeze in your pack. Given its singular functionality (boiling liquid), it’s limited to more utilitarian meals like dehydrated meal packs, ramen noodles, and coffee, though that’s somewhat to be expected with multi-day adventures. Price at time of publish: $115 Dimensions: 7.1 x 4.1 inches | Weight: 0.82 pounds | Ignition: Auto | BTU output: 9,000 The 7 Best Camping Coffee Makers of 2023, Tested and Reviewed Best Single-burner Eureka! SPRK+ Butane Camp Stove Amazon View On Amazon View On REI View On Campsaver.com Why We Love It: This compact stove packs a lot of power and travels easily.What to Consider: The design doesn’t provide much wind protection. The Eureka SPRK+ Butane Camp Stove proves that sometimes one burner is plenty. The single burner delivers 11,500 BTU of heat for efficient camp-side cooking. The SPRK+ is fitted with simmer control, helping dial in the right amount of heat. Wherever you’re making camp for the night, the adjustable feet adapt to your environment to create a level surface for safe and easy cooking. The SPRK+ is compatible with 8-ounce butane canisters, which fit in an integrated fuel compartment on the side of the stove. This gives the stove a sleek look and spares the hassle of positioning an external fuel tube and canister while cooking. The SPRK+ comes with a carry case for protection and ease of transport. Price at time of publish: $48 Dimensions: 15.3 x 13 x 3.6 inches | Weight: 5.2 pounds | Ignition: Auto | BTU output: 11,500 Best Two-burner Eureka Ignite Plus 2-Burner Camp Stove REI View On REI View On Backcountry.com View On Campsaver.com Why We Love It: It offers all-around performance and a wider cooking surface in an intuitive, functional design.What to Consider: The larger cooking area makes it bulkier than most compact two-burner stoves. If you require multiple burners and ample cooktop space, the Eureka Ignite Plus is a prime candidate. The two-burner stove stretches 23 inches, allowing it to accommodate two 12-inch pans — a major plus when feeding a family of campers or preparing more elaborate meals. If that’s not enough capacity, the Ignite Plus has JetLink compatibility to connect to other Eureka stoves for a deluxe camp kitchen. Equipped with dual 10,000 BTU burners, the Ignite Plus delivers solid heat output. It has excellent simmer control to calibrate the heat as needed, made simple by clearly marked knobs. The Ignite Plus also stands out for its overall ease of use. It quickly lights up via push button, and you just need to remove the grate to wipe the stainless-steel drip tray clean. When packing up camp, simply tuck in the regulator, close the lid, and secure the metal latch. Price at time of publish: $160 Dimensions: 23 x 12.8 x 4 inches | Weight: 12 pounds | Ignition: Auto | BTU output: 20,000 Best for Grilling Camp Chef Mountain Series Rainier 2X Two-Burner Cooking System Moosejaw View On Backcountry.com View On Campchef.com View On Moosejaw.com Why We Love It: This dual cooking system features a grill and burner for versatile cooking options.What to Consider: The sizable grill/griddle portion of the cooktop doesn’t leave much space for larger pots and pans. The Camp Chef Rainier 2x is an all-in-one cooking solution. It comes with a non-stick aluminum griddle, non-stick aluminum grill, and a custom carry bag capable of transporting the stove plus two 16.4-ounce propane canisters. Grill pancakes and bacon on the griddle while simultaneously boiling water for morning coffee to start the day. Reminiscent of the Everest 2x design, the Rainier’s lid folds out into a three-way wind barrier to maintain performance and efficiency in variable weather conditions. The hybrid grill/stove starts up easily via a built-in push ignitor and does a solid job at evenly distributing 18,000 BTU of output across the cooktop. Price at time of publish: $200 Dimensions: 23.5 x 12 x 4 inches | Weight: 16 pounds | Ignition: Auto | BTU output: 18,000 (one 8,000 BTU tube burner and one 10,000 BTU burner) The 13 Best Tents of 2023 Most Portable Jetboil Genesis Basecamp Stove Cooking System Amazon View On Amazon View On Johnsonoutdoors.com Why We Love It: This two-burner stove neatly folds into a compact and durable pod.What to Consider: You’ll need to purchase Jetboil cookware to effectively use this camping stove. If you're traveling light but still want an all-in-one cooking system, check out Jetboil's incredibly portable Genesis Basecamp System. The two-burner stove features a clamshell design that folds together for easy storage in a backpack or Jetboil’s 5L Flux Pot. The Genesis packs a 10,000 BTU heating system capable of boiling 1 liter of water in around three minutes. It also has exceptional temperature and simmer control. The stove valve can turn four full rotations, offering a wide spectrum of heating settings. For greater efficiency and performance in inclement weather, prop up the attachable windscreen to shield the otherwise open stove design. The Genesis runs on standard 16.4-ounce propane bottles and is constructed to be exclusively paired with Jetboil cookware, including the Fry Pan and the aforementioned 5L Flux Pot. Price at time of publish: $400 Dimensions: 9.8 x 4.6 inches (closed), 20.5 x 9.8 inches (open) | Weight: 6.2 pounds | Ignition: Auto igniter | BTU output: 10,000 Best Wood-burning Solo Stove Campfire Camping Stove Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Dick's Why We Love It: This lightweight wood stove is easy to clean and carries a lifetime warranty.What to Consider: It’s not the most efficient way to cook. Cooking over an open fire is a quintessential camping experience. The Solo Stove Campfire makes it manageable by creating a controlled, hot, and almost smoke-free fire for cooking. This wood-powered stove runs efficiently on twigs and kindling — no logs needed to ramp up the heat. Its cylindrical design is equipped with air intake holes along the bottom that pull air towards the burning wood, while top vents draw in extra oxygen to maximize heat and reduce smoke. This allows the Campfire to boil water in under 10 minutes and cook a variety of meals without continually fussing over the fire. The Campfire pairs well with Solo Stove’s tripod or two-pot set for cooking a range of dishes. Price at time of publish: $110 Dimensions: 9.25 x 7 inches | Weight: 2.2 pounds | Ignition: N/A | BTU output: N/A Best Sustainable GoSun Sport Solar Oven Portable Stove Amazon View On Amazon View On Gosun.co Why We Love It: This solar cooker eliminates the need for fuel, helping you save money, pack less, and protect the environment.What to Consider: Though fast cooking, its capacity is limited to two-three portions at a time. Technically an oven, the GoSun Sport uses solar power to bake, roast, and steam campsite meals. While full sunlight will allow the Sport to run at optimal efficiency and reach up to 550 degrees Fahrenheit, it’ll still work in overcast conditions, too — as long as it’s light enough to cast a defined shadow, then it’s ready to cook. The Sport collapses to shield the parabolic reflectors and cooking tube and easily unfolds when ready for use. The cooking chamber has ample insulation to keep the exterior surface cool. The Sport’s sleek, futuristic design features a handle for easy transport. At 7 pounds, it can be stashed in a backpack or tucked safely in a boat during canoe trips. It’s also completely submersible, making it an adventure-ready cooking solution. Price at time of publish: $279 Dimensions: 24 x 16 x 12 inches | Weight: 7 pounds | Ignition: N/A | BTU output: N/A Best Freestanding Camp Chef PRO 60X Deluxe 2 Burner Stove Cooking System Home Depot View On Amazon View On Home Depot View On Target Why We Love It: It has an impressive output of 30,000 BTU and adds convenience with built-in side tables.What to Consider: At over 50 pounds, the stove’s weight narrows its practical use to car or RV camping. The Camp Chef Pro 60x Deluxe (also known as the Pro 14) brings premium features and powerful burners to expand your camp menu options and efficiently feed a crowd of campers. The freestanding model reaches a standing height of 39 inches. It’s fitted with folding legs with adjustable levelers to acclimate your mobile kitchen to uneven terrain. The stove is equipped with two 30,000 BTU burners, which quickly fire up with an automatic ignition. The Pro 60x offers plenty of handy features for gourmet camp cooking, including precise flame control, three-sided wind protection, and two fold-out side tables to set out ingredients and plate meals. Compatible Camp Chef accessories, such as a griddle and pizza oven, can be integrated into the 60x Deluxe to take your camp-side cooking to the next level. Price at time of publish: $320 Dimensions: 67.75 x 15 x 36 inches | Weight: 51 pounds | Ignition: Auto ignition | BTU output: 60,000 Tips for Buying a Camping Stove Know your BTU needs The number of BTUs, which is short for British Thermal Units, indicates a stove’s heat output. While this isn’t the only measure of a stove’s performance, it’s an important one depending on what you’re cooking and for how many people. “Most stoves fall in the 7,000 to 20,000 BTU range”, says Emery. He notes that the lower end of that range is usually sufficient for most campers. If cooking for larger groups, 20,000 BTU can speed up cooking, but at the cost of more fuel. Consider fuel type and efficiency Our top picks for the best camp stoves use several power sources, including solar, wood, butane, isobutane, and propane. Comparing just the fuel types, propane is better suited for camping in colder climates than butane and isobutane. Butane has a higher boiling point, so it doesn’t perform as well in lower temperatures and higher altitudes. If cooking with propane, Chef Corso encourages campers to use a gas growler, such as the Ignik Gas Growler, “for less waste and more fuel for cooking.” On the other hand, propane canisters are typically heavier than butane or isobutane since they require more robust materials to store at high pressure. “I like to use isobutane for backpacking and kayaking trips, where weight and gear size are major constraints,” says Emery. Think about environmental factors Cooking outside brings additional considerations, including weather and finding a suitable location to set up your camp kitchen. The flame on a cooking stove is susceptible to wind and gusts, so screening and protection is worth factoring into the selection process. Additionally, choosing stoves with adaptable design features, such as adjustable leg levelers, allows greater choice for where you can cook. Frequently Asked Questions Can you use a camping stove indoors? Yes, camping stoves can be used indoors. However, burning fuel to cook releases exhaust, so cooking in a ventilated indoor space is recommended. How much fuel will I need for a camping trip? This depends on the trip length, number of people, and what you’ll be cooking. “Things like instant rice cook up faster and use less fuel than pasta or potatoes,” notes Chef Corso.Making a meal plan is a helpful place to start. From there, factor in the boil and burn time listed on the stove in relation to the meals you plan to cook. “Consider getting used to your stove’s fuel use on a short trip or practice at home,” suggests Emery. Are camping stoves fuel efficient? Camping stove efficiency is impacted by weather, elevation, and cookware. Having wind protection and a pressure regulator can improve fuel efficiency. Why Trust Travel + Leisure Kevin Brouillard is a contributing writer at T+L, specializing in outdoor gear and apparel. His work has been published in TripSavvy, Jetsetter, and Oyster, and he served in the Peace Corps in Cambodia for two years. He used his experience with outdoor adventure as well as thorough research and tips from experts in compiling this list of the best camping stoves.