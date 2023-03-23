The 10 Best Camping Stoves of 2023

Camping styles vary, from backcountry expeditions to stays at drive-in campsites. Fortunately, there’s a camping stove to match your specific outdoor needs as well as different budgets and power sources. We interviewed outdoor cooking pros including Chef Corso of Outdoor Eats and Outdoor SoCal Editor Chris Emery for expert tips on preparing campsite cuisine. Save the campfire for s’mores and upgrade your camp kitchen with one of their top picks for the best camping stoves.

Investing in a quality camping stove makes for easier and more versatile cooking. Compared to campfire cooking, modern camping stoves offer excellent efficiency, simmer control, and more even heat distribution for a better outdoor dining experience.

Best Overall Camp Chef Everest 2x Camping Stove Amazon View On Amazon View On REI View On Campchef.com Why We Love It: This stove boasts durable materials, top-notch temperature control, and all-around functionality. What to Consider: Its weight and bulk make it ill-suited for backpacking and backcountry camping. The Camp Chef Everest 2x delivers excellent cooking efficiency and ample cooktop space in a reasonably compact two-burner design. The dual burners have a combined 20,000 BTU output, granting plenty of heat for quickly boiling water and whipping up meals on your campsite. It’s equipped with a nickel-coated steel cooking grate capable of accommodating two full-size pots or pans as well as heavier griddles and skillets. Camp chefs will also appreciate the Everest’s heat control, which can deftly adjust from simmer to a full boil without losing the flame. This is aided by the stove’s three-sided windscreen comprised of the attached lid and two integrated side panels. Corso recommends the Everest 2x for its all-around performance and quality design. “For base camp cooking, I look for a two-burner option with sturdy construction, wind protection, high BTUs, and simmer control,” says Chef Corso. Price at time of publish: $190 Dimensions: 25.2 x 12.7 x 5.6 inches | Weight: 12 pounds | Ignition: Auto | BTU output: 20,000

Best Budget Coleman Classic 2-Burner Propane Gas Camping Stove Amazon View On Amazon View On Campingworld.com View On Campsaver.com Why We Love It: This utilitarian stove delivers a balance of heat output and fuel efficiency that will suit most campers. What to Consider: You’ll need a match or lighter to ignite the stove. The Coleman Classic 2-burner Propane Stove is a dependable, user-friendly stove that’s unmatched at this price point. It’s fitted with two independently controlled burners that can accommodate a 12-inch and 10-inch pan simultaneously, making this a great option for group excursions or camp chefs who prefer more elaborate meals. True to its name, the stove runs on propane cylinders, which are easy to attach. With a 16.4-ounce cylinder and both burners on high, the Classic would run for one hour. It’s fitted with adjustable panels to shield the burners from wind, while the pressure regulator helps keep performance steady. Coleman is a staple in camping gear, but the addition of a three-year limited warranty adds further reassurance. Price at time of publish: $63 Dimensions: 22.5 x 14.5 x 5 inches | Weight: 11.9 pounds | Ignition: Matches | BTU output: 20,000

Best for Backpacking Jetboil Flash Cooking System Jetboil View On Amazon View On REI View On Campsaver.com Why We Love It: It's lightweight, efficient, and has an all-in-one design that's easy to pack and repack on the trail. What to Consider: It's only meant for boiling liquid. The Jetboil Flash Cooking System is a reliable companion for backcountry expeditions and multi-day treks. The system includes a 1-liter insulated pot, attachable cover that doubles as a cup or bowl, piezoelectric ignition, and fuel canister stabilizer. The compact stove runs on isobutane-propane canisters, delivering 9,000 BTU, and is able to boil a liter of water in just a few minutes. But to be sure the water is boiling, wait until the logo changes color on the insulated pot's exterior. Each fuel canister has enough juice to boil up to 10 liters of water, meaning less to squeeze in your pack. Given its singular functionality (boiling liquid), it's limited to more utilitarian meals like dehydrated meal packs, ramen noodles, and coffee, though that's somewhat to be expected with multi-day adventures. Price at time of publish: $115 Dimensions: 7.1 x 4.1 inches | Weight: 0.82 pounds | Ignition: Auto | BTU output: 9,000

Best Single-burner Eureka! SPRK+ Butane Camp Stove Amazon View On Amazon View On REI View On Campsaver.com Why We Love It: This compact stove packs a lot of power and travels easily. What to Consider: The design doesn’t provide much wind protection. The Eureka SPRK+ Butane Camp Stove proves that sometimes one burner is plenty. The single burner delivers 11,500 BTU of heat for efficient camp-side cooking. The SPRK+ is fitted with simmer control, helping dial in the right amount of heat. Wherever you’re making camp for the night, the adjustable feet adapt to your environment to create a level surface for safe and easy cooking. The SPRK+ is compatible with 8-ounce butane canisters, which fit in an integrated fuel compartment on the side of the stove. This gives the stove a sleek look and spares the hassle of positioning an external fuel tube and canister while cooking. The SPRK+ comes with a carry case for protection and ease of transport. Price at time of publish: $48 Dimensions: 15.3 x 13 x 3.6 inches | Weight: 5.2 pounds | Ignition: Auto | BTU output: 11,500

Best Two-burner Eureka Ignite Plus 2-Burner Camp Stove REI View On REI View On Backcountry.com View On Campsaver.com Why We Love It: It offers all-around performance and a wider cooking surface in an intuitive, functional design. What to Consider: The larger cooking area makes it bulkier than most compact two-burner stoves. If you require multiple burners and ample cooktop space, the Eureka Ignite Plus is a prime candidate. The two-burner stove stretches 23 inches, allowing it to accommodate two 12-inch pans — a major plus when feeding a family of campers or preparing more elaborate meals. If that’s not enough capacity, the Ignite Plus has JetLink compatibility to connect to other Eureka stoves for a deluxe camp kitchen. Equipped with dual 10,000 BTU burners, the Ignite Plus delivers solid heat output. It has excellent simmer control to calibrate the heat as needed, made simple by clearly marked knobs. The Ignite Plus also stands out for its overall ease of use. It quickly lights up via push button, and you just need to remove the grate to wipe the stainless-steel drip tray clean. When packing up camp, simply tuck in the regulator, close the lid, and secure the metal latch. Price at time of publish: $160 Dimensions: 23 x 12.8 x 4 inches | Weight: 12 pounds | Ignition: Auto | BTU output: 20,000

Best for Grilling Camp Chef Mountain Series Rainier 2X Two-Burner Cooking System Moosejaw View On Backcountry.com View On Campchef.com View On Moosejaw.com Why We Love It: This dual cooking system features a grill and burner for versatile cooking options. What to Consider: The sizable grill/griddle portion of the cooktop doesn't leave much space for larger pots and pans. The Camp Chef Rainier 2x is an all-in-one cooking solution. It comes with a non-stick aluminum griddle, non-stick aluminum grill, and a custom carry bag capable of transporting the stove plus two 16.4-ounce propane canisters. Grill pancakes and bacon on the griddle while simultaneously boiling water for morning coffee to start the day. Reminiscent of the Everest 2x design, the Rainier's lid folds out into a three-way wind barrier to maintain performance and efficiency in variable weather conditions. The hybrid grill/stove starts up easily via a built-in push ignitor and does a solid job at evenly distributing 18,000 BTU of output across the cooktop. Price at time of publish: $200 Dimensions: 23.5 x 12 x 4 inches | Weight: 16 pounds | Ignition: Auto | BTU output: 18,000 (one 8,000 BTU tube burner and one 10,000 BTU burner)

Most Portable Jetboil Genesis Basecamp Stove Cooking System Amazon View On Amazon View On Johnsonoutdoors.com Why We Love It: This two-burner stove neatly folds into a compact and durable pod. What to Consider: You’ll need to purchase Jetboil cookware to effectively use this camping stove. If you're traveling light but still want an all-in-one cooking system, check out Jetboil's incredibly portable Genesis Basecamp System. The two-burner stove features a clamshell design that folds together for easy storage in a backpack or Jetboil’s 5L Flux Pot. The Genesis packs a 10,000 BTU heating system capable of boiling 1 liter of water in around three minutes. It also has exceptional temperature and simmer control. The stove valve can turn four full rotations, offering a wide spectrum of heating settings. For greater efficiency and performance in inclement weather, prop up the attachable windscreen to shield the otherwise open stove design. The Genesis runs on standard 16.4-ounce propane bottles and is constructed to be exclusively paired with Jetboil cookware, including the Fry Pan and the aforementioned 5L Flux Pot. Price at time of publish: $400 Dimensions: 9.8 x 4.6 inches (closed), 20.5 x 9.8 inches (open) | Weight: 6.2 pounds | Ignition: Auto igniter | BTU output: 10,000

Best Wood-burning Solo Stove Campfire Camping Stove Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Dick's Why We Love It: This lightweight wood stove is easy to clean and carries a lifetime warranty. What to Consider: It’s not the most efficient way to cook. Cooking over an open fire is a quintessential camping experience. The Solo Stove Campfire makes it manageable by creating a controlled, hot, and almost smoke-free fire for cooking. This wood-powered stove runs efficiently on twigs and kindling — no logs needed to ramp up the heat. Its cylindrical design is equipped with air intake holes along the bottom that pull air towards the burning wood, while top vents draw in extra oxygen to maximize heat and reduce smoke. This allows the Campfire to boil water in under 10 minutes and cook a variety of meals without continually fussing over the fire. The Campfire pairs well with Solo Stove’s tripod or two-pot set for cooking a range of dishes. Price at time of publish: $110 Dimensions: 9.25 x 7 inches | Weight: 2.2 pounds | Ignition: N/A | BTU output: N/A

Best Sustainable GoSun Sport Solar Oven Portable Stove Amazon View On Amazon View On Gosun.co Why We Love It: This solar cooker eliminates the need for fuel, helping you save money, pack less, and protect the environment. What to Consider: Though fast cooking, its capacity is limited to two-three portions at a time. Technically an oven, the GoSun Sport uses solar power to bake, roast, and steam campsite meals. While full sunlight will allow the Sport to run at optimal efficiency and reach up to 550 degrees Fahrenheit, it’ll still work in overcast conditions, too — as long as it’s light enough to cast a defined shadow, then it’s ready to cook. The Sport collapses to shield the parabolic reflectors and cooking tube and easily unfolds when ready for use. The cooking chamber has ample insulation to keep the exterior surface cool. The Sport’s sleek, futuristic design features a handle for easy transport. At 7 pounds, it can be stashed in a backpack or tucked safely in a boat during canoe trips. It’s also completely submersible, making it an adventure-ready cooking solution. Price at time of publish: $279 Dimensions: 24 x 16 x 12 inches | Weight: 7 pounds | Ignition: N/A | BTU output: N/A