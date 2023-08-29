In addition to scouring the internet for the best products, we tested several pillows firsthand while enjoying the great outdoors, evaluating comfort, durability, and portability. Whether you want an inflatable, foam, or compressible option, we found an excellent camping pillow for you.

A great pillow is one comfort of home you don't need to leave behind when you head to the campsite. Compact, comfortable, and water- and dirt-resistant, camping pillows allow you to rest and recharge for each day's adventures. They come in a variety of sizes and materials with options to suit every type of sleeper.

Best Overall Therm-a-Rest Compressible Pillow 4.8 REI View On Amazon View On REI View On Backcountry.com Our Ratings Comfort 5 /5

Quality 5 /5

Portability 4 /5

Durability 5 /5

Value 5 /5 Why We Love It The attached cinch cord lets you adjust to your ideal firmness. What to Consider The foam needs time to expand, so you should unroll the pillow right when you get to camp. Our top pick is a pillow that transformed restless sleepers into happy campers during testing. The Therm-a-rest Compressible Pillow features top-notch construction, including a super-soft polyester outer shell and polyurethane foam fill. Those who are sustainably conscious will sleep soundly knowing the fill was upcycled from the company’s popular sleeping pad. We even used this pillow for resting up in places beyond the woods, including on planes and to take cozy naps at home. Campers will love sinking down onto the top insulation layer, which provides an even surface for heads on any campsite. You have your pick of four different colors and three size options (S, M, L). Since the fabric is machine-washable, post-camping cleanup is a breeze. Although the pillow compresses down well, one major downside is that its weight and size make it less suited for backpacking excursions. Price at time of publish: $37 The Details: 18 x 13 x 6 inches | 10.1 ounces | Self-inflating foam

Best Foam Exped Deep Sleep Pillow 4.9 Amazon View On Amazon View On Backcountry.com View On Moosejaw.com Our Ratings Comfort 5 /5

Quality 5 /5

Portability 4.9 /5

Durability 5 /5

Value 5 /5 Why We Love It It’s soft, supportive, and doesn’t make noise as you sleep. What to Consider You can't adjust the firmness like you can with our best overall pick. You may be sleeping under the stars, but the Exped Deep Sleep Pillow will make you feel like you're floating on a cloud. We slept on this pillow during a six-night camping trip and a four-hour train ride and found it to be among the most comfortable pillows we’ve ever used. Since it’s filled with a plush upcycled foam chip core, it’s the ideal pillow for those who prefer ample cushioning with decently firm support. Made of soft, recycled tricot nylon, the outer cover is smooth and soothing against the skin. Fed up with pillows that disappear in the middle of the night? The fabric eyelets on the sides can be attached to a mat. Price at time of publish: $29 The Details: 15 x 11 x 5.1 inches | 6.3 ounces | Foam

Best Splurge HEST Camp Pillow 4.4 Amazon View On Amazon View On REI Our Ratings Quality 4 /5

Durability 5 /5

Comfort 5 /5

Value 5 /5 Why We Love It The shredded memory foam lets you decide how thick or firm you want the pillow to be. What to Consider Its one of the heaviest and bulkiest on our list. If you’re willing to pay top dollar for premium comfort, this glamping-worthy pillow is worth every penny. It rivals the one you have at home, thanks to the premium blend of shredded enhanced memory foam and polyester. Your head has plenty of room to work with thanks to the 8 inches of thickness and support — perfect for side sleepers. We put the pillow’s temperature-regulated features to the test during a two-hour train ride and were pleasantly surprised that it didn’t firm up in the cold or overheat once. When you’re ready to pack up, simply fold the adjustable compression pillow into the polyurethane-coated nylon dirt- and water-resistant cover. The pillow’s fabric held up well with no visible wear and tear, even after trips to the beach. While it has a thick fabric handle strap to carry it with you, we do wish that it came with some sort of carabiner clip, so you could attach it to the outside of a bag. Price at time of publish: $89 The Details: 22 x 15 x 8 inches | 2.2 pounds | Memory foam The 11 Best Travel Pillows of 2023, Tested and Reviewed

Best Budget Teton Sports Camp Pillow Amazon View On Amazon View On Tetonsports.com Why We Love It This solid and affordable pick doesn’t skimp on restful comfort. What to Consider The extra weight and bulk isn’t ideal for backpackers. Spending loads on camping gear is a pain in the neck — but so is a bad pillow. We found a pillow that strikes the ideal balance between comfort and affordability. It’s made with SuperLoft Elite 4-channel Hollow Fiber, so it looks and feels similar to the pillow you have at home. Take your pick of four rustic and woodsy color options. These match the liners in the company’s collection of sleeping bags. Both the pillowcase and the pillow can be washed, so you’ll always have a clean and comfortable pillow to hug tight at night. The biggest drawback is the pillow’s weight and bulkiness. While this might not bother car campers, it may be a dealbreaker for backpackers who are tight on space. Price at time of publish: $18 The Details: ‎18 x 12 x 3 inches | ‎9.6 ounces | Synthetic

Best Lightweight NEMO Fillo Elite Pillow REI View On REI View On Backcountry.com View On Nemoequipment.com Why We Love It At only 3 ounces (about the size of a lime), it has all the good qualities of the company’s previous version, but now in a backpacker-friendly build. What to Consider While one side of the machine-washable outer shell is super-soft to the touch, the other side is slippery, so your pillow may wiggle away from you during the night. Good things come in small packages with the Nemo Fillo Elite Pillow. It’s made with a light layer of synthetic insulation and an air bladder that doesn’t give you that uncomfortable sleeping-on-a-beach-ball feeling. The updated ergonomic valve is easy and intuitive to use, so you’ll have the pillow inflated and deflated in moments. While the curve in the middle does a good job of cradling the heads of back sleepers, side sleepers have reported that the pillow doesn’t offer enough support under their head, neck, and shoulders. Whether you’re packing up or changing sleeping locations, the integrated stuff sack ensures you never have to lose track of the cover. It’s also a great travel pillow that makes leaning your head against car, train, and airplane windows a little less uncomfortable. Or take advantage of its dual purpose as lumbar support for your back. The fabric is also cooling, so if you’re hot in the middle of the night, simply turn it over for the cool side of the pillow. Price at time of publish: $60 The Details: 15 x 11 x 3 inches | 3 ounces | Inflatable synthetic

Best Stuff Sack Hyperlite Mountain Gear Stuff Sack Pillows Hyperlite Mountain Gear View On Hyperlitemountaingear.com Why We Love It It serves double duty as a sack to store your unworn clothing during the day and as a comfortable spot to rest your head at night. What to Consider If you travel light, you may need more items to fill it into a suitable pillow. This is a space-saving option that lets you form a pillow shape with items you already have, like clothes or towels. We love the Hyperlight Mountain Gear Stuff Sack since it comes with a fully-taped water-resistant YKK zipper to ensure the inner contents don't come spilling out throughout the night. Of course, campers who travel light may not have enough items to create their ideal pillow height and firmness. The Stuff Sack is built to handle rough terrain. Both sizes are reversible — one side is waterproof, while the other has a cozy 100-weight fleece lining so you can hibernate peacefully throughout the night. Price at time of publish: $59 The Details: 12 x 17 inches | 1.7 ounces | Stuff sack

Best Inflation NEMO Fillo Backpacking & Camping Pillow Amazon View On Amazon View On REI View On Backcountry.com Why We Love It It only takes a few breaths to breathe life into this compact pillow that doubles as a travel pillow and lumbar support. What to Consider Some users have reported a lingering chemical smell, so air it out for at least a day before sleeping with it. While some inflatable pillows feel like you’re sleeping on a balloon, you'll never get that feeling with the NEMO Fillo Pillow. It’s one of the most comfortable inflatable pillows around, no doubt thanks to the I-beam baffled air cell that provides a natural pillow shape so your head won’t fall off it in the middle of the night. Inflation and deflation are easy with the twist-and-push valve. The pillow is available in two different colors and weighs 9 ounces — about the size of a russet potato. A thick slab of luxury foam can provide 4 inches of loft. Any kind of sleeper can customize this pillow just how they like it. For instance, if you need more loft, use the woven shock-cord backing to stuff in some extra clothes and keep your head high off the ground. Price at time of publish: $45 The Details: Dimensions: 17 x 11 x 4 in. | 9 ounces | Inflatable and luxury foam The Ultimate Camping Packing List