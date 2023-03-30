This Campground Near Michigan's Mackinac Island Was Just Named the Best in the U.S. — and It's Between 2 Crystal-clear Lakes

Since the pandemic’s early days, people have been searching for fresh air and open space — and the trend is showing no signs of slowing down.

To that end, Campspot is helping people make informed decisions about where to lay their heads this summer by releasing their 2023 picks for the best campgrounds in America. (Campspot reviewed more than 70,000 data points, including bookings and reviews, before inviting the public to vote. They also teamed up with camping experts to select winners based on factors like uniqueness and appeal.)

Topping off the list is a lesser-known campground in northern Michigan. Meet Indian River RV Resort — a little gem nestled in Indian River, Michigan, between Burt Lake and Mullett Lake.



Courtesy of Indian River Rv Resort

This property stood out for many reasons, but it’s hard to ignore the slew of camper reviews touting its cleanliness. One reviewer on Tripadvisor said it was the “most manicured, clean, and well-kept campground [they] have been to” — a claim that many other reviewers echoed.

Indian River RV Resort is nestled under mature trees that provide plenty of shade and give the property a woodsy feel. It is also set between two Michigan lakes known for their fishing, boating, and water sports. To the north, campers can check out Tahquamenon Falls and the car-free Mackinac Island.

Those who want to stick closer to home will find plenty to do on-site. Indian River RV Resort has a heated pool, basketball and volleyball courts, a horseshoe pit, a playground, a dog run, and a large pavilion perfect for group gatherings. There are two bathhouses, a campground store, and a laundry room.

Campers can pitch their tent at one of the sites or reserve one of the campground’s many RV sites, which have sewer, water, electricity, and up to 50 amp plug-ins. Private fire pits and picnic tables are provided at each site and the entire property is outfitted with free Wi-Fi. Visitors looking for a more traditional night of sleep can stay in one of the nine, two-room log cabins, which each have a mini fridge, microwave, air conditioner, and a private porch (with swing) next to a fire pit and picnic table.

Those who find Indian River RV Resort booked should check out the On the Saco Family Campground in Brownfield, Maine (No. 2 on the list) or The Nugget RV Resort in Saint Regis, Montana (No. 3).

Indian River RV Resort opens for the season on May 1 and closes on Sept. 1. (Monthly stays are welcome and pets are allowed.) Nightly rates start at $50. Learn more at indianriverrvresort.com.

