I Took 119 Flights Last Year, and These Are the Best Business-class Seats in the Sky Right Now

Business-class air travel has come a long way over a short period of time. It was initially conceived as an intermediate level of product somewhere in between economy and first-class. You needn’t be too seasoned of a flier to remember when the business-class cabin was characterized by dense stacks of Lay-Z-Boy-like recliners offering little else by way of meaningful amenities. A lukewarm towel, perhaps?

British Airways elevated things to new heights in March 2000 with the introduction of the first-ever convertible lie-flat seat. Business-class travelers could now enjoy a bed in the sky. And throughout the 21st Century, the product has spread its wings further still. Most major airlines have repositioned the service as its premium offering, doing away with first-class tickets altogether. Cutting-edge technology and design has led to a space race, of sorts, amongst these legacy carriers. Each one is eager to outdo the competition when it comes to comfort and aesthetic in this part of the plane. A lie-flat is the bare minimum. More and more you can expect your very own pod, with direct aisle access enjoyed by all.

I have observed this evolution with a great deal of personal appreciation. As a full-time travel writer, I boarded 119 flights last year alone, tackling assignments across every corner of the globe. I was fortunate enough to enjoy business-class upgrades on a few dozen journeys during that time. And I can tell you that they most certainly are not all created equal. Even among airlines which invest sizably in modernizing its cabins, the rollout can be slow across the entirety of its fleet.

If you’re spending top dollar on these types of tickets (fares are almost always measured in the thousands, each way), you want to make sure you’re getting a reliable return on that investment. Book your flight into one of the following cabins and you’ll rest easy knowing that you’re flying in one of the best business-class suites in the skies.