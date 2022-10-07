The 5 Best Briggs & Riley Luggage Pieces of 2022, Tested and Reviewed

Our top pick for the best carry-on is the spacious Briggs & Riley Sympatico Domestic Carry-on Expandable Spinner 22-inch and we also loved the lightweight Briggs & Riley ZDX 27-inch Medium Wheeled Duffle for checking a bag in at the airport . The top five Briggs & Riley bags below thoroughly impressed us by delivering the brand’s promise of being incredibly durable — especially after taking several hits from a baseball bat.

Our expert product testers tried more than 170 pieces of luggage in total including carry-ons, checked bags, underseat bags, carry-on backpacks, duffles, and weekender bags. We tried eight Briggs & Riley suitcases and rated each one on a scale of one to five based on traits like capacity, design, maneuverability, and durability.

New York-based luggage brand Briggs & Riley is best known for having simply designed suitcases with one of the best warranties on the market. Although the unconditional lifetime guarantee is already reassuring, we got our hands on Briggs & Riley carry-ons and checked bags , and they proved to be some of the most durable and well-built pieces we’ve tested.

Best Carry-on: Briggs & Riley Sympatico Hardside Domestic Spinner Luggage 4.5 Amazon View On Amazon View On Briggs-riley.com Why We Love it: The polycarbonate hardside material remained in perfect condition after a few hits from a baseball bat. What to Consider: The zippers don’t have the best grip and the expander is a bit confusing to find at first. While some carry-ons make it difficult to pack everything you need for a trip, the Briggs & Riley Sympatico Domestic Carry-on Expandable Spinner 22-inch has impressive expansion that will increase your space by 22 percent. It was slightly difficult to find the expanding zipper due to the fact that it’s on the inside of the suitcase instead of the outside like other suitcases. However, once we located it, we were able to fit four days’ worth of clothing into the main compartment and close the clamshell flap with ease. One thing to note is that the zippers don’t have the best grip making it difficult to shut the suitcase if it’s packed full. The inside of the opening flap has one large pocket and two small mesh zippered pockets for the perfect amount of interior storage. Plus, the main compartment has compression panels that keep your garments safely in place so they can’t move around and get easily wrinkled. After the suitcase was packed, we rolled it over a smooth floor, and a carpet, and we wheeled it through an obstacle course where it had no issues turning around tight corners or going over bumpy surfaces on two wheels. There was the slightest amount of difficulty going over the carpet on all four wheels so you may find it easier to use just two wheels on surfaces that aren’t smooth. The suitcase truly shined during our durability check when the polycarbonate shell took a few hits from a baseball bat and looked good as new. We love the protective design combined with the extra give from the expandable zippers making this carry-on one of our favorite options on the market. Price at time of publish: $599 Weight: 8.8 pounds | Dimensions: 22 x 14 x 9 inches | Expandable: Yes | Smart: Yes Travel + Leisure / Tamara Staples

Best for Staying Organized: Briggs & Riley ZDX 22-inch Domestic Carry-on Expandable Spinner 4.3 Briggs & Riley View On Briggs-riley.com View On Irvsluggage.com Why We Love it: The exterior has two large zippered pockets, a slip pocket, and a zippered pocket in the back to store a power bank and charging phone. What to Consider: We wish there were a few more interior pockets. Finding a spot for everything you need to pack can be difficult but the Briggs & Riley ZDX 22-inch Domestic Carry-on Expandable Spinner makes it a little easier with a variety of interior and exterior pockets. We love that this carry-on has a pocket in the back designed for a power bank with a hole that connects a cable to a slip pocket that holds a phone for hassle-free charging. The front has a large zippered pocket that can easily fit a sweatshirt and a book, and there is another zippered pocket behind the main one for a laptop. Plus, the slip pocket on the very front of the suitcase is perfect for a magazine or tablet. In testing, the main compartment could store enough clothes for a long weekend with the built-in compression straps and expandable zippers. While there are plenty of pockets on the front of the bag, we wish the interior had a few more besides the two large pockets on the inside of the opening flap. Made with sturdy YKK zippers and durable woven nylon, this softsided suitcase remained in perfect condition after a few swings from the baseball bat and being tossed over the table. On top of that, this was one of our top-performing carry-ons for maneuverability on all four wheels when we rolled it over carpet and through an obstacle course and it felt lightweight to lift into an overhead compartment. If you’re looking for a durable bag that provides easy access to technology or a sweater, this suitcase is your best option. Price at time of publish: $499 Weight: 7.8 pounds | Dimensions: 22 x 14 x 9 inches | Expandable: Yes | Smart: No Travel + Leisure / Tamara Staples

Best Softside: Briggs & Riley Baseline Medium Expandable Spinner 4.4 Briggs & Riley View On Amazon View On Nordstrom View On Briggs-riley.com Why We Love it: The entirety of the suitcase feels well made from the durable baseball-bat-proof exterior to the sturdy handle and wheels. What to Consider: Some features weren’t as intuitive to use as we had hoped. The Briggs & Riley Baseline Expandable Spinner 26-inch is made of a soft and sturdy ballistic nylon exterior that has a sleek look without sacrificing durability. In fact, this piece of checked luggage thoroughly impressed us during our durability test in the lab. “The bag withstood several beatings and falls (even the wheels). Even though it wasn't a hardshell exterior, the fabric felt very durable and sturdy — I wouldn't worry about it getting soiled or affected by weather, etc.,” says our tester. We love that the suitcase has self-repairing YKK zippers that only get more lubricated and smoother over time, and that the strong aluminum handle makes it easier to wheel the slightly boxy suitcase over smooth and bumpy surfaces like carpet and gravel. The only downside is that some of the features in the main compartment had a slight learning curve including the built-in, tri-folding garment bag located on the inside of the opening flap. While the garment bag could be more intuitive to use for business travelers, it remains discreetly tucked away for those who don’t want to use it. Besides that, we loved the interior and exterior pockets that made packing easier and more efficient with a spot for all the travel essentials you would need to check-in. Price at time of publish: $749 Weight: 13.3 pounds | Dimensions: 26 x 18 x 12 inches | Expandable: Yes | Smart: No Travel + Leisure / Tamara Staples 18 Carry-on Essentials T+L Editors Can’t Travel Without in 2022

Best Expandable: Briggs & Riley 27-inch Sympatico Hardside Luggage 4.4 Amazon View On Amazon View On Briggs-riley.com Why We Love it: It expands to add an extra 2 inches in width. What to Consider: The expanding zipper is on the inside of the suitcase which is not very intuitive. Overpackers should consider the Briggs & Riley Sympatico Large Expandable Spinner thanks to its ability to add an extra 2 inches of width for that extra outfit you simply can’t travel without. While the suitcase can already hold a week’s worth of clothing without the expanding feature, we love that travelers have the ability to add more room if desired or keep it at its usual width. The expanding zipper is located on the inside of the suitcase which was slightly confusing to figure out at first, but once you do it once, it should be easier moving forward. There are two interior pockets on the inside of the opening flap (perfect for undergarments, swimsuits, or toiletries) and there aren’t any outside pockets (but that’s fairly standard for a hardshell checked bag). The exterior is made of a hefty polycarbonate hardshell that had no issues when it came face to face with a swing or two from a baseball bat and when being tossed off of a table. The sturdy YKK zippers were slightly difficult to toggle but we don’t think that will be an issue over time as the zipper is designed to self-lubricate with prolonged use and they can be locked to the suitcase for added security. Checked bags can sometimes be cumbersome to wheel yet this one performed well on four and two wheels over smooth surfaces (though you may find some resistance over bumpy surfaces). However, for a checked bag that can expand while safely storing your packed items, this Briggs & Riley suitcase will save you the hassle of repacking or needing to bring another bag. Price at time of publish: $699 Weight: 13.6 pounds | Dimensions: 30 x 20 x 12 inches | Expandable: Yes | Smart: Yes Travel + Leisure / Vicky Wasik The Best Softside Luggage of 2022, Tested by T+L