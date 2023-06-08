We asked podiatrists to weigh in on what to look for and what to avoid when choosing breathable shoes to help us round up the best options for women and men. Whether you’re casually touring around town or dressing up for work or an event, we’ve got you covered.

When shopping for breathable shoes, consider how you plan to use them, as different styles are better for different situations. Note, however, that versatile styles that can be dressed up or down will maximize your packing efficiency.

Breathable closed-toe shoes are a must for any warm-weather packing wardrobe: they’ll keep you comfy and cool no matter where your travels take you.

Best for Walking for Men:

Best Overall for Men:

Best Breathable Shoes for Women Best Overall Allbirds Tree Runners 4.6 Allbirds View On Nordstrom View On Allbirds.com View On Dick's Why We Love It Comfy, breathable, versatile, cute — and even washable. What’s not to love? What to Consider This shoe is only available in full sizes. This smooth, breathable sneaker from carbon-neutral brand Allbirds is perennially popular for warmer weather, walking, travel — and everyday use. The upper is made from responsibly sourced eucalyptus tree fiber, and the shoelaces are made from recycled plastic bottles. Plus, these are just plain cute, and available in 14 color options from classic white on white to standout hot pink. Just toss them in the machine on a gentle cycle to wash. Price at time of publish: $105 The Details: Eucalyptus fiber upper | 5 to 11

Best Lightweight Vivobarefoot Primus Lite III Amazon View On Amazon View On Vivobarefoot.com Why We Love It Super lightweight and breathable, these shoes were built for performance — and you get 100 days to try them out. What to Consider This stylized, barefoot-type shoe won’t be for everybody (but the trial period allows you to see if you like them). This minimalist trainer is designed to allow feet to move in the most natural way possible, with a barefoot feel and lightweight construction. They’re foot-shaped (not toe-shaped), with a wide footprint for stability, and they’re extremely thin. The vegan trainers are available in black, white, navy, and a standout neon yellow for safety. Plus, buying them is a low-risk proposition: you can try them at home for 100 days and return them for a full refund within that timeframe if you’re not convinced. Price at time of publish: $160 The Details: Vegan, recycled | 5.5 to 11.5

Best Dressy Birdies The Goldfinch Birdies View On Birdies.com Why We Love It These flats are comfortable, versatile, and come in tons of colors and materials. What to Consider These tend to run both long and wide. This pointed-toe flat is an ideal breathable shoe for summer travel: you can wear it sightseeing during the day, and dress it up for dinner, too. The footbed is ultra-cushioned for comfort, and they’re available in 14 colors and styles, from everyday suede to occasion-friendly velvet. Plus, you get a 30-day fit trial and free returns if they’re not for you. Price at time of publish: $130 The Details: Available in suede, leather, or velvet | 5 to 12 The 8 Best Men’s Travel Shoes of 2023, Tested and Reviewed

Best for Walking Naot Adonis Sneakers Naot View On Zappos View On Naot.com Why We Love It These are equal parts comfy and cute. What to Consider These run big; if you typically wear a half-size, you should size down. From podiatrist-recommended, kibbutz-made brand Naot come these sneakers made with a soft, flexible, breathable knit upper textile. They have a removable cork and latex footbed that’s ultra-comfortable for all-day wear, plus a lightweight and durable rubber and foam sole. Price at time of publish: $160 The Details: Knit upper | 4 to 11

Best for Work Rothy’s The Point Rothy View On Rothys.com Why We Love It These polished-looking flats go with just about everything — and they’re fully machine washable. What to Consider These shoes don’t stretch much, so make sure the fit isn’t too snug on the first wear. (And they run slightly small, so you may want to order a half-size up). This fan-favorite shoe comes in dozens of colors and prints so there’s something for every style — and every work-appropriate occasion, (but you’ll find tons of other ways to wear it while traveling, too). The pointed-toe flat has a classic silhouette, is completely comfortable, sustainably made — and the best part? They’re fully machine washable so they’re like new whenever you want them to be. Price at time of publish: $149 The Details: Recycled plastic bottles | 5 to 13

Best Slip-on Amazon Essentials Women’s Knit Ballet Flat Amazon View On Amazon Why We Love It These flats are breathable, comfortable, affordably priced, and versatile enough to become a travel wardrobe staple. What to Consider This shoe runs large; consider sizing down. These polyester ballet flats are breathable and classic, with tons of versatility and utility in a carry-on-only travel wardrobe. A faux leather sock absorbs sweat, and a padded insole has memory foam for major cushioning and comfort. They’re flexible, lightweight, durable, and soft, with a flattering round-toe shape — and they’re budget-friendly, too. Price at time of publish: $26 The Details: Polyester | 5 to 15 (regular and wide)

Best Breathable Shoes for Men Best Overall for Men Everlane Unisex Tread Bare Sneaker Everlane View On Everlane.com Why We Love It These comfortable and breathable shoes are super lightweight — perfect for travel and for wearability in the heat. What to Consider Note that this all-gender style is also available in women’s sizes. This cotton canvas sneaker has it all: it’s super lightweight, soft, supportive, durable, and oh-so-comfortable. Plus, it’s sustainably made from recycled cotton canvas with a 100 percent natural latex rubber outsole and recycled trims. In fact, this shoe is the environmentally conscious brand’s lowest carbon-impact sneaker ever. While it has a barely-there feel, it also has a noticeably cool look — especially the multicolor version with standout red and blue details. It’s also available in off-white or pale pink. Price at time of publish: $130 The Details: Recycled cotton canvas | 4 to 11

Best Lightweight for Men Xero Men’s Crosstraining Shoes Amazon View On Amazon Why We Love It These minimalist shoes are super lightweight and designed to promote good posture by mimicking a barefoot experience. What to Consider The ultra-thin construction could compromise durability. These super lightweight and ultra-thin shoes are meant to mimic a barefoot experience (you can wear them with or without socks). An optional 2-millimeter insole lets you have less of a barefoot feel if or when you prefer it. The sole has a completely non-elevated heel to promote proper posture and performance. Wear them for a run, hike, or just around the city. Price at time of publish: $95 The Details: 6.5 to 15

Best Dressy for Men Dr. Scholl's Sync Oxford 4.3 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Belk.com Why We Love It These faux-leather oxfords have a versatile look that can be dressed up, plus a budget-friendly price point. What to Consider The vegan leather can be prone to tearing. A faux-leather upper gives this shoe a dressier feel that goes right out of your suitcase to a meeting or event (the faux leather is fully synthetic and vegan). A soft neoprene tongue and collar hug the foot, and a round toe is equally roomy and stylish. Extra support under the toe, plus foam at the ball of the foot and heel keep these super comfy. Price at time of publish: $85 The Details: Faux leather (synthetic) | 8 to 15 (medium or wide)

Best for Walking for Men Skechers Men's Gowalk 5 Amazon View On Amazon View On Zappos View On Walmart Why We Love It These breathable and moisture-wicking walking shoes come in an inclusive size range, making them ideal for wide feet. What to Consider The highly cushioned sole may not feel supportive enough for all wearers. These sneakers are ideal for walking — and plenty more. The breathable mesh upper has a ventilation effect that keeps them feeling cool, and the lightweight Goga Mat insole offers major cushioning (think: yoga mat). They’re also machine washable and easy to clean, and come in six neutral and versatile colors. Price at time of publish: $65 The Details: 100 percent woven knit mesh fabric, synthetic upper, rubber sole | 7 to 16X (regular and wide)

Best for Work for Men Snibbs Men’s Spacecloud Work Sneaker Snibbs View On Amazon View On Zappos View On Snibbs.co Why We Love It These easy-to-wear slip-on shoes are ideal for work as well as everyday wear. What to Consider These shoes run slightly small. This sneaker is designed explicitly as a work shoe — for all types of work requiring you to spend a lot of time on your feet. Plus, it’s great for general lifestyle and travel wear, too. It’s vegan and sustainably made from almost 100 percent recycled materials. It’s also slip-resistant, water-resistant, and has a slip-on design with an adjustable lace option for ease and fit. This shoe is available in 11 color options. Price at time of publish: $149 The Details: Nearly 100 percent recycled materials | 7 to 14

Best Slip-on for Men Cariuma Men's Canvas Sneaker Cariuma View On Cariuma.com Why We Love It We love the cool skater look of these effortless slip-ons. And for every pair purchased, the brand plants a pair of trees in the Brazilian rainforest. What to Consider Slip-on styles provide less opportunity for customizing the fit than lacing sneakers. This sustainably made slip-on sneaker is effortless and timeless. The 100 percent vegan shoe is made of organic cotton with a natural rubber outsole. It’s slip-resistant, with a cork and foam insert for comfort. Plus, it comes in five colors, including neutral black, off-white, or gray, and standout rose or vibrant green. Price at time of publish: $79 The Details: Organic cotton | 5 to 13

Best Breathable Shoes for All Genders Best Clog Crocs Echo Clog Crocs View On Zappos View On Champssports.com View On Crocs.com Why We Love It Unisex and available in an inclusive size range, these breathable and comfortable shoes are waterproof, too. What to Consider Not everyone is on board with the Crocs aesthetic. This fully molded clog has ventilation ports for breathability, which also help shed water. It’s super light (weighing just ounces), comfortable (a heel pad on the back strap adds extra cushioning), and easy to wear. They’re also water-friendly, buoyant, and can be worn in and out of the water without issue. Plus, they’re easy to clean and dry. Price at time of publish: $70 The Details: Croslite | 6 to 12 (women’s sizes), 4 to 17 (men’s sizes)

Best Canvas Vans Classic Slip-on Checkerboard Zappos View On Zappos View On Nordstrom View On Walmart Why We Love It We love the look of these classic slip-ons that go with everything, and they’re easy to get on and off. What to Consider The slip-on style and waffle sole is ideal for everyday wear, but less of a performance shoe in harsher elements. Van’s checkered slip-on shoes are nothing short of iconic, and can be worn by everybody – man, woman, and child. This breathable canvas shoe with a cool and classic checkerboard pattern has a slip-on style with elastic side accents for everyday, hands-free ease. Rubber waffle outsoles ensure solid traction for everyday city wear as well. Price at time of publish: $65 The Details: Canvas | 5 to 17.5 (women's), 7 to 16 (men's) in regular and wide The 10 Best Travel T-shirts of 2023