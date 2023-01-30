If you’re having flashbacks to the bodysuits of the ‘80s and ‘90s , have no fear — we promise they’re back on trend and better than ever. Once you adopt this staple into your wardrobe (seriously, they go with everything from casual jeans at the farmers market to high-waisted work trousers at a business meeting ), you’ll love not having to make adjustments to your top all day long. The right bodysuit will hug your body and move with you, rather than against you — as is the case with our top pick, the MangoPop Scoop Neck Bodysuit . It’s time to start shopping, so check out our lineup of the 20 best bodysuits of 2023.

Trying to keep some shirts tucked in is practically a full-time job — material that’s too soft and unstructured creeps up and out of your bottoms, while tops with extra fabric can create bulk you’d rather avoid around your midsection. Enter the bodysuit: the perfect solution to seamlessly tucking a “top” into pants, skirts or shorts to create a smooth, no-line appearance.

Best Overall MangoPop Scoop Neck Bodysuit Amazon View On Amazon Why We Love It: This customer-loved Amazon buy comes in a variety of colors and patterns, two sleeve lengths, and at these prices, you can afford to stock up on several. What to Consider: It’s hand-wash only and the largest size (XXL) only accommodates roughly a 12 to 14 size according to the brand’s size chart. Say hello to your new bodysuit BFF, the MangoPop Scoop Neck. With its buttery soft fabric that comes in a wide array of colors to complement any outfit and the two-snap design for an efficient on-and-off experience, you’re sure to make this garment a wardrobe staple. Choose a few long and short sleeve styles, and these bodysuits will effortlessly carry you from season to season. And because there’s no waist-snatching shapewear element to this piece, you’ll be breathing easy all day long. Price at time of publish: $38 Sizes: XS to XL | Material: Jersey and spandex

Best Budget ReoRia Racer Back Halter Neck Bodysuit Amazon View On Amazon Why We Love It: This bodysuit has a price tag consumers love without skimping on quality. What to Consider: Limited sizing options may not work for everyone, and the design may be too long for shorter torsos. This surprisingly sexy racer-back-style tank bodysuit from Reoria ticks a lot of boxes on our wish list, especially considering how budget-friendly it is. It comes in 18 different colors to suit any wardrobe’s needs, it’s far thicker and softer than you’d expect (the double layer of material is a real bonus at this price point — yes, you can even feel safe ordering it in white!), it has plenty of stretch for maximum comfort, and the thong snaps to help make your life easier. Price at time of publish: $36 Sizes: S to XXL | Material: Nylon and spandex

Best Style Lovers and Friends Micah Bodysuit Revolve View On Revolve Why We Love It: This glittery bodysuit will wow at your next special event. What to Consider: Don't accidentally throw this into the wash, as it's hand-wash only. Sometimes you just need a little sparkle in your life, and this Lovers and Friends Micah Bodysuit delivers dazzle in spades. The thong design with a snap closure makes it easy to tuck into tight leather pants without having to worry about any visible panty lines and the top has a blousy effect that would be fun to wear to the office underneath a more subdued blazer, or alone on a night out on the town. Either way, you're sure to stand out from the crowd. Price at time of publish: $128 Sizes: XXS to XL | Material: Nylon, elastane, and polyester

Most Comfortable Skims Fits Everybody T-Shirt Bodysuit Skims View On Nordstrom View On Skims.com Why We Love It: It’s just like your favorite T-shirt, but it hugs your body perfectly and stays in place with a snap closure. What to Consider: This won’t qualify for free shipping since it’s under $75, so maybe just go ahead and buy two? You’ll probably wish you had, anyways! Soft, stretchy, slimming — what more could you possibly want out of a bodysuit? The Skims Fits Everybody T-Shirt Bodysuit earned its name for a reason — the inclusive sizing and nine shades of “skin tone” colors will make anyone feel cool and confident as they piece together their daily outfits. And if you’re looking for a pop of color, it also comes in Sugar Plum, Ruby and Fuchsia for a hot take on classic comfort. Price at time of publish: $62 Sizes: XXS to 4XL | Material: Polyamide and elastane

Most Versatile Bravissimo Swimtimates Bodysuit Bravissimo View On Bravissimo.com Why We Love It: This chlorine-resistant swimsuit-bodysuit hybrid with supportive cups means you won’t have to wear a bra — even if you’re a size GG. What to Consider: It’s pricey, but considering you’re actually getting two garments in one, it feels like a steal. There’s typically a lot of trial and error that goes into finding a flattering bathing suit, so you can imagine our excitement over finding one that fits the bill while also doubling as a chic bodysuit that can be paired with joggers for daytime lounge attire or heels for a sophisticated nighttime look. And say goodbye to your annoying bodysuit-bra dilemma, thanks to the non-wired and non-padded inner cups of Bravissimo’s Swimtimates bodysuit, which can help hoist even a size GG bust beyond the pull of gravity. Price at time of publish: $108 Sizes: XS to 2XL |Material: Polyamide and elastane

Best for D+ Cups Bravissimo Non-Padded Bodysuit with Built-in Bra Bravissimo View On Bravissimo.com Why We Love It: A bodysuit with a hidden bra that caters to large cup sizes? Pinch us! What to Consider: It’s on the pricier end of the spectrum, but not having to find a bra that works with this bodysuit is priceless indeed. Your search for a bodysuit that you can wear without a bra is officially over. The Bravissimo Non-Padded Bodysuit with Built-In Bra offers the support you need without the need for layering an additional bra (and its annoyingly visible lines) underneath. The underwired balconette bra has a hook and eye closure and adjustable straps to find your perfect fit, no matter your cup size. We only wish it came in more colors beyond the basic black. Price at time of publish: $86 Sizes: 30DD to 38J (UK sizing) | Material: Cotton, elastane, polyester and polyamide

Best for Plus Size Smash+Tess Sadie Scoop Neck Bodysuit Smash+Tess View On Smashtess.com Why We Love It: This brand offers sizes up to 4XL for a palatable price. What to Consider: There are no snaps for closure on the thong bottom, which will make bathroom breaks a bit more time-consuming. Smash + Tess understands that bodysuits are for every body, which is why you’ll find impressively inclusive sizing — from 3XS to 4XL — on its Sadie Scoop Neck Bodysuit. The brand uses its own signature fabric, a blend of rayon made from bamboo and cotton, to deliver a super soft garment that still looks polished. The long sleeves are a great extra layer of warmth and protection against the elements no matter what’s on your agenda for the day. Price at time of publish: $70 Sizes: 3XS to 4XL | Material: Rayon blend

Best Long-sleeve Skims Fits Everybody Long Sleeve Crew Neck Bodysuit Skims View On Skims.com Why We Love It: It holds you in, lifts you up, and also manages to remain invisible under your clothes. What a win-win. What to Consider: If you’re on the shorter side, the generous sleeves may end up being a bit too long. Skims has done it again, this time with its Fits Everybody Long Sleeve Crew Neck Bodysuit. If you love the short-sleeve version we slated in the “most comfortable” category above, then you’re sure to love its cousin with long sleeves — the comfort, colors and wide range of sizes still apply. Honestly, you’ll be hard-pressed to find material this soft that also manages to sculpt your natural shape in all the right places. Price at time of publish: $68 Sizes: XXS to 4XL | Material: Polyamide and elastane

Best short-sleeve Everlane The Short-Sleeve Crew Neck Bodysuit Everlane View On Everlane.com Why We Love It: This bodysuit is the ultimate base layer, and you can choose either a thong or bikini style. What to Consider: It’s only available in black or white; we’d love to see more colors. Consider the Everlane Short Sleeve Crew Neck your Goldilocks-approved bodysuit that’ll be on heavy rotation in your wardrobe — it’s not too see-through, too low-cut, too constricting, or too expensive. In fact, there’s nothing not to love about this option, especially the fact that it runs true to size and has a snap closure for easy-breezy wearing. Oh, and the absolute best part? The bodysuit is lined, which means you won’t have to worry about any surprises a more sheer fabric would reveal. Price at time of publish: $40 Sizes: XXS to XL | Material: Cotton and elastane

Best Strapless Lulus Babe Alert Notched Strapless Bodysuit Lulus View On Lulus Why We Love It: If this daringly strapless number doesn’t turn heads when you walk into a room, nothing will. What to Consider: It’s hand-wash only and it may be best for those with short torsos (even so, you’ll probably want to size up). Va-va-voom is the only appropriate response to this sexy Babe Alert Notched Strapless Bodysuit from Lulus. But don’t worry about the extremely deep V-neck (which has a wire in it to help hold the structure and shape), as there is some level of modesty with this piece, thanks to the front bodice lining. While you may not get to don this look often because it’s so memorable, it’s perfect for a weekend in Vegas or a date night your significant other won’t soon forget. Price at time of publish: $34 Sizes: XS to XL | Material: Polyester and spandex

Best Tank Top Madewell Tank Thong Bodysuit Madewell View On Amazon View On Zappos View On Nordstrom Why We Love It: This bodysuit was inspired by a dancer’s leotard, so its soft and stretchy design moves with your body. What to Consider: The very few color options leave us wanting more. An effortless tank top is the perfect cool-girl look when the weather gets warmer, and Madewell’s Tank Thong Bodysuit is the ideal staple to have at the ready in your closet. The tank straps are wide enough to pair with a bra, which means you won’t have to choose between support and worrying about your straps constantly showing. While the lighthouse and true black colors are easy choices, the heather smoke is a bit more unexpected in the world of bodysuits. Price at time of publish: $40 Sizes: XXS to XXL | Material: Cotton, polyester and elastane

Best Shapewear Spanx Thinstincts Panty Bodysuit Spanx View On Amazon View On Nordstrom View On Spanx Why We Love It: This iconic smoothing layering piece will snatch your waist — but it’s only a support level 1, which means you won’t feel smothered while looking fabulous. What to Consider: Limited color options won’t suit every skin tone’s needs when using this as a base layer. There’s one brand that comes to mind when you think about shapewear you can count on: Spanx. And this Thinstincts Panty Bodysuit provides the shaping you yearn for without going overboard (the brand likens this level of support to a “light hug”). It’s designed to be breathable and moisture-wicking, so it’s lightweight and comfortable — plus, the wider straps provide better coverage of your upper back to help smooth unwanted lumps and there’s a stay-put strip on the leg openings too. Instead of fumbling around with snaps when duty calls, you’ll find hook-and-eye closures for easy access. Price at time of publish: $68 Sizes: XS to 3XL | Material: Elastane and nylon

Best Blouse Free People Turnt Bodysuit View On Zappos View On Nordstrom View On Bloomingdales Why We Love It: There are nine gorgeous colors to choose from and the slight shimmer really adds a touch of luxury to this bodysuit blouse. What to Consider: With no snap or button on the front of this blouse, you may find it’s a bit too revealing (double-sided fashion tape may be your best bet!). Don’t love the look of a skin-tight bodysuit? Give yourself a little extra fabric around your midsection with the blousy Turnt Bodysuit from Free People. The thong bottom with snap closure will eliminate any visible panty lines, but you can still enjoy the look of a feminine blouse without all that extra material to tuck into pants or a skirt. The fabric is surprisingly thick, yet it drapes so nicely you’ll be left wondering why all blouses aren’t bodysuits — it’s the perfect solution you never knew you needed. Price at time of publish: $68 Sizes: XS to XL | Material: Polyester and elastane

Best Turtleneck Madewell Turtleneck Bodysuit Amazon View On Amazon View On Zappos View On Nordstrom Why We Love It: This cozy turtleneck stays put and there are two sets of snaps to really zero-in on the perfect fit for your torso. What to Consider: The fabric may pill, so follow laundering instructions. The Madewell Turtleneck Bodysuit is the perfect base layer upon which you can build the rest of your warm outfit. The turtleneck can be worn all the way up or rolled down, whichever suits your mood and style — isn’t it nice to have options for extra versatility? Plus, it’s soft and stretchy, which is exactly the level of comfort you want if you’re going to be adding sweaters, blazers, or coats on top of it. Price at time of publish: $50 Sizes: XXS to 3XL | Material: Cotton, polyester, and spandex

Best Mock Neck Yummie Kinsley Bodysuit Revolve View On Revolve Why We Love It: A high neck that’s not too high provides modesty without an overwhelming amount of fabric. What to Consider: It only comes in one color (black) and runs small, so it’s wise to size up. A mock neck sleeveless bodysuit is a timeless look when paired with jeans, but feel free to elevate this Yummie Kinsley Bodysuit with an edgy pair of vegan leather pants for a chic happy hour vibe or a tailored pencil skirt for your next big presentation. The bottom is a thong with a snap closure, and there’s a bit of tummy control in the design, too, for added support and waist-cinching power that’s sure to make you feel like a million bucks. Price at time of publish: $68 Sizes: S/M to L/XL | Material: Viscose, lyocell, nylon, and spandex

Best Lace Lulus Elegant Impression Black Lace Long Sleeve Bodysuit Lulus View On Lulus Why We Love It: An unexpected style made from beautiful black lace creates a flattering silhouette you’ll be excited to wear. What to Consider: It may be difficult to zip by yourself, but once it's on, you’ll appreciate the snap closure in the thong bottom. Sure, everyone has a basic black bodysuit in their closet, but we guarantee very few own one with this level of intrigue and style. Lulus Elegant Impression Black Lace Long Sleeve Bodysuit is simply stunning thanks to the sheer lace overlay on the bodice, long lacy sleeves that show a peekaboo of skin beginning at your shoulders, and a sexy cutout detail across your decolletage. The fabric is stretchy, so it’ll move with you all day long (and all night, too). Price at time of publish: $38 Sizes: XS to XL | Material: Nylon, polyester, and spandex

Best Puff Sleeve Zeagoo Puff Long Sleeve Bodysuit Amazon View On Amazon Why We Love It: These polka dot sleeves are full of personality, and can be worn on or off the shoulder for added versatility. What to Consider: This garment is quite sheer, so you’ll need to wear a skin-colored bra underneath. The puffy sleeve trend is still in style, but have you tried it as a bodysuit yet? The Zeagoo Puff Long Sleeve Bodysuit sports adorably feminine sheer puffy sleeves with a polka dot detail that practically screams fun and flirty. If you want to spice things up a bit, simply pull the sleeves down off your shoulders for a romantic, strapless look without the worry of a wardrobe malfunction. It comes in 11 colors, from hot pink to a sunny yellow — and at this low price, you probably won’t stop at ordering just one. Price at time of publish: $25 Sizes: S to XXL | Material: Rayon and spandex

Best Lingerie Adore Me Anouchka Unlined Adore Me View On Adoreme.com Why We Love It: This spicy bodysuit has a plunging neckline and G-string bottom — get ready to bare it all in style. What to Consider: It has very thin material without any structure or support. Most bodysuits don’t leave a lot to the imagination when it comes to your physique, but that’s especially true with this barely-there lingerie-style Anouchka Unlined bodysuit from Adore Me. While we don’t recommend wearing this one out and about because of its see-through design, we do recommend flaunting your curves in the comfort of your own home. The straps are fully adjustable and there’s a hook closure in the back. Choose from eight colors, from an innocent lavender to a bold red — whichever makes you feel sassy and sensual! Price at time of publish: $60 Sizes: XS to XL | Material: Nylon and spandex

Best Splurge LPA Sweetheart Bodysuit Revolve View On Revolve Why We Love It: A high-quality bodysuit with a unique neckline is well worth forking over a little extra cash. What to Consider: It’s dry-clean-only and there are no snaps (so it’s more like a leotard). There’s nothing sweeter than a sweetheart neckline, so we’ve gone a bit ga-ga over this ultra-chic LPA Sweetheart Bodysuit. There’s boning detail to help hold everything in place, and the thick and stretchy fabric helps flatter any figure. And if you love the addition of shoulder pads and poofy sleeves for a little extra drama and waist-slimming magic, you’re in luck because this garment has both. Price at time of publish: $158 Sizes: XS to XL | Material: Rayon, nylon, and spandex