Best Products The 10 Best Blue Light Glasses of 2023 The Benicci glasses are our top pick. By Joel Balsam Published on February 1, 2023

Readily accessible technology in our pockets and the ability to take our work home with us or on our travels has certainly made life more convenient. But it's understandable to worry if all that screen time is bad for our eyes. According to Denise Voon MCOptom, Clinical Adviser at London’s College of Optometrists, screens aren’t necessarily bad for you, though a lot of screen time can be. “Prolonged use of screens can lead to eye strain, headaches and dry eyes,” said Voon MCOptom. Concerns about eye strain have caused a surge in eyewear companies offering blue-light-blocking glasses, which claim to protect your eyes from blue light from screens. “When we talk about ‘blue light’ from screens, we are referring to visible blue light which has a shorter wavelength than UV light,” MCOptom said. These glasses come in various styles, tints and are sometimes equipped for those who need prescriptions or magnification for reading. However, there is a lack of hard evidence that blue light on its own causes eye strain or headaches, and a 2017 peer-reviewed study by the College of Optometrists found a lack of high-quality evidence to support the use of blue light glasses. That said, many people do find these glasses useful, and MCOptom says “they are unlikely to cause any harm.” Travel + Leisure testers put 21 blue-light-blocking glasses to the test over a workweek and found 10 that were both comfortable and seemed to be effective. The best of the best proved to be Benicci Glasses, which have the added bonus of being affordable so you won’t be breaking the bank to try them out. Our Top Picks Best Overall: BENICCI Stylish Blue Light Blocking Glasses at Amazon Jump to Review Best Retro: Caddis Blue Light Blockers at Caddislife.com Jump to Review Best for Headaches: Peepers by PeeperSpecs Women's Shine On Blue Light Glasses at Amazon Jump to Review Best for Remote Workers: Readerest Blue Light Blocking Reading Glasses at Amazon Jump to Review Best Splurge: Felix Gray Jemison Blue Light Glasses at Amazon Jump to Review Best for Small Faces: MVMT Everscroll Glasses at Amazon at Amazon Jump to Review Best Prescription: Warby Parker Thurston Glasses at Warbyparker.com Jump to Review Best for Gaming: Gunnar Razer FPS at Amazon Jump to Review Best Budget: LensDirect Emory Glasses at Lensdirect.com Jump to Review Best Transition Lens: EyeBuyDirect Escape Blue Light Glasses at Amazon Jump to Review Best Overall BENICCI Stylish Blue Light Blocking Glasses 5 Amazon View On Amazon View On Benicci.com View On Kmart.com Our Ratings Fit 5/5 Feel 5/5 Clarity 5/5 Why We Love It: These glasses have an incomparably snug and natural fit, even for those not used to wearing glasses.What to Consider: These may not fit as well on men as they do on women. Of the 21 blue light glasses tested, Benicci Glasses felt the most natural and comfortable – our tester nearly forgot they were wearing glasses at all. That’s largely because, unlike other glasses, these don’t have a blue tint or film; they’re perfectly clear. It’s also due to the fact that they fit perfectly on the nose and just above the ears while not slipping at all due to its slightly textured feel. However, our tester, who is female, was concerned they might not fit men as well as they do women. Our tester also found that Benicci’s glasses don’t fog up and are extremely light – they reminded her of kids’ glasses. Though lightweight, these glasses are also very durable. Our tester pulled at them in multiple directions and they held up just fine. “They feel pretty indestructible and I tugged on them a bit so see if they would snap,” our tester said. “Nope!” The Benicci glasses also come with a case – which is great for traveling – and a nifty light to prove their effectiveness against blue light. But the best thing about these glasses is the price. Even if you’re skeptical about whether or not blue light glasses are for you, these Beniccis are hardly an investment. Price at time of publish: $22 Sizes: One | Prescription Option: No Best Retro Caddis Hooper Blue Light Blockers 4.7 Caddis View On Caddislife.com View On Vertigohome.us Our Ratings Fit 5/5 Feel 5/5 Clarity 5/5 Why We Love It: Our tester found these glasses to be clear and fashionable.What to Consider: They only come in one size, but you can use the virtual try-on feature on Caddis’ website before you buy. If you want to be the envy of the coworking space, office, or cafe, check out these retro blue light glasses from Caddis. Our tester found they fit securely and didn’t cause any eye strain after hours of wear. They were also very clear despite a blue tint. Another great aspect was that they didn’t slip when our tester moved their head quickly, so these could be especially great for people working with multiple monitors or who get up to move around often. You can get these Caddis glasses in eye magnification between 1.00 and 4.00 and in four cute colors, including silver blue, gold yellow, gunmetal blue, and gold green. They’re also available for those with prescriptions for a higher price. Price at time of publish: $110 Sizes: One | Prescription Option: No Best for Headaches Peepers by PeeperSpecs Women's Shine On Blue Light Glasses 4.9 Amazon View On Amazon View On Peepers.com Our Ratings Fit 5/5 Feel 4.5/5 Clarity 5/5 Why We Love It: These blue light glasses are stylish and made with recycled materials.What to Consider: PeeperSpecs glasses might be durable, but they don’t come with a case. Our tester usually suffers from headaches when working full-time in front of a screen, but when she tried the women’s PeeperSpecs reading glasses available on Amazon, they did exactly what blue light glasses are supposed to do: they completely relieved her of headaches. Our tester also found they fit very snuggly on her face and didn’t slip due to a deep nose bridge. They looked stylish, too, especially with this style’s shimmery finish. The biggest issue our tester had was that they didn’t come with a carrying case, which is a major downside for travelers. On the PeeperSpecs website, you’ll find many more styles and colors for both men and women. You can also use their augmented reality function to virtually see how they will look on your face before buying. Price at time of publish: $30 Sizes: 1.97 and 2.17 inches | Prescription Option: No The 13 Best Sunglasses for Travel of 2023 Best for Remote Workers Readerest Blue Light Blocking Reading Glasses 4.8 Walmart View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Razor-shopping.com Our Ratings Fit 5/5 Feel 4/5 Clarity 5/5 Why We Love It: These blue light glasses are good for most people and are available at a budget-conscious price.What to Consider: Readerests don’t come with a carrying case and aren’t available in different sizes or prescriptions. These Amazon-loved blue light glasses from Readerest are an easy and popular choice. Our tester agreed with the masses, saying they fit snugly and were easy to have on their face for long periods of time. The tester also found them to be clear while performing tasks on their laptop and phone, and they looked great during video calls. For those that need eye magnification, Readerest glasses come with more magnification options than most of the other glasses we reviewed. One potential drawback is that these glasses don’t come with a carrying case – however, they are scratch-resistant. You may still want to invest in your own case, though. Price at time of publish: $20 Sizes: One | Prescription Option: No Best Splurge Felix Gray Jemison Blue Light Glasses 4.9 Felix Gray View On Amazon View On Best Buy View On Felixgray.com Our Ratings Fit 5/5 Feel 4/5 Clarity 5/5 Why We Love It: These glasses are chic and work for both men and women.What to Consider: They’re pricey for blue light glasses, especially if you don’t need the prescription option. If you know you love blue light glasses and want a quality product built to last, Felix Gray Jemisons are a solid investment. Our tester wore these glasses for several eight-hour work days and didn't feel like they pinched or dug into the bridge of their nose whatsoever. They’re super clear and didn’t create a glare on Zoom calls, which can happen with other pairs of glasses. Our tester also found them to be extremely durable and well-constructed, and appreciated that they came with a case and dust cloth. However, these glasses are definitely a splurge, with prices starting at $100 and going up from there. Price at time of publish: $100 Sizes: Wide | Prescription Option: Yes Best for Small Faces MVMT Everscroll Glasses at Amazon 4.7 MVMT View On Amazon View On Mvmt.com Our Ratings Fit 4/5 Feel 5/5 Clarity 5/5 Why We Love It: They’re fairly priced and seem to be effective at blocking blue light.What to Consider: Our tester found the lenses to be clear, but the frames a tad snug, so they might be better suited to someone with a smaller face. While MVMT is largely known for its watches, the company’s blue light glasses are nothing to scoff at. They come in a few different colors (only on MVMT’s site), though not with a prescription. Our tester was amazed at how much they reduced eye strain while working in front of a screen and said they noticed the screen was clearer and crisper. They even prefer wearing them while watching TV. However, our tester found they weren’t the most comfortable, though they do often have trouble finding glasses that work on their face. For that reason, we would recommend these for users with smaller faces. Price at time of publish: $78 Sizes: Medium and wide | Prescription Option: No Best Prescription Warby Parker Thurston Glasses 4.7 Warby Parker View On Warbyparker.com Our Ratings Fit 5/5 Feel 3.5/5 Clarity 5/5 Why We Love It: We love Warby Parker’s policy of letting you try them at home and return them if they don’t fit.What to Consider: These glasses are quite pricey, even if you purchase a non-prescription pair. Warby Parker is a terrific brand when it comes to prescription eyewear, so it’s no wonder they make excellent blue light glasses. One of the best things about them is that you can order them to try on at home and then return if you don’t like them (or if they don’t work). They also come in non-prescription and reading options for a lower price, and can be upgraded to offer more blue light protection or automatically change to a darker tint while outdoors. For our tester, it was love at first sight – literally. She said they were so lightweight she forgot she had them on. The glasses are also very clear with no tint, though she said it took a few days to really see the impact. Our tester didn’t love the style of these glasses, but Warby Parker has several other styles available on their website, so it’s an easy swap to choose a different pair. Price at time of publish: $145 Sizes: Medium and wide | Prescription Option: Yes Best for Gaming Gunnar Razer FPS 4.6 Amazon View On Amazon View On Gunnar.com Our Ratings Fit 4/5 Feel 4/5 Clarity 5/5 Why We Love It: The yellow tint in these gaming glasses helps to reduce brightness and glare from staring at a screen for a long period of time.What to Consider: They fit a little tight on the nose. Tinted yellow, these glasses aren’t the best for Zoom meetings or office work. But if you’re a gamer sick of eye strain and screen-related headaches, you might want to check out this pair. Our tester loved how the yellow tint dimmed down the brightness and glare while still remaining clear. They also liked the fit, though they did leave a nose mark after hours of wear. One issue our tester had was a slight distortion when they looked at an angle, so that’s something to keep in mind. Gunnar also makes prescription options in single and progressive vision, and they come in a few different shapes. Price at time of publish: $100 Sizes: Narrow, medium, wide, youth small, youth large | Prescription Option: Yes Best Budget LensDirect Emory Glasses 4.5 LensDirect View On Lensdirect.com Our Ratings Fit 4.5/5 Feel 4/5 Clarity 4.5/5 Why We Love It: These blue light glasses are especially great if you want a rim color beyond blue, gray, and black.What to Consider: They’re pricey if you don’t need the prescription function. If you’re looking for an affordable pair of prescription blue light glasses, LensDirect has you covered. You really can’t find better blue light glasses at this price and they come in a dozen different styles. When our tester tried them on, they found them even clearer than other blue light glasses they’d tried. They also found that the glasses fit well, which is rare considering they typically struggle to find glasses that fit them. However, our writer wasn’t convinced these blue light glasses were as effective as others at reducing eye strain and headaches. Price at time of publish: $74 Sizes: Medium and wide | Prescription Option: Yes The 22 Best Travel Tech Essentials of 2023 Best Transition Lens EyeBuyDirect Escape Blue Light Glasses 4.2 EyeBuyDirect View On Amazon View On Eyebuydirect.com Our Ratings Fit 4/5 Feel 3/5 Clarity 5/5 Why We Love It: They’ll switch from light to dark depending on whether you’re inside or outside.What to Consider: They tend to slide down the nose if you’re looking down. Sun lovers who prefer to work by the pool or on the patio will appreciate these transition lenses. For an additional fee, these blue light glasses can transition from clear to mid-light, mid-tint, and bright sun. Our tester loved wearing them outside on their patio and inside, both while working on their laptop and scrolling on their phone, and found these glasses to be the most comfortable and effective pair they’ve ever tried. The glasses prevented eye strain for most – though not all – of the day, though that could be the result of the tester’s contact lenses which cause them more eye fatigue. They also fit well, save for a little bit of slippage down the nose. These glasses come in six different colorways and various different lenses, including prescription, reading, and sunglasses. Price at time of publish: $39 Sizes: Medium | Prescription Option: Yes Our Testing Process We tested 21 pairs of blue light glasses and only included the 10 options that fared the best. First, we sat down for four hours and got to work as we normally would without blue light glasses. Then, we conducted a self-check-in for symptoms of what’s known as Computer Vision Syndrome (CVS): headaches, dry eyes, eye strain, itchy eyes, and sensitivity to light. Then, we put on the glasses for another four hours of work and assessed our symptoms again. We continued that process throughout the workweek and did another self-check-in, then offered our insights which yielded our final results. Other Blue Light Glasses We Tested Two pairs of blue light glasses we tested couldn’t quite earn a spot on our list, but they’re still worth considering. TIJN Glasses: Our tester found these to be very clear compared to other blue light glasses they tried, but was skeptical of their effectiveness. They also found the oversized frames to be a polarizing style that may not work well for everyone. LIVHO Glasses: These were better than the TIJN glasses at reducing glare from the computer, but they did have a tint. Our tester also felt the frames were a bit too large. Tips for Buying Blue Light Glasses Choose the best style for your face While you might love the shape of a pair of glasses on the screen, not every style is for everyone. Consider trying them virtually (available on some product websites, though not on Amazon), especially if you plan to keep them on during video meetings. Consider the lens color – both for style and for blue light protection purposes The best blue light glasses will work so well you’ll barely notice you’re wearing them. For that reason, many blue light-blocking glasses come with clear plastic lenses. However, different colored lenses serve different purposes, so you may want to opt for yellow lenses (for gaming), blue lenses (for reducing glare), or lenses that transition darker when working outside. Frequently Asked Questions What are blue light glasses? Many of us now spend more time than ever looking at a screen, whether it’s a laptop, phone, or TV. These screens, especially LCDs, have blue light shortwaves that can lead to symptoms like eye strain and headaches, though optometrists have found a lack of evidence to support their direct correlation. Blue light glasses block varying levels of blue light, which supposedly fix those symptoms, though more research is needed to know for sure. Do all blue light glasses offer the same amount of protection? Different blue light glasses offer varying amounts of blue light protection. You'll want to check the specs of your particular pair of glasses to determine the exact level of protection they offer. Throughout our tests, our testers found varying levels of blue light protection, and some didn’t feel positive effects at all. Looking at reviews to see how well a pair of glasses work or don’t work can also be helpful when making your selection. What do optometrists suggest for reducing eye strain? While most optometrists don't suggest blue light glasses due to a lack of hard evidence, there are things you can do to help eye strain, with or without glasses. Options include the 20-20-20 rule – every 20 minutes look at something 20 feet away for 20 seconds to give your eyes a rest. Blink regularly. Position your screen 16 to 30 inches from your face, slightly below your eyes, tilted away at a 10- to 20-degree angle and away from window glare. And make fonts bigger and easier to read. Why Trust Travel + Leisure For this story, Joel Balsam used product reviews from Travel + Leisure testers to determine the best blue light glasses on the market today. He is a freelance journalist, guidebook author, and nomad who has traveled to more than 50 countries. 