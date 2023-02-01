The 10 Best Blue Light Glasses of 2023

Travel + Leisure testers put 21 blue-light-blocking glasses to the test over a workweek and found 10 that were both comfortable and seemed to be effective. The best of the best proved to be Benicci Glasses , which have the added bonus of being affordable so you won’t be breaking the bank to try them out.

Concerns about eye strain have caused a surge in eyewear companies offering blue-light-blocking glasses, which claim to protect your eyes from blue light from screens. “When we talk about ‘blue light’ from screens, we are referring to visible blue light which has a shorter wavelength than UV light,” MCOptom said. These glasses come in various styles, tints and are sometimes equipped for those who need prescriptions or magnification for reading. However, there is a lack of hard evidence that blue light on its own causes eye strain or headaches, and a 2017 peer-reviewed study by the College of Optometrists found a lack of high-quality evidence to support the use of blue light glasses. That said, many people do find these glasses useful, and MCOptom says “they are unlikely to cause any harm.”

Readily accessible technology in our pockets and the ability to take our work home with us or on our travels has certainly made life more convenient. But it’s understandable to worry if all that screen time is bad for our eyes. According to Denise Voon MCOptom, Clinical Adviser at London’s College of Optometrists , screens aren’t necessarily bad for you, though a lot of screen time can be. “Prolonged use of screens can lead to eye strain, headaches and dry eyes,” said Voon MCOptom.

Best Overall BENICCI Stylish Blue Light Blocking Glasses 5 Our Ratings Fit 5 /5

Feel 5 /5

Clarity 5 /5 Why We Love It: These glasses have an incomparably snug and natural fit, even for those not used to wearing glasses. What to Consider: These may not fit as well on men as they do on women. Of the 21 blue light glasses tested, Benicci Glasses felt the most natural and comfortable – our tester nearly forgot they were wearing glasses at all. That’s largely because, unlike other glasses, these don’t have a blue tint or film; they’re perfectly clear. It’s also due to the fact that they fit perfectly on the nose and just above the ears while not slipping at all due to its slightly textured feel. However, our tester, who is female, was concerned they might not fit men as well as they do women. Our tester also found that Benicci’s glasses don’t fog up and are extremely light – they reminded her of kids’ glasses. Though lightweight, these glasses are also very durable. Our tester pulled at them in multiple directions and they held up just fine. “They feel pretty indestructible and I tugged on them a bit so see if they would snap,” our tester said. “Nope!” The Benicci glasses also come with a case – which is great for traveling – and a nifty light to prove their effectiveness against blue light. But the best thing about these glasses is the price. Even if you’re skeptical about whether or not blue light glasses are for you, these Beniccis are hardly an investment. Price at time of publish: $22 Sizes: One | Prescription Option: No

Best Retro Caddis Hooper Blue Light Blockers 4.7 Our Ratings Fit 5 /5

Feel 5 /5

Clarity 5 /5 Why We Love It: Our tester found these glasses to be clear and fashionable. What to Consider: They only come in one size, but you can use the virtual try-on feature on Caddis’ website before you buy. If you want to be the envy of the coworking space, office, or cafe, check out these retro blue light glasses from Caddis. Our tester found they fit securely and didn’t cause any eye strain after hours of wear. They were also very clear despite a blue tint. Another great aspect was that they didn’t slip when our tester moved their head quickly, so these could be especially great for people working with multiple monitors or who get up to move around often. You can get these Caddis glasses in eye magnification between 1.00 and 4.00 and in four cute colors, including silver blue, gold yellow, gunmetal blue, and gold green. They’re also available for those with prescriptions for a higher price. Price at time of publish: $110 Sizes: One | Prescription Option: No

Best for Headaches Peepers by PeeperSpecs Women's Shine On Blue Light Glasses 4.9 Our Ratings Fit 5 /5

Feel 4.5 /5

Clarity 5 /5 Why We Love It: These blue light glasses are stylish and made with recycled materials. What to Consider: PeeperSpecs glasses might be durable, but they don’t come with a case. Our tester usually suffers from headaches when working full-time in front of a screen, but when she tried the women’s PeeperSpecs reading glasses available on Amazon, they did exactly what blue light glasses are supposed to do: they completely relieved her of headaches. Our tester also found they fit very snuggly on her face and didn’t slip due to a deep nose bridge. They looked stylish, too, especially with this style’s shimmery finish. The biggest issue our tester had was that they didn’t come with a carrying case, which is a major downside for travelers. On the PeeperSpecs website, you’ll find many more styles and colors for both men and women. You can also use their augmented reality function to virtually see how they will look on your face before buying. Price at time of publish: $30 Sizes: 1.97 and 2.17 inches | Prescription Option: No The 13 Best Sunglasses for Travel of 2023

Best for Remote Workers Readerest Blue Light Blocking Reading Glasses 4.8 Our Ratings Fit 5 /5

Feel 4 /5

Clarity 5 /5 Why We Love It: These blue light glasses are good for most people and are available at a budget-conscious price. What to Consider: Readerests don’t come with a carrying case and aren’t available in different sizes or prescriptions. These Amazon-loved blue light glasses from Readerest are an easy and popular choice. Our tester agreed with the masses, saying they fit snugly and were easy to have on their face for long periods of time. The tester also found them to be clear while performing tasks on their laptop and phone, and they looked great during video calls. For those that need eye magnification, Readerest glasses come with more magnification options than most of the other glasses we reviewed. One potential drawback is that these glasses don’t come with a carrying case – however, they are scratch-resistant. You may still want to invest in your own case, though. Price at time of publish: $20 Sizes: One | Prescription Option: No

Best Splurge Felix Gray Jemison Blue Light Glasses 4.9 Our Ratings Fit 5 /5

Feel 4 /5

Clarity 5 /5 Why We Love It: These glasses are chic and work for both men and women. What to Consider: They’re pricey for blue light glasses, especially if you don’t need the prescription option. If you know you love blue light glasses and want a quality product built to last, Felix Gray Jemisons are a solid investment. Our tester wore these glasses for several eight-hour work days and didn't feel like they pinched or dug into the bridge of their nose whatsoever. They’re super clear and didn’t create a glare on Zoom calls, which can happen with other pairs of glasses. Our tester also found them to be extremely durable and well-constructed, and appreciated that they came with a case and dust cloth. However, these glasses are definitely a splurge, with prices starting at $100 and going up from there. Price at time of publish: $100 Sizes: Wide | Prescription Option: Yes

Best for Small Faces MVMT Everscroll Glasses at Amazon 4.7 Our Ratings Fit 4 /5

Feel 5 /5

Clarity 5 /5 Why We Love It: They’re fairly priced and seem to be effective at blocking blue light. What to Consider: Our tester found the lenses to be clear, but the frames a tad snug, so they might be better suited to someone with a smaller face. While MVMT is largely known for its watches, the company’s blue light glasses are nothing to scoff at. They come in a few different colors (only on MVMT’s site), though not with a prescription. Our tester was amazed at how much they reduced eye strain while working in front of a screen and said they noticed the screen was clearer and crisper. They even prefer wearing them while watching TV. However, our tester found they weren’t the most comfortable, though they do often have trouble finding glasses that work on their face. For that reason, we would recommend these for users with smaller faces. Price at time of publish: $78 Sizes: Medium and wide | Prescription Option: No

Best Prescription Warby Parker Thurston Glasses 4.7 Our Ratings Fit 5 /5

Feel 3.5 /5

Clarity 5 /5 Why We Love It: We love Warby Parker’s policy of letting you try them at home and return them if they don’t fit. What to Consider: These glasses are quite pricey, even if you purchase a non-prescription pair. Warby Parker is a terrific brand when it comes to prescription eyewear, so it’s no wonder they make excellent blue light glasses. One of the best things about them is that you can order them to try on at home and then return if you don’t like them (or if they don’t work). They also come in non-prescription and reading options for a lower price, and can be upgraded to offer more blue light protection or automatically change to a darker tint while outdoors. For our tester, it was love at first sight – literally. She said they were so lightweight she forgot she had them on. The glasses are also very clear with no tint, though she said it took a few days to really see the impact. Our tester didn’t love the style of these glasses, but Warby Parker has several other styles available on their website, so it’s an easy swap to choose a different pair. Price at time of publish: $145 Sizes: Medium and wide | Prescription Option: Yes

Best for Gaming Gunnar Razer FPS 4.6 Our Ratings Fit 4 /5

Feel 4 /5

Clarity 5 /5 Why We Love It: The yellow tint in these gaming glasses helps to reduce brightness and glare from staring at a screen for a long period of time. What to Consider: They fit a little tight on the nose. Tinted yellow, these glasses aren’t the best for Zoom meetings or office work. But if you’re a gamer sick of eye strain and screen-related headaches, you might want to check out this pair. Our tester loved how the yellow tint dimmed down the brightness and glare while still remaining clear. They also liked the fit, though they did leave a nose mark after hours of wear. One issue our tester had was a slight distortion when they looked at an angle, so that’s something to keep in mind. Gunnar also makes prescription options in single and progressive vision, and they come in a few different shapes. Price at time of publish: $100 Sizes: Narrow, medium, wide, youth small, youth large | Prescription Option: Yes

Best Budget LensDirect Emory Glasses 4.5 Our Ratings Fit 4.5 /5

Feel 4 /5

Clarity 4.5 /5 Why We Love It: These blue light glasses are especially great if you want a rim color beyond blue, gray, and black. What to Consider: They’re pricey if you don’t need the prescription function. If you’re looking for an affordable pair of prescription blue light glasses, LensDirect has you covered. You really can’t find better blue light glasses at this price and they come in a dozen different styles. When our tester tried them on, they found them even clearer than other blue light glasses they’d tried. They also found that the glasses fit well, which is rare considering they typically struggle to find glasses that fit them. However, our writer wasn’t convinced these blue light glasses were as effective as others at reducing eye strain and headaches. Price at time of publish: $74 Sizes: Medium and wide | Prescription Option: Yes The 22 Best Travel Tech Essentials of 2023