The 68 Best Luggage Deals You Can Shop on Black Friday

You can never put a price on a high-quality suitcase — okay, maybe you can, but what we’re trying to say is your luggage plays a very important role in the success of your trip. If your go-to suitcase needs replacing, or you just want to be that savvy traveler that’s sporting a sleek luggage set at the arrivals gate, now’s the perfect time to score deals on top brands during the Black Friday 2022 sale.

Retailers like Amazon, Nordstrom, Target, and more have marked down their best-selling carry-on suitcases and checked bags for up to 75 percent off. Some of the biggest deals are on the London Fog Newcastle Softside 28-Inch Checked Suitcase and Swissgear Sion Softside 21-Inch Carry-On Suitcase, and Travelpro Pilot Air Mobile Office Underseat Luggage; prices start at $94. Comprehensive luggage sets from Geoffrey Beene and convenient six-in-one bundles from Steve Madden have also been heavily marked down, and they’re stocked with all of your luggage and travel bag essentials to fill any gaps in your gear.

Plus, you can also expect massive deals from editor-tested and approved travel brands like Away, eBags, Samsonite, and more. You can save up to $100 on your purchase of any two suitcases at Away (our editors love The Carry-On Flex and The Medium Flex Suitcases), and enjoy savings of up to 30 percent off sitewide at eBags and Samsonite. Not sure what to get? Check out the travel editor-favorite eBags CTS Convertible Backpack or the Samsonite Freeform Carry-On Spinner Suitcase.

Oh, wait — there’s more: weekender bags, rolling duffels, underseat suitcases, laptop bags, and carry-on backpacks are also featured in the markdowns, which is good news if you’re someone that prefers to travel light or have to pack for a smaller trip. Prices start as little as $14, and there are impressive deals on items like the reviewer-loved Asenlin Travel Backpack (which comes with a packing cube set) and DKNY Rapture Weekender Bag, as well as the super-versatile Ted Baker London Convertible Duffel-Backpack and more that need to be on your radar.

We’re confident there’s something to compliment every type of travel style. Keep scrolling to shop the 68 best Black Friday luggage deals so you’ll have your new suitcase soulmate just in time for your next trip.

Amazon Best Luggage Deals

During its Black Friday sale, Amazon is offering nearly 50 percent off top-rated luggage pieces, like the from Samsonite Centric Hardside Expandable 24-Inch Suitcase, the Travelpro Maxlite 5 Softside Expandable 25-Inch Suitcase, and the Swissgear Sion Softside Expandable Luggage Set, as well as durable and spacious pieces from reviewer-loved brands like Coolife. And, you can also score deals on the popular Vancropak Carry-On Backpack, which dropped to $39 thanks to an on-site coupon, and the Gonex Canvas Duffle Bag $39 for Prime members and perfect for weekend trips.

Nordstrom Best Luggage Deals

Popular travel-friendly pieces from high-end brands like Ted Baker London, Rebecca Minkoff, and more are up to 60 percent off during Nordstrom’s Black Friday sale. If you’re an outdoor enthusiast, it’s also the perfect time to pick up the The Hanging Backpack from editor-loved travel brand Beis, which was marked down 20 percent off and doubles as a toiletry bag. If you’re in the market for a new duffel bag, check out the markdowns on the Dagne Dover 365 Landon Duffel Bag; it’s 25 percent off! Plus, there are plenty of colorful hardside carry-on and checked suitcases from Vacay on sale for 40 percent off.

Nordstrom Rack Best Luggage Deals

For even more designer discounts, make sure you check out Nordstrom Rack’s Black Friday deals. Right now, you can save up to 75 percent off Travelpro carry-on and checked suitcases, as well as luxe luggage sets from Geoffery Beene, which is up to 50 percent off and has everything you need for your trip. Minimalist travelers will want to check out the massive markdown on the Ted Baker London Nevvis Convertible Duffel-Backpack, Travelpro Pilot Air Elite Underseat Luggage, and Xray Waterproof Travel Duffel Bag; prices start as little as $37.

Target Best Luggage Deals

Affordable luggage is just a click away during Target’s Black Friday sale. Shoppers can expect savings up to 40 percent off on traveler-favorite brands like Kipling, and Vera Bradley. There are reliable and spacious carry-on suitcases on sale for 45 percent off, plus versatile rolling duffel bags marked down 30 percent and the sleek XD Design anti-theft laptop backpack’s price tag dropped down to $79. Some of the best deals, however, are on luggage sets — like the Skyline Softside Checked Spinner 5-Piece Luggage Set that’s just $89 right now. We also spotted the Tach V3 Connectable Luggage Set on sale for 28 percent off; travelers love that the three-piece set connects together so they move together as one unit.

Macy’s Best Luggage Deals

Macy’s is already a go-to destination for amazing deals on luggage and travel gear, and the retailer is pulling out all of the stops for its Black Friday sale. Carry-on and checked suitcases are starting at $87 from fan-favorite brands like Travelpro, American Tourister, and London Fog. You can also score designer luggage pieces and travel bags from DKNY, Steve Madden, and Karl Lagerfeld for up to 65 percent off. And, of course, there’s no shortage of discounts on multipurpose duffel bags, anti-theft crossbody purses, and sleek, travel-ready laptop backpacks, which are as little as $64.

Walmart Best Luggage Deals

Walmart has been rolling out deals all month, but the retailer’s Black Friday sale is filled with epic markdowns on luggage and travel bags. In fact, you can score the Travelers Club Hardside 20-Inch Carry-On Suitcase for as little as $45. Plus, there’s the Showkoo 3-Piece Luggage Set that's on sale for $162; each suitcase in the trio comes equipped with a TSA-approved lock and has an expandable body so you can fit everything you need for your trip. Durable and multi-tasking travel backpacks and duffle bags are starting at $16.

Black Friday Luggage Deals From Other Retailers

