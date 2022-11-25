Apple AirPods and Headphones Are Up to 41% Off for Black Friday

Get your holiday shopping started with a new pair of AirPods, AirPods Pro, or AirPods Max.

By
Taylor Fox
Taylor Fox, Commerce Updates Writer at Travel + Leisure
Taylor Fox
Taylor Fox is a Commerce Updates Writer at Travel + Leisure where she tests, researches, and writes about travel products. Taylor holds a Master’s in Geography and has been a writer and editor for over seven years.
Travel + Leisure Editorial Guidelines
Published on November 25, 2022 04:00AM EST

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Apple AirPods Deals Tout
Photo:

Apple

No traveler is prepared for their next adventure without a trusted pair of headphones. Whether your loved one is a frequent flier, cruise connoisseur, or road trip warrior, give them a gift they’re sure to rely on with these Black Friday deals on Apple headphones. 

Apple AirPods Pro are a great go-to, high-quality gift this season, and at 20 percent off, this sale price may have you buying one pair to gift and another to keep for yourself. You could even consider using these savings to spoil your favorite traveler with a new pair of Bluetooth headphones, plus a back-up pair of Apple EarPods they can plug into traditional outlets used for in-flight entertainment. 

This Black Friday through Cyber Monday, you can save up to $100 and get ahead on your holiday shopping. For more amazing gifts for travelers and gifts that won’t break the bank, check out more recommendations from our travel experts. 

Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation)

Airpods pro 2nd generation

Apple

The second generation of Apple AirPods Pro are better than ever with features like noise cancellation, sweat and water resistance, and touch control. They’re also designed to fit better than earlier generations thanks to the changeable ear tips in four different sizes to keep your AirPods comfortably in your ear, even while running. Plus, the charging case now has a built-in speaker that plays sounds to help you find it at the bottom of your bag, and alerts you when the battery is low.

To buy: amazon.com, $200 (originally $250)

Apple AirPods Max Wireless Over-ear Headphones

Airpods max space gray

Apple

For listeners who prefer the security of over-ear headphones, check out Apple’s AiPods Max wireless headphones. This is no stocking stuffer — your loved one is sure to jump for joy when they see this gift (no need to tell them the sale price). With five sleek colors to choose from and memory foam ear cushions that are designed for optimal comfort and surround sound listening, these headphones are the perfect carry-on item to ensure a peaceful journey.  

To buy: amazon.com, $450 (originally $550)

Related: 15 Game-changing Hacks for Travelers — From $6 at Amazon

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) 

Airpods 2nd generation

Apple

Use those Black Friday savings to purchase the classic AirPods 2nd Generation and impress everyone on your shopping list (and treat yourself, too!) These AirPods are compatible with Apple phones, tablets, computers, televisions, and more for up to 24 hours of listening time per charge. With easy-switch technology, your AirPods will automatically pair with whichever device is closest to you, so you can go from listening to your iPhone to your MacBook without messing with settings. 

To buy: amazon.com, $143 (originally $160)

Apple AirPods (3rd Generation) 

Airpods 3rd generation

Apple

Level up with 3rd generation Apple AirPods that feature lighting charge for all-day listening. For just a bit more in price, these headphones can do everything the second generation can, plus they utilize head tracking for a surround-sound experience. Not to mention the Siri technology and external sensor that allows you to answer calls, switch songs, and control volume without getting out your phone or tablet. 

To buy: amazon.com, $160 (originally $200)

Apple EarPods Headphones With Lightning Connector

Earpods

Apple

These Apple EarPods with a lightning connector are about to become the most-appreciated stocking stuffer of the year. While Bluetooth headphones may be all the rage, these EarPods will come in handy when you don’t want to rely on charged headphones. The EarPods are compatible with devices equipped with a lightning connector and iOS 10 or later, and at 41 percent off this Black Friday, you can afford to get them as a backup pair. 

To buy: amazon.com, $17 (originally $29)

Shop More T+L Deals: 


Love a great deal? Sign up for our T+L Recommends newsletter and we’ll send you our favorite travel products each week.

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Save Up to 43% on Apple AirPods and Headphones Ahead of Black Friday tout
Save Up to 43% on Apple AirPods and Headphones Ahead of Black Friday
Roundup of Early AirPods Deals
Apple AirPods and Headphones Are Nearly 40% Off Ahead of Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale — but Not for Long
Apple AirPods Pro 2022 Review -- Anna Popp
I’ll Never Travel Without the New AirPods Pro Earbuds After Using Them on a Long-haul Flight — Here's Why
TL bf 2022 banner recirc image
I Shop Amazon for a Living, and These Are 20 Early Black Friday Deals I’m Gifting This Season
Early Black Friday Amazon Deals Roundup Tout
The 102 Best Early Amazon Black Friday Deals We’re Already Shopping — With Prices As Low As $8
Early Travel Gear and Accessory Deals Roundup
125 Best Early Deals on Travel Gear and Accessories You Can Shop Ahead of Black Friday — Up to 60% Off
Roundup Early Amazon Event Tout
Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale Is Almost Here — Shop Our 30 Top Travel Deals for as Little as $11 Now
Prime Day recirc
This Is Your Last Chance to Shop Amazon's 67 Best Travel Gear and Accessories Before Prime Day Ends
headphones
The 12 Most Comfortable Headphones for Traveling in 2022
Commerce Photo Composite
The 9 Best Noise-canceling Headphones of 2022, Tested and Reviewed
Amazon Prime Event Announcement Tout
Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale Is Here — Everything You Need to Know, Plus 42 Deals to Shop Now
Editor Picks Roundup
The 18 Best Last-minute Travel Deals T+L Editors Are Shopping Before Amazon’s October Prime Day Ends
Apple AirPods Pro
Amazon Is Having a Black Friday-level Sale on the Apple AirPods Pro Right Now
amazon headphones on sale
Apple AirPods, Sony Noise-canceling Headphones, and More Just Went on Sale at Amazon for Up to 50% Off
Prime Members, Hurry and Shop
Prime Members, Hurry and Shop These 63 Exclusive Deals for Travelers Before They Leave Amazon Tonight
Roundup of Early Editor-Loved Deals Tout
I'm a Travel Writer, and These Are the 24 Deals I'm Shopping During Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale