Apple AirPods and Headphones Are Up to 41% Off for Black Friday

No traveler is prepared for their next adventure without a trusted pair of headphones. Whether your loved one is a frequent flier, cruise connoisseur, or road trip warrior, give them a gift they’re sure to rely on with these Black Friday deals on Apple headphones.

Apple AirPods Pro are a great go-to, high-quality gift this season, and at 20 percent off, this sale price may have you buying one pair to gift and another to keep for yourself. You could even consider using these savings to spoil your favorite traveler with a new pair of Bluetooth headphones, plus a back-up pair of Apple EarPods they can plug into traditional outlets used for in-flight entertainment.

This Black Friday through Cyber Monday, you can save up to $100 and get ahead on your holiday shopping. For more amazing gifts for travelers and gifts that won’t break the bank, check out more recommendations from our travel experts.

Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation)

Apple

The second generation of Apple AirPods Pro are better than ever with features like noise cancellation, sweat and water resistance, and touch control. They’re also designed to fit better than earlier generations thanks to the changeable ear tips in four different sizes to keep your AirPods comfortably in your ear, even while running. Plus, the charging case now has a built-in speaker that plays sounds to help you find it at the bottom of your bag, and alerts you when the battery is low.

To buy: amazon.com, $200 (originally $250)

Apple AirPods Max Wireless Over-ear Headphones

Apple

For listeners who prefer the security of over-ear headphones, check out Apple’s AiPods Max wireless headphones. This is no stocking stuffer — your loved one is sure to jump for joy when they see this gift (no need to tell them the sale price). With five sleek colors to choose from and memory foam ear cushions that are designed for optimal comfort and surround sound listening, these headphones are the perfect carry-on item to ensure a peaceful journey.

To buy: amazon.com, $450 (originally $550)

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation)

Apple

Use those Black Friday savings to purchase the classic AirPods 2nd Generation and impress everyone on your shopping list (and treat yourself, too!) These AirPods are compatible with Apple phones, tablets, computers, televisions, and more for up to 24 hours of listening time per charge. With easy-switch technology, your AirPods will automatically pair with whichever device is closest to you, so you can go from listening to your iPhone to your MacBook without messing with settings.

To buy: amazon.com, $143 (originally $160)

Apple AirPods (3rd Generation)

Apple

Level up with 3rd generation Apple AirPods that feature lighting charge for all-day listening. For just a bit more in price, these headphones can do everything the second generation can, plus they utilize head tracking for a surround-sound experience. Not to mention the Siri technology and external sensor that allows you to answer calls, switch songs, and control volume without getting out your phone or tablet.

To buy: amazon.com, $160 (originally $200)

Apple EarPods Headphones With Lightning Connector

Apple

These Apple EarPods with a lightning connector are about to become the most-appreciated stocking stuffer of the year. While Bluetooth headphones may be all the rage, these EarPods will come in handy when you don’t want to rely on charged headphones. The EarPods are compatible with devices equipped with a lightning connector and iOS 10 or later, and at 41 percent off this Black Friday, you can afford to get them as a backup pair.

To buy: amazon.com, $17 (originally $29)

