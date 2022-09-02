Whether it’s to explore nature, green your commute, or stay in shape, riding a bike is an efficient and fun way to get around. However, the range of bike styles, designs, and prices are as varied as the reasons for cycling, which can make finding the right bike seem daunting.

To help you with your search, we consulted cycling experts to share their best tips for buying a bike. We’ve also reviewed the best bikes based on intended use and style. From the latest and greatest electric model to kids’ wheels and the perfect tandem bike for two, our best-of list covers a wide range of cycling needs. Out of the pack, the Cannondale Topstone 4 earned our top pick for its versatility in use, customization, and quality features at a value.

Here’s our breakdown of the best bikes for every type of rider: