15 Stylish, Functional Belt Bags Under $50 That Keep Your Hands Free During Travel

The fanny pack was once an irony-free favorite for both travelers and everyday errand-runners. It fell back into favor a few years ago for its kitschy throwback appeal, but now travelers are embracing a more modern incarnation: the belt bag.

Belt bags have a more structured aesthetic, kind of like having a purse or a wallet secured to an adjustable belt that you wear around your waist — or, in some cases, slung over your shoulder. Like its predecessor, the belt bag carries all your at-the-ready essentials — like ID, cash, phone, glasses, and so on — close to your body and within reach. But it tends to hold things more securely and often comes with handy compartments. Some belt bags are even built to withstand rain and whatever else your travels throw at them.

We rounded up 15 of the best belt bags under $50 from Amazon and Nordstrom, including great deals from big brand names like Herschel, The North Face, Fjallraven, and more, starting at just $15. Ugg even has a fashion-forward style for a whopping 60 percent off right now! Still, others are convincing dupes of more high-end accessories that only appear to be designer — but not one of them is more than $50 (and many much lower in price). Buckle up: you’re about to encounter some seriously smart storage solutions.

Ododos Belt Bag

Amazon

Amazon’s No. 1 best-selling belt bag is a dead ringer for the Lululemon Everywhere Bag, one of the most coveted belt bags on the market. That bag has a price point of $24, but this Ododos dupe is just $19 and practically identical in every way, from the satin-y finish to the streamlined shape to the buckle. It’s lightweight, durable and water-resistant, all the things we love about a travel-friendly bag of any kind. Choose from black or dozens of solid colors.

One fan wrote, “I have the actual Lululemon Everywhere belt bag, and let me tell you: This is the exact same; everything feels and looks the same. The fabric feels identical, and the pockets inside are even the same.”

To buy: amazon.com, $19

Ododos Fleece Belt Bag

Amazon

That iconic Lululemon Everywhere Bag is also beloved in its fleece incarnation, but good luck even finding that one in stock. This Ododos Fleece Belt Bag, however, is pretty much the exact same thing for a fraction of the cost of Amazon. The fuzzy pouch is durable and built to go the distance, and it’s big enough to hold all your travel essentials — passport, phone, wallet, lip gloss — while being compact and streamlined. Choose from cream or more than 20 other colors.

“I’ve seen girls carry dupes to this that are much more expensive, but honestly this is made just as well and looks just as cute,” wrote a customer. “Great quality and serves its purpose. Also brings me peace of mind knowing my money/keys are in my view, and I don’t have to worry about anyone snatching something out of my bag!”

To buy: amazon.com, $23

Herschel Supply Co. Fifteen Belt Bag

Nordstrom

If you’re into more of a classic look, Herschel Supply Co.’s Fifteen Belt Bag is your bag. It’s got the brand’s famous red-and-white striped lining inside and denim-like polyester construction. This hip-waist pack can even be worn over your shoulder, and you can choose from four neutral colors.

One Nordstrom shopper who tested it thoroughly said, “I ordered it for an upcoming trip to Disney, so I can keep my money and phone on me on the rides without worrying it will fall out. So far, I have worn it bicycling around the neighborhood with my toddler.” They continued to say, “It is cute, not too bulky looking, and big enough to hold my phone, debit card and cash, and a small snack for the kiddo.”

To buy: nordstrom.com, $35

Fjallraven High Coast Belt Bag

Nordstrom

This sporty belt bag has a lot of great features beyond its ability to fit a lot of stuff in a streamlined waist pouch. It also has a netted pocket inside to keep smaller things like your earbuds or keys securely in place. It’s made of waterproof recycled fabric that’s so lightweight, it won’t be a burden on your body or the planet. It’s also got an exterior pocket for even more convenience. We love this orange-y red color, but the Fjallraven also comes in gray.

One five-star reviewer wrote that it’s “great for a minimalist,” and an “essential bag to have when traveling. Versatile. Space saving. Lasting quality.”

To buy: nordstrom.com, $45

Ecosusi Belt Bag

Amazon

For those who prefer a belt bag with a more refined, traditional purse style, this faux-leather Ecosusi version is a score at just $22 on sale. A far cry from your grandma’s fanny pack, this cognac-colored carry-all (it comes in other colors, too) with its gold-hued hardware is like wearing a designer purse around your waist. In addition to a main compartment for your makeup and phone, there’s also a zipper compartment for valuables like your money and ID. This tiny wonder holds a surprising amount of stuff.

“Perfect for traveling, going to a concert, or sporting event,” wrote a happy shopper. “More and more event venues require a clear backpack or small clutch, so this is the perfect solution. Great price point that looks high-end.”

To buy: amazon.com, $22 (was $28)

The North Face Jester Lumbar Pack Belt Bag

Nordstrom

Who doesn’t love a functional travel bag from The North Face? The sturdy polyester bag from the popular outdoor sports gear company is coated with a water-repellent material that keeps it dry in any weather, and the black color ensures it’ll match anything you may have in your travel wardrobe.



To buy: nordstrom.com, $25

Osprey Daylite Belt Bag

Nordstrom

The brand behind your favorite hiking backpacks has come up with an even more convenient, compact bag. If you’re traveling light on a hike or just want a waterproof belt bag, this one does the trick. The green color gives quite a pop to any athleisure outfit.



To buy: nordstrom.com, $35

Zorfin Belt Bag

Amazon

Almost 7,500 Amazon customers have given this unisex belt bag the five-star seal of approval, and we can see why. Not only does it come with compact storage, a secure belt, and durable, waterproof construction, but it’s also got an all-important feature for travelers: an extra compartment! We’re all about organization, and this one lets you separate your keys and ID from your sunglasses and phone. Brilliant.

One shopper gushed, “Perfect size to hold essentials: wallet, keys, hand sanitizer, chapstick, sunglasses all fit inside; [and an] adjustable strap makes it comfortable for versatile wear over shoulder, on hip, cross body. Cute and matches any outfit.”

To buy: amazon.com, $19 (originally $25)

Geestock Belt Bag

Amazon

Is it us, or does this chic belt bag give vintage Chanel vibes? The quilted bag comes in an array of colors, including fun fuchsia, as well as velvet versions, and we’re smitten with the style statement it makes. It also holds a lot of stuff, with one structured section for all your essentials, from sunglasses to a small wallet. The oval purse boasts a strong zipper to keep your valuables secure.

One shopper attested, “I used this while traveling and it holds a good amount, wallet, keys, phone, some make-up. It's cute and goes with any outfit. Stayed on well, and didn't hang forward when full.”

To buy: amazon.com, $21

Ugg Nasha Felt Bag Clear

Amazon

Marked down a whopping 60 percent, this fun and funky belt bag from the uber-popular shoe brand Ugg is one of the most statement-making styles of the bunch. The faux-fur fanny pack is lined with a waterproof, plastic-like material, so it will keep your travel essentials safe and dry, and there’s even an adjustable strap so you can wear this crossbody, too. Sale styles include the striking pollen and hibiscus pink, and both will ensure you stand out on your next vacation.

To buy: amazon.com, $50 (originally $125)

Inicat Belt Bag

Amazon

For a bit of a twist on the typical around-the-waist belt bag, grab this crossbody version made of faux leather in chic white with gold hardware. The lightweight accessory is lined for protection and even has built-in card slots, so no wallet is necessary. Stash everything from anti-bacterial gel to sunscreen in this minimalist bag that’s more than 50 percent off at Amazon.

One fan wrote, “I picked this up for an international trip, and could not love it more. I used to use a small backpack style purse, but last time we traveled it just didn't feel as safe to have my wallet and passport behind me.” They continued to saw, “I saw this bag on Instagram and figured it was worth a shot. It is the perfect size, holds just what I need (and even a little more!), and I feel so much more secure having the important things up front where they aren't as easily accessible to others.”

To buy: amazon.com, $26 with on-site coupon (originally $47)

Kipling Yasemina XL Waistpack

Amazon

This handsome, structured belt bag by accessory icon Kipling is the perfect everyday pouch but also excellent for holding your travel essentials. It’s a dual-compartment bag, so divide your stuff securely and conquer that walking tour! The all-weather belt bag even has a zippered pocket and can be worn as a crossbody bag, too! The metallic glow color is what we’d call a creative neutral. Oh, and it’s marked down 51 percent at Amazon, bringing it to its lowest price in 30 days.

To buy: amazon.com, $39 (originally $79)

Kelty Sunny 5-Liter Water Repellent Belt Bag

Nordstrom

Another water-resistant winner for active travelers, this Kelty belt bag has a specious main compartment and special spot for keeping your keys secure, so they’ll never tumble out when you’re rummaging through your stuff. The strap is webbed and adjusts comfortably. It has two pockets inside and one outside, as well as textile lining to protect what’s inside. We did the vintage aesthetic, too.

To buy: nordstrom, $25

Cotopaxi Del Dia Bataan 3L Fanny Pack

Amazon

From a brand known for its one-of-a-kind, colorful hiking gear, this belt bag from Cotopaxi is just as functional as it is stylish. With its durable nylon shell, it weathers the elements, and it has plenty of space with a front zippered pocket and two internal mesh pockets. Plus, one travel writer even claims the company’s travel backpack is still going strong after using it in more than 50 countries. Now that’s what we call a quality product.

To buy: amazon.com, $33

Maxtop Fanny Pack

Amazon

No roundup of the best travel belt bags would be complete without this Amazon No. 1 best-seller that’s racked up more than 31,000 five-star ratings. The large, unisex waist-hugger has more space than most other belt bags, with four zippered pockets (including a hidden safety compartment the brand claims is theft-proof!) as well as a hole through which you can loop your headphone cords for easy access when you’re on the go. It comes in more than 20 striking colors, so there’s a style to suit any traveler.



One Amazon shopper who said the bag is “great for traveling,” is a fan of the secret zipper where they keep their money, and raved that it’s the “perfect size to hold [a] phone, cash, cards, hand sanitizer, and more.”

To buy: amazon.com, $15

