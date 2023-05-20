I’m a Travel Writer, and These Are the 10 Under-$30 Amazon Belt Bags I’m Eyeing Ahead of My Next Trip

Last summer I embarked on a 10 day vacation to Italy, and the first thing I packed was my trusty belt bag. I’ll admit that I’m easily flustered when I travel, so knowing my important documents and technology essentials were safely strapped to my chest was a major relief. Not to mention, I didn’t have to continuously hike my purse up onto my shoulder while I hurried through the airport with my carry-on.

If you’re like me and are looking for subtle ways to make your travels just a little bit easier, these 10 belt bags from Amazon are guaranteed to take the pressure off while you’re on to go. And as an added bonus, they’re all under $30. Ahead of the summer season of travel, keep reading to find the most spacious, durable, and stylish fanny packs and bags that will transform your vacation experience on a budget, while offering hands-free convenience.

A good belt bag toes the line between sporty and stylish, and none achieve this quite as effectively as the best-selling Ododos Belt Bag. This spacious pack comes in 33 stunning color options from neutrals to pastels, and contains ample pocket space for all of your travel needs without compromise. The lightweight design is made with a high-quality, water-resistant nylon material, also featuring a comfortable strap with a large, heavy-duty buckle that’s built to last.

Did we mention it has earned more than 7,100 perfect ratings at Amazon? One traveler wore this bag on a two-month trip to Southeast Asia, and raved about how spacious it actually was, noting that they used it every day to carry “my phone, money, hand sanitizer, and even a small water bottle” They added, “I even managed to fit a long sleeved shirt in there one night I thought I might get cold.”

To buy: amazon.com, $17 (originally $24)

If you’re looking to trade in your purse for a bag that will allow you to experience the joys of hands-free travel without constantly adjusting shoulder straps, this super popular sling bag is everything you’ve been looking for — and it’s on sale. The soft faux-leather material of this bag will be comfortable against your skin on even the busiest days spent running around a new city, and the compact pouch ensures that you can keep your valuable items close to your chest and easily protected from theft. The inside of the bag also boasts card slots so you can leave your wallet at home for a lightweight travel experience.

So many Amazon shoppers call this bag their “favorite purse” and a “must-have for travel,” with one traveler who bought this for a trip to Italy writing that they “loved the security of having my valuable safe next to me.”

To buy: amazon.com, $23 (originally $43)

Belt bags can also be a unisex accessory, and this sporty Carhartt pack is the perfect comfortable and spacious addition to anyone’s travel wardrobe. The bag is made with a sturdy 600 denier fabric that’s also coated with water repellent to keep your items safe and protected from inclement weather, and an adjustable belt allows it to be worn as both a fanny pack or a crossbody bag. The primary zippered compartment is lined with an additional mesh pocket, and the front zippered pocket contains a functional key fob so you no longer have to dig through your bag to find what you’re looking for.

One Amazon shopper marveled that it was “remarkable” how much this bag holds, sharing that they were “very impressed with the capacity,” while referring to it as a “mini diaper bag” since it held everything they also needed while out and about with their toddler.

To buy: amazon.com, $30

This sleek faux-leather bag is a more stylish option for a fanny pack that’s just as functional for your upcoming travels. A hidden back pocket is the ideal place to store your passport so it’s protected from loss or theft, and the primary zip pocket is large enough to stow your phone, wallet, and keys with ease. It’s even available in five bold colors (and one snake print option) so you can find a bag that best fits your personal style while still bolstering your travel experience.

Durability is essential when it comes to a good fanny pack, and one customer raved that they “have been traveling with this belt bag for two years,” noting that they’ve even “walked 10-plus miles around cities in this [and] taken it on a bike, and it’s still in excellent condition.”

To buy: amazon.com, $30

If your expectation for a belt bag is that you have as much pocket space as possible, this $19 Zorfin pouch is prepared to deliver. In fact, more than 8,500 happy shoppers can attest that this pack has “truly” made their lives “better,” noting that it can hold their “phone, headphones, keys” and even has “room for other random stuff.” The waist pack can be expanded to wear across your body as well, and even offers four separate pockets, all secured with zipper closures.

To buy: amazon.com, $19 (originally $25)

This spacious fanny pack is another best-seller on Amazon which has earned a jaw-dropping 31,700 perfect ratings at the retailer for its spacious design and comfortable fit. Water-resistant material, a theft-proof hidden pocket, and a reflective safety loop are all notable highlights of this pack. Plus, it even features a convenient headphone hole so you can continue to listen to music with your phone safely tucked away, even if you don’t have wireless headphones.

One Amazon customer called this pouch the “perfect little travel bag,” explaining that they ordered it for a “trip to Mexico,” and it was “surprisingly roomy” and “held more” than they expected.

To buy: amazon.com, $15 (originally $20)

Herschel is well-known for crafting high-quality bags that are great for travel, and their durable fanny pack has proven to be no different. The bag is available in seven neutral colors and made with a compact one liter capacity so you’ll never feel weighed down when you travel with this lightweight cross-body bag. A zippered closure with a leather pull keeps your valuables safe while you explore your destination.

More than 4,800 shoppers have given this bag an impressive five-star rating at Amazon, with one customer even admitting that they wear this bag “a ton during the summer months and it still looks brand new.”

To buy: amazon.com, $28 (originally $30)

For travelers looking to prioritize style while still having a little extra space to store their belongings, this sleek fanny pack belt from Ecosusi is sure to turn heads — and right now it’s even on sale. The compact bag is made of a PU leather alternative and, while small, still contains the space for everything you need while you’re on the go. In fact, one Amazon shopper revealed that this pack was “excellent for traveling,” noting that there’s plenty of space inside for a phone, as well as “debit/credit cards and money.” Plus, you can even detach the belt from the bag itself if you want to go from day to night with a small clutch instead.

To buy: amazon.com, $22 with on-site coupon (originally $28)

Currently on sale for just $13, this lightweight yet spacious crossbody bag is perfect for wear during warmer travels as the back panel of the pack is fitted with a breathable mesh material that absorbs sweat for ultimate comfort. The bag contains four large pockets with ample space for everything you might need for a day and night out on the town, and it’s even made with a waterproof nylon material so you never have to worry about your phone getting damaged if you find yourself caught in the rain.

If you’re planning on traveling with this bag, one shopper confirmed that they “love taking this on trips because it fits all of my stuff so easily.” They even noted that they’re especially obsessed with the two-pocket design — which can keep your sunglasses separately from your keys (to prevent scratching) or can be used to store more personal items, like tampons or medication.

To buy: amazon.com, $13 with on-site coupon (originally $18)

If you’re looking for the best way to demonstrate your personal style while still going hands-free throughout your travels, the Uto Fanny Pack is here to help. Not only is the bag available in 72 bold and neutral colors and patterns, but it is also incredibly functional for use while you’re traveling throughout the airport, embarking on a light hike, and everything in between. The durable nylon fabric easily wicks sweat and rain without becoming stuck to your body in the heat, and shock-proof foam padding inside the bag keeps your belongings safe even if you drop it along the way. Plus, the upgraded strap even expands from as little as 21 inches to nearly 51 inches to fit a wide range of bodies.

And if you’re on the hunt for a bag that you can take from day to night, one shopper referred to it as “casual but classy,” noting that you can “wear it to a fancy establishment” without having to worry about carrying a purse.

To buy: amazon.com, $17 (originally $19)

