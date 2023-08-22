We put some of the top-selling Béis luggage to the test in our lab, packing them up and then dropping and hitting them to see how the bags (and their contents) held up. After that, we continue to test the bags for at least six months, bringing them on trips of various lengths to see how they actually handle the grind of regular travel. Of all the bags we tested, these are the six best Béis pieces, all reviewed by us.

Gone are the days of boring-looking or pretty-but-too-delicate luggage pieces — at least if Shay Mitchell has anything to say about it. The actor-turned-entrepreneur’s Béis brand makes some of the most aesthetically-pleasing travel accessories… and they’re designed to withstand serious mileage without having to be babied.

The only thing we didn’t love about this backpack was the zipper. It was easy enough to open and close but it doesn’t open all that wide. This makes it harder to pack and much harder to dig around to find items that might be at the bottom of the bag if not storing smaller items in separate pockets.

No one wants a clammy back from the heft of a bag sitting flush against your back but that’s not the case with The Expandable Backpack from Béis. The roomy backpack weighs less than two pounds and is super breathable to reduce the chances of a sweaty back or sore neck muscles at the end of the travel day (but it also has a trolley sleeve, too). We really liked that it’s made from recycled water bottles yet is still super durable and high-quality looking and feeling. Its compartments include a padded laptop sleeve and zippered water bottle holder, plus there are two roomy, zippered front pockets and one even has a key leash inside.

The one thing we took issue with was the weight of this weekender. It’s on the smaller side for capacity but the bag is only slightly lighter than the standard sized weekender bag (at 3.4 versus 3.86 pounds) so keep this in mind if that’s an important factor for you.

The Convertible Mini Weekender is a game-changer for those who like to have options when packing and traveling. This modular carry-on will easily fit up to three day’s worth of clothing without bulging or looking bulky but it can also be converted into a smaller bag to use as a personal item or for overnight trips. We also really appreciated that the unique, squishable shape of the bag makes it easy to put it under the seat in front of you rather than having to put it in the overhead compartment.

One thing to note is that we found that the crossbody and backpack straps aren’t adjustable for bigger bodies and wouldn’t likely work for those who are on the taller side.

Minimalists will particularly love The Sport Duffle from Béis. It earns our top pick as the best duffel due to its versatility and functionality. The duffel is just the right size to use as a carry-on for a weekend trip but it’s also, as the name suggests, appropriate for use as a gym bag. We could easily fit two pairs of shoes into this bag without having to squish them in and still had room for light clothing. We also really liked that this option has a lot of interior mesh pockets which helps to keep everything organized instead of just dumping everything into one bottomless pit plus appreciated the key leash (because who wants to be digging through their bag for their key after commuting home from the gym or airport?!).

This duffel is super versatile and can be used at home and while traveling.

This suitcase is very easy to maneuver and compares to much more expensive luxury brands in terms of ease of use. It’s also packed with storage compartments and pouches that’ll help you keep all your gear organized while on the go. This design only comes in black so may not be as striking as the boldly colored, hardside counterparts, but it’s easier to test the packing limits on a softside case like this one.

Looking for a suitcase that’ll accommodate your overpacking tendencies? We’ve found it. The Béis Soft-sided Collapsible Check-in Roller is incredibly spacious. In fact, we couldn’t even max it out with our designated packing list — that’s how big it is. Not only does it not weigh that much (so there’s more room to pack your checked goods), it collapses down to 6.5 inches (from 13) for even easier storage back at home, too.

This checked luggage is incredibly spacious; we couldn’t even max it out if we tried.

The one downfall was that we noticed during testing that the handle can sometimes get stuck in the body of the roller if it gets dinged a certain way. If you plan to mainly use your bag as a carry-on, this shouldn’t matter that much but it’s something to think about if you’re planning to subject your luggage to rougher handling on occasion.

We also really liked that this roller comes equipped with a built-in weight indicator that’ll let you know if you’re veering into overweight baggage territory before you even get to the airport. It’s also equipped with a comfortable memory foam handle that makes transport way more comfortable and a huge number of pockets and pouches for built-in organization.

There’s a lot to love about The Carry-on Roller from Béis. The aesthetically pleasing suitcase has room to pack more than enough for roughly 5-7 days worth of travel without having to overstuff or cram your gear inside, and it expands up to 2 additional inches as needed, too.

The handle might get caught or stuck over time with very heavy use.

This suitcase is packed with pockets that make staying organized while on the go easy.

We also really appreciated how durable the Weekender is. Even the vegan leather accents don’t scuff or scratch even with very heavy use, and the hand straps and crossbody strap don’t lose any cushioning with regular carry either. The only downside we noticed was that the feet — which protect the base from wear and tear — did get scuffed pretty quickly. It’s not the end of the world because it’s the bottom of the bag, but it’s certainly noticeable if you were to look.

The Weekender from Béis blew us away in terms of its super convenient design and comfortable wear. We really liked the abundance of pockets and compartments for things like a water bottle and passport in this oversized, lightweight bag. The structured bottom compartment also allows you to pack larger items like your shoes or your toiletry bag separately while allowing easy access when going through airport security. The bag also has a trolley passthrough which allows you to attach it to any rolling luggage for secure carry — or you can use the included strap to wear this like a crossbody.

Other Béis Luggage We Liked

There were a couple more Béis pieces that almost made our list but didn’t make the cut due to issues revealed during testing.

Béis The Backpack: While we love the roomy capacity and built-in organization with this bag, we wished there was a padded bottom for the laptop to be more protected.

Béis The Convertible Weekender: The removable bottom adds so much versatility to this piece but it can be tricky to reattach it once it's fully removed.

Our Testing Process

To find the best luggage options on the market, we test hundreds of bags each year, including backpacks, weekenders, and duffels, along with carry-on and checked suitcases. We dedicated a day of testing in our New York City lab for just Béis pieces, using set packing lists for each bag’s size and type to make sure it could handle the items needed for trips from overnight to more than a week in duration. We evaluated these pieces for durability — think dropping bags off ladders and hitting them with baseball bats — as well as maneuverability as we carried or rolled them for extended periods or through obstacle courses on varied terrain. We also considered each bag’s overall design and, only after these tests were complete did we look to see the price of each piece to determine its value. Lastly, each bag went out to be tested in the real world for at least six months to see how it truly withstands the rigors of regular travel.

Tips for Buying Béis Luggage

Pick the best size and shape for your needs



There are a lot of options on the market when it comes to luggage but not all styles will suit all travelers. You’ll want to take the time to think about the size and shape that’ll work best for your needs before you make any major purchases. Do you mainly take weekend trips? A duffel bag or carry-on will probably do the trick. Do you take extended vacations to various climates? It’ll probably be best to opt for a full-sized wheeled suitcase.

Evaluate organizational features



Throwing everything in one large bag or suitcase tends to result in, well, an organizational disaster once you get to your hotel room and need to find something. Instead look for organizational features that’ll best suit your needs. Béis luggage pieces tend to do double duty; a carry-on duffel or weekender has compartments suitable to work as a gym bag and the backpack can also work as a catch-all for heading into the office thanks to its tech-specific compartments. Several checked and carry-on suitcases have built-in pockets and pouches so decide which you’ll actually use and seek these out in your desired bags.

Decide if you want a luggage set



Start with the piece (or pieces) you need first and go from there. Béis does offer up to 15 percent off when you bundle your suitcases; if you already know you want a matching set, it’ll likely be best to purchase one right away, especially as popular colors may frequently sell out.

Frequently Asked Questions Where can I buy Béis luggage? In addition to purchasing directly on the Béis website, the brand can also be found online at Revolve.com and in-store and online at Nordstrom.

How do I decide which bag to buy? It’s not easy to decide on which bag to buy, especially if you’re trying to decide between two very different products. We recommend really reflecting on what has worked for you in the past and what hasn’t. For example, if you’re already dreading having to lug your bag through the airport and to your destination, it might be better to go for a rolling spinner that you can pull alongside you rather than a duffel that you’ll have to physically carry.

How do I clean Béis luggage? Cleaning Béis luggage is pretty easy due to the fact that most items are hard-shell and the soft-sided luggage is built durable and scuff-proof. For soft luggage and luggage interiors, clean your gear using a bit of warm water and mild soap. For hardside luggage, you can do the same thing or you can opt for something a bit more heavy-duty like a Mr. Clean Magic Eraser for buffing out scuffs and nicks, or Lysol wipes for disinfecting the exterior.

Is Béis a good brand? Béis luggage is more than just a pretty face as the aesthetically pleasing brand is also made to last. Each and every piece was designed to make travel more comfortable and convenient with little extras to set them apart like cushioned handles and built-in scales for sneaking in those last-minute souvenirs.

Does Béis offer warranties? Béis does come with a limited lifetime warranty on both its carry-on and checked luggage. It covers cracks and breaks in the shell, wheels and handles, zippers that can no longer open and close, and tears or rips in the fabric. You can see the details of the policy here.

Why Trust Travel + Leisure

For this article, Kaitlyn McInnis worked with travel editors and used her own experience as a travel writer and former lifestyle editor to curate the best Béis luggage pieces based on tests completed in Travel + Leisure’s New York City lab.

Love a great deal? Sign up for our T+L Recommends newsletter and we’ll send you our favorite travel products each week.