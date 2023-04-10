12 Best Beaches on Oahu With Stunning Views and Epic Waves

What makes one beach better than the next? For some, it’s soft sand you can happily sink your feet into, or cerulean waters flecked only by the coral or kelp visible through it. Others seek whitecapped waves that demand to be ridden by a surf or boogie board, or an underwater oasis teeming with sea life, easily accessed so long as you packed your snorkel.

All this is to say that beauty lies in the eye of the beholder. But no matter the sort of beach you’re after, we’d wager a hefty sum that Oahu has it. The most populous island in Hawaii is home to more than 100 beaches — some right near the tropical metropolis of Honolulu, others more isolated and quiet. These are 12 of the best beaches on Oahu — catch some rays or waves for us while you’re there.