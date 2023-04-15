11 Best Beaches in Spain With Turquoise Waters and Golden Sand

Looking for the perfect beach in Spain? These gorgeous seaside locations will more than deliver.

Stacey Leasca
Stacey Leasca

Published on April 15, 2023
Panoramic of the bay of PechÃ³n in Cantabria Spain
Photo:

Estanis Banuelos/Getty Images

Dreaming of the warm sand between your toes, azure waters, and that sweet smell of sunscreen? Then it’s time to head to Europe and visit one of Spain's best beaches. If you need some help figuring out exactly where to go next — Spain does, after all, have nearly 5,000 miles of coastline — we’ve got you covered. Here are 10 of the best beaches in Spain for your next European getaway.

01 of 11

Playa de Ondarreta, San Sebastián

People relaxing along the rocks of the Playa de Ondarreta in San Sebastian, Spain.

Ashley Kempher/Getty Images

Find a quieter stretch of shoreline in San Sebastián with a visit to Playa de Ondarreta. This lesser-visited beach in the region is an ideal spot for families or those simply wanting to take a relaxing snooze on the sand or catch up on a good book. The less-than-a-mile-long stretch is also well-equipped with changing rooms, bathrooms, and umbrellas for rent.

02 of 11

Es Pujols, Formentera

Es Pujols beach in Formentera at dawn Balearic Islands, Spain

Pola Damonte/Getty Images

Find gloriously clear blue waters at Es Pujols, a seaside village located on the north coast of the island of Formentera. It’s a well-known destination, so expect plenty of other guests, as well as lots of services, including glamorous hotels and delicious restaurants by the shore. If you come in the summer, make sure to visit its lively flea market for the perfect souvenir.

03 of 11

Caló des Moro, Mallorca

Calo des Moro beach, Balearic Islands, Spain.

Stefan Mendelsohn/Getty Images

Find a tiny slice of paradise on the island of Mallorca at Caló des Moro. This beach measures just 131 feet long and is a bit hard to find, plus you must get down a steep set of stairs. But if you can and you’re willing, it’s a divine spot to spend a day away from the tourist crowds.

04 of 11

Playa de Mónsul, Almería

Coast landscape in Spain. Monsul beach in Cabo de Gata Nijar Natural Park

Anetlanda/Getty Images

Explore more of the mainland’s beaches with a visit to Playa de Mónsul, located in Cabo de Gata Natural Park. The beach is well-known thanks to its appearances in TV and films like "Indiana Jones." Plus, its unique lava-formed rocks make for gorgeous photos and it's easily accessible by car or public transport.

05 of 11

Lumebó Cove, Galicia

Beauty seascape in Lumeboo beach

Ramonespelt/Getty Images

Lumebó Cove is perhaps one of the more special beaches on this list as you must time your visit perfectly to see it. That’s because the cove is only accessible during low tide. But its soft sand and serene landscape make it worth the wait. (It’s also worth noting this is a popular spot for nudists, so make sure you’re comfortable with that.) 

06 of 11

Playa del Inglés, Canary Islands

Sand dunes around Playa del Ingles

Nicole Serafim/Eye Em/Getty Images

Head to the islands for one more fantasy beach day at Playa del Inglés. This beach is popular, but it’s also large, at nearly two miles long, making it entirely possible to find a section all to yourself, even in the high season. There are plenty of amenities here, including bathrooms and changing rooms, as well as fun activities such as beach volleyball.

07 of 11

Playa de Pechón, Cantabria

Panoramic of the bay of PechÃ³n in Cantabria Spain

Estanis Banuelos/Getty Images

Make your way to northern Spain to Playa de Pechón. This beach comes with turquoise waters set off by lush greenery all around. Though the beach itself is highly accessible, and a place where you can easily spend an entire day, a visit to its cliffside for what appears to be a never-ending view of the jagged shoreline is well worth it.

08 of 11

Puerto Banús, Marbella

Puerto Banus in Marbella

MEDITERRANEAN/Getty Images

Get a taste of the luxe life with a visit to Puerto Banús, a high-end marina in Marbella. Here, visitors can not only check out some impressive yachts, but they can also lounge at the nearby beach, home to delicious restaurants, golden umbrellas, and soft, warm sand.

09 of 11

Cala sa Boadella, Lloret de Mar

Playa Cala Sa Boadella Beach Near Lloret De Mar On The Costa Brava In Spain

Education Images/Contributor/Getty Images

Make your way slightly north of Barcelona to Cala sa Boadella, an unspoiled paradise that's another favorite for nudists, though the fully clothed are welcome, too. This beach is not accessible by car, so you must be willing and able to walk a bit to reach it. Those who make the journey will be rewarded with fewer crowds and clear waters.

10 of 11

Llafranc, Costa Brava

Aerial view of Llafranc on the Costa Brava in Spain

John Harper/Getty Images

Llafranc isn’t just one beach, but rather an entire small town in Costa Brava. That said, the community is located along the shore, and its most famous asset is indeed its beaches. Known for its family-friendly atmosphere and calm waters, it’s the ideal place to visit with little ones. There are also plenty of local restaurants next to the beach and a lengthy promenade for a seaside stroll.

11 of 11

Portinatx, Ibiza

Spain, Ibiza . Balearic Islands - Portinatx

Atlantide Phototravel/Getty Images

No list of beaches in Spain would be complete without mention of the beautiful sandy stretches on the island of Ibiza. And Portinatx happens to be one of the best. The golden sand and gin-clear waters make it a prime place to spend a day. There are also lots of amenities here, including loungers and umbrellas available for rent, which you’ll want on those super-sunny island days.

