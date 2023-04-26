13 Best Beaches in Miami With Turquoise Waters and Stunning White Sand

Moreover, the Magic City offers so many different beaches to choose from, travelers can easily snag a spot in the sun best suited to their personal preferences. From family-friendly hotspots where activities abound to more secluded oases away from the city’s bustle, we’ve rounded up the 13 best beaches in Miami and the surrounding area.

01 of 13 Crandon Park Beach RAUL RODRIGUEZ/Getty Images Crandon Park Beach on Key Biscayne offers two miles of stunning shoreline plus postcard-worthy turquoise waters. Beach chairs and umbrellas are available for rent, while additional park activities include volleyball, tennis, water sports, hiking, and biking.



02 of 13 Lummus Park Gabriele Maltinti/Getty Images Located in South Beach, this buzzy beach and urban park is the perfect place for travelers seeking some fun in the sun. Along this pristine stretch of sand, you can spot beach-goers swimming, sunbathing, and soaking up the good vibes.

03 of 13 Hobie Beach Jamie Ditaranto/Travel + Leisure Hobie Beach (also known as Windsurfer Beach for its prime windsurfing opportunities) is conveniently located between Brickell, Downtown Miami, and Key Biscayne. Best of all, it’s dog friendly, so feel free to bring along your pup. The skyline views are an added bonus.



04 of 13 South Pointe Beach CHUYN/Getty Images Situated at the southernmost tip of Miami Beach is the aptly named South Pointe Beach, which offers panoramic water vistas. Relax on the sand and take a dip in the ocean before strolling along the paved walking trails or pier. The on-site playground and splash park make it a popular pick amongst families, too.



05 of 13 Samson Oceanfront Park felixmizioznikov/Getty Images Samson Oceanfront Park is located in nearby Sunny Isles Beach, away from the hustle of Miami proper. This small, family-friendly park offers a pristine public beach where folks can lounge out, play a game of volleyball, or enjoy an oceanfront picnic.

06 of 13 Historic Virginia Key Beach Park Jamie Ditaranto/Travel + Leisure Historic Virginia Key Beach Park is home to a mile-long beach near Downtown Miami. Families with little ones can ride an antique carousel or hop aboard a miniature train. Meanwhile, grown-ups can unwind as they take in the sweeping water views from the sand. For an extra sense of privacy, consider renting one of the colorful beachfront cabins.



07 of 13 Bill Baggs Cape Florida State Park BackyardProduction/Getty Images Bill Baggs Cape Florida State Park can be found along the tip of Key Biscayne, just minutes from Miami. The scenic stretch of sand here offers a relaxing reprieve from some of the city’s much busier and more popular beaches. Other highlights include fishing, two restaurants, bike rentals, walking trails, lush flora, and a historic 1825 lighthouse that you can climb.

08 of 13 Hollywood Beach felixmizioznikov/Getty Images The neighborhood’s namesake beach — located about 40 minutes from Miami — spans 2.5 miles along the Atlantic. Its most notable feature is the palm-lined Hollywood Beach Broadwalk, which is dotted with hotels, restaurants, and bars. What’s more, this beloved beach is perfect for families craving a fun-filled day in the sun.



09 of 13 South Beach Peter Adams/Getty Images Miami’s South Beach neighborhood is best known for its buzzy nightlife scene and incredible art deco architecture; however, the shoreline here is equally impressive. As one of the city’s most lively beaches, it’s also one of the most crowded, which is why we recommend arriving as early as possible.



10 of 13 North Beach Oceanside Park tifonimages/Getty Images Tucked away in North Beach, the aptly named North Beach Oceanside Park feels like somewhat of a hidden gem — for now, at least. Thanks to the wide-open stretch of sand, travelers will have plenty of space to relax and unwind without having to battle it out for beach space.

11 of 13 Bal Harbour Beach Juan Silva/Getty Images Bal Harbour is best known for its swanky shops and hotels, but you won’t want to miss the mile-long beach, either. In between strolls on the soft sand and dips in the water, head to one of the eateries nearby. Alternatively, pack a pair of sneakers and run down the palm-shaded, oceanfront jogging path.



12 of 13 Surfside Beach tovfla/Getty Images The tight-knit neighborhood of Surfside is home to a slew of luxury accommodations, a walkable downtown area, and one mile of beach that runs parallel to Collins Avenue. Despite its small size, it’s chock-full of charm, and it has picture-perfect clear waters.

