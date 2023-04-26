13 Best Beaches in Miami With Turquoise Waters and Stunning White Sand

From buzzy spots to quiet stretches of sand, these are the best beaches in Miami.

Published on April 26, 2023
Couple walking on the beach, Bal Harbour, Florida
Photo:

Juan Silva/Getty Images

Those seeking a fun-filled beach vacation need not look further than South Florida, especially Miami, which offers miles of white-sand beaches — plus an eclectic mix of things to do, top-notch hotels, and one-of-a-kind restaurants

Moreover, the Magic City offers so many different beaches to choose from, travelers can easily snag a spot in the sun best suited to their personal preferences. From family-friendly hotspots where activities abound to more secluded oases away from the city’s bustle, we’ve rounded up the 13 best beaches in Miami and the surrounding area.

01 of 13

Crandon Park Beach

Beautiful Crandon Park Beach located in Key Biscayne in Miami.

RAUL RODRIGUEZ/Getty Images

Crandon Park Beach on Key Biscayne offers two miles of stunning shoreline plus postcard-worthy turquoise waters. Beach chairs and umbrellas are available for rent, while additional park activities include volleyball, tennis, water sports, hiking, and biking. 

02 of 13

Lummus Park

Palm trees and volleyball courts on Lummus park

Gabriele Maltinti/Getty Images

Located in South Beach, this buzzy beach and urban park is the perfect place for travelers seeking some fun in the sun. Along this pristine stretch of sand, you can spot beach-goers swimming, sunbathing, and soaking up the good vibes.

03 of 13

Hobie Beach

People on Hobie Beach with skyscrapers in the background

Jamie Ditaranto/Travel + Leisure

Hobie Beach (also known as Windsurfer Beach for its prime windsurfing opportunities) is conveniently located between Brickell, Downtown Miami, and Key Biscayne. Best of all, it’s dog friendly, so feel free to bring along your pup. The skyline views are an added bonus.

04 of 13

South Pointe Beach

View from South Pointe Pier in a sunny morning at South Beach, Florida

CHUYN/Getty Images

Situated at the southernmost tip of Miami Beach is the aptly named South Pointe Beach, which offers panoramic water vistas. Relax on the sand and take a dip in the ocean before strolling along the paved walking trails or pier. The on-site playground and splash park make it a popular pick amongst families, too. 

05 of 13

Samson Oceanfront Park

Aerial image of Samson Oceanfront Park Sunny Isles Beach FL

felixmizioznikov/Getty Images

Samson Oceanfront Park is located in nearby Sunny Isles Beach, away from the hustle of Miami proper. This small, family-friendly park offers a pristine public beach where folks can lounge out, play a game of volleyball, or enjoy an oceanfront picnic.

06 of 13

Historic Virginia Key Beach Park

Aerial view of Virginia Key

Jamie Ditaranto/Travel + Leisure

Historic Virginia Key Beach Park is home to a mile-long beach near Downtown Miami. Families with little ones can ride an antique carousel or hop aboard a miniature train. Meanwhile, grown-ups can unwind as they take in the sweeping water views from the sand. For an extra sense of privacy, consider renting one of the colorful beachfront cabins

07 of 13

Bill Baggs Cape Florida State Park

Cape Florida Lighthouse and Lantern in Bill Baggs State Park in Key Biscayne Florida

BackyardProduction/Getty Images

Bill Baggs Cape Florida State Park can be found along the tip of Key Biscayne, just minutes from Miami. The scenic stretch of sand here offers a relaxing reprieve from some of the city’s much busier and more popular beaches. Other highlights include fishing, two restaurants, bike rentals, walking trails, lush flora, and a historic 1825 lighthouse that you can climb.

08 of 13

Hollywood Beach

Paved walkway lined with street lamps on Hollywood Beach

felixmizioznikov/Getty Images

The neighborhood’s namesake beach — located about 40 minutes from Miami — spans 2.5 miles along the Atlantic. Its most notable feature is the palm-lined Hollywood Beach Broadwalk, which is dotted with hotels, restaurants, and bars. What’s more, this beloved beach is perfect for families craving a fun-filled day in the sun. 

09 of 13

South Beach

Art deco life guard stand in South Beach, Miami

Peter Adams/Getty Images

Miami’s South Beach neighborhood is best known for its buzzy nightlife scene and incredible art deco architecture; however, the shoreline here is equally impressive. As one of the city’s most lively beaches, it’s also one of the most crowded, which is why we recommend arriving as early as possible. 

10 of 13

North Beach Oceanside Park

Buildings at North Beach and Mid Beach in Miami

tifonimages/Getty Images

Tucked away in North Beach, the aptly named North Beach Oceanside Park feels like somewhat of a hidden gem — for now, at least. Thanks to the wide-open stretch of sand, travelers will have plenty of space to relax and unwind without having to battle it out for beach space.

11 of 13

Bal Harbour Beach

Couple walking on the beach, Bal Harbour, Florida

Juan Silva/Getty Images

Bal Harbour is best known for its swanky shops and hotels, but you won’t want to miss the mile-long beach, either. In between strolls on the soft sand and dips in the water, head to one of the eateries nearby. Alternatively, pack a pair of sneakers and run down the palm-shaded, oceanfront jogging path. 

12 of 13

Surfside Beach

View of the Surfside beach looking south toward Miami Beach

tovfla/Getty Images

The tight-knit neighborhood of Surfside is home to a slew of luxury accommodations, a walkable downtown area, and one mile of beach that runs parallel to Collins Avenue. Despite its small size, it’s chock-full of charm, and it has picture-perfect clear waters. 

13 of 13

Haulover Beach

Lighthouse on Haulover Beach

Jamie Ditaranto/Travel + Leisure

With its soft, sandy shoreline and sparkling blue waters, Haulover Beach spans 1.5 miles between the Intracoastal Waterway and the Atlantic Ocean. There’s also a tennis center, golf course, and dog park. However, keep in mind that some parts of Haulover Beach are clothing-optional (it’s one of Florida’s best-known nude beaches). 

